Racing! Another round of stewards’ rulings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as I learn the difference between Tucson and Tempe.
OK, OK, I’ll keep repeating it until I get it right, the Race Track Industry Program is at Arizona, not Arizona State. It was my goof that brought responses from seemingly everyone who has ever graduated from Arizona. In Sunday’s newsletter I was writing about Rick Hammerle’s new job as a professor at Arizona, you know, the school that lost to USC, 41-14, on Saturday. (I know, cheap shot.)
Rick was pretty good about my faux pas, pointing out, “I thought there was only ONE college in Arizona.”
I will say that the Arizona folks that emailed me to tell me how stupid I was were much nicer than the normal newsletter readers who email me to tell me how stupid I am. My sincere apologies.
On to business.
Stewards’ rulings
The stewards were a little busier than the last report. So, let roll.
--Jockey agent Nelson Arroyo was fined $200 for improperly handling his duties as a jockey agent. Arroyo named his jockey Heriberto Figueroa to ride a horse for trainer Peter Miller at a draw on Oct. 6. Miller did not want Figueroa to ride his horse.
--Trainer Jesus Nunez was fined $100 for failure to be present during the saddling of Suezaaana in the fifth race on Oct. 6. Suezanna finished third in the six-horse race.
--Jockey Edwin Maldonado was fined $100 for using his riding crop four straight times before allowing his mount, Bulletproof One, to respond in the Speakeasy Stakes on Oct. 6. Bulletproof One finished second. Maldonado called the steward’s office after the race and “plead guilty.”
--Owner Mable Roberts had her license suspended for failure to appear at a hearing on Oct. 10. The hearing was over a complaint that she owed veterinarian Ronald Magrini $710.68 for treatments. Roberts is denied access to the track and backstretch.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times while riding Cool Your Jets in the third race on Oct. 11. Cool Your Jets finished fourth. It was one of three complaints from that race against Fuentes. The stewards looked into the idea that Cool Your Jets angled in entering the turn and caused Summer Fun to have to steady and at the 1/8 pole that Cool Your Jets drifted in and bumped third-place horse Jetovator. The stewards only cited him on the riding-crop violation.
--Exercise rider Jose Arturo Mares was fined $100 for disrespecting an outrider. Cindy Ellet asked Santa Anita security to issue a violation to Mares because of verbal abuse. We’ll let the stewards’ minutes tell the story: “She told the stewards that on Oct. 10 she yelled at Mr. Mares to “get off the rail” while he was galloping his horse due to the allegation that two other horses were conducting a workout along the rail. According to Ms. Ellet, exercise rider Mares responded by verbally abusing her. Mr. Mares disagreed with the exact details of the morning’s incident but agreed he could have handled things better.”
--We previously covered Steve Knapp being fined $1,500 for a Phenylbutazone overage on Emtech on Aug. 25 at Del Mar. The only new details are that Knapp did not request that the split sample be tested (explaining the speed with which this ruling came down) and that he had no idea how the horse had the drug in his system. Emtech broke down and was euthanized on Sept. 28 at Santa Anita.
--Trainer Kelly Castanada was fined $200 for failure to bring his horse Four Gaels to the receiving barn on time on Sept. 8 at Los Alamitos. The horse was supposed to arrive at 2:20 p.m. but did not arrive until 2:34 p.m. Castanada said his groom had a difficult time putting a bridle on the 8-year-old gelding. The horse finished third.
Tough day for Alexander and D’Amato
Nick Alexander is a longtime horse owner and breeder and is chairman of the Thoroughbred Owners of California. On Saturday, he and trainer Phil D’Amato had a pretty lousy day.
In the morning, Pee Wee Reese, a graded stakes winner who was scheduled to run in the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, suffered an injury to his right fetlock after a workout at San Luis Rey Downs. It is certainly career ending for the 6-year-old horse and the hope is that he can be saved. Brad Free of the Daily Racing Form has the most details. Just click here.
D’Amato told Free that Pee Wee Reese was “comfortable” on Sunday at the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital and that surgery was scheduled for Monday.
Later on Saturday, Satchel Paige, for Alexander and D’Amato, became the second racing fatality of this short Santa Anita meeting.
Siegel to offer expertise
As the Breeders’ Cup nears, the newsletter will be adding XBTV’s Jeff Siegel to our arsenal of information. And, unlike what I write, what he brings will actually be worth something. Jeff will be providing video features, commentary and expertise. His first report should be on Thursday when the newsletter returns.
Santa Anita review
When you have two horses in a four-horse race, there is a reasonable chance things will turn out well. That’s what happened when trainer Doug O’Neill ran one-two in the $70,000 Sunny Slope Stakes for 2-year-olds going 6 ½ furlongs.
Fore Left went to the front and held off stablemate Strongconstitution by a neck. The rest of the field were Zimba Warrior and Mo Hawk, the favorite. Fore Left paid $6.20 and $3.60. There was no show betting.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Doug O’Neill (winning trainer): “He got back to what he does best [Sunday] and it was great to see. I’m really happy with both of my horses, they ran big. We tried two turns with (Fore Left) last time and this is much more what he’s comfortable with. … Really happy.”
Mario Gutierrez (winning jockey): “He showed us what he can do. We know he’s a good horse, but it’s great to have him prove it again today. He showed a lot of heart and hopefully he can keep running like this.”
Paul Reddam (winning owner): “I think the fact that Mario drifted off the rail enough to put the other horse (Strongconstitution) up in the inside was smart. Being a young horse it’s a little harder to pass that way, I thought we had him.
“He fit into the conditions, this has been a funny horse because early on it looked like he would be a nice horse then he had a couple horrible efforts, I think we have figured him out which is just go.
“Fore Left is named after a good friend of ours who lives in the Bahamas. It’s after the way he hits the golf ball, meaning it’s going way left.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday and late Saturday.
Late Saturday
Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Louisiana Legacy, La-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Relentless Dancer ($3.60)
Sunday
Woodbine (3): $125,000 Carotene Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Amalfi Coast ($4.60)
Woodbine (7): $100,000 Bunty Lawless Stakes, Ont-bred 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Cooler Mike ($16.50)
Keeneland (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Dowager Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Gentle Ruler ($6.20)
Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Athenia Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Xenobia ($16.40)
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 20.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 25.31 49.84 1:14.74 1:41.58 1:48.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Discreet Diva
|122
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–6½
|Prat
|1.70
|4
|Chalky
|125
|4
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–¾
|Blanc
|8.00
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|122
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–5
|4–3
|3–1
|Roman
|14.20
|1
|Meso
|117
|1
|3
|4–2
|3–2½
|3–2½
|3–hd
|4–4½
|Velez
|0.70
|2
|Girl Can Partie
|117
|2
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|14.50
|3
|DISCREET DIVA
|5.40
|3.80
|3.20
|4
|CHALKY (IRE)
|5.60
|4.80
|5
|REDS SACRED APPEAL
|5.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$15.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5)
|$26.40
Winner–Discreet Diva B.f.3 by Discreet Cat out of Time to Enjoy, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Millennium Farms (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $121,248 Exacta Pool $63,117 Trifecta Pool $56,424. Scratched–none.
DISCREET DIVA had speed outside a rival then angled in approaching the first turn, stalked toward the inside then came out into the backstretch, tracked the leader outside a foe, bid three deep into the second turn to gain the lead, inched away and angled in on that turn, drew off under urging in the drive and was under a long hold late. CHALKY (IRE) broke a bit slowly, went up three deep to the lead into the first turn, inched away and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then between foes into the second turn, angled in nearing midway on that turn while relinquishing the advantage, came out into the stretch and held second. REDS SACRED APPEAL between horses early, stalked outside a rival then chased off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. MESO pulled along the inside and steadied behind the winner in the run to the first turn, was in a bit tight into that turn, saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the second turn, steadied again in tight nearing midway on that turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in late and lacked the needed rally. GIRL CAN PARTIE chased a bit off the inside, angled to the rail on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.94 46.83 1:11.02 1:23.03 1:34.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Bodhicitta
|122
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|1.10
|3
|So Much Happy
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Pereira
|6.80
|4
|Unicorn
|117
|4
|3
|3–2
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–1
|3–3¼
|Velez
|1.10
|5
|Golden Necklace
|122
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|Espinoza
|29.40
|1
|La Shirimp
|122
|1
|2
|2–2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1
|5
|Cedillo
|10.40
|2
|BODHICITTA (GB)
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|SO MUCH HAPPY
|4.60
|2.40
|4
|UNICORN
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$13.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$9.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5)
|$5.12
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$7.35
Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.3 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $129,874 Daily Double Pool $40,492 Exacta Pool $55,669 Superfecta Pool $16,615 Trifecta Pool $34,499. Scratched–Wicked Liar.
BODHICITTA (GB) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, was briskly ridden to gain the lead outside nearing midstretch, kicked clear under a mild hand ride and was under a hold just inside the sixteenth pole to the wire. SO MUCH HAPPY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, battled briefly along the rail in midstretch, then could not match the winner while clearly second best. UNICORN three deep into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside the winner on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. GOLDEN NECKLACE broke outward and a bit slowly, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep into the second turn then off the inside, angled to the rail leaving that turn and weakened along the fence in the stretch. LA SHIRIMP came off the rail and tugged between horses early then stalked a bit off the fence, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.38 45.87 1:11.26 1:17.81
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Bouncing Around
|125
|7
|5
|6–2
|5–2
|1–½
|1–1½
|Puglisi
|4.90
|3
|Camby
|125
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|2–2
|2–4½
|Talamo
|0.90
|2
|Surprise Fashion
|122
|2
|7
|7
|6–1½
|4–hd
|3–1¼
|Fuentes
|31.60
|4
|Jen Go Unchained
|122
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–1
|4–1¾
|Cedillo
|11.90
|5
|Into a Hot Spot
|125
|5
|3
|4–1½
|4–½
|5–hd
|5–4¼
|Maldonado
|4.80
|1
|Shake N Fries
|122
|1
|6
|2–hd
|2–hd
|6–5
|6–3¾
|Roman
|3.90
|6
|Big Bad Gary
|125
|6
|1
|5–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Pereira
|45.90
|7
|BOUNCING AROUND
|11.80
|3.80
|3.20
|3
|CAMBY
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|SURPRISE FASHION
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$28.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$13.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4)
|$34.32
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-4-5)
|$388.55
|Carryover $107,360
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2)
|$45.85
Winner–Bouncing Around Dbb.g.4 by Suances (GB) out of Miss Rebound, by Speightstown. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $229,896 Daily Double Pool $16,419 Exacta Pool $118,623 Superfecta Pool $61,132 Super High Five Pool $9,857 Trifecta Pool $90,084. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $33.15. Pick Three Pool $47,939.
BOUNCING AROUND stalked outside then five wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage well outside the runner-up in midstretch, drifted in under urging in the final furlong and edged away late under steady handling. CAMBY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled in, fought back along the fence in the final furlong but could not quite match the winner late. SURPRISE FASHION settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the turn and in the stretch and picked up the show. JEN GO UNCHAINED dueled between horses then three deep, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. INTO A HOT SPOT prompted the pace three deep then four wide, stalked off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHAKE N FRIES came off the rail and bid between horses to duel for the lead, stalked just off the inside on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and also weakened. BIG BAD GARY settled off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.70 45.93 1:09.66 1:21.69 1:33.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Never Easy
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|Bejarano
|1.40
|1
|Farquhar
|117
|1
|7
|7
|7
|4–½
|2–½
|2–½
|Velez
|3.60
|3
|DH–Commanding Chief
|122
|3
|6
|6–3½
|6–hd
|7
|5–hd
|3–1¼
|Prat
|3.10
|5
|DH–Go Daddy Go
|122
|5
|3
|4–2
|4–1½
|5–1
|6–1
|3–1¼
|Gryder
|7.30
|4
|Ghost Street
|122
|4
|4
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–2¾
|Mn Garcia
|9.00
|6
|Montana Moon
|122
|6
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–1
|6–nk
|Fuentes
|27.50
|2
|Friendly Outthedor
|125
|2
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Cedillo
|14.80
|7
|NEVER EASY
|4.80
|2.60
|2.10
|1
|FARQUHAR
|3.80
|2.40
|3
|DH–COMMANDING CHIEF
|2.10
|5
|DH–GO DADDY GO
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$31.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$7.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-5)
|$2.05
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-3)
|$3.30
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-3-5-4)
|$17.00
|Carryover $108,479
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-5-3-4)
|$38.75
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3)
|$3.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5)
|$9.90
Winner–Never Easy B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Wasted Tears, by Najran. Bred by Bart Evans & Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bart B. Evans. Mutuel Pool $129,870 Daily Double Pool $26,365 Exacta Pool $61,064 Superfecta Pool $33,768 Super High Five Pool $5,867 Trifecta Pool $45,276. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $20.00. Pick Three Pool $19,925.
NEVER EASY stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain a short lead between foes nearing midstretch, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. FARQUHAR broke out and bumped a rival, settled inside then went up three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch then outside the winner and continued willingly late. COMMANDING CHIEF chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch, continued between foes through the drive and shared third. GO DADDY GO stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, also continued between rivals through the drive, came in some on a foe late and also shared the show. GHOST STREET saved ground stalking the pace, came out some for room nearing midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch then clipped heels when crowded approaching the wire. MONTANA MOON washy at the gate, speed between horses to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR bumped at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally outside the pacesetter on the wire. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in late stretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to GHOST STREET did not alter the original order of finish.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Sunny Slope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.51 45.74 1:10.64 1:17.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Fore Left
|124
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|2.10
|2
|Strongconstitution
|122
|1
|1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–3½
|2–5¼
|Mn Garcia
|2.50
|5
|Zimba Warrior
|122
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3–1½
|Bejarano
|11.50
|3
|Mo Hawk
|122
|2
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2
|4
|Prat
|0.90
|4
|FORE LEFT
|6.20
|3.60
|2
|STRONGCONSTITUTION
|3.20
|5
|ZIMBA WARRIOR
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$18.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$10.50
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5)
|$13.60
Winner–Fore Left B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Simply Sunny, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $142,495 Daily Double Pool $17,247 Exacta Pool $57,030 Trifecta Pool $41,422. Scratched–Raging Whiskey.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $28.50. Pick Three Pool $38,743. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-7-4) 785 tickets with 4 correct paid $91.60. Pick Four Pool $94,232. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-7-7-4) 599 tickets with 5 correct paid $515.45. Pick Five Pool $358,743.
FORE LEFT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn, fought back outside the runner-up through a long drive under steady handling while being shown the whip then was shaken up with the reins late and gamely prevailed. STRONGCONSTITUTION bobbled some at the start, stalked inside, bid along the rail in close quarters into and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. ZIMBA WARRIOR chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and gained the show. MO HAWK close up stalking the pace outside the runner-up, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.34 45.43 57.28 1:03.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Rager
|122
|2
|5
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|1–¾
|Mn Garcia
|19.50
|4
|Goalie
|122
|3
|8
|8
|8
|6–1
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|4.10
|7
|Rookie Mistake
|122
|6
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–½
|Gutierrez
|1.30
|9
|Knifes Edge
|122
|8
|2
|4–2
|3–2
|3–1½
|4–ns
|Blanc
|21.60
|5
|Much More Halo
|122
|4
|4
|6–hd
|5–½
|5–½
|5–½
|Roman
|2.80
|1
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|122
|1
|6
|5–hd
|6–hd
|7–5
|6–1
|Hernandez
|14.70
|8
|Fantasy Game
|122
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–1½
|7–4
|T Baze
|7.20
|6
|Jamason
|122
|5
|7
|7–1½
|7–1
|8
|8
|Bejarano
|34.60
|2
|RAGER
|41.00
|16.20
|7.20
|4
|GOALIE
|6.20
|3.60
|7
|ROOKIE MISTAKE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$123.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$94.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-9)
|$223.62
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-9-5)
|$4,981.10
|Carryover $111,800
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7)
|$139.65
Winner–Rager B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Eduardo Vargas (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $254,167 Daily Double Pool $26,983 Exacta Pool $129,951 Superfecta Pool $62,996 Super High Five Pool $17,405 Trifecta Pool $93,093. Scratched–Champers, Drasario (IRE), Nineeleventurbo, Phast Pharoah.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $65.95. Pick Three Pool $33,514.
RAGER broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in upper stretch, rallied between foes under urging in deep stretch to prevail. GOALIE broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and finished well. ROOKIE MISTAKE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, fought back in the final furlong and held third. KNIFES EDGE stalked outside a rival then just off the rail on the turn, drifted out from the whip in the drive and was edged for the show. MUCH MORE HALO chased off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and three deep between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch, steadied when forced out nearing the sixteenth marker and finished with interest. KISS TODAY GOODBYE off a bit slowly, chased inside, split horses on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. FANTASY GAME had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, was fanned out into the stretch, fought back in the drive and weakened late. JAMASON chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.01 48.33 1:13.09 1:25.73 1:38.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Curlin Rules
|120
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–2
|1–nk
|Velez
|2.30
|7
|Proverb
|122
|7
|6
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–4½
|Cedillo
|0.80
|3
|Mutineer
|120
|3
|2
|5–½
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1½
|Mn Garcia
|10.50
|1
|Street Class
|122
|1
|3
|7
|7
|6–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|Fuentes
|11.60
|4
|Soul Beam
|125
|4
|5
|6–2½
|6–3
|4–½
|4–3
|5–2½
|Franco
|15.00
|6
|French Getaway
|125
|6
|7
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–2½
|6–3
|6–10
|Bejarano
|13.30
|2
|Bold Endeavor
|120
|2
|4
|4–hd
|5–1
|7
|7
|7
|Gutierrez
|21.70
|5
|CURLIN RULES
|6.60
|3.00
|2.20
|7
|PROVERB
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|MUTINEER
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$190.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$7.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-1)
|$10.02
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-3-1-4)
|$127.60
|Carryover $114,664
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3)
|$14.05
Winner–Curlin Rules Ch.g.6 by Curlin out of Awe That, by Boundary. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,229 Daily Double Pool $31,556 Exacta Pool $122,025 Superfecta Pool $63,232 Super High Five Pool $15,012 Trifecta Pool $90,878. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $93.70. Pick Three Pool $29,426.
CURLIN RULES sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back to the inside and fought back under urging to regain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. PROVERB angled in and dueled outside the winner, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled outside the winner in the final furlong and was outgamed late. MUTINEER stalked the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. STREET CLASS settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOUL BEAM chased between horses then off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FRENCH GETAWAY hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up four wide into and on the first turn then stalked three deep, angled in between horses on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and weakened. BOLD ENDEAVOR saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.60 47.51 1:11.06 1:23.18 1:35.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Fly the Sky
|115
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.60
|4
|Canyon Crest
|122
|4
|8
|8–1½
|7–hd
|9
|5–½
|2–nk
|Espinoza
|3.70
|6
|One Fast Bro
|122
|6
|5
|6–3
|4–1½
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–½
|Fuentes
|3.80
|5
|If Id Told You
|122
|5
|4
|4–2
|5–1½
|4–1
|4–2
|4–1
|T Baze
|8.80
|8
|Tropical Terror
|122
|8
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–½
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|25.70
|7
|I Will Not
|122
|7
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–hd
|6–2¼
|Gutierrez
|6.00
|9
|Blues Rapper
|122
|9
|6
|7–2
|8–3
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7–ns
|Franco
|9.90
|1
|Rocks and Salt
|122
|1
|7
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7–1½
|7–1
|8–5¼
|Prat
|11.30
|2
|Cleveland Cat
|122
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–1
|9
|9
|Talamo
|6.30
|3
|FLY THE SKY
|11.20
|5.20
|3.20
|4
|CANYON CREST
|4.20
|2.60
|6
|ONE FAST BRO
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)
|$41.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$24.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-5)
|$71.55
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-6-5-8)
|$1,526.70
|Carryover $120,262
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6)
|$43.45
Winner–Fly the Sky Ch.g.2 by Boisterous out of Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil and Tsujihara, Kevin. Mutuel Pool $327,146 Daily Double Pool $144,498 Exacta Pool $181,592 Superfecta Pool $100,750 Super High Five Pool $29,341 Trifecta Pool $138,642. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $298.85. Pick Three Pool $178,581. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-5-3) 396 tickets with 4 correct paid $669.95. Pick Four Pool $347,211. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-2-5-3) 110 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,847.65. Pick Five Pool $266,789. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-7-4-2-5-3) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,803.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $141,231. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $271,355.
FLY THE SKY broke out a bit, dueled between horses then outside a rival, battled between foes leaving the backstretch, took a short lead into the second turn, fought back along the inside, inched away under urging past midstretch and held gamely. CANYON CREST broke a bit slowly and steadied when crowded, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out some in the stretch and closed willingly late. ONE FAST BRO stalked outside a rival, bid four wide leaving the backstretch and three deep on the second turn and in the stretch and held third. IF ID TOLD YOU angled in and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out in midstretch and finished well to be edged for a minor award. TROPICAL TERROR broke slowly, angled in and saved ground, moved up inside leaving the backstretch then steadied off heels into the second turn, came out in the stretch and also finished with interest. I WILL NOT dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival, re-bid three wide between horses a half mile out and between foes on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. BLUES RAPPER angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROCKS AND SALT saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CLEVELAND CAT had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back into and on the second turn and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,157
|$746,059
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,643,286
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,180,941
|TOTAL
|5,157
|$6,570,286