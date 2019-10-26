Racing! A full field graded stakes at Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get one day closer to the Breeders’ Cup.
Before we get to a couple Breeders’ Cup items, and the sad news of the day, it’s worth pointing out that Santa Anita has something on Saturday we haven’t seen in a very long time—a graded stakes race with a completely full field. Now, you could take that two ways, you could say, “Oh, we haven’t seen a graded stakes in a while.” And you would be right. The last one was Oct. 5.
Or you could zero in on the full field. In Saturday’s seventh race, The Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. There are 12 horses entered with one also eligible. Wow. It’s been a very long time since we’ve seen that.
Let’s look at the graded-stakes field sizes this meeting.
Sept. 27—Grade 2 Eddie D: 8
Sept. 27—Grade 1 American Pharoah: 9
Sept. 27—Grade 1 Chandelier: 6
Sept. 28—Grade 1 Rodeo Drive: 6
Sept. 28—Grade 1 Awesome Again: 6
Sept. 28—Grade 2 John Henry Turf: 8
Sept. 29—Grade 2 Zenyatta: 6
Oct. 5—Grade 1 Santa Anita Sprint: 6
Oct. 5—Grade 2 City of Hope Mile: 11
Oct. 5—Grade 3 LA Woman: 5
For the City of Hope Mile, the rail was set at zero, so the race could have handled more horses.
Breeders’ Cup times and betting
Here is the lineup for the Breeders’ Cup. All times are PDT. (Remember to set your clocks back next Saturday night as on Sunday we are on PST.)
Friday (all the 2-year-old races)
R5 Juvenile Turf Sprint—1:12 p.m.
R6 Juvenile Turf—1:52 p.m.
R7 Juvenile Fillies—2:32 p.m.
R8 Juvenile Fillies Turf—3:12 p.m.
R9 Juvenile—4:04 p.m.
(Betting: There will be a $500,000 minimum guarantee Pick 5 (R1-5); a late Pick 5 (R5-9) with a $1 million guarantee and a Breeders’ Cup Pick 4 (R6-9) with a $1 million guarantee.)
Saturday
R4 Filly and Mare Sprint—11:55 p.m.
R5 Turf Sprint—12:33 p.m.
R6 Dirt Mile—1:10 p.m.
R7 Filly and Mare Turf—1:54 p.m.
R8 Sprint—2:36 p.m.
R9 Mile—3:20 p.m.
R10 Distaff—4 p.m.
R11 Turf—4:40 p.m.
R12 Classic—5:44 p.m.
(Betting: There will be a $1 million Breeders’ Cup Pick 6 (R7-12); a late Pick 5 (R8-12) with a $2 million guarantee and a Breeders’ Cup late Pick 4 (R9-12) with a $2 million guarantee.)
Fifth death at Santa Anita
Santa Anita had its fifth horse fatality of the meeting when G Q Covergirl injured both her front legs on Friday and was euthanized. She a 6-year-old mare who had won her last two races. She was trained by Doug O’Neill.
The horse was on the training track when the incident occurred. The surface, which is closest to the scoreboard, has historically caused the fewest number of breakdowns. However, all three training deaths this meeting have occurred on the inner surface, which is not used for racing. One of the training deaths was believed to be a heart attack and not a catastrophic limb injury. The two other fatalities were during racing.
It seems very unusual that so many horses have died on the training track. One of the fatalities was believed to be a cardiac event, not a catastrophic breakdown. For more on the horse and the incident just click here.
More on Breeders’ Cup
--Mitole ran a bullet 58.80 five-furlong gate workout at Santa Anita on Friday morning. He’ll be going in the Sprint next Saturday. Mike Smith was in the saddle for the work. “We weren’t really shooting for any specified time,” Scott Blasi, assistant to Steve Asmussen, told Ed Golden of Santa Anita. “We told Mike to let him break and just sit on him. The horse did it well within himself.”
--More workout news from Ed Golden: Encoder (Juvenile Turf Sprint) worked five furlongs in 1:01.80 under assistant trainer Juan Leyva. Trainer John Sadler said the work “went well.” Additional workouts included: Catalina Cruiser (Sprint, four furlongs in 47.80 for Sadler); Comical (Juvenile Fillies, four furlongs in 48.60 for Doug O’Neill; Lazy Daisy (Juvenile Fillies, four furlongs in 47.80, also for O’Neill); and Dennis’ Moment (Juvenile, four furlongs in a bullet 46.60 for Dale Romans).
Jeff Siegel’s Breeders’ Cup analysis
We are so fortunate to have Jeff Siegel, of XBTV, on out Breeders' Cup team this year. He'll be providing daily analysis as we march toward the big weekend.
Handicapping lesson from Rob Henie
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a $32,000 N2L for 3-year-olds and up in late October, at a mile on the turf, meaning, only eight weeks away from this group consisting of 4-year-olds and up, in other words, not a good group and we haven’t looked at the race yet. We’re looking to avoid tired runners late in the year such as BLUE SKY JADE, running for the 12th time since February, as well as runners who’ve had multiple chances at this condition, such as BIG SKY LOGAN. We’re looking for change, runners who are on the fresh side late in the year, as well as given some new variables. With this in mind, top selection is POLICY (#7). He fits much of what we just mentioned. First, he strings three races together for the first time in his career, telling us he’s finding good health, which at least, opens the door to a potential good effort. Throw in the fact he’s now trying the turf for the first time, now stretching out for the first time, even starting as a gelding for the first time, thus, lots of new variables to help him find a better effort, also confidently placed by Michael McCarthy, entered to face open company for the first time. MUTINEER (#6) also has new variables in place, getting to face N2L’s for the first time while also being returned to the turf for the first time in eight months, not to mention Evin Roman trying his hand, riding many live horses of late for O’Neill. Again, we’re looking for different, new ‘stuff’ to help bring out better.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 7-6
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Negative Notes:
“1 Colosi - Not a fan of Baze from off the turf, especially on the sod.
“5 Hartel - You couldn’t take him for 80,000 two back, nor for 40,000 last time out, but today they’re running a special, they didn’t want your 80 grand, but 32,000 today? Sure, take him. Not a pattern we ever like to see.
“TOP PICK: POLICY (#7 12-1 Fuentes)
“SECOND CHOICE: MUTINEER (#6 4-1 Roman)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
In a five-horse feature, Hard Not to Love came from off the pace to win the six-furlong allowance by three-quarters of a length. The 3-year-old filly took the lead on the far turn and cruised to the easy win.
Hard Not to Love paid $11.40, $6.20 and $2.40. Madame Vestal was second and Anuket finished third.
“[Jockey] Mike [Smith] has worked her the last three or four times and he’s gotten very familiar with her,” winning trainer John Shirreffs told Mike Willman of Sanga Anita. “She’s been a little tough going to the gate, but as you saw, Mike got her there with no problem today. He knows what he can control and he knows what she’s capable of and lets her do it.”
Santa Anita preview
We’ve already talked a little about Saturday’s feature, but we’ll get more into it in a second. There are nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. Four of them are on the turf and the track has relented and brought the rail in to just 10 feet. It’ll go to zero for the Breeders’ Cup. There are three maiden specials on the card.
As mentioned, the feature is the Grade 3 $100,000 Autumn Miss Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. Hidden Message, at 5-2, is the favorite for trainer Simon Callaghan and jockey Flavien Prat. This will be her second race in the U.S. after running in England and France. (Can you say those countries consecutively without thinking of that old children’s rhyme?) She was second in the Del Mar Oaks last out and has won twice in six lifetime starts.
The second favorite—if you ignore 4-1 Raymundos Secret who is not in the race yet—is Keeper Ofthe Stars for Jonathan Wong and Abel Cedillo. She was fourth in the Del Mar Oaks and is coming off an allowance win at Golden Gate. She has won four of her six races this year. Post is around 3:45 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 8, 11 (3 also eligible), 8, 7, 8, 12 (1 ae), 7, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE THREE: No. 2 Magicially Honored (8-1)
Magically Honored is an Andrew Lerner/Martin Garcia play and they are two of three recently. Lerner is 21% MSW, 17% 2 year olds, 25% on the year and all with positive ROI. His in the money percentages are off the page as well at 40% plus this year. The horse was claimed off a second place finish at Golden Gate from red hot Doug O’Neill so from one hot trainer to another we go. Races protected today in a sign of confidence as well and we are getting 8-1 or more! This is an excellent betting race.
Friday’s race: Daring Ways was up close early but eventually faded and finished sixth in a seven-horse field.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:46 Mahoning Valley (4): $150,000 John W. Galbreath Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Moonlit Mission (8-5)
11:00 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Overskate Stakes, Ont-breds 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Dixie’s Gamble (1-1)
11:17 Mahoning Valley (5): $150,000 Juvenile Stakes, Ohio-breds 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Liberate (2-1)
11:48 Mahoning Valley (6): $150,000 Best of Ohio Sprint Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Altissimo (1-1)
11:59 Belmont (5): $100,000 English Channel Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Front Run the Fed (6-5)
12:18 Mahoning Valley (7): $150,000 Best of Ohio Distaff Stakes, Ohio-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Magna Rose (4-1)
12:48 Mahoning Valley (8): $150,000 Best of Ohio Endurance Stakes, Ohio-breds 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Forewarned (7-2)
1:40 Belmont (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Bold Ruler Handicap, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Maximum Security (1-1)
1:49 Woodbine (8): $225,000 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, Ont-bred fillies 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Curlin’s Voyage (1-1)
2:13 Belmont (9): $100,000 Awad Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Tiesto (7-2)
2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $200,000 Hagyard Fayette Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Tom’s d’Etat (2-1)
3:45 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 Autumn Miss Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Hidden Message (5-2)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 3 Take City By Storm (5-2)
This speedster lifted in the air as the gate opened while coming away about five lengths slow in last race to disregard. He is easily the speed of this field and retains leading jockey Edgar Payearas for trainer Jesus Uranga, who is enjoying a strong meet. He won nicely at the same 4-furlong distance two outs ago and should make a clear lead with a trouble-free start.
Final thought
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, October 25.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.00 47.92 1:13.32 1:26.45 1:39.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Dukes Up
|125
|3
|1
|3–8
|3–10
|1–½
|1–1
|1–1½
|Cedillo
|1.60
|5
|Cabin John
|123
|5
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–4
|2–5½
|Mn Garcia
|3.00
|1
|Tough It Out
|123
|1
|3
|4–2½
|4–7
|4–8
|3–3½
|3–4¼
|Maldonado
|6.60
|4
|Original Intent
|125
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–9¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|29.60
|2
|Kylemore
|123
|2
|5
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–5
|4–3½
|5
|T Baze
|1.50
|3
|DUKES UP
|5.20
|2.80
|2.10
|5
|CABIN JOHN
|3.60
|3.00
|1
|TOUGH IT OUT
|2.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$7.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$10.80
Winner–Dukes Up Dbb.g.6 by Include out of Classic West, by Gone West. Bred by Bruce Berenson & Laurie Berenson (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Drummond, Lee and Lynn. Mutuel Pool $117,437 Exacta Pool $53,335 Trifecta Pool $48,095. Claimed–Dukes Up by Mark Carr. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Claimed–Cabin John by Tyree Wolesensky. Trainer: Anthony Saavedra. Claimed–Kylemore by SJK Racing Stable. Trainer: Paul Aguirre. Scratched–none.
DUKES UP stalked off the rail, ranged up three deep to gain the lead leaving the second turn, inched away under urging in midstretch and proved best. CABIN JOHN had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside a rival, briefly put a head in front between horses nearing the quarter pole, fought back inside in the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final furlong but was clearly second best. TOUGH IT OUT saved ground and dropped well back on the backstretch, came out into the stretch, went around a rival in the drive and was along for the show. ORIGINAL INTENT also dropped back a bit off the rail, angled in on the second turn and was not a threat. KYLEMORE hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, was sent between horses then set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn, dropped back in the stretch, gave way and was eased late.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.19 45.50 57.28 1:03.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Sofi's Gold
|122
|4
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–3
|1–3½
|Prat
|1.40
|1
|Elgofranco
|122
|1
|2
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|1.90
|6
|Flying Business
|117
|6
|4
|3–3
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–1
|Velez
|4.60
|2
|Via Alpina
|122
|2
|3
|4–10
|4–9
|4–8
|4–3¼
|Talamo
|6.20
|3
|Graceful Amelia
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|T Baze
|18.30
|5
|Katla
|117
|5
|6
|dnf
|Diaz, Jr.
|15.60
|4
|SOFI'S GOLD
|4.80
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|ELGOFRANCO
|3.00
|2.10
|6
|FLYING BUSINESS
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$15.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2)
|$3.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$8.15
Winner–Sofi's Gold B.f.2 by Goldencents out of Heat Trap, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux & Scomar Enterprises, LLC (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $118,287 Daily Double Pool $25,336 Exacta Pool $60,574 Superfecta Pool $29,669 Trifecta Pool $39,531. Scratched–none.
SOFI'S GOLD had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under a brisk hand ride and a hold late. ELGOFRANCO prompted the pace inside, was in a bit tight into the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and gained the place. FLYING BUSINESS pressed the pace three deep then outside the winner on the turn, drifted inward past midstretch and held third. VIA ALPINA chased a bit off the rail, angled in just past the eighth pole, steadied in tight a sixteenth out then came out some and lacked the needed rally. GRACEFUL AMELIA bobbled at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out a bit in the drive and was not a threat. KATLA broke slowly and ducked in sharply through the temporary rail at the gap and lost the rider. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling KATIA was the cause of her own trouble. An inquiry into the run past midstretch between the third and fourth finishers resulted in no change when the stewards ruled the hole to the rail had closed before VIA ALPINA arrived.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.52 46.89 1:13.03 1:20.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|White Velvet
|117
|3
|4
|4–hd
|4–2
|1–1
|1–2¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.70
|6
|Tacocat
|122
|5
|1
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–3½
|2–1½
|Desormeaux
|1.80
|2
|My Girl Pearl
|122
|1
|3
|5
|5
|3–1½
|3–7¼
|Maldonado
|28.70
|5
|Miss Kitness
|122
|4
|5
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5
|4–1¾
|Gutierrez
|8.60
|3
|Golden Melodie
|117
|2
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–hd
|5
|Velez
|2.00
|4
|WHITE VELVET
|5.40
|3.00
|2.60
|6
|TACOCAT
|2.60
|2.40
|2
|MY GIRL PEARL
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$12.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$8.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-2)
|$23.10
Winner–White Velvet Grr.f.2 by Oxbow out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $133,531 Daily Double Pool $11,849 Exacta Pool $65,767 Trifecta Pool $59,720. Scratched–Golden Chrome.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-4) paid $10.75. Pick Three Pool $28,211.
WHITE VELVET stalked outside a rival then bid four wide on the turn, drifted in and took a short lead outside the runner-up into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, drifted in again and won clear under some urging. TACOCAT prompted the pace three deep, put a head in front three wide between foes on the turn, also drifted in a bit off the rail into the stretch, found the inside in the drive and held second. MY GIRL PEARL saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside leaving the backstretch then was shuffled back some into the turn, came out on the bend and three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MISS KITNESS had good early speed and dueled between horses, fought back on the turn, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN MELODIE bobbled at the start, went up inside rivals but a bit off the rail to duel for the lead, fought back along the fence on the turn and also weakened in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 22.04 44.58 56.13 1:02.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Appreciated
|120
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|4.70
|4
|Zipper Mischief
|123
|2
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3
|2–1¼
|Delgadillo
|0.40
|7
|Prayer Warrior
|120
|5
|2
|4–4½
|4–3½
|3–1
|3–1¼
|T Baze
|10.70
|2
|Joe Jackson
|123
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1
|Figueroa
|14.80
|5
|I Belong to Becky
|120
|3
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|4–2
|5
|Cedillo
|4.30
|6
|APPRECIATED
|11.40
|3.60
|2.60
|4
|ZIPPER MISCHIEF
|2.20
|2.10
|7
|PRAYER WARRIOR
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$36.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$9.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-7-2)
|$10.46
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-7)
|$20.40
Winner–Appreciated B.g.3 by Acclamation out of Wise Investor, by Belong to Me. Bred by Paul Newhart & Craig Martin (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Newfield Farm and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $136,259 Daily Double Pool $15,972 Exacta Pool $51,550 Superfecta Pool $21,611 Trifecta Pool $31,984. Scratched–First in Show, Occam's Razor, Rinse and Repeat.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $27.40. Pick Three Pool $12,903.
APPRECIATED had speed three deep then dueled outside the runner-up, put a head in front in upper stretch, was shaken up with the reins and a back handed tap of the whip to maintain a slim advantage and inched away late under steady handling. ZIPPER MISCHIEF had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then between horses, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the fence again in the drive and fought back but could not quite match the winner late. PRAYER WARRIOR stalked off the rail then outside a rival on the turn, came out in the stretch and continued willingly to the end. JOE JACKSON bobbled then steadied at the start to drop back, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. I BELONG TO BECKY a step slow into stride, angled in and stalked then bid along the rail on the backstretch, fell back some on the turn, continued inside and could not offer the necessary response in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.65 46.75 59.70 1:13.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Mr. Vitamin
|117
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–5
|1–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|41.30
|2
|Nonno's Polaris
|122
|1
|5
|6–7
|6–2½
|5–1
|2–2
|Bejarano
|4.90
|5
|I Dub Thee
|122
|4
|3
|5–6
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|Franco
|1.50
|6
|Spider Rico
|122
|5
|6
|4–1½
|2–2½
|1–½
|4–½
|Espinoza
|6.60
|8
|Nietzsche
|122
|7
|1
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–2½
|5–2¼
|Flores
|1.90
|4
|Daring Ways
|124
|3
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–2
|6–16
|Meche
|36.20
|3
|Code Gray
|122
|2
|4
|1–hd
|5–4
|7
|7
|T Baze
|9.00
|7
|MR. VITAMIN
|84.60
|28.60
|8.60
|2
|NONNO'S POLARIS
|6.20
|3.20
|5
|I DUB THEE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$336.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$143.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-5-6)
|$206.53
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-5)
|$312.30
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-5-6-8)
|$1,816.30
|Carryover $131,791
Winner–Mr. Vitamin Dbb.c.2 by Dixie Chatter out of Shorty Jones, by Smarty Jones. Bred by Raul Paez & Sergio Zepeda (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Sergio Zepeda, Jr.. Mutuel Pool $164,987 Daily Double Pool $16,424 Exacta Pool $87,512 Superfecta Pool $40,380 Trifecta Pool $59,744 X-5 Super High Five Pool $19,039. Scratched–Master Recovery.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-7) paid $153.85. Pick Three Pool $33,336. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4-6-7) 137 tickets with 4 correct paid $443.90. Pick Four Pool $79,622. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-4-4-6-7) 75 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,562.25. Pick Five Pool $224,555.
MR. VITAMIN hopped, bumped a rival and was away behind the field, settled off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to get up four wide nearing the wire. NONNO'S POLARIS a bit slow into stride, dropped back inside, came out into the stretch and rallied between foes twice in the final sixteenth. I DUB THEE stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and got up for the show three wide on the line. SPIDER RICO a step slow to begin, was in a good position stalking the pace outside, bid four wide on the turn then outside a foe four wide into the stretch, took a short lead in upper stretch, drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged for third between horses late. NIETZSCHE dueled three deep, put a head in front on the turn, continued off the rail into the stretch, also drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged for a minor award. DARING WAYS dueled between horses then stalked between foes or off the rail on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and weakened. CODE GRAY went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back on the turn and into the stretch and gave way.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.60 48.19 1:11.71 1:35.94 1:48.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|122
|6
|4
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–1
|1–¾
|Franco
|6.90
|7
|Blame It On Kitty
|122
|7
|8
|6–hd
|6–3½
|6–4
|4–hd
|2–½
|Talamo
|29.10
|2
|Volubile
|122
|2
|2
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–1
|1–hd
|3–½
|Blanc
|2.70
|8
|Harmon
|124
|8
|5
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–1
|4–1
|Prat
|2.20
|3
|Soberano
|122
|3
|6
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–ns
|T Baze
|11.40
|5
|Mystery Messenger
|122
|5
|7
|7–2
|7–1
|7–hd
|5–hd
|6–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.50
|4
|The Creep
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–1
|7–nk
|Fuentes
|46.00
|1
|Of Good Report
|124
|1
|3
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|7–½
|8
|Cedillo
|2.60
|6
|SWAMP SOUFFLE
|15.80
|7.80
|4.80
|7
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|17.80
|8.60
|2
|VOLUBILE
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$608.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$159.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-8)
|$175.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2)
|$294.35
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-2-8-3)
|$3,714.55
|Carryover $136,743
Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.3 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith and Wafer, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $218,572 Daily Double Pool $18,819 Exacta Pool $106,903 Superfecta Pool $52,061 Trifecta Pool $71,144 X-5 Super High Five Pool $25,958. Claimed–Volubile by Lambert, Jeffrey, Mad Dog Racing Stable and Paradise Farms Corp. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Harmon by Victor Trujillo. Trainer: Victor Trujillo. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-6) paid $865.30. Pick Three Pool $21,552.
SWAMP SOUFFLE stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and rallied between foes in the final furlong under some urging to get up three deep approaching the wire. BLAME IT ON KITTY chased outside a rival then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well late. VOLUBILE stalked outside a foe then bid three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, battled outside a rival in the final furlong, drifted in late and held third. HARMON angled in and tugged his way along to stalk the pace off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back just off the fence in the final furlong then also drifted in late and was edged for the show. SOBERANO (FR) settled inside then outside a rival on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and found his best stride late. MYSTERY MESSENGER saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, was between horses through much of the drive and was outfinished. THE CREEP took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the rail then drifted inward in midstretch and weakened some in the final furlong. OF GOOD REPORT saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in midstretch and lacked the needed rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.23 45.46 57.58 1:10.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hard Not to Love
|120
|4
|5
|4–2
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–¾
|Smith
|4.70
|3
|Madame Vestal
|120
|3
|4
|5
|5
|3–½
|2–hd
|Prat
|3.00
|5
|Anuket
|115
|5
|1
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|0.50
|2
|Show It N Moe It
|125
|2
|2
|3–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|4–14
|Bejarano
|14.60
|1
|Love a Honeybadger
|125
|1
|3
|1–1
|2–1
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|20.00
|4
|HARD NOT TO LOVE
|11.40
|6.20
|2.40
|3
|MADAME VESTAL
|4.20
|2.10
|5
|ANUKET
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$83.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$16.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5)
|$18.85
Winner–Hard Not to Love B.f.3 by Hard Spun out of Loving Vindication, by Vindication. Bred by Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. (ON). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $199,248 Daily Double Pool $26,151 Exacta Pool $84,131 Trifecta Pool $74,817. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-4) paid $1,003.85. Pick Three Pool $25,583.
HARD NOT TO LOVE bobbled at the start, stalked outside rival or off the rail, bid three deep into the stretch, took a short lead nearing midstretch, drifted in some and held on gamely under urging between foes late. MADAME VESTAL angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and finished with interest. ANUKET had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn, took a short lead between horses into the stretch, drifted inward in midstretch, fought back along the rail in the final furlong and continued gamely. SHOW IT N MOE IT had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, continued inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and was outfinished. LOVE A HONEYBADGER went up inside to duel for the lead then inched away on the backstretch and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.34 46.01 1:11.09 1:17.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Dubnation
|120
|7
|3
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Velez
|3.20
|10
|Norski
|122
|10
|1
|6–2
|4–hd
|3–½
|2–1¼
|Flores
|1.10
|4
|Git On Your Pulpit
|125
|4
|6
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–6¼
|Mn Garcia
|5.40
|6
|Gold N Grand
|122
|6
|10
|10
|7–2
|5–hd
|4–2¼
|Talamo
|28.30
|3
|Harliss
|125
|3
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|4–5
|5–4¼
|T Baze
|14.40
|2
|Wild Cat Canyon
|122
|2
|5
|4–1½
|5–2
|6–2
|6–3¼
|Garner
|94.50
|8
|Go Sammy Go
|124
|8
|8
|5–½
|6–3
|7–3
|7–¾
|Meche
|84.10
|1
|Fortnite Dance
|122
|1
|9
|7–hd
|8–1
|9–2½
|8–1½
|Figueroa
|51.70
|5
|An American Jet
|122
|5
|4
|8–hd
|9–2
|8–4
|9–1½
|Franco
|4.80
|9
|Artcrilic
|122
|9
|7
|9–2
|10
|10
|10
|Ayuso
|103.30
|7
|DUBNATION
|8.40
|3.60
|2.60
|10
|NORSKI
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|GIT ON YOUR PULPIT
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$41.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-10)
|$9.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-10-4-6)
|$26.73
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-10-4-6-3)
|$325.75
|Carryover $142,763
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-10-4)
|$13.45
Winner–Dubnation Ch.g.4 by Lucky Pulpit out of Special Smoke, by Free House. Bred by Mersad Metanovic Bloodstock LLC &Dan Preiss (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Little Red Feather Racing, Crossley, David, D'Amato, Philip and Owen, Jeff. Mutuel Pool $317,501 Daily Double Pool $92,701 Exacta Pool $193,169 Superfecta Pool $110,350 Super High Five Pool $31,550 Trifecta Pool $140,952. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-7) paid $81.95. Pick Three Pool $150,747. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-6-4-7) 85 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,660.55. Pick Four Pool $296,342. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-7-6-4-7) 9 tickets with 5 correct paid $13,524.35. Pick Five Pool $163,030. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-6-7-6-4-7) 4 tickets with 6 correct paid $13,231.00. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $99,068. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $314,504.
DUBNATION had speed three deep then stalked outside a rival or off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away and won clear under urging. NORSKI stalked outside then three deep into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and gained the place. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT had speed between horses then stalked inside, came out some into the stretch and bested the others. GOLD N GRAND settled off the rail then inside on the backstretch and into the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HARLISS had speed between horses then inched away inside, set the pace from the rail, dueled leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WILD CAT CANYON had speed toward the inside then stalked a bit off the rail, continued between horses into the turn, came out three wide into the stretch and weakened. GO SAMMY GO chased off the rail then inside, came out some into the stretch then angled back in and also weakened. FORTNITE DANCE sent inside early, chased just off the rail, swung three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. AN AMERICAN JET chased between horses then off the rail, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, drifted inward in upper stretch and weakened. ARTCRILIC settled outside then three deep, dropped back off the rail and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,440
|$476,020
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,198,099
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,638,381
|TOTAL
|3,440
|$5,312,500
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, October 26.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Implicitly
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Jorge Periban
|3-1
|2
|Meistermind
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Mark Glatt
|2-1
|3
|Super Classic
|Geovanni Franco
|125
|Ruben Gomez
|15-1
|12,500
|4
|Platinum Equity
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Steve Knapp
|4-5
|5
|For Him
|Agapito Delgadillo
|125
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Malibu Magic
|Edgar Payeras
|125
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Western Flyer
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|12-1
|20,000
|3
|Moana Luna
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Bruce Headley
|3-1
|20,000
|4
|Ivorian
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|20,000
|5
|Sharpshootingeorge
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Zorich
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-5
|20,000
|7
|Derby Storm
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Starship Chewy
|Donnie Meche
|125
|Howard L. Zucker
|15-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Establish Justice
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mike Puype
|30-1
|2
|Magically Honored
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|3
|M Is for Magic
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-1
|4
|A G Indy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|5
|Undisturbed
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|6
|Go Big Blue Nation
|Evin Roman
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
|7
|Christmas Diamond
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|8
|K P Whirlwind
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|9
|Convincingly
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|10
|Augure
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|11
|Last First Kiss
|Mike Smith
|122
|Gary Mandella
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|12
|Sabinos Pride
|Martin Garcia
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|20-1
|13
|Miss Mo' Licious
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|30-1
|14
|I Give Up
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Divine Armor
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|2
|Thunder Code
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|3
|Blue Jays
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|4
|Koko's Kandy
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Karen Headley
|15-1
|5
|Friar's Road
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Rushie
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|7
|Ra'ad
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|8
|Thousand Words
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Colosi
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|32,000
|2
|Canadian Game
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Jack Carava
|9-2
|32,000
|3
|Blue Skye Jade
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|32,000
|4
|Big Sky Logan
|Agapito Delgadillo
|125
|Vladimir Cerin
|10-1
|32,000
|5
|Hartel
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|32,000
|6
|Mutineer
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|32,000
|7
|Policy
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|L'Engineer
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Milton G. Pineda
|30-1
|20,000
|2
|My Journey
|Rafael Bejarano
|125
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Tiz a Slayer
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Alexis Barba
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Spectator's Dream
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|4-1
|20,000
|5
|Lostinthemoment
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Marcelo Polanco
|10-1
|20,000
|6
|Mike Operator
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-2
|20,000
|7
|Brazilian Summer
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Matthew Chew
|3-1
|20,000
|8
|Fort Dodge
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Bobby Wayne Grayson
|50-1
|20,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Autumn Miss Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Apache Princess
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|12-1
|2
|Alittlelesstalk
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Roddina A. Barrett
|30-1
|3
|Hidden Message
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|4
|K P Slickem
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|5
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|5-1
|6
|Solent
|Mike Smith
|122
|Brad H. Cox
|8-1
|7
|Great Sister Diane
|Jeffrey Sanchez
|124
|Rohan Crichton
|6-1
|8
|Holly Hundy
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|9
|Mucho Unusual
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|6-1
|10
|Giza Goddess
|Brice Blanc
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|8-1
|11
|Strike At Dawn
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|12
|Free My Soul
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|30-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Raymundos Secret
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tromador
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|2
|Soldier Boy
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|3
|Chosen Moon
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|4
|Lord Adare
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|5
|Aggressivity
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|125
|Ronald W. Ellis
|8-1
|6
|Bien Precious
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|7
|Stretford End
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Marjorie E
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Patrick Gallagher
|4-1
|2
|Violette Szabo
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|3
|All Tea All Shade
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|16,000
|4
|Takethediamondlane
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|5
|Coalinga Hills
|Evin Roman
|123
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|6
|Square Peggy
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Eddie Truman
|5-1
|16,000
|7
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|120
|Hector O. Palma
|5-2
|8
|Sapphire Kid
|Tyler Baze
|125
|Matthew Chew
|5-1
|16,000