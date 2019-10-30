L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer picks 49ers vs. Cardinals winner on Thursday night football

NFL Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (7-0)

AT CARDINALS (3-3-1)

TV: 5:15 p.m., Channel 11, NFL Network

Line: 49ers by 10

Over/Under: 42½

Sam Farmer’s pick: Kyler Murray is unquestionably entertaining, but that 49ers pass rush is going to keep him hemmed in the pocket and limit what he can do. On offense, the 49ers will grind it out on the ground. 49ers 27, Cardinals 13

Troy Aikman says: “I was expecting a lot from Carolina’s game against the 49ers, and it wasn’t even a game. San Francisco took it to them. The 49ers are really talented in a lot of areas, and to be doing it without their two starting tackles, and to see how they’re still running the football, is a real credit to both the players and the coaches.”

Joe Buck says: “People are starting to bring up the Lawrence Taylor comparisons with Nick Bosa, which is unfair to both parties, but with seven sacks in seven games, and that interception he had Sunday, you just don’t see that — especially with rookies. But Kyler Murray is fun to watch, too. Both teams are happy with their picks.”