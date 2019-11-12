Southland basketball: Texas beats Cal Baptist; Stanford routs Long Beach State; UC Irvine wins big

Courtney Ramey scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Texas defeated California Baptist 67-54 Tuesday night.

Jericho Sims produced 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones scored 11.

Milan Acquaah led Cal Baptist with 17 points and Ferron Flavors Jr. added 14.

Texas (3-0) led by just four at halftime after shooting 28.6 percent. But the Longhorns made a 15-5 push to start the second half, Ramey contributing five baskets and an assist.

California Baptist (2-1), playing its second season in Division I, took nearly four minutes to score in the second half.

Texas led by 14 early in the half, but Cal Baptist cut the deficit to three with consecutive 3-point baskets by Acquaah and Flavors with 7:23 left.

Texas responded with a 3-pointer by Jase Febres, a dunk by Sims, and two free throws by Ramey.

Stanford 86, Long Beach State 58

Sophomore Jaiden Delaire scored a career-high 14 points and freshman Tyrell Terry also had 14 points in helping Stanford beat Long Beach State 86-58 on Tuesday night.

Oscar da Silva had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinal (3-0), which is off to its best start in three years.

Max De Geest scored 13 points to lead the Beach. Jordan Griffin, the team’s lone senior, added 12.

Terry’s dunk six minutes into the second half put the Cardinal ahead by 38 points.

Griffin sparked an 11-0 run for the Beach with a 3-pointer on the next possession but Stanford had the game well in hand by that point.

Stanford began pulling away after the first media timeout and eventually built a 21-point advantage with 4:43 left in the first half. Terry hit a layup with 17 seconds left in the half and Stanford took a 47-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Cardinal took advantage of 12 Long Beach State turnovers in the first half to score 18 points. Stanford also outscored the Beach in the paint by a 30-8 margin.

UC Irvine 98, Life Pacific 52

Collin Welp and Aiden Krause came off the bench to score 18 and 15 points, respectively, and lead UC Irvine to a 98-52 win over the NAIA’s Life Pacific in the Anteaters’s home opener Tuesday night.

The Anteaters bounced back after having their nine-game road win streak snapped with a 77-73 loss at Pepperdine last week. The last time UC Irvine lost a road game was December 29, 2018 at Pacific.

Brad Greene scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Eyassu Worku scored a dozen points and dished seven assists. UC Irvine hit 39 of 72 from the field (54.2%) and held a 54-24 advantage on the boards.

Colin Cunniff had 10 points for Life Pacific and was the lone scorer to reach double figures.

The Anteaters play at Boise State Friday.

Pepperdine 94, Cal State Northridge 82

Brothers Kameron and Kessler Edwards scored 22 points apiece and Pepperdine defeated CSU Northridge 94-82 on Tuesday night.

Kameron Edwards and Colbey Ross had double-doubles of different sorts for the Waves (2-1). Edwards had 22 points, 15 rebounds and three assists. Ross had 14 points, 12 assists and six rebounds.

Pepperdine led by 21 points after Jan Zidek made two free throws with 2:40 remaining. Zidek, who played seven minutes, scored all seven of his points in a one-minute stretch in which he made a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 from the line.

Terrell Gomez scored a career-high 33 points for the Matadors (0-3). Darius Brown II added 12 points. Elijah Harkless had six rebounds and six assists.

Both teams made 13 3-pointers. Pepperdine made 19 of 23 free throws.

Pepperdine takes on Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Cal State Northridge play at Auburn on Friday.

