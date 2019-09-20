New England Patriots release Antonio Brown

The New England Patriots have released wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to a statement tweeted by the team on Friday.

“We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time,” the team said in the statement.

Brown tweeted his gratitude toward the organization.

“Thanks for the opportunity appreciate @Patriots,” he wrote in one tweet .

He also posted a photo of himself with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, along with the caption, “Thank you,” before stating in another tweet , “The marathon continues.

Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

The Patriots had just signed Brown on Saturday, the same day he was released by the Oakland Raiders. The controversial receiver had thanked the team via Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.