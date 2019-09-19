Antonio Brown’s shoes came out in February. Now he’s ‘not a Nike athlete,’ company says

A lot has happened in the life of Antonio Brown since Nike released his signature shoe back in early February. And somewhere along the way, the athletic apparel and footwear company apparently decided enough is enough.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete” and his business relationship with the company is over, a Nike representative told the Boston Globe on Wednesday night without any elaboration.

Earlier this month, Brown was accused of rape and two other sexual assaults in a lawsuit filed by his former personal trainer, Britney Taylor. He denies the allegations, which are being investigated by the NFL, and his lawyer said he plans to countersue.

Little seems to be known about Brown’s contract with Nike. In a video posted in June 2018, Brown stated, “I am getting a huge Nike deal.”

Advertisement

The Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown shoe was introduced eight months later at a list price of $100. They were rather odd-looking, to say the least, and quickly became outdated.

In addition to a rather interesting floral pattern on top, the shoes also prominently featured the colors of Brown’s team at the time, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then he has been traded to and released by the Oakland Raiders and signed by the New England Patriots.

The shoes are no longer available for purchase on the Nike website.

According to the Globe, the civil lawsuit filed Sept. 10 by Taylor paints a picture of Brown’s personal life being in a state of “apparent chaos,” with his numerous endorsement deals, including one with Nike, being part of the problem.

“He showed up late to events he was required to attend for those sponsors or otherwise failed to hold up his contractual obligations,” the lawsuit states.

Advertisement

Helmet maker Xenith also ended its relationship with Brown soon after Taylor’s allegations became public.