College football: Kansas State stuns No. 5 Oklahoma; No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 13 Wisconsin

Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national title hopes.

The Wildcats quarterback threw for 213 yards while running for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

It wasn’t certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it one yard early.

The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats’ first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a top-10 team.

“I don’t have any idea on the lines and spreads, thank God,” said Klieman, whose team was a 21½-point underdog. “I mean, yeah, it was a statement win for our guys. I told the seniors: How many more opportunities are you going to have to play in front of your home crowd?”

It also was the third consecutive week a top-10 team lost to an unranked foe.

James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone, as the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snapped the Sooners’ nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.

Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and three more. But despite his big game, the Sooners couldn’t overcome a multitude of mistakes: two turnovers, costly penalties and the ejection of one of their defensive leaders.



No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7: J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks, and the Buckeyes routed the Badgers in Columbus, Ohio.

Dobbins slashed Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of nine and 14 yards in a game played from beginning to end in the driving rain. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.

Young looked like the Heisman contender on his day, tying a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner.

Justin Fields was harassed and sacked five times but — as he has been all season — was masterful at extending plays at critical times for the Buckeyes. He finished 12 for 22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.

Chris Olave caught two touchdowns passes and had seven catches for 93 yards.

Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan to A.J. Taylor early in the second half after the Badgers blocked an Ohio State punt and started with a short field. That made it 10-7, but Ohio State immediately answered with a touchdown drive and was never threatened again.

at No. 1 Alabama 48, Arkansas 7: Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns filling in for injured star Tua Tagovailoa, and the Crimson Tide routed the Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Even without the Heisman Trophy candidate Tagovailoa, Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) raced to a 41-0 halftime lead and Jones only played one drive into the second half. Arkansas (2-6, 0-5) couldn’t muster much challenge on either side of the ball in what turned into a drama-free tuneup for the Tide’s game in two weeks against No. 2 LSU.

Jones completed 18 of 22 passes and finished up with a 40-yarder in the end zone for his second touchdown throw to Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy caught seven passes for 103 yards. Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a pair of one-yard touchdown runs. Cornerback Trevon Diggs scored on an 84-yard interception return in the final seconds before the half, a week after returning a fumble 100 yards for a score against Tennessee.

Arkansas has lost 13 straight to Alabama and is 0-15 in SEC games under coach Chad Morris.

at No. 4 Clemson 59, Boston College 7: Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, reserve receiver Diondre Overton caught three scoring passes, and the Tigers blasted the Eagles in Clemson, S.C., for their 23rd straight victory.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) easily extended its program-best streak and opened 8-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons, jumping on Boston College (4-4, 2-3) early and never letting up. The Tigers had the ball six times in the first 30 minutes and scored each time — including Etienne’s touchdown runs of three, four and five yards — to take a 38-7 lead by halftime.

Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and scoring throws of 22 and 63 yards to Overton and 19 yards to Amari Rodgers. Overton, a senior, had only seven catches on the season, none of them finishing in the end zone. His final one was a 34-yard catch from Chase Brice in the third period. Overton had 119 yards in receptions. Clemson finished with a season-high 674 yards.

No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State 7: Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes — three to Pat Freiermuth — and the Nittany Lions had little trouble shutting down the Spartans’ anemic offense in a victory in East Lansing, Mich.

Penn State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons. The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined 100-17.

Penn State now moves on to a surprising matchup of undefeated teams Nov. 9 at Minnesota. The Nittany Lions had lost five of their previous six against Michigan State.

Texas Christian 37, No. 15 Texas 27: Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger’s career-high four interceptions, and the Horned Frogs beat the Longhorns in Forth Worth.

Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12’s worse pass defense and ran for a clinching score late as the Horned Frogs (4-3, 2-2) bounced back from consecutive conference road losses. Duggan led TCU with 72 yards rushing.

Ehlinger’s first three interceptions led to 13 TCU points, and coach Tom Herman gave the Horned Frogs three more when he called a timeout just before freshman Griffin Kell missed a 52-yard field-goal try on the final play of the first half. Kell drilled the second chance.

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) lost a third straight game in Fort Worth for the first time since the 1940s. It was the fifth win in six tries against Texas for the Horned Frogs, which includes their first four-game winning streak in the series since the 1930s.

No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland 10: Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota’s career leader in all-purpose yards, Seth Green had two touchdown runs, and the Golden Gophers routed the Terrapins in Minneapolis.

Tanner Morgan was 12-for-21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation’s fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.

The Gophers were national champions when they started 8-0 in 1941. The 5-0 start in conference play is their first since 1961, the last year they earned a trip to the Rose Bowl.

Maryland (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games while again losing a starting quarterback. Tyrrell Pigrome was injured late in the first half. He was helped off the field favoring his left leg.

No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0: Quarterback Nate Stanley had 179 yards passing with a touchdown and the defense allowed just 202 yards of total offense, lifting the Hawkeyes to a shutout of the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill.

Mekhi Sargent had a rushing touchdown and Tyler Goodson added 58 yards rushing in 11 carries as Iowa (6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten) won its second straight.

Quarterback Aidan Smith completed 18 of 32 passes for 138 yards with an interception for Northwestern (1-6, 0-5), which dropped its fifth straight.

No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3: Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state, scoring a touchdown and leading the Mountaineers to a victory over the Jaguars in Mobile, Ala.

The junior quarterback, the reigning Sun Belt Conference player of the year, passed for 132 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown to Thomas Hennigan, without a turnover. The Hewitt-Trussville High School graduate has led the Mountaineers to 13 consecutive victories, which trails only Clemson and Ohio State.

Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0) put on an overwhelming defensive performance at rain-soaked Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards.

Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27: Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and the Cowboys snapped the Cyclones’ three-game winning streak with a victory in Ames, Iowa.

Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12). Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

Iowa State dropped to 3-2 in the Big 12 and 5-3 overall.