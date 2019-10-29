Zlatan Ibrahimovic seems to hint at a return to La Liga after 2 years with Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wouldn’t give any hints as to where he might play next following the Galaxy’s playoff loss to LAFC last week.

But the Swedish soccer superstar seemed to provide a major clue five days later.

“Hola España, guess what? I’m coming back,” Ibrahimovic said in a brief Instagram video Tuesday morning.

While it’s possible Ibrahimovic is just planning a vacation in Spain sometime in the near future, it seems more likely that the former Barcelona player was hinting at a return to La Liga.

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic, 38, scored 53 goals during his two seasons with the Galaxy. And his over-the-top personality made him a perfect fit in Los Angeles.

“If I don’t play in MLS, what will you talk about then?” he joked to reporters Thursday following the Galaxy’s 5-3 loss to LAFC.

Looks like we might find out soon.