Racing! Stewards’ rulings are in the house

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finish the first week of racing at Los Alamitos in what could be the last Fair meet in September.
If it’s Monday, it must mean stewards’ rulings. We’re doubling up and finishing the Del Mar meeting, although there may still be some that the Los Alamitos stewards have to adjudicate. So, with that introduction …
--Trainer John Sadler was fined $750 for not reporting in a timely way that Noble Pursuit had been gelded. The horse was scheduled to run on July 5 but was scratched by the stewards. Sadler pleaded no contest to the complaint.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was suspended five days (Aug. 28, 29, 30, 31 and Sept. 1) for failure to keep a straight course and interference for his ride aboard Spendaholic in the sixth race on Aug. 18. The stewards determined that Fuentes allowed Spendaholic to drift out and interfere with Jetovator. Spendaholic finished fourth and Jetovator was sixth. Steward Kim Sawyer thought the penalty should have been more severe. It was Fuentes second riding offense in the last 60 days.
--Owner Mike Nakhleh has been suspended for failure to appear at a hearing on Aug. 22 over a complaint that he owes $386.12 to the Southern California Equine Foundation. During the suspension he can’t show up at the track or any place controlled by the CHRB.
--Trainer Doug O’Neill was fined $200 for sending Strongconstitution to the receiving barn on Aug. 23 with the wrong kind of shoes. The horse had toe grabs for a race on the turf. Horseshoe inspector Victor Tovar was able to grind the shoes down and the horse won the race.
--Jockey Aaron Gryder was suspended three days (Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and 2) for altering course without sufficient clearance and interference for his ride aboard Y Not Sizzle in the fifth race on Aug. 23. The stewards determined that on the backstretch Y Not Sizzle shifted out from behind traffic and forced Si Mamacita to go out with him. It forced Alonso Quinonez, aboard Si Mamacita, to check off the heels of Too Hot For Curlin. Y Not Sizzle finished second, Too Hot For Curlin was fourth and Si Mamacita was eighth.
--Jockey Brice Blanc was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times without allowing his mount, Nothing But Heat, to respond during the fifth race on Aug. 23. Nothing But Heat won the race by a length.
--Exercise rider Frederic Buscail was fined $50 for galloping on the rail after a workout on Aug. 22. Buscail acknowledged he was galloping on the rail but said it was because he just finished working a difficult horse and was trying to ease him out. However, when confronted by the outriders, he offered a flippant response which, according to stewards, “while not abusive, did not help his cause.”
--Owner Saul Carrillo was restored to good standing after paying his past due bill to private veterinarian Dr. Nicola Hardgrove. The original ruling was on March 19 but because much of the CHRB website is not web compliant with the state of California, earlier rulings and minutes are not easy to obtain.
--Trainer T.R. Bell II was fined $200 for sending Brimstoned to the receiving barn with the wrong kind of shoes for the fourth race on Aug. 29. Brimstoned was wearing toe grabs on her hind shoes for a turf race. Horseshoe inspector Victor Tovar grinded the shoes down and Brimstoned finished second.
--Exercise rider Nicole (Nikki) Diodoro was fined $200 for disorderly conduct. Here’s an edited version of how the stewards’ minutes explained the Aug. 22 incident. “At approximately 5:15 a.m., Diodoro arrived at the East Stable Gate riding her bicycle at a high rate of speed and she passed the security gate without stopping to show her identification. Security Officer [Michael] Pascuzzi caught up to Diodoro near Barn A and he ordered her to show her CHRB identification. Diodoro refused and she became belligerent. Diodoro was eventually handcuffed and was taken to the Backside Security Office. At the security office, Diodoro told the security officers, ‘I don’t have to follow your instruction because you’re not cops, you are only security guards.’ Diodoro admitted to the security officers she smoked a controlled substance and consumed an alcoholic beverage prior to coming to work that morning. … Ms. Diodoro displayed some regret for her actions in the early morning hours of August 22. The San Diego County Sheriff’s department arrived on the scene on this morning and interviewed Ms. Diodoro. After an examination for intoxication that was negative, the sheriff’s officer let Ms. Diodoro remain at the track. Del Mar Security documented the incident memorialized above in a comprehensive seven (7) page ‘Security Incident Report.’”
--Groom Pedro V. Ledezma was fined $100 for disorderly conduct. According to the stewards, he was “found passed out in the vegetation on the corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via De La Valle. He was taken into custody by the San Diego County Sheriff’s office on that day.” The stewards said Ledezma would need to be evaluated and comply with recommendation of the Winner’s Foundation. Trainer Alfredo Marquez said he would employ Ledezma.
--Pony rider Amanda Roper was fined $200 for detrimental behavior in the post parade. It happened in the sixth race on Aug. 30, in which jockey Mike Smith was unseated from Drippin Sauce during the post parade of the I’m Smokin Stakes. Smith landed on his feet and the horse ran eighth and last in the race. A video review showed that Roper was “being rough with the horse,” according to the stewards’ minutes. Roper apologized and accepted responsibility for her actions.
--Jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr. had three judgments against him. He was fined $300 for driving a golf cart in a restricted are on Aug. 1. He drove the cart around 9:30 a.m. near the Y and Z barns. At 10:30 a.m., he drove the cart across the racetrack at the ¾ pole. And he drove a golf cart in the stable area after he was told his privilege was revoked. He was fined $200 for failure to identify himself to security officers on Aug. 4. It was a second offense. And, Arroyo Jr., was fined $300 for failure to report to the jockey’s room on time on Aug. 31. He signed in at 1:30 p.m. on that day, but he was not heard from until he called in from the First Aid room at 1:42 p.m. The stewards determined a 1:30 sign in was not possible. His agent, Mike Ciani, said he had no explanation for the allegations.
--Jockey agent Derek Lawson was fined $300 for failure to conduct business in a proper manner. Trainer Peter Miller said Lawson had agreed that jockey Flavien Prat would ride Convoluted in the Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf on Aug. 30. However, Prat was also named to ride Shedaresthedevil for trainer Simon Callaghan. Miller contended that left him scrambling to find a jockey. The stewards agreed. Shedaresthedevil finished fourth and Convoluted finished seventh.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
On Sunday, we talked about how there really wasn’t a feature on Sunday, but we picked the second race, a $40,000 maiden special weight for 2-year-olds going a mile. The race scratched down to five when Bob Baffert trainee Ragtime Blues was a vet scratch.
But Baffert had another horse, Bronn, who had to battle down the stretch but eventually won by half-a-length. Bronn paid $2.80 and $2.10. There was no show wagering. Special Day was second followed by Wicked Blue, Zees Empire and Bean and the Bug. And speaking of bug, apprentice J.C. Diaz, Jr., was the winning jockey.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Kentucky Downs (1): $130,000 maiden special weight, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Chewing Gum ($4.00)
Kentucky Downs (2): $130,000 maiden special weight, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Kid Mercury ($13.40)
Kentucky Downs (3): $150,000 allowance/optional claimer, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Winner: Princess Causeway ($21.40)
Kentucky Downs (4): $130,000 maiden special weight, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Witez ($19.80)
Kentucky Downs (5): $100,000 starter allowance, 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Fast Boat ($8.60)
Kentucky Downs (6): $100,000 starter allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile 70 yards on turf. Winner: Arabella Bella ($4.20)
Kentucky Downs (7): $100,000 starter allowance, 3 and up, 1 mile and 70 yards on turf. Winner: Dontblamerocket ($5.20)
Belmont (8): $100,000 Allied Forces, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Uncle Benny ($4.80)
Kentucky Downs (8): $350,000 Dueling Grounds Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 5/16 miles on turf. Winner: Princesa Carolina ($3.60)
Woodbine (9): $100,000 Belle Mahone Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Lift Up ($5.70)
Kentucky Downs (9): $600,000 Dueling Grounds Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 5/16 miles on turf. Winner: Social Paranoia ($3.00)
Kentucky Downs (10): $145,000 allowance, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 1/2 furlongs on turf. Winner: Paper Clip ($7.00)
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, September 8.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 21.98 44.95 56.93 1:03.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mo Dinero
|120
|4
|1
|2–1½
|2–3½
|1–2½
|1–4
|Fuentes
|4.30
|3
|All About Trump
|122
|3
|5
|5
|3–1
|3–2
|2–¾
|Maldonado
|8.20
|2
|Verynsky
|122
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–1
|Flores
|0.60
|1
|San Giorgio
|113
|1
|4
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–5
|4–11
|Velez
|2.90
|5
|Lake Show
|118
|5
|3
|4–1
|5
|5
|5
|Espinoza
|26.10
|4
|MO DINERO
|10.60
|4.60
|3
|ALL ABOUT TRUMP
|6.80
|2
|VERYNSKY
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$28.30
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$86.60
Winner–Mo Dinero Ch.g.3 by Munnings out of Non Sibi, by Wild Deputy. Bred by Columbiana Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $27,152 Exacta Pool $16,398 Trifecta Pool $19,692. Scratched–none.
MO DINERO had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, put a head in front nearing the stretch, inched away and drifted inward in midstretch and won clear under urging. ALL ABOUT TRUMP broke out a bit, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and went past a rival late for the place. VERYNSKY had good early speed between horses then dueled inside, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and lost second late. SAN GIORGIO flashed early speed inside then drifted off the rail into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LAKE SHOW chased outside, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.64 47.18 1:11.62 1:24.51 1:38.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bronn
|115
|2
|2
|2–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|0.40
|6
|Special Day
|122
|5
|4
|4–5
|3–3½
|2–6
|2–8
|2–9
|Franco
|1.90
|4
|Wicked Blue
|122
|3
|1
|3–1½
|4–7
|4–8
|3–6
|3–26
|Linares
|20.70
|5
|Zees Empire
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–58
|Payeras
|49.20
|2
|Bean and the Bug
|122
|1
|3
|1–½
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–3
|5
|Maldonado
|7.30
|3
|BRONN
|2.80
|2.10
|6
|SPECIAL DAY
|2.40
|4
|WICKED BLUE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$2.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-5)
|$2.36
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$4.80
Winner–Bronn Dbb.c.2 by Conveyance out of Sunrise Slew, by Seattle Slew. Bred by Douglas Arnold & Rob Auerbach (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Natalie J. Baffert. Mutuel Pool $40,280 Daily Double Pool $11,498 Exacta Pool $20,205 Superfecta Pool $14,209 Trifecta Pool $21,761. Scratched–Ragtime Blues.
BRONN had speed outside a rival then angled in on the backstretch and dueled inside, took a short lead, drifted out into the stretch, drifted out again and bumped with the runner-up nearing the eighth pole, jumped track marks approaching the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. SPECIAL DAY chased outside a rival then off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch and outside the winner on the second turn, was carried out some into the stretch, battled alongside that foe, was bumped approaching the eighth pole and continued gamely to the end. WICKED BLUE chased off the rail, came out into the stretch, angled inward in midstretch and was along for the show. ZEES EMPIRE unhurried off the rail early, continued off the inside then three deep into the stretch and was outrun.pul. BEAN AND THE BUG pulled along the inside then jumped shadows and drifted out leaving the first turn, dueled outside a rival then between foes, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and drifted out in the stretch and was eased.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 22.39 45.90 57.68 1:04.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Burn Me Twice
|124
|1
|5
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|0.40
|6
|Reign On
|124
|6
|3
|4–1
|2–1½
|2–3½
|2–5
|Guce
|5.10
|4
|Seattle Encounter
|124
|4
|4
|6
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Orduna-Rojas
|11.70
|5
|Papa Caballero
|124
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|4–2½
|E Garcia
|11.70
|2
|Steven Decatur
|124
|2
|6
|5–1½
|3–1
|5–4
|5–8
|Payeras
|5.40
|3
|Sir Pal
|124
|3
|1
|2–hd
|5–½
|6
|6
|Johnson
|53.20
|1
|BURN ME TWICE
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|6
|REIGN ON (GB)
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|SEATTLE ENCOUNTER
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$4.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$4.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-4-5)
|$3.59
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-6-4)
|$14.50
Winner–Burn Me Twice B.g.5 by Wilburn out of Double D Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Edward Brown & John Word (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Word, John. Mutuel Pool $38,596 Daily Double Pool $5,365 Exacta Pool $23,014 Superfecta Pool $16,889 Trifecta Pool $19,708. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-3-1) paid $16.30. Pick Three Pool $16,537.
BURN ME TWICE had speed inside to duel for the lead then inched away into the turn, battled inside leaving the turn, came off the rail into the stretch and fought back when headed in upper stretch to regain the advantage in midstretch, inched away again past the eighth pole and proved best under a couple left handed cracks of the whip and good handling. REIGN ON (GB) pressed the pace four wide then stalked into the turn, re-bid outside the winner leaving the turn, put a head in front in upper stretch, could not match that one in the final furlong but was clearly second best. SEATTLE ENCOUNTER stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. PAPA CABALLERO prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked into the turn, was three wide midway on the bend, angled in outside a rival into the stretch and was edged for third. STEVEN DECATUR hopped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened. SIR PAL dueled between horses then stalked between foes into the turn, dropped back between rivals on the bend and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.36 45.92 57.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Appolina
|120
|5
|5
|5
|4–15
|2–1½
|1–hd
|Espinoza
|0.40
|1
|Colonel Power
|124
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–8
|Pedroza
|1.50
|4
|Dairy Kid
|122
|4
|4
|2–1
|3–½
|4
|3–3
|Dominguez
|13.40
|3
|Petronilla
|120
|3
|1
|3–½
|2–1½
|3–hd
|4
|Pereira
|30.90
|2
|Sweet Bluegrass
|113
|2
|3
|4–hd
|5
|dnf
|Diaz, Jr.
|39.90
|6
|APPOLINA
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|COLONEL POWER
|2.10
|4
|DAIRY KID
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$5.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$1.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-3)
|$0.42
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-1-4)
|$2.40
Winner–Appolina Dbb.f.3 by Fed Biz out of Sahara Moon, by Malibu Moon. Bred by C. Hunter Hager & E. Claire Hager (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Natalie J. Baffert. Mutuel Pool $64,336 Daily Double Pool $4,305 Exacta Pool $40,569 Superfecta Pool $27,711 Trifecta Pool $38,481. Claimed–Appolina by Crowley, Mike, Dory, Bill and Schuster, James. Trainer: Dallas Keen. Scratched–Listen Linda.
$1 Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $3.00. Pick Three Pool $13,806.
APPOLINA stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished willingly under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. COLONEL POWER had speed inside to duel for the lead, came off the rail on the backstretch, inched away on the turn and held on well but was edged on the wire. DAIRY KID prompted the pace outside a rival then stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened but held third. PETRONILLA had speed between foes then stalked between rivals, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SWEET BLUEGRASS saved ground stalking the pace, bolted nearly to the outside fence on the turn and was pulled up in the stretch and walked off.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.87 45.45 57.77 1:04.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Market Sentiment
|124
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–1½
|5–8
|1–ns
|Espinoza
|3.30
|5
|Quantum Force
|124
|5
|2
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–½
|2–½
|Sanchez
|2.20
|3
|Four Gaels
|119
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|3–nk
|Velez
|9.60
|1
|Frankie Machine
|124
|1
|6
|6
|5–½
|4–hd
|4–6
|Pedroza
|1.90
|4
|Capes Hot Rocket
|124
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–1½
|3–1
|5–16
|McDaid
|7.30
|6
|Lil' Chieftain
|124
|6
|5
|5–2
|6
|6
|6
|Aragon
|8.00
|2
|MARKET SENTIMENT
|8.60
|4.00
|2.80
|5
|QUANTUM FORCE
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|FOUR GAELS
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$14.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$13.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-3-1)
|$11.71
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-5-3)
|$49.10
Winner–Market Sentiment Ch.r.6 by Midshipman out of Impassion, by Shadeed. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $100,418 Daily Double Pool $8,714 Exacta Pool $52,256 Superfecta Pool $30,345 Trifecta Pool $39,511. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-6-2) paid $11.10. Pick Three Pool $14,230. $1 Pick Four (1/3-1-5/6-2) 4 correct paid $12.90. Pick Four Pool $101,053. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1/3-1-5/6-2) 5 correct paid $54.85. Pick Five Pool $203,389.
MARKET SENTIMENT stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide nearing the wire. QUANTUM FORCE pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, re-bid three wide a sixteenth out, led between rivals in deep stretch and was edged late. FOUR GAELS had speed between horses early, dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail a furlong out, fought back between horses in deep stretch and held third. FRANKIE MACHINE dropped back inside then came off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the turn and finished well along the fence. CAPES HOT ROCKET dueled between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LIL' CHIEFTAIN chased outside then off the rail, drifted inward in the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.89 46.83 58.68 1:05.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bella Renella
|117
|4
|5
|5
|4–hd
|2–½
|1–nk
|Velez
|1.30
|8
|Jodie Faster
|122
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–2
|2–1
|Franco
|2.60
|2
|Dorita's Wild Cat
|122
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–2½
|Mn Garcia
|2.60
|3
|Miss Johnnie
|122
|2
|3
|3–½
|3–1½
|4–2½
|4–5
|Fuentes
|4.40
|5
|Muchomoneybaby
|122
|3
|4
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Payeras
|20.70
|7
|BELLA RENELLA
|4.60
|2.80
|2.20
|8
|JODIE FASTER
|3.80
|2.80
|2
|DORITA'S WILD CAT
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$15.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-8)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-2-3)
|$1.82
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-8-2)
|$16.20
Winner–Bella Renella B.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of You Can Dream, by Cat Dreams. Bred by Jaime R. Renella (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Jaime Roberto Renella. Mutuel Pool $100,930 Daily Double Pool $8,627 Exacta Pool $44,516 Superfecta Pool $21,713 Trifecta Pool $26,587. Scratched–Katla, Navy Queen, Nikkileaks.
$1 Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $21.70. Pick Three Pool $16,346.
BELLA RENELLA bobbled at the start, stalked outside then three deep into and on the turn and into the stretch, bid three wide under urging in the drive, gained a slim lead in late stretch and gamely prevailed. JODIE FASTER angled in and dueled outside a rival, had the leader slip away briefly in midstretch, re-bid between foes a furlong out and continued willingly. DORITA'S WILD CAT had good early speed and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, inched away briefly in midstretch, fought back inside the top pair but could not quite match those rivals late. MISS JOHNNIE saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally. MUCHOMONEYBABY stalked the pace between foes, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.37 45.59 57.55 1:03.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|According to Buddy
|124
|3
|2
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–2
|1–1
|Flores
|1.30
|3
|Shake N Fries
|120
|2
|4
|2–2½
|2–2½
|1–hd
|2–½
|Fuentes
|2.30
|2
|Golden Image
|118
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|2–3½
|3–3½
|Cedillo
|8.60
|6
|Bea's Boy
|113
|4
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.60
|4
|ACCORDING TO BUDDY
|4.60
|2.80
|3
|SHAKE N FRIES
|3.20
|2
|GOLDEN IMAGE
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$10.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-6)
|$1.79
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$16.40
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-5)
|$3.40
Winner–According to Buddy B.g.4 by Acclamation out of Woman's Intuition, by Bolger. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: Finish Line Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $73,839 Daily Double Pool $9,994 Exacta Pool $29,372 Superfecta Pool $9,493 Trifecta Pool $16,662. Claimed–Shake N Fries by Steven Miyadi. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Bea's Boy by Tricar Stables, Inc. Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Scratched–Breakers Isle, Monceros.
$1 Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $26.90. Pick Three Pool $20,763. $1 Consolation Pick Three (2-7-5) paid $9.60.
ACCORDING TO BUDDY lunged and bobbled slightly at the start, stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, drifted out a bit then in slightly from the whip past midstretch then rallied under a strong hand ride to gain the lead late and proved best. SHAKE N FRIES pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked into the turn, re-bid alongside that foe leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch, could not contain the winner late but held second. GOLDEN IMAGE had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the turn, fought back inside leaving the turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back to the inside and fought back in the final furlong but was edged for the place. BEA'S BOY chased off the rail, angled in approaching the turn, continued inside into the stretch then a bit off the fence in the final furlong and lacked a rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.06 45.86 57.71 1:04.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Empress of Lov
|119
|1
|4
|5–3
|4–1
|1–½
|1–4
|Velez
|2.00
|5
|Just Be Held
|117
|5
|5
|4–½
|5–2
|4–1
|2–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.50
|2
|Bragging Rights
|124
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–4
|3–½
|Franco
|1.50
|4
|Wicked Sunset
|124
|4
|1
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–3½
|E Garcia
|24.50
|3
|Cioppino Pasadino
|124
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|5–17
|Payeras
|3.20
|6
|Ana Lisa
|124
|6
|2
|2–1
|3–½
|6
|6
|Guce
|14.20
|1
|EMPRESS OF LOV
|6.00
|3.80
|2.40
|5
|JUST BE HELD
|4.60
|3.00
|2
|BRAGGING RIGHTS
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$15.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$13.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-4)
|$11.61
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$25.00
Winner–Empress of Lov Dbb.f.4 by Empire Way out of Angela's Love, by Not For Love. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Edward R. Freeman. Owner: Darrin K. Albert. Mutuel Pool $81,661 Daily Double Pool $9,827 Exacta Pool $38,894 Superfecta Pool $27,805 Trifecta Pool $33,706. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (7-4-1) paid $14.20. Pick Three Pool $12,109. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-5-1) paid $7.10.
EMPRESS OF LOV stalked inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, gained the advantage three deep in midstretch, battled outside a rival a furlong out and pulled clear under urging. JUST BE HELD hopped slightly then bobbled some at the start, stalked outside then three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. BRAGGING RIGHTS broke a bit slowly and was bumped, settled inside, came out a bit in upper stretch and again nearing the furlong marker and edged a rival late for the show. WICKED SUNSET had speed between rivals then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in and bid along the fence leaving the turn and in the stretch and was edged late for third. CIOPPINO PASADINO broke in and bumped a rival, dueled a bit off the rail on the backstretch and outside a foe leaving the turn, was between horses in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ANA LISA angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.27 45.50 57.30 1:03.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Rattle
|124
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–3
|Pereira
|3.50
|3
|Coilette
|115
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–2½
|Velez
|1.80
|2
|Fuega
|124
|1
|1
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–1½
|3–3
|Mn Garcia
|1.80
|6
|Tengs Rhythm
|124
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–nk
|Roman
|6.10
|5
|Champagne Honey
|115
|4
|4
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.10
|4
|RATTLE
|9.00
|4.00
|2.40
|3
|COILETTE
|3.60
|2.20
|2
|FUEGA
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$37.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$16.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-6)
|$6.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-2-6-5)
|Carryover $4,210
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$35.10
Winner–Rattle Ch.f.4 by City Zip out of Make Haste, by Tiznow. Bred by Hinkle Farms (KY). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Convergence Stable and Hinkle Farms. Mutuel Pool $106,452 Daily Double Pool $28,376 Exacta Pool $48,945 Superfecta Pool $21,249 Super High Five Pool $36,243 Trifecta Pool $30,200. Claimed–Fuega by A and J Racing. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Ca Dreamer.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-4) paid $50.50. Pick Three Pool $42,510. $1 Consolation Pick Three (4-1-1) paid $7.30. $1 Pick Four (1/4/6/7-1/4/5-1-4) 4 correct paid $127.60. Pick Four Pool $206,745. $2 Pick Six (5/6-2-1/4/6/7-1/4/5-1-4) 5 out of 6 paid $32.40. $2 Pick Six (5/6-2-1/4/6/7-1/4/5-1-4) 6 correct paid $1,618.00. Pick Six Pool $331,272.
RATTLE had speed between foes then angled in and set the pace inside, came off the rail into the stretch, responded when challenged in upper stretch, drifted out some and kicked clear under some urging and steady handling. COILETTE stalked a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch, bid between foes in upper stretch and was second best. FUEGA chased inside then a bit off the rail, swung out into the stretch, angled toward the inside in upper stretch and bested the others. TENGS RHYTHM stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. CHAMPAGNE HONEY stalked outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened.