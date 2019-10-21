Bills fan accuses Miami’s Bobby McCain of spitting in his face after game

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Buffalo Bills fan accused Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain of spitting in his face following Sunday’s game at New Era Field.

“It’s a serious allegation,” undersheriff Mark Wipperman told the Buffalo News. “It’s gross.”

Dylan Wentland, 28, told the newspaper that a 13-year-old boy who sits near him yelled, “You’re irrelevant,” toward the winless Dolphins as they took the field for warmups. According to Wentland, McCain turned around and threatened to spit in the boy’s face.

“I go, ‘Dude, what’s wrong with you? What kind of role model are you for the kid?’” Wentland said.

Scott Hammond, the boy’s father, said McCain pretended he was going to spit on his son “five or six times” and also threatened to spit on the boy again after warmups before a teammate kept him moving.

Wentland said he didn’t have any other interaction with McCain until after the Bills’ 31-21 win, when the Dolphins team captain allegedly sought him out.

“I haven’t even said a word to him,” Wentland said. “He runs right up to me and spits in my face and then runs down the tunnel.”

Hammond verified Wentland’s account of the alleged incident to the Buffalo News and said other witnesses also gave accounts to deputies, who are investigating the matter as a non-criminal incident.



Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that McCain will be disciplined but the matter will be handled internally, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“Heard his side of the story. It’s unfortunate,” Flores said. “I feel like he needed to handle that situation better.”