Team USA loses to France, exits FIBA World Cup without a medal

Team USA will not medal in the FIBA World Cup, a disappointment for a program that’s dominated international competition, after losing 89-79 to France on Wednesday in China.

It’s the first tournament loss for Team USA since the 2006 World Championships, snapping a streak of 58 straight wins with NBA players representing the country in international play. Earlier this summer, the Americans lost an exhibition game to Australia.

Wednesday’s loss came to a French team with NBA players Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert, who combined for 43 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Team USA with 29 points.