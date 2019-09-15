Racing! Taking an early look at the Breeders’ Cup Classic

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, September 15. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 12-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.95 47.37 59.60 1:06.06

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Chic Clementine 120 2 3 3–2 2–½ 2–1 1–3 Aragon 0.90 1 Cali Rocks 124 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–½ 2–nk Allen 12.70 5 Probable 120 3 1 2–½ 3–2 3–6 3–14 Puglisi 0.70 6 Lala Fleur 124 4 4 4 4 4 4 Johnson 32.60

2 CHIC CLEMENTINE 3.80 2.80 1 CALI ROCKS 6.00 5 PROBABLE

$1 EXACTA (2-1) $18.50 $1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5) $18.60

Winner–Chic Clementine B.f.3 by Papa Clem out of Chic Charbono, by Bertrando. Bred by Legacy Ranch, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Salvador Naranjo. Owner: Gracia Naranjo. Mutuel Pool $25,128 Exacta Pool $21,133 Trifecta Pool $10,371. Scratched–Darpa, Objective.

CHIC CLEMENTINE bobbled some at the start, stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, brushed with a rival in upper stretch while bidding between horses, took the lead outside the runner-up nearing the sixteenth pole under urging and pulled clear late. CALI ROCKS sped to the early lead, inched away leaving the backstretch and set the pace inside, came out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and just held second. PROBABLE had speed outside then stalked alongside the winner on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, brushed with that rival while bidding for the lead in upper stretch and was edged for the place. LALA FLEUR brushed the side of the gate at the start, chased off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.74 46.20 58.08 1:04.50

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Samurai Charm 122 3 3 1–½ 1–1 1–1½ 1–2 Maldonado 0.60 2 Going to Vegas 115 1 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–3 2–nk Velez 8.50 6 Gold Included 122 5 2 3–4½ 3–5 2–hd 3–2½ Talamo 2.50 5 White Velvet 122 4 5 4–1 4–½ 4–5 4–6 Fuentes 4.90 3 Trouville 115 2 4 5 5 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 27.90

4 SAMURAI CHARM 3.20 2.40 2 GOING TO VEGAS 4.60 6 GOLD INCLUDED

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $4.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-5) $2.34 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-6) $11.40

Winner–Samurai Charm Dbb.f.2 by First Samurai out of Back Seat Charm, by Silver Charm. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $37,703 Daily Double Pool $9,000 Exacta Pool $20,603 Superfecta Pool $9,626 Trifecta Pool $14,231. Scratched–Lady On Ice.

SAMURAI CHARM dueled between horses, inched away on the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch, ducked in sharply nearing the eighth pole then ducked in again from the whip a sixteenth out but held sway. GOING TO VEGAS bobbled a bit at the start, had speed inside to press the pace then stalked leaving the turn and in the stretch and just held second. GOLD INCLUDED prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. WHITE VELVET hopped slightly and brushed the side of the gate in a slow start, chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked the needed rally. TROUVILLE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a further response.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 24.10 47.87 1:12.48 1:24.77 1:36.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Mongolian Hero 120 6 4 4–hd 3–½ 3–3 1–hd 1–nk Cedillo 1.10 5 Mongolian Legend 122 5 5 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 2–4 2–10 Pena 2.40 3 Super Classic 124 3 6 6 6 5–hd 4–1½ 3–1 Payeras 30.60 4 Derby Storm 115 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 3–2 4–4 Velez 9.70 1 Boyson 111 1 2 3–hd 5–2 6 6 5–2½ Diaz, Jr. 3.70 2 Ohtani 120 2 1 5–1 4–hd 4–hd 5–hd 6 Pereira 6.90

6 MONGOLIAN HERO 4.20 2.80 2.20 5 MONGOLIAN LEGEND 3.20 2.80 3 SUPER CLASSIC 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $9.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $4.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4) $12.24 $1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3) $35.40

Winner–Mongolian Hero Dbb.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Party West, by Gone West. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $61,526 Daily Double Pool $7,191 Exacta Pool $29,111 Superfecta Pool $17,136 Trifecta Pool $23,067. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $9.70. Pick Three Pool $14,953.

MONGOLIAN HERO four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain a short lead a furlong out, drifted in late and held on gamely under urging. MONGOLIAN LEGEND three deep early, bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch, fought back inside the winner while drifting inward in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. SUPER CLASSIC pulled between horses and was in a bit tight into the backstretch, chased off the rail then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival late for the show. DERBY STORM bobbled at the start, had speed between horses, dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the fence again in the stretch and was outfinished for third. BOYSON saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. OHTANI pulled between rivals and was in a bit tight on the first turn, stalked between foes to the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 24.44 49.01 1:13.67 1:25.34 1:37.36

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Rocko's Wheel 119 1 1 3–1 3–1 2–½ 1–1 1–1 Cedillo 1.90 6 Wilshire Dude 121 5 3 2–½ 2–1 3–1 2–1 2–½ Fuentes 2.80 3 Tough It Out 121 3 4 4–1½ 5 4–3 3–½ 3–2 Maldonado 5.60 2 Bellerin 121 2 2 1–1 1–hd 1–hd 4–6 4–6 Talamo 1.50 4 Original Intent 119 4 5 5 4–hd 5 5 5 Pereira 14.20

1 ROCKO'S WHEEL 5.80 3.40 2.20 6 WILSHIRE DUDE 4.20 3.00 3 TOUGH IT OUT 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $16.00 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $8.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-2) $6.34 $1 TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $45.70

Winner–Rocko's Wheel Dbb.g.7 by Grazen out of Honored Gold, by Double Honor. Bred by Jimmy Ukegawa & Mike Mitchell (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Ticket To Ride, LLC, D'Amato, Philip and Lewis, Michael D.. Mutuel Pool $48,554 Daily Double Pool $6,954 Exacta Pool $19,025 Superfecta Pool $11,319 Trifecta Pool $15,346. Scratched–Full of Luck (CHI). $1 Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $9,020.

ROCKO'S WHEEL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside on the second turn to gain the lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging a furlong out and held on gamely. WILSHIRE DUDE stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner in the final furlong. TOUGH IT OUT chased a bit off the rail, continued just off the inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. BELLERIN sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled just off the inside, battled between foes on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. ORIGINAL INTENT chased off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.71 47.28 1:11.59 1:23.85 1:35.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Lucky Peridot 117 3 4 5–1½ 4–hd 4–4 2–1½ 1–1½ Cedillo 0.70 5 Arctic Roll 121 5 1 2–1 2–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–6 Bejarano 4.30 1 Catoca 121 1 2 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–2 3–4 Maldonado 3.60 7 Chickatini 121 7 6 4–½ 3–1 3–½ 4–4 4–2 Talamo 12.40 4 Still a Funny Girl 121 4 7 7 7 6–1½ 5–½ 5–3 Mn Garcia 42.50 6 Full Eclipse 112 6 5 3–hd 6–hd 5–hd 6–10 6–27 Velez 48.20 2 Qafilah 124 2 3 6–1½ 5–1½ 7 7 7 Franco 8.60

3 LUCKY PERIDOT 3.40 2.60 2.20 5 ARCTIC ROLL (GB) 3.80 3.00 1 CATOCA 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $14.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $5.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-7) $5.85 $1 TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $14.10

Winner–Lucky Peridot Ch.f.3 by Itsmyluckyday out of Rare Elegance, by Forestry. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Wire to Wire Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike. Mutuel Pool $90,792 Daily Double Pool $7,366 Exacta Pool $41,214 Superfecta Pool $26,749 Trifecta Pool $32,788. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $16,046. $1 Pick Four (1/4-6-1-3) 4 correct paid $20.60. Pick Four Pool $54,314. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1/4-6-1-3) 5 correct paid $30.00. Pick Five Pool $186,144.

LUCKY PERIDOT stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, came out for room then bid alongside the runner-up under urging, took the lead past the eighth pole and inched clear late. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) stalked just off the inside, bid between foes on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead nearing the stretch, edged away in midstretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong but could not quite match that one late. CATOCA saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. CHICKATINI four wide into the first turn, tugged her way up to bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened. STILL A FUNNY GIRL chased a bit off the rail then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FULL ECLIPSE three deep between horses into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. QAFILAH (IRE) between rivals early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.

SIXTH RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Los Alamitos Special Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.00 49.04 1:13.29 1:37.42 2:01.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Zestful 120 4 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 1–1 1–4 1–6 Talamo 1.50 2 Acker 120 2 3–1 2–½ 3–1 3–1 2–1 2–ns Cedillo 1.30 5 Meistermind 120 5 4–1 4–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 4–4 3–5 Espinoza 7.20 3 Soul Beam 120 3 2–hd 3–1 1–hd 2–1½ 3–hd 4–3 Franco 11.80 1 French Getaway 120 1 5 5 5 5 5 5 Bejarano 4.40

4 ZESTFUL 5.00 3.00 2 ACKER 2.80 5 MEISTERMIND

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $10.60 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $5.20 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $18.60

Winner–Zestful Ch.g.4 by Ghostzapper out of Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Glatt, Mark, Haramoto, Danny, Kawahara, Sheldon and Sobel, Steven. Mutuel Pool $104,074 Daily Double Pool $9,384 Exacta Pool $46,475 Trifecta Pool $45,201. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $13.00. Pick Three Pool $15,037.

ZESTFUL took the early lead outside foes, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back when headed leaving the backstretch and on the second turn to regain the advantage nearing the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in upper stretch and drew clear. ACKER stalked outside a rival then off the rail into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and just held second. MEISTERMIND chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and was edged for the place. SOUL BEAM between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail leaving the backstretch to gain the advantage, dueled into and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. FRENCH GETAWAY saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.88 46.06 58.20 1:04.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Forty Six Carats 120 3 2 3–1 3–1 1–2½ 1–3 Roman 1.90 6 Secret Maneuver 120 4 5 5–1½ 5–1½ 3–1 2–3 Sanchez 2.80 7 Discrete Stevie B 120 5 3 6 6 5–½ 3–3 Pereira 3.40 8 Blew by You 120 6 6 4–½ 4–1½ 6 4–1 Cedillo 3.70 3 Joe's Passion 120 2 1 2–hd 2–½ 4–hd 5–2½ E Garcia 23.50 1 Sheza Kathy 122 1 4 1–hd 1–½ 2–hd 6 Guce 6.80

4 FORTY SIX CARATS 5.80 3.60 2.60 6 SECRET MANEUVER 3.80 2.60 7 DISCRETE STEVIE B 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $20.20 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $10.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-8) $4.13 $1 TRIFECTA (4-6-7) $21.40

Winner–Forty Six Carats Dbb.f.3 by Gemologist out of Look Who's Ritzy, by First Samurai. Bred by Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Roger Farraj. Mutuel Pool $100,747 Daily Double Pool $12,339 Exacta Pool $54,784 Superfecta Pool $38,853 Trifecta Pool $45,757. Claimed–Secret Maneuver by Jose Malagon. Trainer: Milton Pineda. Scratched–Don't Pass, Miss Bennet. $1 Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $12.60. Pick Three Pool $30,809.

FORTY SIX CARATS dueled three deep on the backstretch and turn, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear while drifting in some under urging. SECRET MANEUVER chased off the rail, came out some into the stretch and gained the place. DISCRETE STEVIE B settled outside the runner-up chasing the pace then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. BLEW BY YOU broke a step slowly, chased outside then off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. JOE'S PASSION had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SHEZA KATHY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, also fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 45.81 57.96 1:04.51

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Tizhotndusty 122 10 6 2–1 2–1 1–½ 1–1¼ Cedillo 11.60 2 Totally Tiger 122 2 7 8–1½ 8–1½ 5–1½ 2–1 Bejarano 1.60 6 Overkoter 122 6 2 5–hd 4–½ 4–2½ 3–1¾ Espinoza 22.70 8 Rebel Fire 122 8 9 6–1 3–hd 3–½ 4–½ Talamo 4.70 1 Successful Command 122 1 10 10 9–hd 7–4 5–nk Franco 40.60 4 Curry Flurry 122 4 5 7–½ 7–½ 6–hd 6–1 Flores 103.90 7 Solar Nation 122 7 4 1–1½ 1–1 2–2½ 7–9 Mn Garcia 3.30 3 Daring Ways 122 3 8 9–3 10 8–1 8–5 Maldonado 65.20 5 El Chapin 122 5 3 3–hd 6–1½ 10 9–hd Sanchez 102.20 9 Shinny 122 9 1 4–1 5–hd 9–1½ 10 Gutierrez 3.00

10 TIZHOTNDUSTY 25.20 7.20 5.60 2 TOTALLY TIGER 3.40 3.20 6 OVERKOTER 8.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $101.20 $1 EXACTA (10-2) $45.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-6-8) $187.70 $1 TRIFECTA (10-2-6) $548.50

Winner–Tizhotndusty Dbb.g.2 by Unusual Heat out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Fetkin, Bob, Kruljac, J. Eric, Sondereker, John and Thornberg, Richard. Mutuel Pool $130,687 Daily Double Pool $11,845 Exacta Pool $62,109 Superfecta Pool $48,308 Trifecta Pool $46,393. Scratched–Mobjack. $1 Pick Three (4-4-10) paid $104.10. Pick Three Pool $19,659.

TIZHOTNDUSTY stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in midstretch under left handed urging, inched away and held. TOTALLY TIGER chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and surged late for the place. OVERKOTER stalked between rivals then split horses three deep on the turn, angled in some entering the stretch and bested the others. REBEL FIRE a bit slow to begin, went up outside to chase the pace, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SUCCESSFUL COMMAND a bit slow into stride, settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. CURRY FLURRY stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SOLAR NATION sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. DARING WAYS dropped back off the rail then outside, came five wide into the stretch and was not a threat. EL CHAPIN angled in and stalked the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and weakened. SHINNY also angled in and stalked between foes then outside a rival and had little left for the drive.

NINTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.31 45.18 57.12 1:03.44

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Captain N. Barron 119 4 3 4–1½ 4–2 1–1½ 1–5 Velez 4.20 7 All About Trump 120 6 8 8 6–½ 4–1½ 2–4 Maldonado 2.80 9 Competing 124 8 4 3–2 2–hd 3–1½ 3–½ Guce 1.40 6 Johann's Command 124 5 7 6–hd 8 7–1 4–¾ Payeras 11.70 3 Rockin My Mojo 124 3 1 1–1½ 1–2 2–½ 5–½ Roman 11.20 8 Angry Bobby 124 7 5 7–2 7–hd 8 6–½ Orduna-Rojas 69.90 1 Cash Encounter 120 1 2 2–½ 3–1 5–1 7–½ Sanchez 67.10 2 Hard to Come Home 113 2 6 5–hd 5–1½ 6–hd 8 Diaz, Jr. 5.10

5 CAPTAIN N. BARRON 10.40 4.80 2.60 7 ALL ABOUT TRUMP 4.60 2.80 9 COMPETING 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5) $184.20 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $17.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-9-6) $29.40 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-9-6-3) $806.30 $1 TRIFECTA (5-7-9) $63.70

Winner–Captain N. Barron Ch.g.4 by Distorted Humor out of Will Prevail, by Storm Cat. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable, Barron, Shirley A., Caso, Joe and Kelly, Jim. Mutuel Pool $139,028 Daily Double Pool $48,932 Exacta Pool $68,043 Superfecta Pool $51,693 Super High Five Pool $9,679 Trifecta Pool $56,780. Scratched–Fortune of War (GB). $1 Pick Three (4-10-5) paid $177.00. Pick Three Pool $55,915. $1 Pick Four (4-2/4/5-10-5) 4 correct paid $531.30. Pick Four Pool $319,945. $2 Pick Six (1-3-4-2/4/5-10-5) 5 out of 6 paid $112.20. $2 Pick Six (1-3-4-2/4/5-10-5) 6 correct paid $4,717.20. Pick Six Pool $35,950.

CAPTAIN N. BARRON chased a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front past midstretch and drew clear. ALL ABOUT TRUMP a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled off the pace inside, split horses into the stretch, came out in midstretch and gained the place. COMPETING stalked four wide then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and just held third. JOHANN'S COMMAND broke out and a bit slowly, chased outside, went four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. ROCKIN MY MOJO had speed outside a rival then inched clear, set the pace just off the rail, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ANGRY BOBBY chased outside then between foes into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CASH ENCOUNTER had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the stretch. HARD TO COME HOME saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened.