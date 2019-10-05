College football: Michigan hands Iowa first loss; Texas Tech upsets Oklahoma State

Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give No. 19 Michigan an early double-digit lead and its defense did the rest against No. 14 Iowa, forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks in a 10-3 win Saturday.

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes’ turnovers.

Iowa (4-1, 1-1) failed to take advantage of favorable field position on its final two drives with a chance to extend the game or possibly win it with a touchdown and 2-point conversion. The Hawkeyes turned the ball over on downs at the Michigan 44 with 37 seconds left after a penalty- and sack-filled drive forced them to punt with a fourth-and-36 at midfield on the previous possession.

Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent fumbled on his team’s first snap, giving up the ball at the Hawkeyes 18. Michigan, though, had to settle for a field goal after gaining just 6 yards. The Wolverines took a 10-0 lead on their next drive, which started with a 51-yard pass to Nico Collins and finished with Charbonnet’s 2-yard run.

Iowa avoided a shutout with Keith Duncan’s 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Michigan’s Shea Patterson was 14 of 26 for 147 yards with an interception.

Iowa’s Nate Stanley was 23 of 42 for 260 yards with three interceptions, ending a 139-pass streak without getting picked off.

at Texas Tech 45, No. 21 Oklahoma State 35: Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season to lead the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) to victory following a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma. Texas Tech won its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams’ previous 12 meetings.

Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma (56 yards), T.J. Vasher (21), KeSean Carter (14) and Dalton Rigdon (8). He ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State (4-2, 1-2) committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

at No. 5 LSU 42, Utah State 6: Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games when he threw for five touchdowns against the Utes. Burrow completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State (3-2) before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU’s second series of the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown.

Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0). His second TD on a 39-yard throw was the completion on which Burrow surpassed 300 yards. Burrow’s other TD strikes went to Derrick Dillon, JaMarr Chase and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

No. 6 Oklahoma 45, at Kansas 20: Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume. Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12), who spotted Kansas (2-4, 0-2) a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.

That allowed them to cruise to their 22nd straight true road win, the second-longest streak since at least World War II in major college football. Bud Wilkinson’s Sooners won 25 in a row from 1953-58. Carter Stanley threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Stephon Robinson, while Pooka Williams followed a 252-yard rushing performance against the Sooners a year ago with 137 on Saturday.

at No. 8 Wisconsin 48, Kent State 0: Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass while Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks for the Badgers (5-0). Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games.

Baun’s three sacks led a Wisconsin defense that pitched its third shutout of the season. The Badgers, who entered the day with the nation’s top-ranked defense, held Kent State (2-3) to 124 yards of total offense. Chris Orr, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Northwestern, added two sacks for a unit that has allowed four touchdowns through five games.

at No. 12 Penn State 35, Purdue 7: Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score for the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) were held to 104 yards. Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn’t cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.