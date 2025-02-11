High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
CITY SECTION
Academia Avance 54, CALS Early College 35
Anime Bunche 65, Central City Value 49
Cleveland 78, Birmingham 72
Collins Family 71, Alliance Bloomfield 38
King/Drew vs. Dorsey
Gertz-Ressler 66, University Prep Value 55
SOUTHERN SECTION
California City 89, Kern Valley 52
Newport Christian 71, California School for the Deaf Riverside 61
Rosamond 59, Desert 56
Santa Ynez 54, Lompoc Cabrillo 52
INTERSECTIONAL
Fallbrook 91, Valley Center 58
Santa Maria St. Joseph 101, Arroyo Grande 54
GIRLS
CITY SECTION
Central City Value 37, Anime Bunche 16
Collins Family 35, Alliance Bloomfield 32
Palisades 64, Marshall 29
University Prep Value 30, Gertz-Ressler 22
Washington Prep d. Crenshaw, forfeit
SOUTHERN SECTION
Rosamond 62, Desert 35
INTERSECTIONAL
Templeton 64, Santa Ynez 53
Westview 77, Fallbrook 22
