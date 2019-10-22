Sex assault claims against Oscar De La Hoya ‘completely false,’ Golden Boy says

Golden Boy Promotions issued a statement Tuesday morning denying sexual assault charges made in a lawsuit against its owner, Oscar De La Hoya.

“A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted ‘Jane Doe,’ which is completely false,” the company stated. “Oscar is a very successful businessman, running one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment companies — thus a prime target.”

On Monday, TMZ published the graphic allegations filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by a woman who claims she had a consensual sexual relationship with the boxer turned promoter before he allegedly assaulted her one night at his Pasadena home in November 2017. She claims that De La Hoya was intoxicated at the time.

The woman also says she was prescribed medication for “extreme swelling and pain” and later was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. It is unclear if she filed a report with police.

She is seeking unspecified damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

De La Hoya also is being sued by a former employee for infliction of emotional distress and unlawful business practices, according to Yahoo. Both lawsuits were filed by attorney Greg Krakosian, whom Golden Boy accuses in its statement of “looking to make a name for himself.”

The statement added: “We vehemently deny these allegations and look forward to vigorously defending Oscar’s good name and reputation.”