Racing! A letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as there is early good news on Princess Dorian.

As the debate about horse racing in California—and the country—continues to be on the mind of many, I’ve tried to keep the newsletter as neutral as possible so I can continue to be as objective as possible. You see all the evidence, you hear all the rhetoric. You can make up your mind.

But every once in a while there is someone who’s perspective is unique. That’s where I bring in Ferrin Peterson, who is both a jockey and a veterinarian. You can read more about her in this excellent story by Tod Leonard of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Just click here.

Earlier this week, Ferrin contacted me and was her hoping the thoughts she shared with Sen. Dianne Feinstein could become public. Didn’t sound like a bad idea. So here’s the letter that was sent to Washington.

Advertisement

“Dear Honorable Senator Feinstein,

“Thank you for caring so much about our state and having a compassionate ear to listen to each individual need.

“I wanted to address some of your concerns over the horse racing industry.

“I am a veterinarian, as well as a jockey, a combination of pursuits that gives me a unique perspective on the health and welfare of racehorses. I received my degree from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, and I competed as a full-time jockey at the 2019 Del Mar summer meet.

Advertisement

“Additionally, I have traveled the world working in various racetrack veterinary practices to witness firsthand the diversity in training, veterinary treatments, and regulations in a number of jurisdictions, including Japan, Hong Kong, Dubai, Ireland, and England, as well as Kentucky and New York in the United States. I also pioneered equine welfare projects in Myanmar and Ethiopia.

“Obviously, I have a strong passion for the well-being of animals, and especially horses.

“The level of care given to Thoroughbred horses in America is outstanding. Their grooms are with them around the clock, seven days a week. Each day, there is an array of veterinarians, physical therapists, acupuncturists, chiropractors, and others attending to the horses’ needs. Further, based on my international experience, I can say with confidence that the care racehorses receive in California ranks with the finest in the world.

“Changes are always needed. And even though changes made in a large industry like horse racing require time and patience to take their full effect, I have seen immediate positive impact because of recent alterations in whipping and medication rules that benefit both horse and rider.

“When I attended this year’s Breeders’ Cup with UC Davis veterinarians, I was able to observe continued progress toward improving veterinary care. Among the new developments that will have an extremely beneficial impact is the availability of a standing PET-scan, a diagnostic unit that is the first of its kind, made possible through UC Davis and through industry funding inspired by upgrades in California safety protocols.

“As a jockey, I put my life on the line every time I ride. I care about the safety of my horses just as much as I do for myself and other jockeys. If I was not fully convinced that our industry was constantly striving for improved welfare of our animals, I would not be a jockey. I only ask that you recognize the progress being made toward the highest possible level of racehorse care, because I know that these horses are already receiving some of the best care in the world, and we are doing all we can to actively remediate the current challenges facing our industry.

“Sincerely,

“Ferrin Peterson, DVM”

Advertisement

Princess Dorian doing well

In addition to the two horses that died at Del Mar on Sunday, there was a third horse that was pulled up and vanned off, Princess Dorian. The initial report was that she could possibly be saved. And that’s where things stand right now.

Jay Privman, the outstanding national correspondent for the Daily Racing Form, spoke to trainer/co-owner Andrew Lerner, who said this on Wednesday: “She’s doing really well. The vets said she’s doing well, bearing weight, has a normal heart rate, eating, passing manure, all the things you want to see.” You can read Jay’s full story. Just click here.

She was reportedly walking around the grounds of the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital. As we know, horses are very fragile animals and we need a little more time before it’s safe to exhale.

Del Mar review

In Thursday’s feature, a $58,000 allowance/optional claimers going six furlongs, Threefiveindia was much the best winning by 3 ½ lengths. The 6-year-old gelding was claimed in September for $40,000 by trainer Peter Miller for Rockingham Ranch. He also won an allowance on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.

Threefiveindia paid $3.00, $2.40 and $2.10. Koa was second and Awesome Anywhere finished third. Abel Cedillo was the winning jockey.

Drayden Van Dyke won three winners on Thursday: Hariboux ($4.80) in the second, Speedy Justice ($4.80) in the fourth and Kittyhawk Lass ($7.00) in the sixth.

Advertisement

Del Mar preview

Friday’s card is eight races, with half of them on the turf. First post is 12:30 p.m. It’s a pretty average weekday card. The feature is a Cal-bred allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The purse is $53,000.

The favorite, at 5-2, is Doc Yco Cheeks for trainer Peter Eurton and jockey Rafael Bejarano. She has only raced twice. In her first race she finshed second in maiden special then was off for a year before coming back last month to win a maiden special by 1 ¾ lengths.

Magnificent QT is the second favorite at 7-2 for Doug O’Neill and Assael Espinoza. In eight lifetime starts, this 4-year-old flly has finished second four times and won once. She spent most of time in the claiming ranks, but in her last race finished second in an allowance/optional claimer. Post will be about 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8 (4 also eligible), 7, 10, 8, 8, 9.

Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day

THIRD RACE No. 5 Aqua Seaform Shame (4-1)

Juvenile filly from the Richard Baltas stable is making her third start and first on turf at this abbreviated five-furlong distance. After a promising debut effort here on Sept. 1 she tired to third in a restricted stakes at Los Alamitos. Trying turf, shortening up in distance and possessing tactical speed, she should be tough to deny in this maiden event.

Thursday’s result: As we warned, the price wouldn’t be anything to brag about but Threefiveindia ($3.00) dominated again on the quick return and looks to be headed back to the stakes ranks for his new connections.

Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).

Los Alamitos weekend preview

It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.

“The road to the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions wraps up Sunday night with the final berths being awarded via the Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials. The horses with the fastest trial times will receive provisional berths to the Champion of Champions to be held Dec. 14. As of now, it appears there will be four berths up for grabs in Sunday’s trials. Grade 1 winners BH Lisas Boy, Zoomin For Spuds, Katies Easy Moves, Tequila Sangria, Flash And Roll and Sf Hot Pass are the other horses also expected to compete in the Champion of Champions.

“The first of two Z. Wayne Griffin Trials at 400 yards will be headed by Mi Amor Secreto, winner of the Grade 1, $300,000 Albuquerque Fall Quarter Horse Championship. The son of Louisiana Cartel ran second in the Grade 1 Remington Park Championship and Eastex Stakes also at Remington Park. His last start at Los Alamitos came in mid-November of 2018 when he finished second in the $150,000 Adequan Derby Challenge Championship. Hoststepper, the AQHA champion 3-year-old last year, is in this race as is Suze Returns, the third place finisher in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap, and millionaire He Looks Hot, who is hoping for his fourth consecutive trip to the Champion of Champions.

“The second trial will be headed by Jesstacartel, runner-up in last year’s Champion of Champions, Jess Macho Corona, the second place finisher in this year’s Grade 1 All American Derby, and As And Js, the runner-up in this year’s Mildred Vessels.

“After scoring an impressive win in a trial to the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity, Gary Wright’s Royally Significant looks to post another strong race when she faces four runners exiting the Wild West Futurity plus two other top rivals in the $25,000 Corona Chick Handicap at 400 yards Saturday.

“Royally Significant is a graduate of the Los Alamitos Equine Sale, the royally-bred filly broke her maiden by a head on Sept. 14 before defeating seven in her Golden State Million trial. Oscar Peinado will ride Royally Significant for trainer Chris O’Dell from post number six.

“Maurice Code, one of the most dominant runners during the Fall Meet at Grants Pass Downs, will make his Los Alamitos debut when he faces six in the $9,500 third race at 4 1/2 furlongs on Friday night. First post is 7 p.m.

“In one of the quarter horse races of the year, Flash And Roll held off Powerful Favorite by a neck to win the Grade 1 $1,009,000 Los Alamitos Super Derby at 400 yards last Sunday night. Flash And Roll moved on to the Champion of Champions thanks to the win. She is now five for five at Los Alamitos. In the process, Flash And Roll became the first horse to win the Golden State Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity and Los Alamitos Super Derby.

“Los Alamitos will unveil a new wagering room next Friday night with the opening of The Lounge. The room will be located where the old Post & Paddock room used to be on the ground level right in front of the main parking lot. The Lounge will feature free admission on its opening night. The room will feature more than 60 big screens, the NFL Sunday Ticket and more. Admission after its opening night will be $5.”

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Mi Favorita (5-1)

The price should be right on this class-dropping filly who ran much better than her last sixth-place outing indicates. Filly was loaded with energy during the final 1/16 after missing the break by nearly 1 ½ lengths. She now drops into a maiden $10,000 claimer and has much upside while only making third career start and second trip postward in five months. I suggest a win bet and exacta boxes of 6-2 and 6-5. The filly she must beat, #5 Miss Chowchilla, was eliminated at the start of her last outing and was strong second in a fast race two outs ago.

Final thought

If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com . You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.