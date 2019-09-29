Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Mike Leach calls his own players ‘fat, dumb, happy and entitled’

Washington State coach Mike Leach
Washington State coach Mike Leach wasn’t happy after the Cougars’ 38-13 loss to Utah on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 29, 2019
9 AM
Washington State coach Mike Leach has never been one to hold his tongue.

After two tough losses, including a 38-13 thrashing by No. 19 Utah on Saturday night, Leach let loose his feelings about his team and its performances, describing the Cougars as “fat, dumb, happy and entitled.”

Washington State entered its conference game against the Utes (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) as the No. 1 passing team in the country. After WSU failed to play like a No. 1-ranked passing team, Leach said the Cougars (3-2, 0-2) believed they were better than they actually were.

“We’re a very soft team,” Leach said. “We get a lot of good press. We like to read it a lot. We like to pat ourselves on the back, and if we get any resistance, we fold.”

The postgame outburst was similar to the last time his Cougars lost to Utah in 2012. WSU lost 49-6 that day, and Leach sent his entire offensive line to the postgame news conference to answer questions.

He wasn’t any kinder this time around.

“I think we’ve got a bunch of free agents running around there that think they’re pretty special,” Leach said, “and then as soon as something doesn’t go their way, they want to pout.”

A week ago, WSU disintegrated in a 67-63 loss to UCLA in which they squandered a 32-point third-quarter lead. On Saturday, the Cougars surrendered 526 yards to a Utah team that didn’t even throw a pass in the fourth quarter.

“We weren’t even close,” Leach said. “I think that at some point they have to embrace the effort themselves.”

