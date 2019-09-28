Racing! Santa Anita has first racing death of meeting

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, September 28. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 23-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.01 45.29 57.47 1:10.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Justinian 124 3 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–7 1–ns Bejarano 1.30 2 Soldier Boy 119 2 2 2–hd 2–2½ 1–hd 2–8¾ Velez 5.10 5 Music to My Ears 124 5 3 4–1½ 3–1 3–hd 3–1½ Gryder 9.40 4 Da Kine 124 4 4 5 4–hd 4–5 4–11½ Van Dyke 1.10 1 Corrana En Limen 124 1 1 3–½ 5 5 5 Mn Garcia 59.60

3 JUSTINIAN 4.60 2.60 2.20 2 SOLDIER BOY 3.80 4.60 5 MUSIC TO MY EARS 4.60

$1 EXACTA (3-2) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-4) $3.39 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $10.30

Winner–Justinian Ch.c.3 by Justin Phillip out of Miss Wined Up, by Roman Ruler. Bred by Jamie Frost (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Williford, Roberta, Williford, Ward and Winner, Charles N.. Mutuel Pool $178,485 Exacta Pool $75,815 Superfecta Pool $25,740 Trifecta Pool $51,898. Scratched–Curry.

JUSTINIAN a step slow to begin, dueled three deep between foes then outside the runner-up on the turn and through the stretch and gamely prevailed late under urging. SOLDIER BOY had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside leaving the turn and in the stretch, took a short advantage in the drive, drifted out a bit from the whip late and continued gamely to the end. MUSIC TO MY EARS prompted the pace four wide then angled in and stalked off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened but held third. DA KINE stalked off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch and also weakened. CORRANA EN LIMEN broke alertly and dueled inside, dropped back on the turn, continued along the rail and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.31 47.20 1:12.80 1:26.34 1:40.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Royal Insider 122 4 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd Cedillo 4.00 6 Palladium 122 6 6 6 6 6 4–1 2–1¼ Desormeaux 2.60 3 Dr. Bagley 122 3 3 3–1½ 3–hd 4–2 3–1½ 3–1½ Prat 15.50 2 Thin Line 122 2 5 5–8 4–1½ 2–1 2–2 4–5½ Mn Garcia 2.30 1 Dieci 117 1 4 4–hd 5–9 5–2½ 5–1½ 5–7¼ Diaz, Jr. 38.50 5 The Creep 122 5 2 2–hd 2–1 3–hd 6 6 Fuentes 2.00

4 ROYAL INSIDER 10.00 4.80 3.60 6 PALLADIUM 3.40 2.80 3 DR. BAGLEY 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (4-6) $16.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-3-2) $41.07 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-3) $79.10

Winner–Royal Insider B.g.3 by Divine Park out of Quality Included, by Include. Bred by Brereton C. Jones (KY). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Chris Curtis. Mutuel Pool $123,266 Daily Double Pool $39,335 Exacta Pool $64,027 Superfecta Pool $27,845 Trifecta Pool $44,252. Scratched–none.

ROYAL INSIDER dueled between horses then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled in on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch, inched away under left handed urging a sixteenth out and held on gamely. PALLADIUM angled in and saved ground off the pace, advanced some inside on the second turn then came out leaving that turn and three wide into the stretch and finished well to just miss. DR. BAGLEY had good early speed and dueled inside then stalked along the rail, came out in upper stretch and held third. THIN LINE stalked outside a rival, moved up three deep on the second turn then bid outside the winner leaving that turn and in the stretch and weakened late. DIECI close up stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, came out some in the drive and weakened. THE CREEP dueled three deep then outside the winner on the backstretch and into the second turn, fell back outside a rival leaving that turn, drifted in some in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.20 46.40 1:11.16 1:23.03 1:34.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Kanderel 117 6 4 6–½ 7–1½ 2–hd 1–3 1–3¼ Velez 6.20 7 Liar Liar 122 7 9 9 8–hd 7–½ 7–1 2–¾ Bejarano 3.10 3 The Stiff 122 3 8 8–hd 9 9 8–½ 3–hd Espinoza 5.10 4 Champers 122 4 2 3–1 3–2 4–1 2–2 4–1¼ Cedillo 27.20 10 DQ–One Fast Bro 122 10 6 4–½ 4–1½ 5–hd 5–½ 5–2¼ Gutierrez 5.80 1 Knifes Edge 122 1 5 5–1½ 6–½ 8–1½ 6–½ 6–1¼ Blanc 17.70 5 Fantasy Game 115 5 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd 7–nk Diaz, Jr. 17.30 9 Restoring Dreams 122 9 1 2–1½ 2–4½ 3–hd 4–hd 8–5½ Talamo 68.40 8 Phast Pharoah 122 8 7 7–1 5–hd 6–1 9 9 Espinoza 3.70 2 Bamboozler 122 2 10 dnf Pereira 6.60

6 KANDEREL 14.40 8.20 5.00 7 LIAR LIAR (IRE) 5.00 3.40 3 THE STIFF 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $101.60 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $33.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-4) $169.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $84.85 50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-4-1) Carryover $14,353

Winner–Kanderel Dbb.c.2 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Stormica, by Storm Cat. Bred by Wertheimer et Frere (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Wertheimer and Frere. Mutuel Pool $308,216 Daily Double Pool $21,199 Exacta Pool $194,039 Superfecta Pool $86,370 Trifecta Pool $132,457 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,819. Scratched–none. DQ–#10 One Fast Bro–finished 5th, disqualified, placed 9th. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $54.80. Pick Three Pool $62,727.

KANDEREL chased outside a rival then between horses, moved up inside to bid for the lead leaving the second turn, took the advantage into the stretch and drew clear under urging. LIAR LIAR (IRE) broke a bit slowly, settled outside a rival, steadied off heels a quarter mile out, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well to gain the place late. THE STIFF saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn then was forced five wide into the stretch but also finished with interest to edge a rival for third. CHAMPERS stalked inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, bid four wide leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the drive and was edged for the show. ONE FAST BRO angled in and chased outside a rival then inside, moved up toward the rail on the second turn, steadied in tight between foes then clipped heels a quarter mile out, came and bumped a foe nearing midstretch and lacked the needed rally. KNIFES EDGE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, continued inside and lacked the needed rally. FANTASY GAME angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail on the second turn, was between foes leaving that turn and weakened in the drive. RESTORING DREAMS had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside a rival, was three deep between foes a quarter mile out, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. PHAST PHAROAH chased three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came out three deep into the stretch, steadied when bumped and forced outward nearing midstretch and dropped back. BAMBOOZLER broke a bit slowly then clipped heels and bobbled sharply at the start, drifted out while being pulled up approaching the first turn and was vanned off. Following a stewards' inquiry, ONE FAST BRO was disqualified and placed ninth for interference nearing midstretch.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.19 45.42 1:09.75 1:16.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Donna Veloce 122 5 2 1–½ 1–1 1–4½ 1–9¼ Prat 0.60 6 Nora's Joy 122 6 1 3–1 2–hd 2–2 2–3½ Espinoza 9.80 4 Scarlet Lips 122 4 3 5–1 4–½ 5–3½ 3–2¾ Van Dyke 2.80 2 Lucia's Design 117 2 4 2–½ 3–1½ 3–2 4–hd Velez 86.10 3 Le Tub 122 3 5 4–hd 5–2½ 4–hd 5–6½ Fuentes 9.10 1 Bristol Bayou 122 1 6 6 6 6 6 Smith 9.00

5 DONNA VELOCE 3.20 2.60 2.10 6 NORA'S JOY 6.20 3.60 4 SCARLET LIPS 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5) $30.40 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $7.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-2) $19.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4) $11.95

Winner–Donna Veloce B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Coin Broker (IRE), by Montjeu (IRE). Bred by Coin Broker Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $251,051 Daily Double Pool $38,802 Exacta Pool $129,318 Superfecta Pool $57,153 Trifecta Pool $93,142. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-5) paid $71.95. Pick Three Pool $24,817.

DONNA VELOCE sped to the early lead off the rail, set a pressured pace between foes, inched away just off the inside on the turn, was mildly hand ridden for several strides to widen in the lane and drew off in hand. NORA'S JOY prompted the pace three deep then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came out some into the stretch and was clearly second best. SCARLET LIPS in tight early on the backstretch, stalked outside, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. LUCIA'S DESIGN went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch. LE TUB broke out and bobbled at the start, steadied in tight between foes early, stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and also weakened. BRISTOL BAYOU broke in and slowly, chased inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.12 47.80 1:12.36 1:24.39 1:35.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Goliad 122 4 7 6–1 5–½ 4–hd 3–hd 1–nk Prat 2.30 7 Fly the Sky 115 7 3 1–1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 2–nk Diaz, Jr. 11.30 8 Governance 122 8 1 5–1 4–½ 3–hd 2–½ 3–¾ Cedillo 6.90 11 Eddy Forever 122 11 11 11 11 10–hd 6–½ 4–½ Talamo 1.80 10 K P All Systems Go 122 10 6 10–1 10–1½ 11 8–hd 5–1¼ Smith 19.60 6 Handsome Michael 122 6 8 9–1½ 8–hd 6–hd 5–hd 6–½ Maldonado 52.20 2 Show Business 117 2 4 4–hd 7–1 8–1 9–1 7–¾ Velez 21.40 9 Color War 122 9 9 7–hd 6–hd 7–½ 7–hd 8–nk Roman 57.20 3 Big Hoof Dynamite 122 3 5 3–½ 2–1 2–1 4–1½ 9–¾ Blanc 36.00 5 Best Chance 122 5 10 8–hd 9–1½ 9–½ 10–hd 10–7¼ Bejarano 6.10 1 Bedrock 122 1 2 2–1 3–hd 5–1 11 11 Fuentes 33.50

4 GOLIAD 6.60 4.00 3.20 7 FLY THE SKY 7.80 5.40 8 GOVERNANCE 4.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $12.80 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $30.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-8-11) $42.65 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-7-8-11-10) $1,385.55 Carryover $16,201 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-8) $72.05

Winner–Goliad B.c.2 by War Front out of Choreograph, by Dynaformer. Bred by Ramona S. Bass, LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $315,107 Daily Double Pool $40,287 Exacta Pool $214,024 Superfecta Pool $103,081 Super High Five Pool $9,682 Trifecta Pool $159,331. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-4) paid $32.55. Pick Three Pool $88,703. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-5-4) 310 tickets with 4 correct paid $375.65. Pick Four Pool $152,955. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-6-5-4) 560 tickets with 5 correct paid $816.35. Pick Five Pool $531,577.

GOLIAD stalked between horses to the stretch, angled in and bid inside under some urging past midstretch to gain a slim lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. FLY THE SKY had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn, inched away a bit off the rail in the drive, fought back between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely to the end. GOVERNANCE stalked three wide, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the top pair in deep stretch and also continued willingly to the wire. EDDY FOREVER broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and six wide into the stretch and finished well late. K P ALL SYSTEMS GO four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled just off the rail to the stretch, waited in traffic off heels in midstretch then split horses and finished with some interest toward the inside. HANDSOME MICHAEL angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, was between horses on the second turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SHOW BUSINESS between horses early, settled inside chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary response along the rail. COLOR WAR chased three wide, came four wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. BIG HOOF DYNAMITE stalked between horses, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong. BEST CHANCE in tight between horses on the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BEDROCK saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 21.84 45.46 1:12.63 1:19.99

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Homehome 122 3 5 4–2 4–1½ 1–2 1–¾ Gutierrez 2.90 1 Navy Queen 115 1 4 5–3½ 5–2½ 4–hd 2–½ Diaz, Jr. 28.60 6 Ride Sally Ride 122 6 6 6–2 6–1 5–1 3–3¼ Talamo 6.30 4 Lucky Long Legs 122 4 7 7 7 6–1½ 4–1¼ Roman 18.00 2 Starship Leia 122 2 3 2–hd 1–½ 2–1 5–3½ Flores 11.80 7 Sofi's Gold 122 7 1 3–2 2–1 3–½ 6–1½ Bejarano 0.90 5 It's a Riddle 122 5 2 1–hd 3–1 7 7 Cedillo 7.60

3 HOMEHOME 7.80 5.40 4.40 1 NAVY QUEEN 14.60 7.60 6 RIDE SALLY RIDE 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $32.80 $1 EXACTA (3-1) $72.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-6-4) $215.20 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-6-4-2) $1,904.30 Carryover $17,470 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-6) $211.25

Winner–Homehome Ch.f.2 by Square Eddie out of Silar Rules, by Ten Most Wanted. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $234,952 Daily Double Pool $31,625 Exacta Pool $115,946 Superfecta Pool $57,929 Super High Five Pool $6,654 Trifecta Pool $95,515. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-3) paid $14.40. Pick Three Pool $73,454.

HOMEHOME stalked off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear and held under urging. NAVY QUEEN stalked inside, came out for room in upper stretch then angled in, got through inside in midstretch and rallied along the rail. RIDE SALLY RIDE broke a bit slowly and bobbled some, chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and finished well late. LUCKY LONG LEGS hesitated to be away slowly, settled off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch and bested the others. STARSHIP LEIA went up inside to duel for the lead, took the advantage on the turn, fought back into the stretch, came a bit off the rail in the final furlong and weakened. SOFI'S GOLD prompted the pace three deep then dueled outside a rival on the turn, battled between horses into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. IT'S A RIDDLE had good early speed and dueled between horses, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.79 46.05 1:09.75 1:34.28 1:58.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Cleopatra's Strike 121 3 4–6 4–6 4–3½ 2–½ 2–2 1–1 Cedillo 9.30 8 Acclimate 125 8 1–2½ 1–4½ 1–3 1–1 1–hd 2–¾ Espinoza 2.70 5 United 121 5 5–1½ 5–4 5–4 5–3 3–½ 3–1¾ Prat 2.30 2 Oscar Dominguez 121 2 8 8 8 8 8 4–¾ Talamo 7.30 4 Ritzy A. P. 121 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1 3–1 4–2½ 5–1¾ Mn Garcia 9.60 6 Grecian Fire 121 6 7–2½ 7–2½ 6–hd 7–2 5–½ 6–1¾ Smith 2.90 1 Ya Gotta Wanna 121 1 6–½ 6–hd 7–3 6–hd 7–hd 7–4¾ Franco 28.40 7 The Street Fighter 121 7 2–1½ 2–½ 2–½ 4–1 6–hd 8 Maldonado 37.20

3 CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE 20.60 8.60 4.60 8 ACCLIMATE 5.00 3.20 5 UNITED 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $43.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-5-2) $63.72 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-5-2-4) $1,114.50 Carryover $20,071 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-5) $73.60

Winner–Cleopatra's Strike Ch.g.6 by Smart Strike out of Cleopatra's Needle, by Sky Classic. Bred by Sam-Son Farm (ON). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael. Mutuel Pool $397,754 Daily Double Pool $36,557 Exacta Pool $194,074 Superfecta Pool $85,084 Super High Five Pool $13,629 Trifecta Pool $137,716. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-3) paid $70.90. Pick Three Pool $61,609.

CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the runner-up in the drive, gained a short lead a sixteenth out and inched away late under urging. ACCLIMATE had speed outside foes then alongside a rival, inched away and angled in, set the pace along the rail, fought back inside the winner in the stretch but could not quite match that one late while holding second. UNITED chased a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn, came out some in midstretch and bested the others. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and was outfinished. RITZY A. P. chased outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. GRECIAN FIRE hopped in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a foe chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. YA GOTTA WANNA saved ground off the pace, came out some into the stretch and did not rally. THE STREET FIGHTER angled in and hopped onto the dirt crossing, stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses on the second turn and weakened in the stretch.

EIGHTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.23 45.29 57.38 1:10.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Comical Ghost 122 5 2 3–2 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Talamo 0.80 6 Rogallo 117 4 4 5–2 4–hd 5–½ 2–hd Velez 27.40 8 Candy Cornell 118 6 1 6–1½ 6–hd 4–½ 3–¾ Diaz, Jr. 4.00 9 Heartfullofstars 125 7 5 7 7 6 4–½ Flores 9.10 2 Caray 123 2 3 1–hd 3–1½ 2–2 5–7 Pereira 18.80 1 Value Play 122 1 7 2–½ 2–hd 3–hd 6 Prat 4.00 4 Emtech 120 3 6 4–hd 5–2 dnf Gutierrez 15.90

7 COMICAL GHOST 3.60 2.80 2.20 6 ROGALLO 13.00 5.40 8 CANDY CORNELL 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-7) $36.20 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $28.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-8-9) $26.09 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-8-9-2) $601.25 Carryover $22,275 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-8) $49.55

Winner–Comical Ghost Dbb.c.3 by Ghostzapper out of Hystericalady, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Godolphin, LLC. Mutuel Pool $331,381 Daily Double Pool $41,057 Exacta Pool $222,782 Superfecta Pool $93,805 Super High Five Pool $11,554 Trifecta Pool $153,154. Scratched–Cruel Intention, Rickey B. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-7) paid $35.50. Pick Three Pool $47,712.

COMICAL GHOST stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched clear under urging in deep stretch and held. ROGALLO stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, split horses in midstretch and rallied between foes late. CANDY CORNELL three deep early, chased off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished well four wide on the line. HEARTFULLOFSTARS settled off the inside, angled in for the turn, went around a rival in midstretch and continued willingly inside late. CARAY sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, dueled between horses, fought back in the stretch and was outkicked between foes late for a minor award. VALUE PLAY bobbled in a slow start, stalked early then went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. EMTECH broke slowly, stalked a bit off the rail, was between horses in upper stretch, took a bad step and suffered a catastrophic injury in front and fell nearing the eighth pole and was vanned off.

NINTH RACE. 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.72 47.53 1:11.05 1:35.00 1:58.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Mirth 121 1 1–2½ 1–2½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–1¼ Smith 6.10 2 Beau Recall 123 2 4–hd 4–hd 5–6 4–hd 3–hd 2–nk Van Dyke 1.30 3 Elysea's World 121 3 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–½ 2–2½ 3–5¼ Prat 2.80 4 Siberian Iris 121 4 6 6 6 6 6 4–hd Bejarano 24.60 5 Excellent Sunset 121 5 2–2 2–1 2–1 3–1½ 4–2½ 5–1½ Cedillo 5.60 6 Paved 121 6 5–5 5–8 4–1 5–2½ 5–hd 6 Espinoza 4.60

1 MIRTH 14.20 6.20 3.40 2 BEAU RECALL (IRE) 3.00 2.20 3 ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $33.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $17.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-3-4) $20.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3) $28.05

Winner–Mirth Dbb.f.4 by Colonel John out of Di's Delight, by French Deputy. Bred by Barlar, LLC (PA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $358,244 Daily Double Pool $38,071 Exacta Pool $147,805 Superfecta Pool $48,199 Trifecta Pool $86,175. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-7-1) paid $82.40. Pick Three Pool $60,592.

MIRTH sped to the early lead inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch the first time, angled in on the clubhouse turn and set the pace inside, inched clear again in the stretch and held gamely under some left handed urging. BEAU RECALL (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then between foes, came out into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. ELYSEA'S WORLD (IRE) saved ground stalking the winner, came out a bit into the stretch and was edged late for second. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. EXCELLENT SUNSET (IRE) stalked off the rail then a bit off the fence, continued outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. PAVED chased outside a rival then three deep, continued alongside a foe on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

TENTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.99 48.29 1:12.07 1:36.95 1:49.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mongolian Groom 121 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1 1–½ 1–2¼ Cedillo 25.40 4 McKinzie 125 4 1 3–1 3–1 3–hd 2–3 2–5¼ Smith 0.30 1 Higher Power 125 1 6 6 5–hd 5–1½ 3–hd 3–1 Prat 3.20 3 Seeking the Soul 123 3 3 5–hd 6 6 4–1½ 4–5¾ Hernandez, Jr. 11.10 2 Draft Pick 121 2 5 4–hd 4–hd 4–½ 5–3 5–1¼ Talamo 14.40 6 Isotherm 121 6 4 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 6 6 Franco 62.40

5 MONGOLIAN GROOM 52.80 8.80 3.00 4 MCKINZIE 2.10 2.10 1 HIGHER POWER 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $337.20 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $54.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3) $32.79 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $66.30

Winner–Mongolian Groom Dbb.g.4 by Hightail out of Bourbonesque, by Dynaformer. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $714,669 Daily Double Pool $61,170 Exacta Pool $257,231 Superfecta Pool $159,205 Trifecta Pool $227,341. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-5) paid $243.75. Pick Three Pool $49,694.

MONGOLIAN GROOM had speed between horses then angled in on the first turn and set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back along rail when challenged again into and through the stretch and inched away in the final sixteenth under urging. MCKINZIE between horses early, stalked off the rail then three deep leaving the first turn, bid three wide early on the backstretch then stalked again outside foes, bid again alongside the winner into the stretch, battled past midstretch then could not match that one late while clearly second best. HIGHER POWER stumbled at the start, pulled inside then stalked between horses, continued just off the rail then split rivals again on the second turn, angled to the inside past midstretch and held third. SEEKING THE SOUL stalked outside a rival then three deep, fell back some off the rail into the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. DRAFT PICK saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the drive. ISOTHERM had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside the winner, dropped back between foes on the second turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.

ELEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 21.94 44.48 55.75 1:01.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Don't Sell 122 3 9 5–hd 4–1 1–½ 1–1¼ Roman 3.00 2 Apache Princess 124 2 8 9–2 9–1½ 6–1 2–1 Prat 5.60 9 Holly Hundy 124 8 3 8–3 8–3 5–1½ 3–¾ Desormeaux 7.70 5 Miss Hot Legs 120 5 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ Espinoza 3.00 11 Stealthediamonds 122 9 1 3–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 5–nk Smith 3.30 4 Devils Dance 120 4 4 2–1 2–1 3–1 6–2¼ Velez 48.50 6 Shanghai Truffles 120 6 10 10 10 10 7–½ Mn Garcia 69.30 1 Watch Me Burn 124 1 7 4–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 8–¾ Cedillo 61.20 12 Queen of the Track 120 10 6 7–1½ 7–2 9–2 9–ns Fuentes 28.50 7 Fantasy Heat 122 7 2 6–1 5–½ 8–hd 10 Talamo 8.70

3 DON'T SELL 8.00 4.40 3.40 2 APACHE PRINCESS 5.40 4.00 9 HOLLY HUNDY 4.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $338.40 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $18.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-9-5) $38.19 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-9-5-11) $307.60 Carryover $27,382 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-9) $56.60

Winner–Don't Sell Ch.f.3 by Square Eddie out of Too Much Excess, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $409,769 Daily Double Pool $148,186 Exacta Pool $243,707 Superfecta Pool $106,142 Super High Five Pool $26,766 Trifecta Pool $174,191. Scratched–Lucky Peridot, Mischiffie (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (1-5-3) paid $492.65. Pick Three Pool $111,413. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/5/7-1-5-3/8/10) 314 tickets with 4 correct paid $1,420.30. Pick Four Pool $584,816. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-3/5/7-1-5-3/8/10) 26 tickets with 5 correct paid $17,498.85. Pick Five Pool $596,137. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-3-3/5/7-1-5-3/8/10) 200 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $381.96. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $143,185. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $58,927.

DON'T SELL broke a bit slowly, stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, bid three wide between foes into the stretch, gained the advantage outside foes nearing midstretch under urging and won clear. APACHE PRINCESS between horses early, settled inside, came out into the stretch and rallied between horses late for the place. HOLLY HUNDY chased off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, saved ground on the turn, split horses into the stretch and gained third late. MISS HOT LEGS dueled outside a rival, fought back between foes into the stretch and past midstretch and was edged late for the show. STEALTHEDIAMONDS stumbled at the start but broke on top and quickly recovered, had speed outside then stalked three deep, bid three wide leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted out some and was outfinished for a minor award late. DEVILS DANCE had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and weakened late. SHANGHAI TRUFFLES bobbled in a slow start, settled off the rail, angled in some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WATCH ME BURN saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. QUEEN OF THE TRACK stalked outside then four wide on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. FANTASY HEAT chased off the rail then three deep between foes into and on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.