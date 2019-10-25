Racing! A look at Horse of the Year possibles

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as we seems to be slow crawling to the Breeders’ Cup. (Isn’t every crawl, by its nature, slow?)
We’re pretty much in our Breeders’ Cup mode from here until the races next Friday and Saturday. It’s a pretty good bet that the Horse of the Year Eclipse Award will be determined next weekend. So, let’s look at the hard facts for the top six in the most recent NTRA top throughbred poll.
1. Bricks and Mortar. (Trainer: Chad Brown, Regular rider: Irad Ortiz, Jr.); 5-5-0-0 (record this year). He was entered in both the Turf and the Mile, with the Turf being his first preference. What more can you say about this 5-year-old. He won four Grade1s and one Grade 2. Among the wins were the Pegasus World Cup Turf and the Arlington Million.
2. Midnight Bisou. (Steve Asmussen, Mike Smith); 7-7-0-0. The 4-year-old filly is entered in the Distaff, a race she finished third in last year. She, like Bricks and Mortar, also has done nothing wrong this year, although two of her wins have come by a nose. She has wins in three Grade 1s, two Grade 2s and two Grade 3s.
3. Sistercharlie. (Chad Brown, John Velazquez); 3-3-0-0. She’ll be going in the Filly and Mare Turf after only three races this year, all Grade 1 wins. The 5-year-old mare has a six-race winning streak. She won this race last year at Churchill Downs.
4. Mitole. (Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana, Jr.); 6-5-0-1. This 4-year-old colt is in what might be the toughest race, the Sprint. He’s won seven of his last eight with a third place finish in the Alfred G. Vanderbilt at Saratoga this year being his only blemish. He lost to Imperial Hint and Diamond Oops, both of whom are in this race.
5. McKinzie. (Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario); 6-2-4-0 He really doesn’t have a good shot at Horse of the Year, given that he has come up short so much this year. But, a win in the Classic could erase any bad memories. Baffert has made a jockey switch from Mike Smith to Joel Rosario after seconds in the Awesome Again and Metropolitan Handicap. His best effort was a win in the Whitney. He finished 12th in this race last year, his only lifetime race he wasn’t first or second.
6. Code of Honor. (Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez); 7-4-1-1. It would be a tall order for a 3-year-old to win the Classic, but this isn’t the greatest of Classic fields. He was third (and placed second after the DQ) in the Kentucky Derby and won the Dwyer at Belmont and the Travers at Saratoga.
Santa Anita review
The feature, a $53,000 allowance for horses 3 and up going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf, was a four-horse affair. So, when Ultimate Bango went from last to first it wasn’t like he had to encounter a lot of traffic. He won by 6 ¾ lengths.
Ultimate Bango paid $6.00 and $3.60. There was no show wagering. Blackout was second Boa Nova fiished third. Stop the Violence got the participation ribbon.
“It set up perfectly,” winning trainer Blake Heap told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “We were hoping [Stop the Violence] would go with [Boa Nova] and that’s what happened. Pace makes the race and we told [jockey] Ruben [Fuentes] to just sit back and make a run and it worked out.”
Santa Anita preview
Friday’s eight-race card harkens back to the field sizes at Los Alamitos. Three of the races have only five horses and two have six. Post time is 1 p.m. There are three turf races, as the save-the-turf-for-the-Breeders’-Cup plan is in effect. The rail is at 30 feet. Five of the races are claimers.
The feature, with a purse of $53,000, is an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs. It has a field of five. The favorite, at 4-5, is Anuket for Baffert and jockey J.C. Diaz, Jr. She won her first race by 4 ¼ lengths, the in her second race, she stumbled and lost her rider. She then went back to the farm and didn’t race again for eight months, earlier this meet, and won by 7 ¼ lengths. So, she ught to be the heavy favorite.
There are two horses at 4-1, Hard Not to Love for John Shirreffs and Mike Smith and Madam Vestal for Eric Kruljac and Flavien Prat. Post time is around 4:10 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 5, 6, 8, 8, 5, 10.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FIVE: No. 4 Daring Ways (10-1)
Daring Ways is a stats value play. Trainer Jorge Periban is 45% (5 of 11) dropping from maidens to maiden claiming races and he is in the money 56% with a nice ROI. Jorge is 28% (3 of 7) first time maiden claiming as well. Aside from this, on paper, most would not even pay a second researching this horse but these are the types of horses winning on this short card days of late. 10-1 or more on the stats angle is worthwhile to me in a very wide-open race.
Thursday’s result: Black Storm drifted out to 8-1 at post time. The horse tracked third throughout the race but was unable to catch the front runners.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“This should be a memorable weekend for Charles Stojan. The longtime quarter-horse owner will be recognized at The Downs at Albuquerque (N.M.) as the AQHA Bank of America Racing Challenge champion owner in 2019. He will then root on several of the horses that helped him achieve the title during the Challenge races, which will be part of the simulcast program on Saturday at Los Alamitos.
“Stojan, a Canadian-based owner, will also keep an eye in the eighth race on Friday night at Los Alamitos, as his recently acquired gelding Getit Foose will be in the $11,825 allowance event at 110-yards. Stojan claimed Getit Foose for $16,000 on Sept. 27. There are five rivals including A Dashing Delight, who won at this distance in his most recent start on Aug. 24.
“Stojan was first involved in quarter-horse racing in the 1980s before calling it quits. In 2012, the horseman was on a cruise that stopped in Los Angeles. He decided to see if there was horse racing at Los Alamitos that night. All it took was that one visit to get the racing bug again. He would eventually claim Tiny Flying Corona in March, 2014, and the runner would become a multiple stakes winner in Canada. Stojan has been Canada’s leading quarter-horse owner each year since 2015.
“On Saturday night, Jess A Cowboy will go after his fourth career stakes win at Los Alamitos and the 10th overall stakes victory of his career when he leads a solid field of aged runners in the $16,000 John Ward Handicap at 400 yards. Owned by Larry Stark, a member of the Arizona Quarter Horse Racing Association Hall of Fame, Jess A Cowboy will enter this race after winning the Blane Schvaneveldt Handicap for the second time in his outstanding 38-race career. The 7-year-old homebred gelding by Dejon, who also won the Schvaneveldt in 2017, came close to winning the John Ward last year. He was a close second to Joe Legacy, losing by a neck. Oscar Andrade Jr. will ride Jess A Cowboy for trainer Matt Fales from post two. Jim Walker’s great veteran Time For Jesse Lee will go after his 22nd win in his 50 career starts when he races in the John Ward. The gelding won the Uncas Handicap in 2014.
“The $117,150 Wild West Futurity is on Sunday night. The field will be headed by Senor Frogs, a stakes winner at Grant’s Pass in Oregon, and Zoom On Jess, the winner of The Plan Handicap at Los Alamitos on Sept. 7. A total of 10 2-year-olds will be in the Wild West final at 350 yards.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 3 Courageous Captain (2-1)
Drawing between two other slow breakers, removing blinkers and getting an extra 30 yards, Courageous Captain finds his best chance yet for a maiden victory. He has been finding his best stride during the final 1/16 of recent outs and was second at 300 yards two outs ago vs. Jess Feel Better, who since ran second for $12,500. He is a single for me in the Early Pick Four.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, October 24.
Winner–I Can Do This B.g.5 by Empire Way out of Helen's Echo, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Dr. Mikel C. Harrington &Patricia O. Harrington (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC.
I CAN DO THIS stalked outside then off the rail, went up three deep into the second turn then bid outside the runner-up, took the lead a quarter mile out, fought back alongside that one through a stiff drive and gamely prevailed under urging. ROYAL INSIDER had speed outside foes then inched away and angled in, dueled inside, edged away briefly a half mile out, fought back along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and continued gamely to the end. BLACK STORM stalked inside then a bit off the rail, angled in again leaving the backstretch, continued along the rail on the second turn and through the stretch and bested the others. JAMMINWITHBRANDON settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn and off the inside into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. ACCORDING TO BUDDY tugged his way along and was in a bit tight into the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival, was between foes into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
Winner–Too Much Heaven B.f.2 by Twirling Candy out of Make Music, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by W. S. Farish & E. J. Hudson, Jr.Irrevocable Trust (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: Grenier, Dennis J., Grenier, Norine, Kruljac, J. Eric, Lawless, Tom D., Lewkowitz, Frank and Sondere.
TOO MUCH HEAVEN angled in and dueled outside a rival, inched away approaching midstretch and held gamely under some urging. TROUVILLE broke a bit slowly, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, could not catch the winner but was clearly second best. KUDA HURAA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened but bested the others. BILLY'SGOTASINGLE chased a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn, angled in some nearing the stretch and weakened. LADY SUNSET stalked outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in some entering the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and had little left in the final furlong. DON'T STOP LOOKIN was in a good position stalking the pace outside a rival then between foes leaving the backstretch and into the turn, steadied in a bit tight midway on the bend, dropped back and gave way.
Winner–Velvet Queen Ch.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BG Stables and Little Red Feather Racing.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-5) paid $18.35. Pick Three Pool $28,790.
VELVET QUEEN pulled a bit under a long hold outside a rival early then sprinted clear and angled in, set the pace inside, drifted out into and through the stretch despite right handed urging and proved best under a hold late. SO GUCCI chased outside a rival then off the rail, ranged up just off the fence on the second turn, came out into the stretch, drifted in late and was not a match for the winner. ITALIA (SPA) a half step slow into stride, saved ground off the pace, went around a rival into the second turn, continued a bit off the rail and lacked a further response. SUPER BUNNY saved ground chasing the winner, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased through the stretch.
Winner–Fast Cotton Dbb.g.4 by High Cotton out of Heaven's Notebook, by Notebook. Bred by Jason Lorraine (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ho, Jeff, Margolis, Gary and O'Neill, Doug.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-5-2) paid $49.90. Pick Three Pool $14,924.
FAST COTTON sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, continued just off the inside in the stretch and won clear under urging and a long hold in the final strides. DESERT GENERAL chased outside on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. BOY HOWDY stalked just off the rail then inside leaving the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and was outfinished for second. SHORT OF EZ stalked three deep then outside a rival, angled in a bit leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. AUTUMN DAY chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PURIANO saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. ROYAL SEEKER chased off the rail then outside a rival into the turn, angled to the inside on the bend, remained along the fence in the stretch and lacked the necessary late kick.
Winner–Awesome Heights B.g.5 by Awesome Again out of Colina Verde (BRZ), by Know Heights (IRE). Bred by Roberto Mesquita (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Girdner, Paul K. and Stolfo, Jack.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-5) paid $20.80. Pick Three Pool $41,934. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-1/4/5-2-5) 370 tickets with 4 correct paid $170.00. Pick Four Pool $82,443. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-1/4/5-2-5) 440 tickets with 5 correct paid $503.75. Pick Five Pool $257,715.
AWESOME HEIGHTS had good early speed and angled in, dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some past midstretch then drifted out from the whip late and held gamely. GETALOADOFTHIS broke in a bit, was three deep early, pressed the pace outside the winner, angled out some into the stretch and came back on late to just miss. ITALIANO steadied when squeezed some just after the start, came out and went up three deep between horses to stalk the pace, continued between foes then outside a rival on the turn, angled out in midstretch and went on willingly. CONQUEST COBRA bobbled some and came in a bit at the break, stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, came a bit off the rail in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. SATRAPA had speed between foes then stalked between rivals early, angled in on the backstretch, steadied in tight into the turn, continued inside and did not rally. GRAB THE MUNNY steadied when squeezed at the start, settled outside then went up four wide to stalk on the backstretch, continued three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and did not rally. OWNING had some speed inside then dropped back and chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.
Winner–Sybil's Kitty Ch.f.3 by Tale of the Cat out of Sybil's Way, by Will's Way. Bred by Christine M. Hosier & Bev Hendry (FL). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Hall, Greg and SAYJAY Racing, LLC.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-3) paid $79.80. Pick Three Pool $27,335.
SYBIL'S KITTY had speed a bit off the rail then dueled outside the runner-up, inched away under urging in deep stretch and a hold for the final strides. PASITO went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and could not quite match the winner late. DAIRY KID between horses early, stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the turn, came out on the bend and three deep into the stretch and was along for the show. MY S V R bobbled some at the start, pulled her way along outside to stalk the pace, continued alongside a rival on the turn, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. COLONEL POWER between horses early, stalked off the rail, split horses in midstretch, drifted in late and weakened. QUITE A STARLETT close up stalking the pace outside on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened. POINT RECEIVED stalked between rivals then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-3-2) paid $32.95. Pick Three Pool $23,516.
ULTIMATE BANGO settled off the pace inside, saved ground on the turn and into the stretch, bid along the fence to gain the lead in midstretch and drew clear under urging. BLACKOUT (FR) bobbled at the start as the ground broke out behind, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out leaving the turn and bid alongside the leader into the stretch to gain the lead in upper stretch, was three deep nearing midstretch and held second. BOA NOVA (IRE) had good early speed and dueled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, inched away on the turn, fought back into the stretch then between horses nearing midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. STOP THE VIOLENCE angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked on the turn, continued alongside the winner into the stretch and also weakened.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-7) paid $30.80. Pick Three Pool $73,208. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-3-2-7) 1554 tickets with 4 correct paid $129.35. Pick Four Pool $263,505. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-5-3-2-7) 109 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,254.35. Pick Five Pool $179,150. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1/4/5-2-5-3-2-7) 42 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,143.60. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $89,406. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $291,822.
DAWOOD three deep on the first turn, chased outside a rival then three wide on the second turn, continued outside a foe leaving that turn, came out some in the stretch and rallied under urging in the final furlong to get up late. BIG BARREL had speed four wide then angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead on the second turn, inched away into the stretch, kicked clear and was caught nearing the wire. DR. BAGLEY went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the second turn and just held third. GRYFFINDOR settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and just missed the show. CHIEFTAIN'S LAD sent between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. IRISH BALLAD three deep into the first turn, chased off the rail, was between horses on the second turn and off the inside into the stretch and gave way. BIG IMPRESSION settled between horses then a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. LAKE SHOW angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out in the stretch and had little left for the drive.
