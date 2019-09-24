Nelson Agholor stays classy after being criticized in viral video

Hakim Laws is a hero and a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Nelson Agholor is an Eagles receiver and a good sport.

The two men will be forever linked after Laws trolled Agholor on the local news early Monday morning — soon after Laws helped save people from a burning building in West Philadelphia and hours after Agholor struggled during the first half of the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Laws told CBS-3 in Philadelphia that he was walking down the street around 2 a.m. when he noticed the fire. The former firefighter joined the effort to rescue residents, which included some very young children.

Three people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire, according to CBS-3.

Laws later described the scene to ABC-6 in Philadelphia and also took the opportunity get in a dig at the former USC wide receiver.

“My man just started throwing babies out the window,” Laws said. “And we was catching ‘em, unlike Agholor and his mishaps, I’d like to put that out there.”

Agholor was known for dropping passes for his first couple of seasons after being selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2015 draft, and those issues seem to have resurfaced lately.

He let what appeared to be a sure touchdown pass bounce off his hands late in the Eagles’ 24-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 15. The following week against the Lions, Agholor dropped another pass and lost a fumble in the first half before rebounding with a pair of touchdown grabs in the second half.

But those scores seem to have been all but forgotten after Laws’ interview went viral and #unlikeagholor became a popular hashtag on social media.

Agholor has handled the situation in the best possible way. On Monday night, he retweeted a video containing Laws’ quote and wrote: “Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game.”

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game



Agholor certainly didn’t drop the ball this time. Very classy.