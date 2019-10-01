Damian Lillard drops new diss track as Shaq feud continues

Shaquille O’Neal has found himself a new rival in Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and the conflict is not being played out on the court, but over music.

Lillard, who raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., responded to Shaq’s diss track Tuesday with “Reign Reign Go Away.”

In the three-minute cut, the four-time All-Star bites back at Shaq’s song, which he dropped on IGTV last week after Lillard claimed himself a better rapper than Diesel.

On “Reign Reign Go Away,” Lillard asserts his rap dominance and says that the teams Shaq bounced around from after winning three championships with the Lakers didn’t really need him to win, including the Miami Heat with Dwyane Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James.

“This a different era, you the past … said yourself that I’m a Tesla/No longer need diesel gas,” he rapped, “Kind of like the Cavs ain’t really need Diesel ass/And even Miami won that on the strength of Flash/You had a moment OG, you the pioneer, but I done reached the top at this point and the climate’s clear.”

It’s a direct response to Shaq’s bars where he demanded respect as an elder and superior player.

“Students always talk about they better than the professor,” Shaq rapped, “I’m an expensive Lamborghini/You’re a barely charged Tesla/Take your time to respond, there is no hurry/You’ll never beat Westbrook, never beat Steph Curry.”

Shaq, 47, who has a platinum album under the rap pseudonym “Diesel” and is staying relevant in the music game as a DJ, was not happy with the 29-year-old’s assertions on “Joe Budden” podcast that Shaq’s rap career flourished only because of his celebrity.

“I’ve heard Shaq’s stuff,” Lillard said. “I think he was viewed as Shaq... People wasn’t looking at it like this is a real rapper. It was like, ‘This Shaq rapping.’ ”

Lillard has released three commercial albums, including his latest project, “Big D.O.L.L.A.,” with features from Mozzy, Jeremih and Lil Wayne. This summer, he traded bars with Sacramento Kings Marvin Bagley III after the rookie presented the challenge on “First Take.”

The internet is hyped to see Shaq’s response, but Lillard doesn’t seem worried as he tweeted, “Ok I’m going to practice now…”