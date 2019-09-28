Pac-12 football: Stanford overcomes Oregon State

Jett Toner kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal with six seconds left and Stanford overcame Oregon State’s late rally for a 31-28 victory Saturday night that snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Beavers tied the game at 28 on Artavis Pierce’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left in the game. But Connor Wedington returned the kickoff 43 yards and Davis Mills passed for a first down and ran for another on a final drive that ended with Toner’s field goal.

Mills, starting in place of injured quarterback K.J. Costello, threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinal (2-3, 1-2 Pac-12), who extended their winning streak over the Beavers to 10 games. Costello sat out of the game after injuring his thumb in Stanford’s loss to No. 13 Oregon last Saturday.

The game, which was delayed for 15 minutes because of lightning in the area, was the Pac-12 opener for the Beavers (1-3, 0-1). Oregon State had a bye last weekend after a 45-7 victory over lower-tier Cal Poly two weeks ago.