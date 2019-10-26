Best Game Ever: Draymond Green recalls Michigan State’s epic win at Gonzaga

Dan Woike asked NBA players to tell us about the best game in their basketball career. This week: Draymond Green

Dec. 10, 2011: Michigan State 74, Gonzaga 67

34 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals

Draymond Green is a three-time NBA champion, a player who has turned in defensive masterpieces and all-around dominance throughout the playoffs in his NBA career. But his best game ever? It was a night when he played all the way across the country and made 11 of 13 shots to lead Michigan State to a 74-67 win.

“The best game I ever played was at Gonzaga. I was a senior. [Legendary Michigan State coach] Jud Heathcote was at the game. That was the best game I ever played. I was locked in on a different level. Obviously, you know, at a school like Michigan State, when you go play at Gonzaga, you don’t play in the pit, you play at the Spokane downtown arena. This was on campus. To go in there and have a performance like I did and carry my team the way I did and get a win, it was special. They tried about every defender they had on me — it didn’t work.”