Pac-12 football: Late field goal lifts No. 11 Oregon over Washington State

Camden Lewis kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired, and No. 11 Oregon extended its winning streak to seven games with a 37-35 victory over Washington State late Saturday night in Eugene, Ore.

CJ Verdell ran for a career-high 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference), who haven’t lost since the season opener against Auburn.

Anthony Gordon’s five-yard touchdown pass on fourth down to Brandon Arconado with a minute remaining gave Washington State a 35-34 lead. But then Justin Herbert completed four straight passes on the ensuing drive to get the Ducks close for Lewis’ kick.

Afterward, teammates picked up Lewis and held him high.

The loss snapped Washington State’s four-game winning streak over Oregon. Gordon threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (4-4, 1-4). Arconado caught nine passes for 120 yards and two scores.

Gordon went into the game leading the nation in yards passing (425.9) and completions (35.14) per game. He has 32 touchdown throws this season, including the four he passed for last week in a 41-10 victory over Colorado.

Herbert threw for 222 yards, but his streak of 35 straight games with a touchdown pass — the longest active run in the nation — was snapped. He threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week in a comeback victory over Washington to earn Pac-12 offensive player of the week honors.

The Ducks were without senior linebacker Troy Dye, who broke his thumb last week against Washington. Dye has 351 career tackles, most among current Power 5 players, and has led the Ducks in tackles for three straight seasons. Dru Mathis started in his place.



at No. 12 Utah 35, California 0: Zack Moss ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, breaking two more school rushing records as the Utes routed the Bears in Salt Lake City.

After becoming Utah’s career leader in yards rushing last week, Moss increased his total to 33 touchdowns on the ground and surpassed Del Rodgers, who set the previous mark of 31 from 1978 to 1981. Moss also reached 100 yards rushing for the 15th time, breaking the school record he had shared with Devontae Booker and John White IV.

Moss also finished with 89 yards on three receptions.

California’s defense had held 14 consecutive opponents under 25 points, the longest active streak in the country.

It took Utah (7-1, 4-1) just a half to snap that streak, even with a hobbled quarterback. The Utes rolled to 351 yards and 28 points in the first half while allowing just 33 yards for the Bears (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12).

at Stanford 41, Arizona 31: K.J. Costello returned to the Cardinal’s starting lineup and led them to a victory over the Wildcats in Palo Alto.

The senior quarterback threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns after missing three games with a thumb injury. Backup Davis Mills was unavailable for Stanford (4-4, 3-3).

Arizona (4-4, 2-3) went with two quarterbacks, starting the athletic Kahlil Tate, who passed for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Showing no signs of discomfort, Costello rifled passes to 12 different receivers, including a pair of touchdown passes to Simi Fehoko and one to Brycen Tremayne, whose only two receptions have both gone for touchdowns.