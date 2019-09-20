Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown

New England Patriots Practice
Antonio Brown at New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Wednesday. He was released Friday.
(Boston Globe)
By Fidel MartinezAudience Engagement Editor 
Sep. 20, 2019
1:36 PM
The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to a statement tweeted by the team on Friday.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in the statement.

Brown tweeted his gratitude toward the organization.

“Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots,” he wrote in one tweet.

He also posted a photo of himself with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, along with the caption, “Thank you,” before stating in another tweet, “The marathon continues.

Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

The Patriots had just signed Brown on Saturday, the same day he was released by the Oakland Raiders. The controversial receiver had thanked the team via Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Fidel Martinez
Fidel Martinez is an audience engagement editor at the Los Angeles Times, focusing on sports. Previously he worked as politics editor for Mitu, as a social storytelling producer for Fusion Media Group and content curator and managing editor for Break Media. He is a proud Tejano who will fight anyone who disparages flour tortillas.
