Patrick Mahomes will not play for Chiefs against Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap.

Mahomes, who hurt his knee Oct. 17 in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. The Chiefs decided to give the reigning league MVP at least one game off as he recovers from an injury that can sometimes sideline a player for several months.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after Friday’s walk-through that Matt Moore would start against Green Bay. Rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmur will serve as the backup.

In all, the Chiefs have ruled out six players for a showdown between division leaders.

Advertisement

Defensive end Frank Clark is out with a neck injury, cornerback Kendall Fuller with a broken thumb, left tackle Eric Fisher and defensive tackle Chris Jones with groin injuries and left guard Andrew Wylie with a sprained ankle.

Mahomes couldn’t stand after he hurt his knee while sneaking for a first down against the Broncos. The kneecap was jerked back into place while he was still on the field and he appeared to be walking better as he returned to the locker room. X-rays and an MRI exam showed no damage to any ligaments and Mahomes spent the long weekend off with the training staff at the team’s facility.

When practice rolled around Wednesday, he was throwing passes alongside Moore in the portion open to reporters. But it became clear to the Chiefs by the end of the week that Mahomes would need at least one game off.