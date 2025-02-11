High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

More to Read

GIRLS CITY SECTION Central City Value 37, Anime Bunche 16 Collins Family 35, Alliance Bloomfield 32 Palisades 64, Marshall 29 University Prep Value 30, Gertz-Ressler 22 Washington Prep d. Crenshaw, forfeit

SOUTHERN SECTION California City 89, Kern Valley 52 Newport Christian 71, California School for the Deaf Riverside 61 Rosamond 59, Desert 56 Santa Ynez 54, Lompoc Cabrillo 52

BOYS CITY SECTION Academia Avance 54, CALS Early College 35 Anime Bunche 65, Central City Value 49 Cleveland 78, Birmingham 72 Collins Family 71, Alliance Bloomfield 38 King/Drew vs. Dorsey Gertz-Ressler 66, University Prep Value 55

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.