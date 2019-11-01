Four Wheel Drive wins Juvenile Turf Sprint to kick off Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita

Four Wheel Drive, a 3-2 favorite, became the first winner of a 2019 Breeders’ Cup race Friday at Santa Anita Park.

The 2-year-old colt, sired by Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, won the $1-million Juvenile Turf Sprint, covering five furlongs in 55.66 seconds.

Four Wheel Drive led comfortably around the final turn, held off a mild challenge by 12-1 shot Chimney Rock, and won by three-quarters of a length.

Four Wheel Drive has won all three of his career races, debuting with a 3 1/4-length win in August at Colonial Downs in Virginia, and following that with a three-length win in a Grade 3 stakes over six furlongs at Belmont Park in New York.

Advertisement

Four Wheel Drive, trained by Wesley A. Ward and ridden by Irad Ortiz, Jr., paid $5 to win, $3.40 to place and $3 show. Chimney Rock paid $8.20 and $5.40. Another Miracle, which went off at odds of 19-1, paid $7.80 for third.