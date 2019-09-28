Racing! Santa Anita has first racing death of meeting

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate Mongolian Groom on his stunning upset of McKinzie in the Awesome Again.
Despite the great races on Saturday, the story of the day was the gruesome breakdown of Emtech in the eighth race. It’s likely to turn up the heat on California racing and there will be even more scrutiny on the sport.
The thing is that racing had been on an unprecedented streak of racing safety. Previously the last thoroughbred racing fatality was on June 9. There have been training fatalities but the race track seemed to be a pretty safe place to run. It likely still is, but given this year, the heat will be turned back on.
There a pretty extensive story on what happened to Emtech on Saturday, including a detailed look at his vet history. Just click here.
So, we’re going to make the newsletter mostly about the racing, since Saturday’s coverage in print and on the web was about the fatality.
Santa Anita review
We’ll get right to the stakes on Saturday.
Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship: Phil D’Amato had three horses in the race, so it wasn’t a stretch that he was going to win this one. Jockey Victor Espinoza, on the D’Amato-trained Acclimate, did some very fast early fractions for a 1 ¼-mile turf race. But, it took quite a strong effort for Cleopatra’s Strike to catch Acclimate and win by a length.
Cleopatra’s Strike paid $20.60, $8.60 and $4.60. Acclimate was second followed by United, Oscar Dominguez, Ritzy A.P., Grecian Fire, Ya Gotta Wanna and The Street Fighter.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer) “I was confident in his ability I just didn’t know what his distance limitations may or may not be. He trained like a horse that could go a mile-and-a-quarter and Abel [Cedillo] rode him to perfection and we got the job done.
“It’s bittersweet because my other horse (Acclimate) was doing those fractions and to see them both, dueling in deep stretch, I’m proud of them both but Cleopatra proved best, and I am happy for Slam Dunk Racing.”
“[As for the Breeders’ Cup], for sure Acclimate will go, because he already is eligible but we’ll have to see about Cleopatra. There might be something for him at Del Mar.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey) “Phil told me, ‘Make sure to keep him off the pace.’ If he was going to stay with Acclimate, it was going to go bad. I knew if I could keep him on the bit, he was going to come home. I got a perfect trip. I was just sitting inside and everybody got tired, and I just went. I tried to go with Victor, because I know that horse is tough on the lead. As soon as I got close to him, I knew I had it.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes: It was field of six, but for the way Mirth ran, it was like she was all by herself in this 1 ¼ mile turf race for fillies and mares. She led from gate to wire to give D’Amato his second stakes of the day. It was a win-and-your-in race for the Breeders’ Cup Fillies and Mare Turf. The winning margin was 1 ¼ lengths.
Mirth paid $14.20, $6.20 and $3.40. Beau Recall was second followed by Elysea’s World, Siberian Iris, Excellent Sunset and Paved.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “She was kind of a late entry into the race. We were the lone speed and Mike [Smith] just kind of doled it out the right way and had plenty left.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “I’ve watched her, and she’s been running dynamite. It looked like she wasn’t far from pulling one of these off, so I knew it was in her. It was just a matter of whether I could get a little brave and start marching a little early. She doesn’t really have a turn of foot. She just seems to keep staying and keep going. I felt like I had gotten away with that at the half-mile pole, so going into the turn I started marching on where I was going to lengthen everybody’s kick instead of trying to make an explosive move. It worked [Saturday]. It might not work next time, but it worked [Saturday.]”
Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes: It was a pretty big upset, but there was no doubt who was best on Saturday. Mongolian Groom took the early lead and just kept going, beating heavily favored McKinzie by 2 ¼ lengths in the 1 1/8-mile race. It was a win-and-your-in race for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but because Mongolian Groom wasn’t nominated, the owners would have to pay a $150,000 supplemental fee to get him in the race.
Mongolian Groom paid $52.80, $8.80 and $3.00. McKinzie was followed by Higher Power, who stumbled at the start, Seeking the Soul, Draft Pick and Isotherm.
Here’s the word from the winning connections.
Enebish Ganbat (winning trainer): “Honestly, I didn’t expect he was going to win because he was running against two of the best horses on the dirt and the best two trainers, [Bob] Baffert and [John] Sadler. I told everyone I’m happy if he comes in third. I bet $500 on show. I guess last time (Pacific Classic) he got tired because it was very hot, he was sweaty and we did a hard jog. [Saturday] we did a light jog; he was fresher.
“I told the jockey to do what he had to and he did OK, the horse won at 25-1. That’s horse racing. I expected him to hold off McKinzie through the stretch. My horse was not stopping. He continued to go. I didn’t think he’d win. He was up against the two best horses in America in McKinzie and Higher Power. I thought I’d be happy if the horse finished third. I didn’t think my horse would win.”
Note: The quotes were through interpreter Josie Goldberg. Gabat speaks Mongolian.
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “I would like to thank the trainers and owners. I had a lot of help and thank you Enebish Ganbat, for trusting me. He told me don’t change anything, just do what you do with him . . . just stay close, and I saw McKinzie didn’t go so I took the lead.”
$75,000 Unzip Me Stakes: The first ever 5 ½-furlong turf race at Santa Anita was won by Don’t Sell. The race was for 3-year-old fillies. The race starts on the dirt and then quickly joins the turf course. Don’t Sell, trained by Doug O’Neill and ridden by Evin Roman for Mario Gutierrez, who was aboard Emtech when he broke down. Gutierrez was OK but took off his last mount. Don’t Sell paid $8.00, $4.40 and $3.40. Apache Princess was second and Holly Hundy was third.
Santa Anita preview
The opening weekend at Santa Anita comes to a close with an eight-race card beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eight is a good number, 11 not so much. There are seven races on Thursday. There are only two turf races on Sunday and one win-and-your-in Breeders’ Cup race.
The feature is the Grade 2 $200,000 Zenyatta Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles with the winner getting a free pass to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. There are essentially co-favorites but Secret Spice gets the nod at 8-5. She’s three-of-12 lifetime and won the Beholder Mile earlier this year at Santa Anita. Richard Baltas is the trainer and Flavien Prat rides.
The other favorite, at 9-5, is Ollie’s Candy. She has finished first four times and second three times in eight lifetime races. She runs for John Sadler and will be ridden by Kent Desormeaux. In her last race she beat Secret Spice by a head in the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar. Post is about 2:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 8, 6, 6, 6, 10 (2 also eligible).
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Durham Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: The Great Day ($6.90)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Anne Arundel County Stakes, fillies 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Miss J McKay ($3.60)
Belmont (4): Grade 1 $300,000 Vosburgh Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Imperial Hint ($2.50)
Gulfstream (7): $150,000 Wildcat Heir Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Extrordinary Jerry ($4.60)
Delaware (5): $100,000 Small Wonder Stakes, Del-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Pink Caddy ($2.60)
Laurel (7): $100,000 Japan Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: O Dionysus ($14.80)
Monmouth (6): $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Lasting Legacy
Delaware (6): $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff, Del-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Shimmering Aspen ($2.60)
Monmouth (7): $100,000 Rainbow Heir Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Justaholic ($6.20)
Laurel (8): $150,000 All Along Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Notapradaprice ($11.20)
Delaware (7): $100,000 New Castle Stakes, Del-bred 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Call Paul ($2.20)
Monmouth (8): $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Bronx Beauty ($5.40)
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 Beldame Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Midnight Bisou ($2.30)
Monmouth (9): $100,000 Violet Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Andina Del Sur ($12.40)
Gulfstream (11): $400,000 My Dear Girl Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Two Sixty ($12.60)
Laurel (10): $100,000 Howard County Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: So Street ($3.80)
Delaware (9): $100,000 First State Dash, Del-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Golden Candy ($3.80)
Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Pilgrim Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Structor ($7.00)
Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Derby, 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Global Access ($6.40)
Belmont (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Jockey Gold Cup, 3 and up, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Code of Honor ($6.00)
Gulfstream (13): $400,000 In Reality Stakes, Fla-breds 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Chance It ($3.00)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Cleopatra’s Strike ($20.60)
Hastings (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Ballerina Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Here’s Hannah ($4.20)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/14 miles on turf. Winner: Mirth ($14.20)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Mongolian Groom ($52.80)
Churchill (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Ack Ack Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Mr Freeze ($14.80)
Churchill (8): $125,000 Jefferson Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Spectacular Gem ($21.40)
Churchill (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Lukas Classic, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mocito Rojo ($19.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
11:13 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Classy ‘n Smart Stakes, Ont-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: She’s the Berries (8-5)
1:43 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Miss Grillo Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Crystalle (8-5)
2:30 Santa Anita (5): Grade 2 Zenyatta Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Secret Spice (8-5)
2:46 Hastings (3): Grade 3 $100,000 BC Premier’s Handicap, 3 and up, 1 3/8 miles. Favorite: He’s the Reason (8-5)
3:21 Remington Park (6): $150,000 David M. Vance Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Welder (3-5)
4:50 Remington Park (9): $200,000 Remington Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Lady Apple (4-5)
5:52 Remington Park (11): $100,000 Remington Green Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mr. Misunderstood (5-2)
6:24 Remington Park (12): Grade 3 $400,000 Oklahoma Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Mucho Gusto (8-5)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No. 2 Mongolian Humor (12-1)
She was claimed for $20,000 two races back and now races in a Grade 2. The horse, however, has woke up in a big way this summer winning two in a row. She has as much speed as the top choices and put in a very sharp workout last week. 12-1 or more is too good a value to turn away from in a race that is wide open. This is the same trainer who won for us on Saturday.
Saturday’s result: Yet again we nailed a monster value play in a big race as our 25-1 play Mongolian Groom romped to victory defeating the 1-9 Baffert favorite. Gate to wire for a fantastic value win for us!
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No.7 Take City By Storm (5-2)
He showed terrific early speed when winning in first start for high-percentage trainer Jesus Uranga. He looms speed of speed and retains leading distance rider Edgar Payeras.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 28.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 23-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.01 45.29 57.47 1:10.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Justinian
|124
|3
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–7
|1–ns
|Bejarano
|1.30
|2
|Soldier Boy
|119
|2
|2
|2–hd
|2–2½
|1–hd
|2–8¾
|Velez
|5.10
|5
|Music to My Ears
|124
|5
|3
|4–1½
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Gryder
|9.40
|4
|Da Kine
|124
|4
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–5
|4–11½
|Van Dyke
|1.10
|1
|Corrana En Limen
|124
|1
|1
|3–½
|5
|5
|5
|Mn Garcia
|59.60
|3
|JUSTINIAN
|4.60
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|SOLDIER BOY
|3.80
|4.60
|5
|MUSIC TO MY EARS
|4.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$7.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-4)
|$3.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$10.30
Winner–Justinian Ch.c.3 by Justin Phillip out of Miss Wined Up, by Roman Ruler. Bred by Jamie Frost (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Williford, Roberta, Williford, Ward and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $178,485 Exacta Pool $75,815 Superfecta Pool $25,740 Trifecta Pool $51,898. Scratched–Curry.
JUSTINIAN a step slow to begin, dueled three deep between foes then outside the runner-up on the turn and through the stretch and gamely prevailed late under urging. SOLDIER BOY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn and in the stretch, took a short advantage in the drive, drifted out a bit from the whip late and continued gamely to the end. MUSIC TO MY EARS prompted the pace four wide then angled in and stalked off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened but held third. DA KINE stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. CORRANA EN LIMEN broke alertly and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn, continued along the rail and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.31 47.20 1:12.80 1:26.34 1:40.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Royal Insider
|122
|4
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|Cedillo
|4.00
|6
|Palladium
|122
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|2–1¼
|Desormeaux
|2.60
|3
|Dr. Bagley
|122
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|Prat
|15.50
|2
|Thin Line
|122
|2
|5
|5–8
|4–1½
|2–1
|2–2
|4–5½
|Mn Garcia
|2.30
|1
|Dieci
|117
|1
|4
|4–hd
|5–9
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–7¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|38.50
|5
|The Creep
|122
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–hd
|6
|6
|Fuentes
|2.00
|4
|ROYAL INSIDER
|10.00
|4.80
|3.60
|6
|PALLADIUM
|3.40
|2.80
|3
|DR. BAGLEY
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$16.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2)
|$41.07
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3)
|$79.10
Winner–Royal Insider B.g.3 by Divine Park out of Quality Included, by Include. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $123,266 Daily Double Pool $39,335 Exacta Pool $64,027 Superfecta Pool $27,845 Trifecta Pool $44,252. Scratched–none.
ROYAL INSIDER dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a sixteenth out and held on gamely. PALLADIUM angled in and saved ground off the pace, advanced some inside on the second turn then came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss. DR. BAGLEY had good early speed and dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out in upper stretch and held third. THIN LINE stalked outside a rival, moved up three deep on the second turn then bid outside the winner leaving that turn and in the stretch and weakened late. DIECI close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out some in the drive and weakened. THE CREEP dueled three deep then outside the winner on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back outside a rival leaving that turn, drifted in some in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.20 46.40 1:11.16 1:23.03 1:34.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Kanderel
|117
|6
|4
|6–½
|7–1½
|2–hd
|1–3
|1–3¼
|Velez
|6.20
|7
|Liar Liar
|122
|7
|9
|9
|8–hd
|7–½
|7–1
|2–¾
|Bejarano
|3.10
|3
|The Stiff
|122
|3
|8
|8–hd
|9
|9
|8–½
|3–hd
|Espinoza
|5.10
|4
|Champers
|122
|4
|2
|3–1
|3–2
|4–1
|2–2
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|27.20
|10
|DQ–One Fast Bro
|122
|10
|6
|4–½
|4–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|5–2¼
|Gutierrez
|5.80
|1
|Knifes Edge
|122
|1
|5
|5–1½
|6–½
|8–1½
|6–½
|6–1¼
|Blanc
|17.70
|5
|Fantasy Game
|115
|5
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|7–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|17.30
|9
|Restoring Dreams
|122
|9
|1
|2–1½
|2–4½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|8–5½
|Talamo
|68.40
|8
|Phast Pharoah
|122
|8
|7
|7–1
|5–hd
|6–1
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|3.70
|2
|Bamboozler
|122
|2
|10
|dnf
|Pereira
|6.60
|6
|KANDEREL
|14.40
|8.20
|5.00
|7
|LIAR LIAR (IRE)
|5.00
|3.40
|3
|THE STIFF
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$101.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$33.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-4)
|$169.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3)
|$84.85
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-4-1)
|Carryover $14,353
Winner–Kanderel Dbb.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Stormica, by Storm Cat. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $308,216 Daily Double Pool $21,199 Exacta Pool $194,039 Superfecta Pool $86,370 Trifecta Pool $132,457 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,819. Scratched–none. DQ–#10 One Fast Bro–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 9th.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $54.80. Pick Three Pool $62,727.
KANDEREL chased outside a rival then between horses, moved up inside to bid for the lead leaving the second turn, took the advantage into the stretch and drew clear under urging. LIAR LIAR (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, steadied off heels a quarter mile out, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well to gain the place late. THE STIFF saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn then was forced five wide into the stretch but also finished with interest to edge a rival for third. CHAMPERS stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bid four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and was edged for the show. ONE FAST BRO angled in and chased outside a rival then inside, moved up toward the rail on the second turn, steadied in tight between foes then clipped heels a quarter mile out, came and bumped a foe nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KNIFES EDGE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and lacked the needed rally. FANTASY GAME angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, was between foes leaving that turn and weakened in the drive. RESTORING DREAMS had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, was three deep between foes a quarter mile out, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. PHAST PHAROAH chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch, steadied when bumped and forced outward nearing midstretch and dropped back. BAMBOOZLER broke a bit slowly then clipped heels and bobbled sharply at the start, drifted out while being pulled up approaching the first turn and was vanned off. Following a stewards' inquiry, ONE FAST BRO was disqualified and placed ninth for interference nearing midstretch.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.19 45.42 1:09.75 1:16.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Donna Veloce
|122
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–4½
|1–9¼
|Prat
|0.60
|6
|Nora's Joy
|122
|6
|1
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–3½
|Espinoza
|9.80
|4
|Scarlet Lips
|122
|4
|3
|5–1
|4–½
|5–3½
|3–2¾
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|2
|Lucia's Design
|117
|2
|4
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–2
|4–hd
|Velez
|86.10
|3
|Le Tub
|122
|3
|5
|4–hd
|5–2½
|4–hd
|5–6½
|Fuentes
|9.10
|1
|Bristol Bayou
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Smith
|9.00
|5
|DONNA VELOCE
|3.20
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|NORA'S JOY
|6.20
|3.60
|4
|SCARLET LIPS
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)
|$30.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$7.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-2)
|$19.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4)
|$11.95
Winner–Donna Veloce B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Coin Broker (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by Coin Broker Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $251,051 Daily Double Pool $38,802 Exacta Pool $129,318 Superfecta Pool $57,153 Trifecta Pool $93,142. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $71.95. Pick Three Pool $24,817.
DONNA VELOCE sped to the early lead off the rail, set a pressured pace between foes, inched away just off the inside on the turn, was mildly hand ridden for several strides to widen in the lane and drew off in hand. NORA'S JOY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came out some into the stretch and was clearly second best. SCARLET LIPS in tight early on the backstretch, stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. LUCIA'S DESIGN went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch. LE TUB broke out and bobbled at the start, steadied in tight between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. BRISTOL BAYOU broke in and slowly, chased inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.12 47.80 1:12.36 1:24.39 1:35.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Goliad
|122
|4
|7
|6–1
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–nk
|Prat
|2.30
|7
|Fly the Sky
|115
|7
|3
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|2–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|11.30
|8
|Governance
|122
|8
|1
|5–1
|4–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|6.90
|11
|Eddy Forever
|122
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10–hd
|6–½
|4–½
|Talamo
|1.80
|10
|K P All Systems Go
|122
|10
|6
|10–1
|10–1½
|11
|8–hd
|5–1¼
|Smith
|19.60
|6
|Handsome Michael
|122
|6
|8
|9–1½
|8–hd
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–½
|Maldonado
|52.20
|2
|Show Business
|117
|2
|4
|4–hd
|7–1
|8–1
|9–1
|7–¾
|Velez
|21.40
|9
|Color War
|122
|9
|9
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–½
|7–hd
|8–nk
|Roman
|57.20
|3
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|122
|3
|5
|3–½
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1½
|9–¾
|Blanc
|36.00
|5
|Best Chance
|122
|5
|10
|8–hd
|9–1½
|9–½
|10–hd
|10–7¼
|Bejarano
|6.10
|1
|Bedrock
|122
|1
|2
|2–1
|3–hd
|5–1
|11
|11
|Fuentes
|33.50
|4
|GOLIAD
|6.60
|4.00
|3.20
|7
|FLY THE SKY
|7.80
|5.40
|8
|GOVERNANCE
|4.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$12.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$30.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-11)
|$42.65
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-8-11-10)
|$1,385.55
|Carryover $16,201
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8)
|$72.05
Winner–Goliad B.c.2 by War Front out of Choreograph, by Dynaformer. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $315,107 Daily Double Pool $40,287 Exacta Pool $214,024 Superfecta Pool $103,081 Super High Five Pool $9,682 Trifecta Pool $159,331. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $88,703. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-5-4) 310 tickets with 4 correct paid $375.65. Pick Four Pool $152,955. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-6-5-4) 560 tickets with 5 correct paid $816.35. Pick Five Pool $531,577.
GOLIAD stalked between horses to the stretch, angled in and bid inside under some urging past midstretch to gain a slim lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FLY THE SKY had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, inched away a bit off the rail in the drive, fought back between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. GOVERNANCE stalked three wide, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the top pair in deep stretch and also continued willingly to the wire. EDDY FOREVER broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and finished well late. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled just off the rail to the stretch, waited in traffic off heels in midstretch then split horses and finished with some interest toward the inside. HANDSOME MICHAEL angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, was between horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHOW BUSINESS between horses early, settled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response along the rail. COLOR WAR chased three wide, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE stalked between horses, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. BEST CHANCE in tight between horses on the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEDROCK saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.84 45.46 1:12.63 1:19.99
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Homehome
|122
|3
|5
|4–2
|4–1½
|1–2
|1–¾
|Gutierrez
|2.90
|1
|Navy Queen
|115
|1
|4
|5–3½
|5–2½
|4–hd
|2–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|28.60
|6
|Ride Sally Ride
|122
|6
|6
|6–2
|6–1
|5–1
|3–3¼
|Talamo
|6.30
|4
|Lucky Long Legs
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|4–1¼
|Roman
|18.00
|2
|Starship Leia
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|5–3½
|Flores
|11.80
|7
|Sofi's Gold
|122
|7
|1
|3–2
|2–1
|3–½
|6–1½
|Bejarano
|0.90
|5
|It's a Riddle
|122
|5
|2
|1–hd
|3–1
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|7.60
|3
|HOMEHOME
|7.80
|5.40
|4.40
|1
|NAVY QUEEN
|14.60
|7.60
|6
|RIDE SALLY RIDE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$32.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$72.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-4)
|$215.20
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-6-4-2)
|$1,904.30
|Carryover $17,470
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6)
|$211.25
Winner–Homehome Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,952 Daily Double Pool $31,625 Exacta Pool $115,946 Superfecta Pool $57,929 Super High Five Pool $6,654 Trifecta Pool $95,515. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $73,454.
HOMEHOME stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and held under urging. NAVY QUEEN stalked inside, came out for room in upper stretch then angled in, got through inside in midstretch and rallied along the rail. RIDE SALLY RIDE broke a bit slowly and bobbled some, chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and finished well late. LUCKY LONG LEGS hesitated to be away slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch and bested the others. STARSHIP LEIA went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage on the turn, fought back into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the final furlong and weakened. SOFI'S GOLD prompted the pace three deep then dueled outside a rival on the turn, battled between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IT'S A RIDDLE had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.79 46.05 1:09.75 1:34.28 1:58.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Cleopatra's Strike
|121
|3
|4–6
|4–6
|4–3½
|2–½
|2–2
|1–1
|Cedillo
|9.30
|8
|Acclimate
|125
|8
|1–2½
|1–4½
|1–3
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|2.70
|5
|United
|121
|5
|5–1½
|5–4
|5–4
|5–3
|3–½
|3–1¾
|Prat
|2.30
|2
|Oscar Dominguez
|121
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|4–¾
|Talamo
|7.30
|4
|Ritzy A. P.
|121
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1
|4–2½
|5–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|9.60
|6
|Grecian Fire
|121
|6
|7–2½
|7–2½
|6–hd
|7–2
|5–½
|6–1¾
|Smith
|2.90
|1
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|121
|1
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–3
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–4¾
|Franco
|28.40
|7
|The Street Fighter
|121
|7
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|4–1
|6–hd
|8
|Maldonado
|37.20
|3
|CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE
|20.60
|8.60
|4.60
|8
|ACCLIMATE
|5.00
|3.20
|5
|UNITED
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$50.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$43.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-2)
|$63.72
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-5-2-4)
|$1,114.50
|Carryover $20,071
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5)
|$73.60
Winner–Cleopatra's Strike Ch.g.6 by Smart Strike out of Cleopatra's Needle, by Sky Classic. Bred by Sam-Son Farm (ON). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $397,754 Daily Double Pool $36,557 Exacta Pool $194,074 Superfecta Pool $85,084 Super High Five Pool $13,629 Trifecta Pool $137,716. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $70.90. Pick Three Pool $61,609.
CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the runner-up in the drive, gained a short lead a sixteenth out and inched away late under urging. ACCLIMATE had speed outside foes then alongside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace along the rail, fought back inside the winner in the stretch but could not quite match that one late while holding second. UNITED chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out some in midstretch and bested the others. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was outfinished. RITZY A. P. chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. GRECIAN FIRE hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a foe chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. YA GOTTA WANNA saved ground off the pace, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. THE STREET FIGHTER angled in and hopped onto the dirt crossing, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.23 45.29 57.38 1:10.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Comical Ghost
|122
|5
|2
|3–2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Talamo
|0.80
|6
|Rogallo
|117
|4
|4
|5–2
|4–hd
|5–½
|2–hd
|Velez
|27.40
|8
|Candy Cornell
|118
|6
|1
|6–1½
|6–hd
|4–½
|3–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.00
|9
|Heartfullofstars
|125
|7
|5
|7
|7
|6
|4–½
|Flores
|9.10
|2
|Caray
|123
|2
|3
|1–hd
|3–1½
|2–2
|5–7
|Pereira
|18.80
|1
|Value Play
|122
|1
|7
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|6
|Prat
|4.00
|4
|Emtech
|120
|3
|6
|4–hd
|5–2
|dnf
|Gutierrez
|15.90
|7
|COMICAL GHOST
|3.60
|2.80
|2.20
|6
|ROGALLO
|13.00
|5.40
|8
|CANDY CORNELL
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7)
|$36.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$28.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-8-9)
|$26.09
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-8-9-2)
|$601.25
|Carryover $22,275
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-8)
|$49.55
Winner–Comical Ghost Dbb.c.3 by Ghostzapper out of Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $331,381 Daily Double Pool $41,057 Exacta Pool $222,782 Superfecta Pool $93,805 Super High Five Pool $11,554 Trifecta Pool $153,154. Scratched–Cruel Intention, Rickey B.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-7) paid $35.50. Pick Three Pool $47,712.
COMICAL GHOST stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched clear under urging in deep stretch and held. ROGALLO stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and rallied between foes late. CANDY CORNELL three deep early, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well four wide on the line. HEARTFULLOFSTARS settled off the inside, angled in for the turn, went around a rival in midstretch and continued willingly inside late. CARAY sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses, fought back in the stretch and was outkicked between foes late for a minor award. VALUE PLAY bobbled in a slow start, stalked early then went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. EMTECH broke slowly, stalked a bit off the rail, was between horses in upper stretch, took a bad step and suffered a catastrophic injury in front and fell nearing the eighth pole and was vanned off.
NINTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.53 1:11.05 1:35.00 1:58.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Mirth
|121
|1
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Smith
|6.10
|2
|Beau Recall
|123
|2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|1.30
|3
|Elysea's World
|121
|3
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–2½
|3–5¼
|Prat
|2.80
|4
|Siberian Iris
|121
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–hd
|Bejarano
|24.60
|5
|Excellent Sunset
|121
|5
|2–2
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–2½
|5–1½
|Cedillo
|5.60
|6
|Paved
|121
|6
|5–5
|5–8
|4–1
|5–2½
|5–hd
|6
|Espinoza
|4.60
|1
|MIRTH
|14.20
|6.20
|3.40
|2
|BEAU RECALL (IRE)
|3.00
|2.20
|3
|ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$33.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$17.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-4)
|$20.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$28.05
Winner–Mirth Dbb.f.4 by Colonel John out of Di's Delight, by French Deputy. Bred by Barlar, LLC (PA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $358,244 Daily Double Pool $38,071 Exacta Pool $147,805 Superfecta Pool $48,199 Trifecta Pool $86,175. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $82.40. Pick Three Pool $60,592.
MIRTH sped to the early lead inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch the first time, angled in on the clubhouse turn and set the pace inside, inched clear again in the stretch and held gamely under some left handed urging. BEAU RECALL (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) saved ground stalking the winner, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged late for second. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PAVED chased outside a rival then three deep, continued alongside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.99 48.29 1:12.07 1:36.95 1:49.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mongolian Groom
|121
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Cedillo
|25.40
|4
|McKinzie
|125
|4
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–3
|2–5¼
|Smith
|0.30
|1
|Higher Power
|125
|1
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|Prat
|3.20
|3
|Seeking the Soul
|123
|3
|3
|5–hd
|6
|6
|4–1½
|4–5¾
|Hernandez, Jr.
|11.10
|2
|Draft Pick
|121
|2
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–3
|5–1¼
|Talamo
|14.40
|6
|Isotherm
|121
|6
|4
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|6
|6
|Franco
|62.40
|5
|MONGOLIAN GROOM
|52.80
|8.80
|3.00
|4
|MCKINZIE
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|HIGHER POWER
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$337.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$54.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3)
|$32.79
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$66.30
Winner–Mongolian Groom Dbb.g.4 by Hightail out of Bourbonesque, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $714,669 Daily Double Pool $61,170 Exacta Pool $257,231 Superfecta Pool $159,205 Trifecta Pool $227,341. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $243.75. Pick Three Pool $49,694.
MONGOLIAN GROOM had speed between horses then angled in on the first turn and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back along rail when challenged again into and through the stretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under urging. MCKINZIE between horses early, stalked off the rail then three deep leaving the first turn, bid three wide early on the backstretch then stalked again outside foes, bid again alongside the winner into the stretch, battled past midstretch then could not match that one late while clearly second best. HIGHER POWER stumbled at the start, pulled inside then stalked between horses, continued just off the rail then split rivals again on the second turn, angled to the inside past midstretch and held third. SEEKING THE SOUL stalked outside a rival then three deep, fell back some off the rail into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DRAFT PICK saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. ISOTHERM had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside the winner, dropped back between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
ELEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.94 44.48 55.75 1:01.58
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Don't Sell
|122
|3
|9
|5–hd
|4–1
|1–½
|1–1¼
|Roman
|3.00
|2
|Apache Princess
|124
|2
|8
|9–2
|9–1½
|6–1
|2–1
|Prat
|5.60
|9
|Holly Hundy
|124
|8
|3
|8–3
|8–3
|5–1½
|3–¾
|Desormeaux
|7.70
|5
|Miss Hot Legs
|120
|5
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|3.00
|11
|Stealthediamonds
|122
|9
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1½
|5–nk
|Smith
|3.30
|4
|Devils Dance
|120
|4
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1
|6–2¼
|Velez
|48.50
|6
|Shanghai Truffles
|120
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|7–½
|Mn Garcia
|69.30
|1
|Watch Me Burn
|124
|1
|7
|4–hd
|6–hd
|7–1½
|8–¾
|Cedillo
|61.20
|12
|Queen of the Track
|120
|10
|6
|7–1½
|7–2
|9–2
|9–ns
|Fuentes
|28.50
|7
|Fantasy Heat
|122
|7
|2
|6–1
|5–½
|8–hd
|10
|Talamo
|8.70
|3
|DON'T SELL
|8.00
|4.40
|3.40
|2
|APACHE PRINCESS
|5.40
|4.00
|9
|HOLLY HUNDY
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$338.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$18.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-9-5)
|$38.19
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-9-5-11)
|$307.60
|Carryover $27,382
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-9)
|$56.60
Winner–Don't Sell Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Too Much Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $409,769 Daily Double Pool $148,186 Exacta Pool $243,707 Superfecta Pool $106,142 Super High Five Pool $26,766 Trifecta Pool $174,191. Scratched–Lucky Peridot, Mischiffie (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $492.65. Pick Three Pool $111,413. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/5/7-1-5-3/8/10) 314 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,420.30. Pick Four Pool $584,816. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3/5/7-1-5-3/8/10) 26 tickets with 5 correct paid $17,498.85. Pick Five Pool $596,137. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-3/5/7-1-5-3/8/10) 200 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $381.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $143,185. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $58,927.
DON'T SELL broke a bit slowly, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, bid three wide between foes into the stretch, gained the advantage outside foes nearing midstretch under urging and won clear. APACHE PRINCESS between horses early, settled inside, came out into the stretch and rallied between horses late for the place. HOLLY HUNDY chased off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, split horses into the stretch and gained third late. MISS HOT LEGS dueled outside a rival, fought back between foes into the stretch and past midstretch and was edged late for the show. STEALTHEDIAMONDS stumbled at the start but broke on top and quickly recovered, had speed outside then stalked three deep, bid three wide leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted out some and was outfinished for a minor award late. DEVILS DANCE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and weakened late. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES bobbled in a slow start, settled off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WATCH ME BURN saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stalked outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FANTASY HEAT chased off the rail then three deep between foes into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|11,997
|$1,559,620
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,461,135
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,809,652
|TOTAL
|11,997
|$12,830,407
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, September 29.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 3rd day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Thunder
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|10-1
|2
|Stackin Silver
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|3
|Thunder Code
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|2-1
|4
|Eel Point
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|Great Power
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|6
|Heros Reward
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|7
|Three Footer
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seahawk Wave
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-5
|12,500
|2
|Fifteen to Vegas
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|12,500
|3
|Iron Curtain
|Donnie Meche
|125
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|12,500
|4
|Buck Duane
|Mario Gutierrez
|125
|Steve Knapp
|9-5
|12,500
|5
|Passing
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|5-2
|12,500
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bachchan
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|20,000
|2
|Mike Operator
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|9-5
|20,000
|3
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Kathy Walsh
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Rounding for Home
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Philip A. Oviedo
|12-1
|20,000
|5
|Alvaaro
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-5
|20,000
|6
|Lostinthemoment
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Marcelo Polanco
|12-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dream Palace
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Beyond Precher
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|30,000
|3
|Carpe Noctem
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-5
|30,000
|4
|Code Gray
|Evin Roman
|122
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|30,000
|5
|Golden Victory
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|8-1
|30,000
|6
|Shootin Money
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Philip A. Oviedo
|8-1
|30,000
|7
|Yha Yha
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Russell G. Childs
|8-1
|30,000
|8
|Nietzsche
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|30,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Zenyatta Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Secret Spice
|Flavien Prat
|125
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|2
|Mongolian Humor
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|3
|Paradise Woods
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|4
|Ollie's Candy
|Kent Desormeaux
|125
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
|5
|La Force
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|6
|Kaydetre
|Martin Garcia
|121
|David A. Randall
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tiger Silk
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|2
|Moreisbetter
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|3
|Mischiffie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|4
|Dichotomy
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Dearborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|2-1
|6
|Anonymously
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Indy Jones
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Union Ride
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|25,000
|3
|Into a Hot Spot
|Edwin Maldonado
|125
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|25,000
|4
|Hoss Cartwright
|Martin Pedroza
|125
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Jen Go Unchained
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mike Puype
|8-5
|25,000
|6
|Shake N Fries
|Evin Roman
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|25,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Farquhar
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|8-1
|2
|Commanding Chief
|Flavien Prat
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|3
|Premier League
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|4
|Tyrannical Rex
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|5
|Parsimony
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|6
|Charlito
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|7
|Never Easy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|8
|Fivestar Lynch
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|12-1
|9
|Mo Forza
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|10
|Go Daddy Go
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Ghost Street
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|6-1
|12
|Salah
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|20-1