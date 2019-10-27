Max Scherzer will not start for Nationals in Game 5 of World Series

Three and half hours before the Washington Nationals took the field for Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday against the Houston Astros, manager Dave Martinez announced Max Scherzer, one of the club’s two aces, was scratched from his scheduled start.

Martinez said Scherzer began dealing with spasms in his neck and right trapezius muscle Saturday. He said the discomfort worsened when Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, woke up Sunday.

Joe Ross will start in his place opposite Astros ace Gerrit Cole, the favorite to win the American League Cy Young Award. The series is even at two games apiece.

Scherzer gave up two runs across five innings in the Nationals’ Game 1 win.

Ross has made one appearance in the postseason — a two-inning scoreless effort out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the World Series. The right-hander hasn’t started a game since holding the Cleveland Indians to one run on Sept. 29. He finished the regular season with a 5.48 earned-run average in 27 outings, including nine starts.