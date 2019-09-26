Bryce Harper’s wife: Hecklers in D.C. crossed the line with comments about infant son

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper didn’t want to get into detail Wednesday when he said some Washington Nationals fans crossed the line with their heckling that night.

But his wife apparently does want those details out there.

Kayla Harper revealed Thursday morning on Twitter that some fans of Harper’s former team made comments about the couple’s infant son, Krew, who was born Aug. 22.

“When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line,” Kayla Harper wrote. “Stick to your overused overrated and Harper sucks chants if you’re really that loser that goes to a game to heckle someone. Phillies fans might boo him but they don’t bring his 4 week old son into it. Classless.”

Bryce Harper became one of the biggest names in Major League Baseball during his seven seasons in Washington, winning National League rookie of the year honors in 2012 and being named NL MVP in 2015. As a free agent this past offseason, Harper agreed to a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, basically making himself Public Enemy No. 1 among many Nationals fans.

Harper said he usually could handle being heckled by fans in D.C., or anywhere else for that matter. But late in the game Wednesday night, he said, some fans went too far.

“They were fine all game, talking about myself and things like that,” Harper said after the 5-2 loss. “I get it everywhere I go. That’s nothing new. But the last two innings, it’s just not right. It’s not right.”

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper deals with hecklers during the eighth inning of a game against Washington on Sept. 25 at National Park. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Kayla Harper said Thursday on Twitter that Nationals fans had sent her disturbing messages all season.



“I truly doubt you are aware of the dms I have gotten from nats fans all season,” she wrote. “Wishing my son has autism when he’s born for example. So yes all season.”