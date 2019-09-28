College football: Jalen Hurts leads Oklahoma to rout of Texas Tech

Jalen Hurts passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Oklahoma rolled past Texas Tech 55-16 on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

Hurts also ran for 70 yards and another score for the Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). His 483 yards of total offense ranks eighth in Oklahoma history. It was the first 400-yard passing game for the senior transfer from Alabama.

“He’s seeing the field really well,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s understanding how we want to attack people. He was a little more confident today, a little bit more steady.”

CeeDee Lamb had career highs of 183 yards receiving and three touchdowns, Charleston Rambo had 122 yards receiving on just two catches and Trey Sermon ran for 76 yards and two scores for Oklahoma.

The Sooners, who entered the game leading the nation in total offense, gained 642 yards. They have totaled at least 600 yards in each game this season.

Jett Duffey passed for 120 yards and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 96 yards for Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1). Duffey got most of the action at quarterback in place of Alan Bowman, who sat out with a shoulder injury.

at No. 8 Wisconsin 24, Northwestern 15: Jonathan Taylor ran for 119 yards and his 11th touchdown of the season while the Badgers got two scores from its defense to avenge a loss to the Wildcats last season.

Taylor carried 26 times as the junior reached 100 yards rushing for the 26th time in 31 career games and moved into fourth place on the Badgers’ career rushing list (4,730). After allowing 81 yards rushing through the first three games, the Wisconsin (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) defense surrendered 97 yards on the ground to Northwestern (1-3, 0-2).

at No. 14 Iowa 48, Middle Tennessee 3; Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and the Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 for just the second time in 10 years.

Asher O’Hara was 15 of 22 passing for 110 yards for Middle Tennessee (1-3). The Blue Raiders’ defense was gashed for over eight yards a play.

at No. 20 Michigan 52, Rutgers 0: Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns in the first half and ran for a fourth score in the third quarter for the Wolverines (3-1, 1-1 Big Ten), who enjoyed a confidence-boosting win following a humiliating loss at Wisconsin.

The Scarlet Knights (1-3, 0-2) have not won a conference game since the 2017 season and have to improve a lot to end the drought this year.