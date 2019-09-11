Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Team USA loses to France, exits FIBA World Cup without a medal

USA v France: Quarter Final - FIBA World Cup 2019
Evan Fournier of France drives as Kemba Walker of Team USA defends during a FIBA World Cup game Wednesday in Dongguan, China.
(Zhizhao Wu / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2019
6:35 AM
Team USA will not medal in the FIBA World Cup, a disappointment for a program that’s dominated international competition, after losing 89-79 to France on Wednesday in China.

It’s the first tournament loss for Team USA since the 2006 World Championships, snapping a streak of 58 straight wins with NBA players representing the country in international play. Earlier this summer, the Americans lost an exhibition game to Australia.

Wednesday’s loss came to a French team with NBA players Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert, who combined for 43 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Team USA with 29 points.

