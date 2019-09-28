Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Another horse dies at Santa Anita; second during September

Santa Anita track personnel tend to Emtech, who broke down in the stretch on Saturday.
Santa Anita track personnel tend to Emtech, who broke down in the stretch Saturday.
(Beth Harris / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Sep. 28, 2019
4:58 PM
Santa Anita, under intense scrutiny because of 30 deaths in the winter-spring meet, had a racing fatality on Saturday during the 17th race of the current fall meeting. A horse died on Sept. 16 while training.

Emtech was in the stretch when it appeared he broke his left front leg and crashed to the dirt. It happened in full view of the crowd on a day that was supposed to be highlighted by a major prep for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, the Grade 1 Awesome Again Stakes.

Jockey Mario Gutierrez stayed on the ground and a stretcher was brought for him, but he got up on his own power and was taken to the first aid center, where he was examined.

Emtech, a 3-year-old colt, was running his sixth lifetime race and fourth since being claimed by trainer Steve Knapp. He had won two of his previous races and finished second and third in other races. Saturday’s race was six furlongs for allowance/optional claiming horses.

“As is protocol at Santa Anita, we will open an immediate review into what factors could have contributed to Emtech’s injury,” said Dr. Dionne Benson, chief veterinarian of the Stronach Group. “Santa Anita will work closely with the California Horse Racing Board and will continue to brief our stakeholders and all of our constituents, including the public, as more facts come in.

“Emtech will undergo a necropsy at the University of California-Davis’ school of veterinary medicine, as is mandatory for all on-track accidents. The accident and the necropsy report will be a reviewed by a tea to learn what, if anything, could have been done to have prevented the accident.”

It was the first thoroughbred racing fatality in Southern California since June 9, when Truffalino died at Santa Anita.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
