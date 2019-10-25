Racing! A look at Horse of the Year possibles

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we seems to be slow crawling to the Breeders’ Cup. (Isn’t every crawl, by its nature, slow?)

We’re pretty much in our Breeders’ Cup mode from here until the races next Friday and Saturday. It’s a pretty good bet that the Horse of the Year Eclipse Award will be determined next weekend. So, let’s look at the hard facts for the top six in the most recent NTRA top throughbred poll.

1. Bricks and Mortar. (Trainer: Chad Brown, Regular rider: Irad Ortiz, Jr.); 5-5-0-0 (record this year). He was entered in both the Turf and the Mile, with the Turf being his first preference. What more can you say about this 5-year-old. He won four Grade1s and one Grade 2. Among the wins were the Pegasus World Cup Turf and the Arlington Million.

2. Midnight Bisou. (Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith); 7-7-0-0. The 4-year-old filly is entered in the Distaff, a race she finished third in last year. She, like Bricks and Mortar, also has done nothing wrong this year, although two of her wins have come by a nose. She has wins in three Grade 1s, two Grade 2s and two Grade 3s.

Advertisement

3. Sistercharlie. (Chad Brown, John Velazquez); 3-3-0-0. She’ll be going in the Filly and Mare Turf after only three races this year, all Grade 1 wins. The 5-year-old mare has a six-race winning streak. She won this race last year at Churchill Downs.

4. Mitole. (Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana, Jr.); 6-5-0-1. This 4-year-old colt is in what might be the toughest race, the Sprint. He’s won seven of his last eight with a third place finish in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt at Saratoga this year being his only blemish. He lost to Imperial Hint and Diamond Oops, both of whom are in this race.

5. McKinzie. (Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario); 6-2-4-0 He really doesn’t have a good shot at Horse of the Year, given that he has come up short so much this year. But, a win in the Classic could erase any bad memories. Baffert has made a jockey switch from Mike Smith to Joel Rosario after seconds in the Awesome Again and Metropolitan Handicap. His best effort was a win in the Whitney. He finished 12th in this race last year, his only lifetime race he wasn’t first or second.

6. Code of Honor. (Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez); 7-4-1-1. It would be a tall order for a 3-year-old to win the Classic, but this isn’t the greatest of Classic fields. He was third (and placed second after the DQ) in the Kentucky Derby and won the Dwyer at Belmont and the Travers at Saratoga.

Advertisement

Santa Anita review

The feature, a $53,000 allowance for horses 3 and up going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, was a four-horse affair. So, when Ultimate Bango went from last to first it wasn’t like he had to encounter a lot of traffic. He won by 6 ¾ lengths.

Ultimate Bango paid $6.00 and $3.60. There was no show wagering. Blackout was second Boa Nova fiished third. Stop the Violence got the participation ribbon.

“It set up perfectly,” winning trainer Blake Heap told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We were hoping [Stop the Violence] would go with [Boa Nova] and that’s what happened. Pace makes the race and we told [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes] to just sit back and make a run and it worked out.”

Santa Anita preview

Friday’s eight-race card harkens back to the field sizes at Los Alamitos. Three of the races have only five horses and two have six. Post time is 1 p.m. There are three turf races, as the save-the-turf-for-the-Breeders’-Cup plan is in effect. The rail is at 30 feet. Five of the races are claimers.

The feature, with a purse of $53,000, is an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs. It has a field of five. The favorite, at 4-5, is Anuket for Baffert and jockey J.C. Diaz, Jr. She won her first race by 4 ¼ lengths, the in her second race, she stumbled and lost her rider. She then went back to the farm and didn’t race again for eight months, earlier this meet, and won by 7 ¼ lengths. So, she ught to be the heavy favorite.

There are two horses at 4-1, Hard Not to Love for John Shirreffs and Mike Smith and Madam Vestal for Eric Kruljac and Flavien Prat. Post time is around 4:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 5, 6, 8, 8, 5, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 4 Daring Ways (10-1)

Daring Ways is a stats value play. Trainer Jorge Periban is 45% (5 of 11) dropping from maidens to maiden claiming races and he is in the money 56% with a nice ROI. Jorge is 28% (3 of 7) first time maiden claiming as well. Aside from this, on paper, most would not even pay a second researching this horse but these are the types of horses winning on this short card days of late. 10-1 or more on the stats angle is worthwhile to me in a very wide-open race.

Thursday’s result: Black Storm drifted out to 8-1 at post time. The horse tracked third throughout the race but was unable to catch the front runners.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

Advertisement

“This should be a memorable weekend for Charles Stojan. The longtime quarter-horse owner will be recognized at The Downs at Albuquerque (N.M.) as the AQHA Bank of America Racing Challenge champion owner in 2019. He will then root on several of the horses that helped him achieve the title during the Challenge races, which will be part of the simulcast program on Saturday at Los Alamitos.

“Stojan, a Canadian-based owner, will also keep an eye in the eighth race on Friday night at Los Alamitos, as his recently acquired gelding Getit Foose will be in the $11,825 allowance event at 110-yards. Stojan claimed Getit Foose for $16,000 on Sept. 27. There are five rivals including A Dashing Delight, who won at this distance in his most recent start on Aug. 24.

“Stojan was first involved in quarter-horse racing in the 1980s before calling it quits. In 2012, the horseman was on a cruise that stopped in Los Angeles. He decided to see if there was horse racing at Los Alamitos that night. All it took was that one visit to get the racing bug again. He would eventually claim Tiny Flying Corona in March, 2014, and the runner would become a multiple stakes winner in Canada. Stojan has been Canada’s leading quarter-horse owner each year since 2015.

“On Saturday night, Jess A Cowboy will go after his fourth career stakes win at Los Alamitos and the 10th overall stakes victory of his career when he leads a solid field of aged runners in the $16,000 John Ward Handicap at 400 yards. Owned by Larry Stark, a member of the Arizona Quarter Horse Racing Association Hall of Fame, Jess A Cowboy will enter this race after winning the Blane Schvaneveldt Handicap for the second time in his outstanding 38-race career. The 7-year-old homebred gelding by Dejon, who also won the Schvaneveldt in 2017, came close to winning the John Ward last year. He was a close second to Joe Legacy, losing by a neck. Oscar Andrade Jr. will ride Jess A Cowboy for trainer Matt Fales from post two. Jim Walker’s great veteran Time For Jesse Lee will go after his 22nd win in his 50 career starts when he races in the John Ward. The gelding won the Uncas Handicap in 2014.

“The $117,150 Wild West Futurity is on Sunday night. The field will be headed by Senor Frogs, a stakes winner at Grant’s Pass in Oregon, and Zoom On Jess, the winner of The Plan Handicap at Los Alamitos on Sept. 7. A total of 10 2-year-olds will be in the Wild West final at 350 yards.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Courageous Captain (2-1)

Drawing between two other slow breakers, removing blinkers and getting an extra 30 yards, Courageous Captain finds his best chance yet for a maiden victory. He has been finding his best stride during the final 1/16 of recent outs and was second at 300 yards two outs ago vs. Jess Feel Better, who since ran second for $12,500. He is a single for me in the Early Pick Four.

Final thought

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.