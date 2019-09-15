Racing! Taking an early look at the Breeders’ Cup Classic

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we’re looking for a little feedback from our readers.
I know on Mondays you look forward to stewards’ ruling, but the first week of the L.A. County Fair meeting at Los Alamitos hasn’t been made available. Maybe they’ve been busy at the California Horse Racing Board headquarters this week. You think?
So, let’s preview and review.
Breeders’ Cup Classic
The crown jewel of the Breeders’ Cup, Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita, already has six qualifiers through the win-and-you’re-in program and there are two spots left to be decided. So, let’s look at who has qualified.
Inti (JPN)—This 5-year-old has won seven of his 10 lifetime starts and qualified by winning the February Stakes at Tokyo Raceway on Feb. 17. His two races after qualifying, he finished second and sixth.
Seeking the Soul—He qualified by winning the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs on June 15. It is his only win of the year in five starts. He was a disappointing seventh as the favorite in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar.
Maximum Security—The disqualified winner of the Kentucky Derby has had a pretty good year, otherwise. He won the Florida Derby and qualified for the Classic by winning the Haskell at Monmouth on 20. He is four for six on the year.
McKinzie—This Santa Anita based colt has won two of six this year and finished second in the other four races. He qualified by winning the Whitney Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 3. He lost the Santa Anita Handicap by a nose and his second in the Metropolitan Handicap was after a troubled trip.
Higher Power—He has won three of seven this year and qualified by winning the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Aug. 17. He was fifth in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita. He is two for four since joining the John Sadler barn.
Japan (GB)—He qualified by winning the Juddmonte International Stakes at York in the UK. A lot is expected of this horse as he was a $1.8 million purchase.
The remaining qualifying races are the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Belmont and Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita. Both are Sept. 28.
Poll: What happened with Justify
So, what do you think was the right way to deal with the Justify situation? We have a poll, just click here. Early polling does not seem to have an overwhelming winner. Let us know what you think. You won’t be able to see the results, but come back next week and we’ll tell you what they are.
Got more advice?
Craig Fravel was named chief executive of the racing division of The Stronach Group. He won’t take over until his job as chief executive of the Breeders’ Cup ends after the event at Santa Anita.
So, we’re asking you that if you could sit down with Fravel, the executive not the horse, what advice you might give him. So, send me your ideas and thoughts. It needs to be very short, a sentence, maybe two. It needs to be thoughtful. It can’t be mean. Put Fravel in the subject line and you need to have a real name, not some email non de plume.
We’ll probably publish the results on Thursday.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Zestful, running just off the lead, put his head in front after a mile and cruised to a six-length win in the 1 ¼-mile $100,000 Los Alamitos Special. There were only five horses in the race. Zestful paid $5.00 and $3.00. There was no show betting. Acker was second, followed by Meistermind, Soul Beam and French Getaway.
It was the sixth win in a row for Zestful, but the first at this level. He had been running at the starter allowance and claiming levels.
Here’s what the connections had to say about the win.
Mark Glatt (winning trainer): “I wasn’t really worried when [Soul Beam] made what I thought was a premature move with this long stretch. I really don’t believe this horse has to have the lead. It gave [jockey] Joe [Talamo] a chance to give the horse a breather for the kick home. Part of the reason we claimed this horse was for his versatility, but it was more about him getting really good and he showed an affinity to run farther, which helps horses become better horses. Plus, he ran for $8,000 earlier this year, so he’s eligible for starter allowance races when they come up for as low as $8,000 for the next couple of years depending on how the races are written.’’
Joe Talamo (winning jockey): “He’s so cool. He’ll do whatever you want. I kept him two or three paths off the rail and gave him a breather on the far turn. He just took off at the quarter pole.’’
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Woodbine (6): $100,000 Ontario Racing Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Old Chestnut ($4.50)
Woodbine (7): Grade 1 $250,000 Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Decorated Invader ($6.80)
Woodbine (9): Grade 1 $250,000 Natalma Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Abscond ($21.00)
Los Alamitos (6): $100,000 Los Alamitos Special, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Zestful ($5.00)
Woodbine (11): $100,000 Woodbine Cares Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Fast Scene ($10.10)
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. See you on Thursday.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Sunday, September 15.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 12-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.95 47.37 59.60 1:06.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Chic Clementine
|120
|2
|3
|3–2
|2–½
|2–1
|1–3
|Aragon
|0.90
|1
|Cali Rocks
|124
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|2–nk
|Allen
|12.70
|5
|Probable
|120
|3
|1
|2–½
|3–2
|3–6
|3–14
|Puglisi
|0.70
|6
|Lala Fleur
|124
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Johnson
|32.60
|2
|CHIC CLEMENTINE
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|CALI ROCKS
|6.00
|5
|PROBABLE
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$18.50
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$18.60
Winner–Chic Clementine B.f.3 by Papa Clem out of Chic Charbono, by Bertrando. Bred by Legacy Ranch, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Salvador Naranjo. Owner: Gracia Naranjo. Mutuel Pool $25,128 Exacta Pool $21,133 Trifecta Pool $10,371. Scratched–Darpa, Objective.
CHIC CLEMENTINE bobbled some at the start, stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, brushed with a rival in upper stretch while bidding between horses, took the lead outside the runner-up nearing the sixteenth pole under urging and pulled clear late. CALI ROCKS sped to the early lead, inched away leaving the backstretch and set the pace inside, came out into the stretch, fought back off the rail in the drive, could not match the winner in the final sixteenth and just held second. PROBABLE had speed outside then stalked alongside the winner on the backstretch and turn, came three deep into the stretch, brushed with that rival while bidding for the lead in upper stretch and was edged for the place. LALA FLEUR brushed the side of the gate at the start, chased off the rail, angled in leaving the turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$45,000. Time 22.74 46.20 58.08 1:04.50
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Samurai Charm
|122
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–2
|Maldonado
|0.60
|2
|Going to Vegas
|115
|1
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–3
|2–nk
|Velez
|8.50
|6
|Gold Included
|122
|5
|2
|3–4½
|3–5
|2–hd
|3–2½
|Talamo
|2.50
|5
|White Velvet
|122
|4
|5
|4–1
|4–½
|4–5
|4–6
|Fuentes
|4.90
|3
|Trouville
|115
|2
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|27.90
|4
|SAMURAI CHARM
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|GOING TO VEGAS
|4.60
|6
|GOLD INCLUDED
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$8.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$4.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-6-5)
|$2.34
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-6)
|$11.40
Winner–Samurai Charm Dbb.f.2 by First Samurai out of Back Seat Charm, by Silver Charm. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $37,703 Daily Double Pool $9,000 Exacta Pool $20,603 Superfecta Pool $9,626 Trifecta Pool $14,231. Scratched–Lady On Ice.
SAMURAI CHARM dueled between horses, inched away on the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch, ducked in sharply nearing the eighth pole then ducked in again from the whip a sixteenth out but held sway. GOING TO VEGAS bobbled a bit at the start, had speed inside to press the pace then stalked leaving the turn and in the stretch and just held second. GOLD INCLUDED prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. WHITE VELVET hopped slightly and brushed the side of the gate in a slow start, chased off the rail, angled in some on the turn and lacked the needed rally. TROUVILLE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a further response.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 24.10 47.87 1:12.48 1:24.77 1:36.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Mongolian Hero
|120
|6
|4
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–3
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|1.10
|5
|Mongolian Legend
|122
|5
|5
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|2–4
|2–10
|Pena
|2.40
|3
|Super Classic
|124
|3
|6
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–1½
|3–1
|Payeras
|30.60
|4
|Derby Storm
|115
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–2
|4–4
|Velez
|9.70
|1
|Boyson
|111
|1
|2
|3–hd
|5–2
|6
|6
|5–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.70
|2
|Ohtani
|120
|2
|1
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Pereira
|6.90
|6
|MONGOLIAN HERO
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|MONGOLIAN LEGEND
|3.20
|2.80
|3
|SUPER CLASSIC
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$9.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$4.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-3-4)
|$12.24
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-5-3)
|$35.40
Winner–Mongolian Hero Dbb.c.3 by Midnight Lute out of Party West, by Gone West. Bred by Mongolian Stable (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $61,526 Daily Double Pool $7,191 Exacta Pool $29,111 Superfecta Pool $17,136 Trifecta Pool $23,067. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-6) paid $9.70. Pick Three Pool $14,953.
MONGOLIAN HERO four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up to gain a short lead a furlong out, drifted in late and held on gamely under urging. MONGOLIAN LEGEND three deep early, bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage into the stretch, inched away in upper stretch, fought back inside the winner while drifting inward in the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. SUPER CLASSIC pulled between horses and was in a bit tight into the backstretch, chased off the rail then three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and outfinished a rival late for the show. DERBY STORM bobbled at the start, had speed between horses, dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the fence again in the stretch and was outfinished for third. BOYSON saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. OHTANI pulled between rivals and was in a bit tight on the first turn, stalked between foes to the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $32,000-$28,000. Time 24.44 49.01 1:13.67 1:25.34 1:37.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Rocko's Wheel
|119
|1
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|1–1
|1–1
|Cedillo
|1.90
|6
|Wilshire Dude
|121
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|3–1
|2–1
|2–½
|Fuentes
|2.80
|3
|Tough It Out
|121
|3
|4
|4–1½
|5
|4–3
|3–½
|3–2
|Maldonado
|5.60
|2
|Bellerin
|121
|2
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–6
|4–6
|Talamo
|1.50
|4
|Original Intent
|119
|4
|5
|5
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Pereira
|14.20
|1
|ROCKO'S WHEEL
|5.80
|3.40
|2.20
|6
|WILSHIRE DUDE
|4.20
|3.00
|3
|TOUGH IT OUT
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$16.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$8.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-2)
|$6.34
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-6-3)
|$45.70
Winner–Rocko's Wheel Dbb.g.7 by Grazen out of Honored Gold, by Double Honor. Bred by Jimmy Ukegawa & Mike Mitchell (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Ticket To Ride, LLC, D'Amato, Philip and Lewis, Michael D.. Mutuel Pool $48,554 Daily Double Pool $6,954 Exacta Pool $19,025 Superfecta Pool $11,319 Trifecta Pool $15,346. Scratched–Full of Luck (CHI).
$1 Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $9,020.
ROCKO'S WHEEL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside on the second turn to gain the lead nearing the stretch, inched away under urging a furlong out and held on gamely. WILSHIRE DUDE stalked outside a rival then bid outside the pacesetter to duel for the lead, continued three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner in the final furlong. TOUGH IT OUT chased a bit off the rail, continued just off the inside on the second turn and in the stretch and was edged for the place. BELLERIN sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then dueled just off the inside, battled between foes on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. ORIGINAL INTENT chased off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.71 47.28 1:11.59 1:23.85 1:35.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Lucky Peridot
|117
|3
|4
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–4
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Cedillo
|0.70
|5
|Arctic Roll
|121
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–6
|Bejarano
|4.30
|1
|Catoca
|121
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–2
|3–4
|Maldonado
|3.60
|7
|Chickatini
|121
|7
|6
|4–½
|3–1
|3–½
|4–4
|4–2
|Talamo
|12.40
|4
|Still a Funny Girl
|121
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–½
|5–3
|Mn Garcia
|42.50
|6
|Full Eclipse
|112
|6
|5
|3–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–10
|6–27
|Velez
|48.20
|2
|Qafilah
|124
|2
|3
|6–1½
|5–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Franco
|8.60
|3
|LUCKY PERIDOT
|3.40
|2.60
|2.20
|5
|ARCTIC ROLL (GB)
|3.80
|3.00
|1
|CATOCA
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$14.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$5.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-7)
|$5.85
|$1 TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$14.10
Winner–Lucky Peridot Ch.f.3 by Itsmyluckyday out of Rare Elegance, by Forestry. Bred by Marion G. Montanari (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Wire to Wire Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike. Mutuel Pool $90,792 Daily Double Pool $7,366 Exacta Pool $41,214 Superfecta Pool $26,749 Trifecta Pool $32,788. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-3) paid $12.80. Pick Three Pool $16,046. $1 Pick Four (1/4-6-1-3) 4 correct paid $20.60. Pick Four Pool $54,314. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1/4-6-1-3) 5 correct paid $30.00. Pick Five Pool $186,144.
LUCKY PERIDOT stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, split rivals in midstretch, came out for room then bid alongside the runner-up under urging, took the lead past the eighth pole and inched clear late. ARCTIC ROLL (GB) stalked just off the inside, bid between foes on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead nearing the stretch, edged away in midstretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong but could not quite match that one late. CATOCA saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside into the stretch, could not match the top pair in the final furlong but bested the others. CHICKATINI four wide into the first turn, tugged her way up to bid three deep on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch and weakened. STILL A FUNNY GIRL chased a bit off the rail then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FULL ECLIPSE three deep between horses into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. QAFILAH (IRE) between rivals early, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Los Alamitos Special Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.00 49.04 1:13.29 1:37.42 2:01.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Zestful
|120
|4
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–4
|1–6
|Talamo
|1.50
|2
|Acker
|120
|2
|3–1
|2–½
|3–1
|3–1
|2–1
|2–ns
|Cedillo
|1.30
|5
|Meistermind
|120
|5
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|4–4
|3–5
|Espinoza
|7.20
|3
|Soul Beam
|120
|3
|2–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|4–3
|Franco
|11.80
|1
|French Getaway
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Bejarano
|4.40
|4
|ZESTFUL
|5.00
|3.00
|2
|ACKER
|2.80
|5
|MEISTERMIND
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$5.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$18.60
Winner–Zestful Ch.g.4 by Ghostzapper out of Sweet Relish, by Smoke Glacken. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Glatt, Mark, Haramoto, Danny, Kawahara, Sheldon and Sobel, Steven. Mutuel Pool $104,074 Daily Double Pool $9,384 Exacta Pool $46,475 Trifecta Pool $45,201. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-3-4) paid $13.00. Pick Three Pool $15,037.
ZESTFUL took the early lead outside foes, angled in and set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back when headed leaving the backstretch and on the second turn to regain the advantage nearing the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in upper stretch and drew clear. ACKER stalked outside a rival then off the rail into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and just held second. MEISTERMIND chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, also drifted in some and was edged for the place. SOUL BEAM between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, bid along the rail leaving the backstretch to gain the advantage, dueled into and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. FRENCH GETAWAY saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in midstretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000. Time 21.88 46.06 58.20 1:04.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Forty Six Carats
|120
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–1
|1–2½
|1–3
|Roman
|1.90
|6
|Secret Maneuver
|120
|4
|5
|5–1½
|5–1½
|3–1
|2–3
|Sanchez
|2.80
|7
|Discrete Stevie B
|120
|5
|3
|6
|6
|5–½
|3–3
|Pereira
|3.40
|8
|Blew by You
|120
|6
|6
|4–½
|4–1½
|6
|4–1
|Cedillo
|3.70
|3
|Joe's Passion
|120
|2
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|4–hd
|5–2½
|E Garcia
|23.50
|1
|Sheza Kathy
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–hd
|6
|Guce
|6.80
|4
|FORTY SIX CARATS
|5.80
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|SECRET MANEUVER
|3.80
|2.60
|7
|DISCRETE STEVIE B
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$20.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-7-8)
|$4.13
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-6-7)
|$21.40
Winner–Forty Six Carats Dbb.f.3 by Gemologist out of Look Who's Ritzy, by First Samurai. Bred by Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY). Trainer: Martin F. Jones. Owner: Roger Farraj. Mutuel Pool $100,747 Daily Double Pool $12,339 Exacta Pool $54,784 Superfecta Pool $38,853 Trifecta Pool $45,757. Claimed–Secret Maneuver by Jose Malagon. Trainer: Milton Pineda. Scratched–Don't Pass, Miss Bennet.
$1 Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $12.60. Pick Three Pool $30,809.
FORTY SIX CARATS dueled three deep on the backstretch and turn, took the lead in upper stretch and drew clear while drifting in some under urging. SECRET MANEUVER chased off the rail, came out some into the stretch and gained the place. DISCRETE STEVIE B settled outside the runner-up chasing the pace then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and bested the others. BLEW BY YOU broke a step slowly, chased outside then off the rail, went four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. JOE'S PASSION had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. SHEZA KATHY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, also fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.07 45.81 57.96 1:04.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Tizhotndusty
|122
|10
|6
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|11.60
|2
|Totally Tiger
|122
|2
|7
|8–1½
|8–1½
|5–1½
|2–1
|Bejarano
|1.60
|6
|Overkoter
|122
|6
|2
|5–hd
|4–½
|4–2½
|3–1¾
|Espinoza
|22.70
|8
|Rebel Fire
|122
|8
|9
|6–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–½
|Talamo
|4.70
|1
|Successful Command
|122
|1
|10
|10
|9–hd
|7–4
|5–nk
|Franco
|40.60
|4
|Curry Flurry
|122
|4
|5
|7–½
|7–½
|6–hd
|6–1
|Flores
|103.90
|7
|Solar Nation
|122
|7
|4
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–2½
|7–9
|Mn Garcia
|3.30
|3
|Daring Ways
|122
|3
|8
|9–3
|10
|8–1
|8–5
|Maldonado
|65.20
|5
|El Chapin
|122
|5
|3
|3–hd
|6–1½
|10
|9–hd
|Sanchez
|102.20
|9
|Shinny
|122
|9
|1
|4–1
|5–hd
|9–1½
|10
|Gutierrez
|3.00
|10
|TIZHOTNDUSTY
|25.20
|7.20
|5.60
|2
|TOTALLY TIGER
|3.40
|3.20
|6
|OVERKOTER
|8.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$101.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-2)
|$45.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-2-6-8)
|$187.70
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-2-6)
|$548.50
Winner–Tizhotndusty Dbb.g.2 by Unusual Heat out of Tiz Molly, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Tiz Molly Partners (CA). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Fetkin, Bob, Kruljac, J. Eric, Sondereker, John and Thornberg, Richard. Mutuel Pool $130,687 Daily Double Pool $11,845 Exacta Pool $62,109 Superfecta Pool $48,308 Trifecta Pool $46,393. Scratched–Mobjack.
$1 Pick Three (4-4-10) paid $104.10. Pick Three Pool $19,659.
TIZHOTNDUSTY stalked outside then three deep, continued off the rail on the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in midstretch under left handed urging, inched away and held. TOTALLY TIGER chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and surged late for the place. OVERKOTER stalked between rivals then split horses three deep on the turn, angled in some entering the stretch and bested the others. REBEL FIRE a bit slow to begin, went up outside to chase the pace, continued four wide on the turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and lacked the needed rally. SUCCESSFUL COMMAND a bit slow into stride, settled inside, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and improved position. CURRY FLURRY stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SOLAR NATION sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and weakened late. DARING WAYS dropped back off the rail then outside, came five wide into the stretch and was not a threat. EL CHAPIN angled in and stalked the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and weakened. SHINNY also angled in and stalked between foes then outside a rival and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.31 45.18 57.12 1:03.44
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Captain N. Barron
|119
|4
|3
|4–1½
|4–2
|1–1½
|1–5
|Velez
|4.20
|7
|All About Trump
|120
|6
|8
|8
|6–½
|4–1½
|2–4
|Maldonado
|2.80
|9
|Competing
|124
|8
|4
|3–2
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|Guce
|1.40
|6
|Johann's Command
|124
|5
|7
|6–hd
|8
|7–1
|4–¾
|Payeras
|11.70
|3
|Rockin My Mojo
|124
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–½
|5–½
|Roman
|11.20
|8
|Angry Bobby
|124
|7
|5
|7–2
|7–hd
|8
|6–½
|Orduna-Rojas
|69.90
|1
|Cash Encounter
|120
|1
|2
|2–½
|3–1
|5–1
|7–½
|Sanchez
|67.10
|2
|Hard to Come Home
|113
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–1½
|6–hd
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.10
|5
|CAPTAIN N. BARRON
|10.40
|4.80
|2.60
|7
|ALL ABOUT TRUMP
|4.60
|2.80
|9
|COMPETING
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-5)
|$184.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$17.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-9-6)
|$29.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-9-6-3)
|$806.30
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-7-9)
|$63.70
Winner–Captain N. Barron Ch.g.4 by Distorted Humor out of Will Prevail, by Storm Cat. Bred by Fred W. Hertrich III (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Six-S Racing Stable, Barron, Shirley A., Caso, Joe and Kelly, Jim. Mutuel Pool $139,028 Daily Double Pool $48,932 Exacta Pool $68,043 Superfecta Pool $51,693 Super High Five Pool $9,679 Trifecta Pool $56,780. Scratched–Fortune of War (GB).
$1 Pick Three (4-10-5) paid $177.00. Pick Three Pool $55,915. $1 Pick Four (4-2/4/5-10-5) 4 correct paid $531.30. Pick Four Pool $319,945. $2 Pick Six (1-3-4-2/4/5-10-5) 5 out of 6 paid $112.20. $2 Pick Six (1-3-4-2/4/5-10-5) 6 correct paid $4,717.20. Pick Six Pool $35,950.
CAPTAIN N. BARRON chased a bit off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front past midstretch and drew clear. ALL ABOUT TRUMP a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled off the pace inside, split horses into the stretch, came out in midstretch and gained the place. COMPETING stalked four wide then outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and just held third. JOHANN'S COMMAND broke out and a bit slowly, chased outside, went four wide leaving the turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. ROCKIN MY MOJO had speed outside a rival then inched clear, set the pace just off the rail, fought back in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. ANGRY BOBBY chased outside then between foes into and on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CASH ENCOUNTER had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the stretch. HARD TO COME HOME saved ground chasing the pace throughout and also weakened.