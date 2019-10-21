Racing! Another round of stewards’ rulings

Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, October 20. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 15th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 25.31 49.84 1:14.74 1:41.58 1:48.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Discreet Diva 122 3 1 2–1 2–hd 1–1½ 1–5 1–6½ Prat 1.70 4 Chalky 125 4 5 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 2–¾ Blanc 8.00 5 Reds Sacred Appeal 122 5 2 3–hd 4–2½ 4–5 4–3 3–1 Roman 14.20 1 Meso 117 1 3 4–2 3–2½ 3–2½ 3–hd 4–4½ Velez 0.70 2 Girl Can Partie 117 2 4 5 5 5 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 14.50

3 DISCREET DIVA 5.40 3.80 3.20 4 CHALKY (IRE) 5.60 4.80 5 REDS SACRED APPEAL 5.20

$1 EXACTA (3-4) $15.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5) $26.40

Winner–Discreet Diva B.f.3 by Discreet Cat out of Time to Enjoy, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Millennium Farms (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Stuart Tsujimoto. Mutuel Pool $121,248 Exacta Pool $63,117 Trifecta Pool $56,424. Scratched–none.

DISCREET DIVA had speed outside a rival then angled in approaching the first turn, stalked toward the inside then came out into the backstretch, tracked the leader outside a foe, bid three deep into the second turn to gain the lead, inched away and angled in on that turn, drew off under urging in the drive and was under a long hold late. CHALKY (IRE) broke a bit slowly, went up three deep to the lead into the first turn, inched away and angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail then between foes into the second turn, angled in nearing midway on that turn while relinquishing the advantage, came out into the stretch and held second. REDS SACRED APPEAL between horses early, stalked outside a rival then chased off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. MESO pulled along the inside and steadied behind the winner in the run to the first turn, was in a bit tight into that turn, saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail into the second turn, steadied again in tight nearing midway on that turn, came out leaving that turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted in late and lacked the needed rally. GIRL CAN PARTIE chased a bit off the inside, angled to the rail on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.94 46.83 1:11.02 1:23.03 1:34.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Bodhicitta 122 2 4 4–hd 4–½ 3–hd 1–½ 1–2¼ Prat 1.10 3 So Much Happy 122 3 1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 2–2¼ Pereira 6.80 4 Unicorn 117 4 3 3–2 3–1 4–1½ 4–1 3–3¼ Velez 1.10 5 Golden Necklace 122 5 5 5 5 5 5 4–½ Espinoza 29.40 1 La Shirimp 122 1 2 2–2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1 5 Cedillo 10.40

2 BODHICITTA (GB) 4.20 2.60 2.10 3 SO MUCH HAPPY 4.60 2.40 4 UNICORN 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $13.60 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5) $5.12 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4) $7.35

Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.3 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $129,874 Daily Double Pool $40,492 Exacta Pool $55,669 Superfecta Pool $16,615 Trifecta Pool $34,499. Scratched–Wicked Liar.

BODHICITTA (GB) broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, was briskly ridden to gain the lead outside nearing midstretch, kicked clear under a mild hand ride and was under a hold just inside the sixteenth pole to the wire. SO MUCH HAPPY sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, battled briefly along the rail in midstretch, then could not match the winner while clearly second best. UNICORN three deep into the first turn, chased off the rail then outside the winner on the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. GOLDEN NECKLACE broke outward and a bit slowly, settled outside a rival chasing the pace, went three deep into the second turn then off the inside, angled to the rail leaving that turn and weakened along the fence in the stretch. LA SHIRIMP came off the rail and tugged between horses early then stalked a bit off the fence, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.38 45.87 1:11.26 1:17.81

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Bouncing Around 125 7 5 6–2 5–2 1–½ 1–1½ Puglisi 4.90 3 Camby 125 3 2 1–½ 1–1 2–2 2–4½ Talamo 0.90 2 Surprise Fashion 122 2 7 7 6–1½ 4–hd 3–1¼ Fuentes 31.60 4 Jen Go Unchained 122 4 4 3–½ 3–1 3–1 4–1¾ Cedillo 11.90 5 Into a Hot Spot 125 5 3 4–1½ 4–½ 5–hd 5–4¼ Maldonado 4.80 1 Shake N Fries 122 1 6 2–hd 2–hd 6–5 6–3¾ Roman 3.90 6 Big Bad Gary 125 6 1 5–hd 7 7 7 Pereira 45.90

7 BOUNCING AROUND 11.80 3.80 3.20 3 CAMBY 2.60 2.20 2 SURPRISE FASHION 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7) $28.20 $1 EXACTA (7-3) $13.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-2-4) $34.32 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-2-4-5) $388.55 Carryover $107,360 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-2) $45.85

Winner–Bouncing Around Dbb.g.4 by Suances (GB) out of Miss Rebound, by Speightstown. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $229,896 Daily Double Pool $16,419 Exacta Pool $118,623 Superfecta Pool $61,132 Super High Five Pool $9,857 Trifecta Pool $90,084. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $33.15. Pick Three Pool $47,939.

BOUNCING AROUND stalked outside then five wide on the turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage well outside the runner-up in midstretch, drifted in under urging in the final furlong and edged away late under steady handling. CAMBY sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away on the turn, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled in, fought back along the fence in the final furlong but could not quite match the winner late. SURPRISE FASHION settled a bit off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the turn and in the stretch and picked up the show. JEN GO UNCHAINED dueled between horses then three deep, stalked between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. INTO A HOT SPOT prompted the pace three deep then four wide, stalked off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch and also weakened. SHAKE N FRIES came off the rail and bid between horses to duel for the lead, stalked just off the inside on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and also weakened. BIG BAD GARY settled off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.70 45.93 1:09.66 1:21.69 1:33.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Never Easy 122 7 1 2–1 2–½ 2–1 1–hd 1–½ Bejarano 1.40 1 Farquhar 117 1 7 7 7 4–½ 2–½ 2–½ Velez 3.60 3 DH–Commanding Chief 122 3 6 6–3½ 6–hd 7 5–hd 3–1¼ Prat 3.10 5 DH–Go Daddy Go 122 5 3 4–2 4–1½ 5–1 6–1 3–1¼ Gryder 7.30 4 Ghost Street 122 4 4 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 4–hd 5–2¾ Mn Garcia 9.00 6 Montana Moon 122 6 2 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 3–1 6–nk Fuentes 27.50 2 Friendly Outthedor 125 2 5 5–hd 5–hd 6–hd 7 7 Cedillo 14.80

7 NEVER EASY 4.80 2.60 2.10 1 FARQUHAR 3.80 2.40 3 DH–COMMANDING CHIEF 2.10 5 DH–GO DADDY GO 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $31.40 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $7.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-5) $2.05 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-5-3) $3.30 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-3-5-4) $17.00 Carryover $108,479 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-5-3-4) $38.75 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3) $3.85 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-5) $9.90

Winner–Never Easy B.g.3 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Wasted Tears, by Najran. Bred by Bart Evans & Stonehaven Steadings (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bart B. Evans. Mutuel Pool $129,870 Daily Double Pool $26,365 Exacta Pool $61,064 Superfecta Pool $33,768 Super High Five Pool $5,867 Trifecta Pool $45,276. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-7) paid $20.00. Pick Three Pool $19,925.

NEVER EASY stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the second turn, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch to gain a short lead between foes nearing midstretch, drifted out from the whip in deep stretch and held gamely. FARQUHAR broke out and bumped a rival, settled inside then went up three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch then outside the winner and continued willingly late. COMMANDING CHIEF chased outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch, continued between foes through the drive and shared third. GO DADDY GO stalked outside a rival then off the rail on the second turn, also continued between rivals through the drive, came in some on a foe late and also shared the show. GHOST STREET saved ground stalking the pace, came out some for room nearing midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch then clipped heels when crowded approaching the wire. MONTANA MOON washy at the gate, speed between horses to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. FRIENDLY OUTTHEDOR bumped at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out a bit in deep stretch and lacked the needed rally outside the pacesetter on the wire. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run in late stretch but made no change when they ruled the trouble to GHOST STREET did not alter the original order of finish.

FIFTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $70,000. 'Sunny Slope Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 22.51 45.74 1:10.64 1:17.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Fore Left 124 3 2 1–1 1–1½ 1–½ 1–nk Gutierrez 2.10 2 Strongconstitution 122 1 1 3–1½ 3–1½ 2–3½ 2–5¼ Mn Garcia 2.50 5 Zimba Warrior 122 4 4 4 4 4 3–1½ Bejarano 11.50 3 Mo Hawk 122 2 3 2–hd 2–hd 3–2 4 Prat 0.90

4 FORE LEFT 6.20 3.60 2 STRONGCONSTITUTION 3.20 5 ZIMBA WARRIOR

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4) $18.20 $1 EXACTA (4-2) $10.50 $1 TRIFECTA (4-2-5) $13.60

Winner–Fore Left B.c.2 by Twirling Candy out of Simply Sunny, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Machmer Hall (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $142,495 Daily Double Pool $17,247 Exacta Pool $57,030 Trifecta Pool $41,422. Scratched–Raging Whiskey. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-7-4) paid $28.50. Pick Three Pool $38,743. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7-7-4) 785 tickets with 4 correct paid $91.60. Pick Four Pool $94,232. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-2-7-7-4) 599 tickets with 5 correct paid $515.45. Pick Five Pool $358,743.

FORE LEFT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn, fought back outside the runner-up through a long drive under steady handling while being shown the whip then was shaken up with the reins late and gamely prevailed. STRONGCONSTITUTION bobbled some at the start, stalked inside, bid along the rail in close quarters into and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. ZIMBA WARRIOR chased off the rail, came out into the stretch and gained the show. MO HAWK close up stalking the pace outside the runner-up, continued off the rail into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.34 45.43 57.28 1:03.14

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Rager 122 2 5 3–hd 4–hd 4–hd 1–¾ Mn Garcia 19.50 4 Goalie 122 3 8 8 8 6–1 2–¾ Cedillo 4.10 7 Rookie Mistake 122 6 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 3–½ Gutierrez 1.30 9 Knifes Edge 122 8 2 4–2 3–2 3–1½ 4–ns Blanc 21.60 5 Much More Halo 122 4 4 6–hd 5–½ 5–½ 5–½ Roman 2.80 1 Kiss Today Goodbye 122 1 6 5–hd 6–hd 7–5 6–1 Hernandez 14.70 8 Fantasy Game 122 7 1 2–1½ 2–2 2–1½ 7–4 T Baze 7.20 6 Jamason 122 5 7 7–1½ 7–1 8 8 Bejarano 34.60

2 RAGER 41.00 16.20 7.20 4 GOALIE 6.20 3.60 7 ROOKIE MISTAKE 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2) $123.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $94.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-9) $223.62 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-9-5) $4,981.10 Carryover $111,800 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $139.65

Winner–Rager B.c.2 by Into Mischief out of Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Eduardo Vargas (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $254,167 Daily Double Pool $26,983 Exacta Pool $129,951 Superfecta Pool $62,996 Super High Five Pool $17,405 Trifecta Pool $93,093. Scratched–Champers, Drasario (IRE), Nineeleventurbo, Phast Pharoah. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-2) paid $65.95. Pick Three Pool $33,514.

RAGER broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out some in upper stretch, rallied between foes under urging in deep stretch to prevail. GOALIE broke slowly, settled off the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and finished well. ROOKIE MISTAKE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, drifted out into the stretch, fought back in the final furlong and held third. KNIFES EDGE stalked outside a rival then just off the rail on the turn, drifted out from the whip in the drive and was edged for the show. MUCH MORE HALO chased off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and three deep between foes on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out in upper stretch, steadied when forced out nearing the sixteenth marker and finished with interest. KISS TODAY GOODBYE off a bit slowly, chased inside, split horses on the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. FANTASY GAME had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, was fanned out into the stretch, fought back in the drive and weakened late. JAMASON chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and four wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.01 48.33 1:13.09 1:25.73 1:38.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Curlin Rules 120 5 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–hd 2–2 1–nk Velez 2.30 7 Proverb 122 7 6 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 2–4½ Cedillo 0.80 3 Mutineer 120 3 2 5–½ 4–hd 3–hd 3–½ 3–1½ Mn Garcia 10.50 1 Street Class 122 1 3 7 7 6–½ 5–1 4–hd Fuentes 11.60 4 Soul Beam 125 4 5 6–2½ 6–3 4–½ 4–3 5–2½ Franco 15.00 6 French Getaway 125 6 7 3–hd 3–hd 5–2½ 6–3 6–10 Bejarano 13.30 2 Bold Endeavor 120 2 4 4–hd 5–1 7 7 7 Gutierrez 21.70

5 CURLIN RULES 6.60 3.00 2.20 7 PROVERB 2.60 2.10 3 MUTINEER 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5) $190.40 $1 EXACTA (5-7) $7.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-1) $10.02 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-3-1-4) $127.60 Carryover $114,664 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3) $14.05

Winner–Curlin Rules Ch.g.6 by Curlin out of Awe That, by Boundary. Bred by W. S. Farish (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,229 Daily Double Pool $31,556 Exacta Pool $122,025 Superfecta Pool $63,232 Super High Five Pool $15,012 Trifecta Pool $90,878. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-5) paid $93.70. Pick Three Pool $29,426.

CURLIN RULES sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted back to the inside and fought back under urging to regain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. PROVERB angled in and dueled outside the winner, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, battled outside the winner in the final furlong and was outgamed late. MUTINEER stalked the pace between horses then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. STREET CLASS settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SOUL BEAM chased between horses then off the rail, went up three deep on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FRENCH GETAWAY hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up four wide into and on the first turn then stalked three deep, angled in between horses on the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and weakened. BOLD ENDEAVOR saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.60 47.51 1:11.06 1:23.18 1:35.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Fly the Sky 115 3 3 2–½ 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 Diaz, Jr. 4.60 4 Canyon Crest 122 4 8 8–1½ 7–hd 9 5–½ 2–nk Espinoza 3.70 6 One Fast Bro 122 6 5 6–3 4–1½ 2–hd 3–2½ 3–½ Fuentes 3.80 5 If Id Told You 122 5 4 4–2 5–1½ 4–1 4–2 4–1 T Baze 8.80 8 Tropical Terror 122 8 9 9 9 8–½ 8–½ 5–nk Cedillo 25.70 7 I Will Not 122 7 2 3–1 3–hd 3–2 2–hd 6–2¼ Gutierrez 6.00 9 Blues Rapper 122 9 6 7–2 8–3 6–hd 6–hd 7–ns Franco 9.90 1 Rocks and Salt 122 1 7 5–hd 6–1½ 7–1½ 7–1 8–5¼ Prat 11.30 2 Cleveland Cat 122 2 1 1–hd 1–hd 5–1 9 9 Talamo 6.30

3 FLY THE SKY 11.20 5.20 3.20 4 CANYON CREST 4.20 2.60 6 ONE FAST BRO 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3) $41.40 $1 EXACTA (3-4) $24.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-6-5) $71.55 50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-6-5-8) $1,526.70 Carryover $120,262 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-6) $43.45

Winner–Fly the Sky Ch.g.2 by Boisterous out of Sky Diver, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Owner: Barber, Gary, Barber, Cecil and Tsujihara, Kevin. Mutuel Pool $327,146 Daily Double Pool $144,498 Exacta Pool $181,592 Superfecta Pool $100,750 Super High Five Pool $29,341 Trifecta Pool $138,642. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $298.85. Pick Three Pool $178,581. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-2-5-3) 396 tickets with 4 correct paid $669.95. Pick Four Pool $347,211. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-4-2-5-3) 110 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,847.65. Pick Five Pool $266,789. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-7-4-2-5-3) 13 tickets with 6 correct paid $5,803.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $141,231. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $271,355.

FLY THE SKY broke out a bit, dueled between horses then outside a rival, battled between foes leaving the backstretch, took a short lead into the second turn, fought back along the inside, inched away under urging past midstretch and held gamely. CANYON CREST broke a bit slowly and steadied when crowded, settled just off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, angled out some in the stretch and closed willingly late. ONE FAST BRO stalked outside a rival, bid four wide leaving the backstretch and three deep on the second turn and in the stretch and held third. IF ID TOLD YOU angled in and chased inside, went outside a rival on the second turn, came out in midstretch and finished well to be edged for a minor award. TROPICAL TERROR broke slowly, angled in and saved ground, moved up inside leaving the backstretch then steadied off heels into the second turn, came out in the stretch and also finished with interest. I WILL NOT dueled three deep then stalked outside a rival, re-bid three wide between horses a half mile out and between foes on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. BLUES RAPPER angled in and chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROCKS AND SALT saved ground stalking the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CLEVELAND CAT had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back into and on the second turn and weakened.