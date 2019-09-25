Sam Farmer predicts who will win Eagles-Packers game on Thursday

NFL Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (1-2) AT GREEN BAY (3-0)

TV: 5:15 p.m., Ch. 11, NFL Network.

Line: Packers by 4.

Over/under: 46.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Eagles are really banged up, even if Alshon Jeffery plays. It’s unwise to bet against Aaron Rodgers at home, especially in primetime as Fox TV takes over the broadcast. Still, it should be pretty close. Packers 27, Eagles 24.

Joe Buck says: In 26 years in the booth, I’ve never gone into a Green Bay game focusing on their defense. Even when they had a really good defense, it was either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers. Treating the Packers offense like an afterthought is really a foreign feeling. But they’re sacking a quarterback, taking the ball away. That swagger we’ve always seen with a Packer offense, they finally have that on defense.

Troy Aikman says: Philadelphia had big expectations coming into the season, and here they find themselves 1-2 on a short week and having to play on the road. Not easy to do. The hard part for any of these teams is the quick turnaround when you’re banged up. Generally, you like to err on the side of caution with these players — why risk it on a short week? But if you’re the Eagles, you don’t have that luxury.