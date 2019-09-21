College football roundup: No. 13 Wisconsin trounces No. 11 Michigan; No. 2 Alabama and No. 4 LSU roll

Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy in a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan on Saturday.

Taylor had 143 yards and both scores in the first quarter, including a 72-yarder. He missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge a 38-13 loss to the Wolverines last season in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan’s struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.

The game was so lopsided that the 80,248 in attendance chanted “overrated, overrated” to a Michigan team expected to contend for the Big Ten championship. Michigan also had to make a quarterback change.

Harbaugh elected to bench Shea Patterson late in the first half in favor of backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey. Patterson, who fumbled twice in each of Michigan’s first two games, left after completing 4 of 9 passes with 88 yards and an interception.

No. 2 Alabama 49, Southern Mississippi 7: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters and No. 2 Alabama rolled to a 49-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Tagovailoa had his second straight five-TD game and the Crimson Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn’t keep up with speedy Tide receiver Henry Ruggs III early. Ruggs had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended, with touchdowns of 45 and 74 yards in the opening nine minutes.

He finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder, then topped that after slowing down to catch the ball before accelerating to the end zone.

No. 4 Louisiana State 66, Vanderbilt 38: Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards Saturday, leading No. 4 LSU to a 66-38 romp over Vanderbilt in the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference opener.

LSU (4-0) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time and improved to 12-5 all-time in Nashville in the first game between these SEC charter members since 2010.

The Tigers showed off their new high-powered offense, scoring their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. They needed 2:11 or less on their first seven scoring drives, and LSU scored 4 seconds after Micah Baskerville returned an onside kick 46 yards to open the third quarter on Burrow’s fifth TD pass.

No. 9 Florida 34, Tennessee 3: Kyle Trask threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns in his first start in nearly seven years and No. 9 Florida beat slumping Tennessee 34-3 Saturday, extending the Gators’ dominance in a series that used to be the most prominent in the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division.

Trask’s first start at Florida was far from perfect, though. He lost a fumble and threw two interceptions against the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1 SEC).

But he overcame those miscues and led Florida (4-0, 2-0) to its 14th win in its last 15 games against Tennessee. Trask completed 20 of 28 passes, none better than the ones that went for touchdowns to Kyle Pitts and Freddie Swain.

Trask connected with Pitts for a 19-yard score on the opening drive of the game. He found Swain for a 29-yarder to cap Florida’s first possession of the second half.