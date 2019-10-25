Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Racing! A look at Horse of the Year possibles

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, McKinzie and jockey Mike Smith win the Grade I, $300,000 Malibu
McKinzie at Del Mar in 2018.
(Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Oct. 25, 2019
4 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we seems to be slow crawling to the Breeders’ Cup. (Isn’t every crawl, by its nature, slow?)

We’re pretty much in our Breeders’ Cup mode from here until the races next Friday and Saturday. It’s a pretty good bet that the Horse of the Year Eclipse Award will be determined next weekend. So, let’s look at the hard facts for the top six in the most recent NTRA top throughbred poll.

1. Bricks and Mortar. (Trainer: Chad Brown, Regular rider: Irad Ortiz, Jr.); 5-5-0-0 (record this year). He was entered in both the Turf and the Mile, with the Turf being his first preference. What more can you say about this 5-year-old. He won four Grade1s and one Grade 2. Among the wins were the Pegasus World Cup Turf and the Arlington Million.

2. Midnight Bisou. (Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith); 7-7-0-0. The 4-year-old filly is entered in the Distaff, a race she finished third in last year. She, like Bricks and Mortar, also has done nothing wrong this year, although two of her wins have come by a nose. She has wins in three Grade 1s, two Grade 2s and two Grade 3s.

3. Sistercharlie. (Chad Brown, John Velazquez); 3-3-0-0. She’ll be going in the Filly and Mare Turf after only three races this year, all Grade 1 wins. The 5-year-old mare has a six-race winning streak. She won this race last year at Churchill Downs.

4. Mitole. (Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana, Jr.); 6-5-0-1. This 4-year-old colt is in what might be the toughest race, the Sprint. He’s won seven of his last eight with a third place finish in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt at Saratoga this year being his only blemish. He lost to Imperial Hint and Diamond Oops, both of whom are in this race.

5. McKinzie. (Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario); 6-2-4-0 He really doesn’t have a good shot at Horse of the Year, given that he has come up short so much this year. But, a win in the Classic could erase any bad memories. Baffert has made a jockey switch from Mike Smith to Joel Rosario after seconds in the Awesome Again and Metropolitan Handicap. His best effort was a win in the Whitney. He finished 12th in this race last year, his only lifetime race he wasn’t first or second.

6. Code of Honor. (Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez); 7-4-1-1. It would be a tall order for a 3-year-old to win the Classic, but this isn’t the greatest of Classic fields. He was third (and placed second after the DQ) in the Kentucky Derby and won the Dwyer at Belmont and the Travers at Saratoga.

Santa Anita review

The feature, a $53,000 allowance for horses 3 and up going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, was a four-horse affair. So, when Ultimate Bango went from last to first it wasn’t like he had to encounter a lot of traffic. He won by 6 ¾ lengths.

Ultimate Bango paid $6.00 and $3.60. There was no show wagering. Blackout was second Boa Nova fiished third. Stop the Violence got the participation ribbon.

“It set up perfectly,” winning trainer Blake Heap told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We were hoping [Stop the Violence] would go with [Boa Nova] and that’s what happened. Pace makes the race and we told [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes] to just sit back and make a run and it worked out.”

Santa Anita preview

Friday’s eight-race card harkens back to the field sizes at Los Alamitos. Three of the races have only five horses and two have six. Post time is 1 p.m. There are three turf races, as the save-the-turf-for-the-Breeders’-Cup plan is in effect. The rail is at 30 feet. Five of the races are claimers.

The feature, with a purse of $53,000, is an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs. It has a field of five. The favorite, at 4-5, is Anuket for Baffert and jockey J.C. Diaz, Jr. She won her first race by 4 ¼ lengths, the in her second race, she stumbled and lost her rider. She then went back to the farm and didn’t race again for eight months, earlier this meet, and won by 7 ¼ lengths. So, she ught to be the heavy favorite.

There are two horses at 4-1, Hard Not to Love for John Shirreffs and Mike Smith and Madam Vestal for Eric Kruljac and Flavien Prat. Post time is around 4:10 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 5, 6, 8, 8, 5, 10.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FIVE: No. 4 Daring Ways (10-1)

Daring Ways is a stats value play. Trainer Jorge Periban is 45% (5 of 11) dropping from maidens to maiden claiming races and he is in the money 56% with a nice ROI. Jorge is 28% (3 of 7) first time maiden claiming as well. Aside from this, on paper, most would not even pay a second researching this horse but these are the types of horses winning on this short card days of late. 10-1 or more on the stats angle is worthwhile to me in a very wide-open race.

Thursday’s result: Black Storm drifted out to 8-1 at post time. The horse tracked third throughout the race but was unable to catch the front runners.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“This should be a memorable weekend for Charles Stojan. The longtime quarter-horse owner will be recognized at The Downs at Albuquerque (N.M.) as the AQHA Bank of America Racing Challenge champion owner in 2019. He will then root on several of the horses that helped him achieve the title during the Challenge races, which will be part of the simulcast program on Saturday at Los Alamitos.

“Stojan, a Canadian-based owner, will also keep an eye in the eighth race on Friday night at Los Alamitos, as his recently acquired gelding Getit Foose will be in the $11,825 allowance event at 110-yards. Stojan claimed Getit Foose for $16,000 on Sept. 27. There are five rivals including A Dashing Delight, who won at this distance in his most recent start on Aug. 24.

“Stojan was first involved in quarter-horse racing in the 1980s before calling it quits. In 2012, the horseman was on a cruise that stopped in Los Angeles. He decided to see if there was horse racing at Los Alamitos that night. All it took was that one visit to get the racing bug again. He would eventually claim Tiny Flying Corona in March, 2014, and the runner would become a multiple stakes winner in Canada. Stojan has been Canada’s leading quarter-horse owner each year since 2015.

“On Saturday night, Jess A Cowboy will go after his fourth career stakes win at Los Alamitos and the 10th overall stakes victory of his career when he leads a solid field of aged runners in the $16,000 John Ward Handicap at 400 yards. Owned by Larry Stark, a member of the Arizona Quarter Horse Racing Association Hall of Fame, Jess A Cowboy will enter this race after winning the Blane Schvaneveldt Handicap for the second time in his outstanding 38-race career. The 7-year-old homebred gelding by Dejon, who also won the Schvaneveldt in 2017, came close to winning the John Ward last year. He was a close second to Joe Legacy, losing by a neck. Oscar Andrade Jr. will ride Jess A Cowboy for trainer Matt Fales from post two. Jim Walker’s great veteran Time For Jesse Lee will go after his 22nd win in his 50 career starts when he races in the John Ward. The gelding won the Uncas Handicap in 2014.

“The $117,150 Wild West Futurity is on Sunday night. The field will be headed by Senor Frogs, a stakes winner at Grant’s Pass in Oregon, and Zoom On Jess, the winner of The Plan Handicap at Los Alamitos on Sept. 7. A total of 10 2-year-olds will be in the Wild West final at 350 yards.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Courageous Captain (2-1)

Drawing between two other slow breakers, removing blinkers and getting an extra 30 yards, Courageous Captain finds his best chance yet for a maiden victory. He has been finding his best stride during the final 1/16 of recent outs and was second at 300 yards two outs ago vs. Jess Feel Better, who since ran second for $12,500. He is a single for me in the Early Pick Four.

Final thought

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 24.

Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.86 48.56 1:14.46 1:27.78 1:41.47

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 I Can Do This 125 3 3 3–2½ 3–1 1–hd 1–hd 1–nk Cedillo 1.50
5 Royal Insider 122 5 1 1–hd 1–1 2–2 2–2½ 2–3¼ Prat 6.30
1 Black Storm 125 1 4 4–4½ 4–½ 3–3 3–5 3–4¼ Fuentes 8.50
4 Jamminwithbrandon 125 4 5 5 5 5 4–5 4–18 Talamo 1.00
2 According to Buddy 125 2 2 2–2 2–½ 4–1 5 5 Flores 20.90
3 I CAN DO THIS 5.00 3.20 2.60
5 ROYAL INSIDER 5.60 3.20
1 BLACK STORM 6.20
$1 EXACTA (3-5)  $14.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)  $20.55

Winner–I Can Do This B.g.5 by Empire Way out of Helen's Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Dr. Mikel C. Harrington &Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $78,997 Exacta Pool $38,907 Trifecta Pool $31,766. Scratched–none.

I CAN DO THIS stalked outside then off the rail, went up three deep into the second turn then bid outside the runner-up, took the lead a quarter mile out, fought back alongside that one through a stiff drive and gamely prevailed under urging. ROYAL INSIDER had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, dueled inside, edged away briefly a half mile out, fought back along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. BLACK STORM stalked inside then a bit off the rail, angled in again leaving the backstretch, continued along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and bested the others. JAMMINWITHBRANDON settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn and off the inside into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. ACCORDING TO BUDDY tugged his way along and was in a bit tight into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival, was between foes into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.

SECOND RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.17 47.73 1:00.60 1:14.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
6 Too Much Heaven 122 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–½ Hernandez 4.50
1 Trouville 122 1 6 4–½ 3–½ 2–½ 2–5½ Prat 3.80
4 Kuda Huraa 122 4 1 2–1 2–1 3–5 3–7 Gutierrez 2.50
2 Billy'sgotasingle 117 2 3 6 5–hd 5–5 4–4¼ Diaz, Jr. 12.40
3 Lady Sunset 122 3 4 5–2 4–4 4–1½ 5–12½ Fuentes 1.50
5 Don't Stop Lookin 117 5 5 3–hd 6 6 6 Velez 24.50
6 TOO MUCH HEAVEN 11.00 5.00 4.00
1 TROUVILLE 4.00 3.00
4 KUDA HURAA 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)  $42.20
$1 EXACTA (6-1)  $29.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-4-2)  $35.74
50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-4)  $66.65

Winner–Too Much Heaven B.f.2 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E. J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis J., Grenier, Norine, Kruljac, J. Eric, Lawless, Tom D., Lewkowitz, Frank and Sondere. Mutuel Pool $85,124 Daily Double Pool $28,238 Exacta Pool $44,903 Superfecta Pool $19,874 Trifecta Pool $31,538. Scratched–none.

TOO MUCH HEAVEN angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away approaching midstretch and held gamely under some urging. TROUVILLE broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, could not catch the winner but was clearly second best. KUDA HURAA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened but bested the others. BILLY'SGOTASINGLE chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. LADY SUNSET stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in some entering the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and had little left in the final furlong. DON'T STOP LOOKIN was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and into the turn, steadied in a bit tight midway on the bend, dropped back and gave way.

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.38 45.00 1:09.45 1:21.94 1:34.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Velvet Queen 122 3 2 1–7 1–6 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–4½ Prat 0.20
6 So Gucci 122 4 3 3–5 2–4 2–10 2–12 2–10 Roman 4.80
3 Italia 122 2 4 4 4 3–6 3–18 3–74 Gryder 6.20
2 Super Bunny 122 1 1 2–hd 3–3 4 4 4 Arroyo, Jr. 9.60
5 VELVET QUEEN 2.40 2.10
6 SO GUCCI 3.20
3 ITALIA (SPA)
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-5)  $17.20
$1 EXACTA (5-6)  $2.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-3-2)  $0.45
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-3)  $1.90

Winner–Velvet Queen Ch.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BG Stables and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $116,362 Daily Double Pool $12,442 Exacta Pool $53,393 Superfecta Pool $10,594 Trifecta Pool $27,439. Scratched–Khairiya, Sophie Antoinette.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $18.35. Pick Three Pool $28,790.

VELVET QUEEN pulled a bit under a long hold outside a rival early then sprinted clear and angled in, set the pace inside, drifted out into and through the stretch despite right handed urging and proved best under a hold late. SO GUCCI chased outside a rival then off the rail, ranged up just off the fence on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in late and was not a match for the winner. ITALIA (SPA) a half step slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, went around a rival into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail and lacked a further response. SUPER BUNNY saved ground chasing the winner, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased through the stretch.

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 22.10 45.42 58.03 1:11.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Fast Cotton 125 2 2 1–1½ 1–3 1–3 1–3½ Delgadillo 8.90
6 Desert General 118 5 7 5–hd 6–2 4–½ 2–¾ Velez 3.90
5 Boy Howdy 123 4 5 2–hd 3–2 3–1½ 3–2½ Cedillo 6.30
8 Short of Ez 123 7 4 3–1½ 2–1 2–3 4–½ Prat 1.10
1 Autumn Day 125 1 3 4–2 5–1 6–1½ 5–¾ Figueroa 11.60
4 Puriano 123 3 6 7 4–hd 5–1½ 6–1 Talamo 4.20
7 Royal Seeker 118 6 1 6–1 7 7 7 Diaz, Jr. 55.00
2 FAST COTTON 19.80 10.60 6.60
6 DESERT GENERAL 5.60 3.60
5 BOY HOWDY 4.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)  $33.40
$1 EXACTA (2-6)  $44.80
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-8)  $48.72
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)  $87.75
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-5-8-1-)  $1,496.30Carryover $121,759

Winner–Fast Cotton Dbb.g.4 by High Cotton out of Heaven's Notebook, by Notebook. Bred by Jason Lorraine (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ho, Jeff, Margolis, Gary and O'Neill, Doug. Mutuel Pool $178,163 Daily Double Pool $19,644 Exacta Pool $102,851 Superfecta Pool $43,599 Trifecta Pool $66,735 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,842. Claimed–Short of Ez by DA Meah Racing. Trainer: Anna Meah. Scratched–Burn Me Twice.

50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $49.90. Pick Three Pool $14,924.

FAST COTTON sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, continued just off the inside in the stretch and won clear under urging and a long hold in the final strides. DESERT GENERAL chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. BOY HOWDY stalked just off the rail then inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was outfinished for second. SHORT OF EZ stalked three deep then outside a rival, angled in a bit leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. AUTUMN DAY chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PURIANO saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. ROYAL SEEKER chased off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, remained along the fence in the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.10 44.52 56.30 1:02.58

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Awesome Heights 120 4 1 1–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–hd Velez 2.00
8 Getaloadofthis 125 7 3 2–2½ 2–3 2–2 2–1½ Prat 1.80
2 Italiano 125 2 6 5–hd 3–½ 3–2 3–1¼ Cedillo 2.40
4 Conquest Cobra 123 3 2 3–hd 5–2 4–1 4–nk Espinoza 14.60
6 Satrapa 118 5 4 4–hd 6–1½ 6–1 5–nk Diaz, Jr. 22.30
7 Grab the Munny 120 6 7 6–2 4–hd 5–1½ 6–1¾ Fuentes 12.80
1 Owning 120 1 5 7 7 7 7 Blanc 21.70
5 AWESOME HEIGHTS 6.00 3.00 2.20
8 GETALOADOFTHIS 3.20 2.40
2 ITALIANO 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)  $71.40
$1 EXACTA (5-8)  $8.40
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-2-4)  $5.12
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-2)  $8.65
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-2-4-6)  $81.50Carryover $123,409

Winner–Awesome Heights B.g.5 by Awesome Again out of Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). Bred by Roberto Mesquita (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Girdner, Paul K. and Stolfo, Jack. Mutuel Pool $195,852 Daily Double Pool $18,628 Exacta Pool $125,224 Superfecta Pool $56,355 Trifecta Pool $81,776 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,647. Claimed–Getaloadofthis by Mora, Leandro and O''Neill, Doug. Trainer: Doug O'Neill. Claimed–Italiano by Mike Sisk. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Claimed–Conquest Cobra by A and J Racing and Sisk, Mike. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–Anziyan Cat.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $20.80. Pick Three Pool $41,934. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1/4/5-2-5) 370 tickets with 4 correct paid $170.00. Pick Four Pool $82,443. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-1/4/5-2-5) 440 tickets with 5 correct paid $503.75. Pick Five Pool $257,715.

AWESOME HEIGHTS had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch then drifted out from the whip late and held gamely. GETALOADOFTHIS broke in a bit, was three deep early, pressed the pace outside the winner, angled out some into the stretch and came back on late to just miss. ITALIANO steadied when squeezed some just after the start, came out and went up three deep between horses to stalk the pace, continued between foes then outside a rival on the turn, angled out in midstretch and went on willingly. CONQUEST COBRA bobbled some and came in a bit at the break, stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SATRAPA had speed between foes then stalked between rivals early, angled in on the backstretch, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside and did not rally. GRAB THE MUNNY steadied when squeezed at the start, settled outside then went up four wide to stalk on the backstretch, continued three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and did not rally. OWNING had some speed inside then dropped back and chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.

SIXTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.41 46.74 59.76 1:06.74

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Sybil's Kitty 122 3 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 Delgadillo 4.50
1 Pasito 124 1 6 2–1 2–2½ 2–5 2–8¼ Meche 6.70
2 Dairy Kid 112 2 4 7 7 6–2 3–2¼ Lopez 19.00
5 My S V R 122 5 7 6–½ 5–1½ 3–hd 4–3¼ Gryder 8.80
6 Colonel Power 125 6 2 3–hd 3–hd 4–hd 5–nk Fuentes 0.60
7 Quite a Starlett 122 7 5 4–1 4–1½ 5–2 6–3¼ Franco 8.80
4 Point Received 122 4 1 5–hd 6–2 7 7 Payeras 112.00
3 SYBIL'S KITTY 11.00 5.80 4.00
1 PASITO 7.60 6.00
2 DAIRY KID 7.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-3)  $46.40
$1 EXACTA (3-1)  $38.10
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-2-5)  $72.00
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-2)  $83.20
50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-2-5-6)  $587.30Carryover $124,958

Winner–Sybil's Kitty Ch.f.3 by Tale of the Cat out of Sybil's Way, by Will's Way. Bred by Christine M. Hosier & Bev Hendry (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Hall, Greg and SAYJAY Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $165,642 Daily Double Pool $26,816 Exacta Pool $97,772 Superfecta Pool $43,357 Trifecta Pool $65,088 X-5 Super High Five Pool $8,121. Scratched–Soprescious.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $79.80. Pick Three Pool $27,335.

SYBIL'S KITTY had speed a bit off the rail then dueled outside the runner-up, inched away under urging in deep stretch and a hold for the final strides. PASITO went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and could not quite match the winner late. DAIRY KID between horses early, stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the turn, came out on the bend and three deep into the stretch and was along for the show. MY S V R bobbled some at the start, pulled her way along outside to stalk the pace, continued alongside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. COLONEL POWER between horses early, stalked off the rail, split horses in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. QUITE A STARLETT close up stalking the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. POINT RECEIVED stalked between rivals then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 21.24 44.01 55.69 1:01.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Ultimate Bango 125 2 2 4 4 1–½ 1–6¾ Fuentes 2.00
4 Blackout 125 3 4 3–6 3–5 2–1 2–1½ Cedillo 4.20
1 Boa Nova 122 1 3 1–hd 1–1½ 3–2½ 3–2¼ Maldonado 1.80
5 Stop the Violence 118 4 1 2–2 2–hd 4 4 Velez 2.20
2 ULTIMATE BANGO 6.00 3.60
4 BLACKOUT (FR) 4.40
1 BOA NOVA (IRE)
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)  $47.00
$1 EXACTA (2-4)  $11.30
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)  $13.55

Winner–Ultimate Bango B.g.4 by Uh Oh Bango out of Ultimate Summer, by Cee's Tizzy. Bred by Mitchell Dutko & Bob Abrams (CA). Trainer: Blake R. Heap. Owner: Abrams, Robert, Dutko, Mitchell and Paran, Michael. Mutuel Pool $100,325 Daily Double Pool $16,731 Exacta Pool $47,235 Trifecta Pool $22,319. Scratched–Shades of Victory.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $32.95. Pick Three Pool $23,516.

ULTIMATE BANGO settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch, bid along the fence to gain the lead in midstretch and drew clear under urging. BLACKOUT (FR) bobbled at the start as the ground broke out behind, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and bid alongside the leader into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, was three deep nearing midstretch and held second. BOA NOVA (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, inched away on the turn, fought back into the stretch then between horses nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. STOP THE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked on the turn, continued alongside the winner into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.61 47.78 1:13.03 1:26.39 1:40.49

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
7 Dawood 125 7 8 5–hd 5–2½ 3–1½ 3–3½ 1–½ Delgadillo 2.00
8 Big Barrel 120 8 2 2–1 2–2½ 1–½ 1–2½ 2–1¾ Velez 2.50
1 Dr. Bagley 122 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–4 2–2 3–ns Prat 2.30
5 Gryffindor 125 5 4 8 8 7–3½ 4–hd 4–4¼ Payeras 9.30
2 Chieftain's Lad 125 2 3 3–2 3–½ 4–1 5–5 5–14 Mn Garcia 41.10
3 Irish Ballad 125 3 1 4–1½ 4–hd 5–2½ 6–½ 6–nk Pereira 33.40
6 Big Impression 122 6 7 7–3 7–2½ 8 8 7–¾ Roman 7.80
4 Lake Show 122 4 6 6–1½ 6–4 6–1 7–3 8 Flores 136.60
7 DAWOOD 6.00 3.20 2.40
8 BIG BARREL 3.40 2.40
1 DR. BAGLEY 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)  $25.20
$1 EXACTA (7-8)  $9.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-8-1-5)  $7.52
50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-8-1-5-2)  $225.55Carryover $128,158
50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-8-1)  $13.45

Winner–Dawood Ch.g.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Lerici, by Woodman. Bred by Tada Nobutaka (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $222,365 Daily Double Pool $59,642 Exacta Pool $128,677 Superfecta Pool $69,707 Super High Five Pool $16,774 Trifecta Pool $91,505. Claimed–Dawood by Keith Johnston. Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Claimed–Big Barrel by Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Trainer: Gary Stute. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $30.80. Pick Three Pool $73,208. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-2-7) 1554 tickets with 4 correct paid $129.35. Pick Four Pool $263,505. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-3-2-7) 109 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,254.35. Pick Five Pool $179,150. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/4/5-2-5-3-2-7) 42 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,143.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $89,406. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $291,822.

DAWOOD three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, continued outside a foe leaving that turn, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging in the final furlong to get up late. BIG BARREL had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and was caught nearing the wire. DR. BAGLEY went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the second turn and just held third. GRYFFINDOR settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. CHIEFTAIN'S LAD sent between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. IRISH BALLAD three deep into the first turn, chased off the rail, was between horses on the second turn and off the inside into the stretch and gave way. BIG IMPRESSION settled between horses then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. LAKE SHOW angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track2,632$339,273
Inter-TrackN/A$917,619
Out of StateN/A$3,214,404
TOTAL2,632 $4,471,296

Santa Anita Entries for Friday, October 25.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 23-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Tough It OutEdwin Maldonado123Art Sherman3-125,000
2KylemoreTyler Baze123Ryan Hanson9-525,000
3Dukes UpAbel Cedillo125Mark Glatt5-225,000
4Original IntentJose Valdivia, Jr.125Dean Greenman10-125,000
5Cabin JohnMartin Garcia123Dean Pederson5-225,000

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1ElgofrancoMario Gutierrez122Ben D. A. Cecil3-1
2Via AlpinaJoseph Talamo122Craig Dollase8-1
3Graceful AmeliaTyler Baze122Jorge Periban15-1
4Sofi's GoldFlavien Prat122Carla Gaines8-5
5KatlaJ.C. Diaz, Jr.117Carla Gaines4-1
6Flying BusinessJorge Velez117Matthew Chew5-2

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1My Girl PearlEdwin Maldonado122Steve Knapp12-150,000
2Golden MelodieJorge Velez117Craig Anthony Lewis5-250,000
3White VelvetJ.C. Diaz, Jr.117Hector O. Palma9-550,000
4Miss KitnessMario Gutierrez122Shelbe Ruis9-250,000
5TacocatKent Desormeaux122J. Keith Desormeaux8-550,000

FOURTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Joe JacksonHeriberto Figueroa123Anthony K. Saavedra10-1
2Zipper MischiefAgapito Delgadillo123Blake R. Heap9-5
3I Belong to BeckyAbel Cedillo120Peter Miller4-1
4AppreciatedTiago Pereira120Rafael Becerra4-1
5Prayer WarriorTyler Baze120Jeffrey Metz5-1
6First in ShowFlavien Prat120Mark Glatt5-2

FIFTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Master RecoveryJorge Velez117Hector O. Palma3-130,000
2Nonno's PolarisRafael Bejarano122Hector O. Palma4-130,000
3Code GrayTyler Baze122Jack Carava6-130,000
4Daring WaysDonnie Meche122Jorge Periban10-130,000
5I Dub TheeGeovanni Franco122Gary Sherlock9-230,000
6Spider RicoAssael Espinoza122Genaro Vallejo12-130,000
7Mr. VitaminJ.C. Diaz, Jr.117Genaro Vallejo12-130,000
8NietzscheEswan Flores122Vann Belvoir5-230,000

SIXTH RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Of Good ReportAbel Cedillo124Vladimir Cerin7-250,000
2VolubileBrice Blanc122Gary Mandella4-150,000
3Soberano Tyler Baze122Thomas Ray Bell, II5-150,000
4The CreepRuben Fuentes122Ryan Hanson12-150,000
5Mystery MessengerJose Valdivia, Jr.122Patrick Gallagher5-150,000
6Swamp SouffleGeovanni Franco122William Spawr5-150,000
7Blame It On KittyJoseph Talamo122Craig Dollase15-150,000
8HarmonFlavien Prat124Patrick Gallagher3-150,000

SEVENTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Love a HoneybadgerAbel Cedillo125Peter Miller6-1
2Show It N Moe ItRafael Bejarano125Gary Sherlock5-1
3Madame VestalFlavien Prat120J. Eric Kruljac4-1
4Hard Not to LoveMike Smith120John A. Shirreffs4-1
5AnuketJ.C. Diaz, Jr.115Bob Baffert4-5

EIGHTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Fortnite DanceHeriberto Figueroa122Anthony K. Saavedra12-120,000
2Wild Cat CanyonBrayan Pena122Jesus Nunez20-120,000
3HarlissTyler Baze125Val Brinkerhoff10-120,000
4Git On Your PulpitMartin Garcia125Kathy Walsh4-120,000
5An American JetGeovanni Franco122Gary Sherlock4-120,000
6Gold N GrandJoseph Talamo122James M. Cassidy12-120,000
7DubnationJorge Velez120Philip D'Amato3-120,000
8Go Sammy GoDonnie Meche122Jorge Periban20-120,000
9ArtcrilicArmando Ayuso122Javier Jose Sierra30-120,000
10NorskiEswan Flores122Hector O. Palma5-220,000

