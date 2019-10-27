Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Max Scherzer will not start for Nationals in Game 5 of World Series

Nationals starter Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the first inning of Game 1 against the Astros.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Jorge CastilloStaff Writer 
Oct. 27, 2019
1:54 PM
WASHINGTON — 

Three and half hours before the Washington Nationals took the field for Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday against the Houston Astros, manager Dave Martinez announced Max Scherzer, one of the club’s two aces, was scratched from his scheduled start.

Martinez said Scherzer began dealing with spasms in his neck and right trapezius muscle Saturday. He said the discomfort worsened when Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, woke up Sunday.

Joe Ross will start in his place opposite Astros ace Gerrit Cole, the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award. The series is even at two games apiece.

Jose Urquidy pitched five scoreless innings and Alex Bregman hit a grand slam as the Astros defeated the Nationals 8-1 in Game 4 to even the World Series.

Scherzer gave up two runs across five innings in the Nationals’ Game 1 win.

Ross has made one appearance in the postseason — a two-inning scoreless effort out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the World Series. The right-hander hasn’t started a game since holding the Cleveland Indians to one run on Sept. 29. He finished the regular season with a 5.48 earned-run average in 27 outings, including nine starts.

Sports
Jorge Castillo
Jorge Castillo covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times.
