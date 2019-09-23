Royals manager Ned Yost to retire after 100-loss season

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost will be retiring at the end of the season, a year in which his team lost 100 games.

His decision was announced by the team Monday, a day after a 12-8 loss in which the Royals fell for the eighth time in 10 games. Kansas City is 57-100 and 39 1/2 games behind Minnesota in the AL Central.

Yost got the Kansas City job in 2010. He has led the Royals to 744 victories, more than any other manager in franchise history, and was the first to lead the team to consecutive World Series appearances.

The 65-year-old Yost noted the development of young players and the presence of returning veterans. He says he hopes the “worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization.”