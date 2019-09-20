Stats corner: Team records fall in the new long-ball era

We are living in the era of the long ball, which has led to a lot of team home run records being broken. Which teams have the oldest individual and team home records? Let’s take a look, ranking them from the oldest to newest (we list the current team name at the time, though record could have been broken in a different location for the same franchise). Individuals threatening to set a record this season are in parentheses:

1932

Oakland Athletics, Jimmie Foxx, 58

1938

Detroit Tigers, Hank Greenberg, 58

1949

Pittsburgh Pirates, Ralph Kiner, 54

1961

New York Yankees, Roger Maris, 61

1964

Minnesota Twins, Harmon Killebrew, 49

1977

Cincinnati Reds, George Foster, 52

(Eugenio Suarez has 48 this season)

1997

Seattle Mariners, Ken Griffey Jr., 56

Colorado Rockies, Larry Walker, 47

1998

Chicago White Sox, Albert Belle, 49

Chicago Cubs, Sammy Sosa, 66

San Diego Padres, Greg Vaughn, 50

St. Louis Cardinals, Mark McGwire, 70

2000

ANGELS, Troy Glaus, 47

Houston Astros, Jeff Bagwell, 47

2001

DODGERS, Shawn Green, 49

(Cody Bellinger has 45 this season)

Arizona Diamondbacks, Luis Gonzalez, 57

San Francisco Giants, Barry Bonds, 73

2002

Cleveland Indians, Jim Thome, 52

Texas Rangers, Alex Rodriguez, 57

2005

Atlanta Braves, Andruw Jones, 51

2006

Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, 54

Philadelphia Phillies, Ryan Howard, 58

Washington Nationals, Alfonso Soriano, 46

2007

Milwaukee Brewers, Prince Fielder, 50

Tampa Bay Rays, Carlos Pena, 46

2010

Toronto Blue Jays, Jose Bautista, 54

2013

Baltimore Orioles, Chris Davis, 53

2017

Miami Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton, 59

2019

Kansas City Royals, Jorge Soler, 45

New York Mets, Pete Alonso, 50

There seems to be a large cluster of records sent from 1997-2001. Hmmm, was anything happening at that time? Despite a lot of home runs the last couple of seasons, not many individual team records have been set.

TEAM RECORDS

1987

Detroit Tigers, 225

1996

Baltimore Orioles, 256

1997

Colorado Rockies, 239

Seattle Mariners, 264

1999

Pittsburgh Pirates, 171

2000

ANGELS, 236

Cleveland Indians, 221

St. Louis Cardinals, 235

2001

San Francisco Giants, 235

2003

Boston Red Sox, 238

2004

Chicago White Sox, 242

2005

Texas Rangers, 260

Cincinnati Reds, 222

2008

Miami Marlins, 208

2009

Philadelphia Phillies, 224

2010

Toronto Blue Jays, 257

2017

Arizona Diamondbacks, 220

Kansas City Royals, 193

Tampa Bay Rays, 228

2019

DODGERS, 264

Atlanta Braves, 241

Chicago Cubs, 245

Houston Astros, 271

Milwaukee Brewers, 237

Minnesota Twins, 293

New York Mets, 228

New York Yankees, 294

Oakland A’s, 248

San Diego Padres, 212

Washington Nationals, 218

Eleven of 30 major league teams have set their club home run record this year, and three did it last year, meaning almost half of all teams have set their home run record in the last two seasons.