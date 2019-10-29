Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to hint at a return to La Liga after 2 years with Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hinted at a return to La Liga in an Instagram video Oct. 29.
(Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2019
7:26 AM
Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn’t give any hints as to where he might play next following the Galaxy’s playoff loss to LAFC last week.

But the Swedish soccer superstar seemed to provide a major clue five days later.

“Hola España, guess what? I’m coming back,” Ibrahimovic said in a brief Instagram video Tuesday morning.

While it’s possible Ibrahimovic is just planning a vacation in Spain sometime in the near future, it seems more likely that the former Barcelona player was hinting at a return to La Liga.

Ibrahimovic, 38, scored 53 goals during his two seasons with the Galaxy. And his over-the-top personality made him a perfect fit in Los Angeles.

“If I don’t play in MLS, what will you talk about then?” he joked to reporters Thursday following the Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to LAFC.

Looks like we might find out soon.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
