Pac-12 football: Khalil Tate leads Arizona past Colorado

Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns in his return from a leg injury and Arizona used stops at the goal line and midfield on Colorado’s final two drives to wrap up its 35-30 win on Saturday.

Tate completed 31 of 41 passes and only ran four times, including a 7-yard scamper on third-and-6 from midfield in the closing minutes that allowed Arizona (4-1, 2-0) to run out the clock and leave Folsom Field as the Pac-12 South’s last unbeaten team.

The Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1) sorely missed star receiver Laviska Shenault (core muscle injury), who sat out, as well as safety Mikial Onu, who had a first-half interception but left on the first defensive series of the second half with a torso injury.

Without him, the Buffs surrendered three second-half touchdowns after taking a 20-14 halftime lead.

