Racing! A letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome to our horse racing newsletter as there is early good news on Princess Dorian.
As the debate about horse racing in California—and the country—continues to be on the mind of many, I’ve tried to keep the newsletter as neutral as possible so I can continue to be as objective as possible. You see all the evidence, you hear all the rhetoric. You can make up your mind.
But every once in a while there is someone who’s perspective is unique. That’s where I bring in Ferrin Peterson, who is both a jockey and a veterinarian. You can read more about her in this excellent story by Tod Leonard of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Just click here.
Earlier this week, Ferrin contacted me and was her hoping the thoughts she shared with Sen. Dianne Feinstein could become public. Didn’t sound like a bad idea. So here’s the letter that was sent to Washington.
“Dear Honorable Senator Feinstein,
“Thank you for caring so much about our state and having a compassionate ear to listen to each individual need.
“I wanted to address some of your concerns over the horse racing industry.
“I am a veterinarian, as well as a jockey, a combination of pursuits that gives me a unique perspective on the health and welfare of racehorses. I received my degree from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, and I competed as a full-time jockey at the 2019 Del Mar summer meet.
“Additionally, I have traveled the world working in various racetrack veterinary practices to witness firsthand the diversity in training, veterinary treatments, and regulations in a number of jurisdictions, including Japan, Hong Kong, Dubai, Ireland, and England, as well as Kentucky and New York in the United States. I also pioneered equine welfare projects in Myanmar and Ethiopia.
“Obviously, I have a strong passion for the well-being of animals, and especially horses.
“The level of care given to Thoroughbred horses in America is outstanding. Their grooms are with them around the clock, seven days a week. Each day, there is an array of veterinarians, physical therapists, acupuncturists, chiropractors, and others attending to the horses’ needs. Further, based on my international experience, I can say with confidence that the care racehorses receive in California ranks with the finest in the world.
“Changes are always needed. And even though changes made in a large industry like horse racing require time and patience to take their full effect, I have seen immediate positive impact because of recent alterations in whipping and medication rules that benefit both horse and rider.
“When I attended this year’s Breeders’ Cup with UC Davis veterinarians, I was able to observe continued progress toward improving veterinary care. Among the new developments that will have an extremely beneficial impact is the availability of a standing PET-scan, a diagnostic unit that is the first of its kind, made possible through UC Davis and through industry funding inspired by upgrades in California safety protocols.
“As a jockey, I put my life on the line every time I ride. I care about the safety of my horses just as much as I do for myself and other jockeys. If I was not fully convinced that our industry was constantly striving for improved welfare of our animals, I would not be a jockey. I only ask that you recognize the progress being made toward the highest possible level of racehorse care, because I know that these horses are already receiving some of the best care in the world, and we are doing all we can to actively remediate the current challenges facing our industry.
“Sincerely,
“Ferrin Peterson, DVM”
Princess Dorian doing well
In addition to the two horses that died at Del Mar on Sunday, there was a third horse that was pulled up and vanned off, Princess Dorian. The initial report was that she could possibly be saved. And that’s where things stand right now.
Jay Privman, the outstanding national correspondent for the Daily Racing Form, spoke to trainer/co-owner Andrew Lerner, who said this on Wednesday: “She’s doing really well. The vets said she’s doing well, bearing weight, has a normal heart rate, eating, passing manure, all the things you want to see.” You can read Jay’s full story. Just click here.
She was reportedly walking around the grounds of the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital. As we know, horses are very fragile animals and we need a little more time before it’s safe to exhale.
Del Mar review
In Thursday’s feature, a $58,000 allowance/optional claimers going six furlongs, Threefiveindia was much the best winning by 3 ½ lengths. The 6-year-old gelding was claimed in September for $40,000 by trainer Peter Miller for Rockingham Ranch. He also won an allowance on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.
Threefiveindia paid $3.00, $2.40 and $2.10. Koa was second and Awesome Anywhere finished third. Abel Cedillo was the winning jockey.
Drayden Van Dyke won three winners on Thursday: Hariboux ($4.80) in the second, Speedy Justice ($4.80) in the fourth and Kittyhawk Lass ($7.00) in the sixth.
Del Mar preview
Friday’s card is eight races, with half of them on the turf. First post is 12:30 p.m. It’s a pretty average weekday card. The feature is a Cal-bred allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf. The purse is $53,000.
The favorite, at 5-2, is Doc Yco Cheeks for trainer Peter Eurton and jockey Rafael Bejarano. She has only raced twice. In her first race she finshed second in maiden special then was off for a year before coming back last month to win a maiden special by 1 ¾ lengths.
Magnificent QT is the second favorite at 7-2 for Doug O’Neill and Assael Espinoza. In eight lifetime starts, this 4-year-old flly has finished second four times and won once. She spent most of time in the claiming ranks, but in her last race finished second in an allowance/optional claimer. Post will be about 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 8 (4 also eligible), 7, 10, 8, 8, 9.
Bob Ike’s Dmr pick of the day
THIRD RACE No. 5 Aqua Seaform Shame (4-1)
Juvenile filly from the Richard Baltas stable is making her third start and first on turf at this abbreviated five-furlong distance. After a promising debut effort here on Sept. 1 she tired to third in a restricted stakes at Los Alamitos. Trying turf, shortening up in distance and possessing tactical speed, she should be tough to deny in this maiden event.
Thursday’s result: As we warned, the price wouldn’t be anything to brag about but Threefiveindia ($3.00) dominated again on the quick return and looks to be headed back to the stakes ranks for his new connections.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Los Alamitos weekend preview
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about the upcoming weekend at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“The road to the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions wraps up Sunday night with the final berths being awarded via the Z. Wayne Griffin Directors Trials. The horses with the fastest trial times will receive provisional berths to the Champion of Champions to be held Dec. 14. As of now, it appears there will be four berths up for grabs in Sunday’s trials. Grade 1 winners BH Lisas Boy, Zoomin For Spuds, Katies Easy Moves, Tequila Sangria, Flash And Roll and Sf Hot Pass are the other horses also expected to compete in the Champion of Champions.
“The first of two Z. Wayne Griffin Trials at 400 yards will be headed by Mi Amor Secreto, winner of the Grade 1, $300,000 Albuquerque Fall Quarter Horse Championship. The son of Louisiana Cartel ran second in the Grade 1 Remington Park Championship and Eastex Stakes also at Remington Park. His last start at Los Alamitos came in mid-November of 2018 when he finished second in the $150,000 Adequan Derby Challenge Championship. Hoststepper, the AQHA champion 3-year-old last year, is in this race as is Suze Returns, the third place finisher in the Grade 1 Mildred Vessels Memorial Handicap, and millionaire He Looks Hot, who is hoping for his fourth consecutive trip to the Champion of Champions.
“The second trial will be headed by Jesstacartel, runner-up in last year’s Champion of Champions, Jess Macho Corona, the second place finisher in this year’s Grade 1 All American Derby, and As And Js, the runner-up in this year’s Mildred Vessels.
“After scoring an impressive win in a trial to the Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity, Gary Wright’s Royally Significant looks to post another strong race when she faces four runners exiting the Wild West Futurity plus two other top rivals in the $25,000 Corona Chick Handicap at 400 yards Saturday.
“Royally Significant is a graduate of the Los Alamitos Equine Sale, the royally-bred filly broke her maiden by a head on Sept. 14 before defeating seven in her Golden State Million trial. Oscar Peinado will ride Royally Significant for trainer Chris O’Dell from post number six.
“Maurice Code, one of the most dominant runners during the Fall Meet at Grants Pass Downs, will make his Los Alamitos debut when he faces six in the $9,500 third race at 4 1/2 furlongs on Friday night. First post is 7 p.m.
“In one of the quarter horse races of the year, Flash And Roll held off Powerful Favorite by a neck to win the Grade 1 $1,009,000 Los Alamitos Super Derby at 400 yards last Sunday night. Flash And Roll moved on to the Champion of Champions thanks to the win. She is now five for five at Los Alamitos. In the process, Flash And Roll became the first horse to win the Golden State Million Futurity, Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity and Los Alamitos Super Derby.
“Los Alamitos will unveil a new wagering room next Friday night with the opening of The Lounge. The room will be located where the old Post & Paddock room used to be on the ground level right in front of the main parking lot. The Lounge will feature free admission on its opening night. The room will feature more than 60 big screens, the NFL Sunday Ticket and more. Admission after its opening night will be $5.”
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Mi Favorita (5-1)
The price should be right on this class-dropping filly who ran much better than her last sixth-place outing indicates. Filly was loaded with energy during the final 1/16 after missing the break by nearly 1 ½ lengths. She now drops into a maiden $10,000 claimer and has much upside while only making third career start and second trip postward in five months. I suggest a win bet and exacta boxes of 6-2 and 6-5. The filly she must beat, #5 Miss Chowchilla, was eliminated at the start of her last outing and was strong second in a fast race two outs ago.
Final thought
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Thursday, November 14.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 4th day of a 15-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.60 48.09 1:13.87 1:27.17 1:40.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Harper's Gallop
|122
|3
|2
|3–1
|3–½
|1–1
|1–5
|1–12
|Puglisi
|0.70
|2
|Goddess Aphrodite
|122
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3–6
|2–1½
|2–6¼
|Talamo
|1.90
|1
|My S V R
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1½
|3–11
|3–16
|Fuentes
|3.70
|4
|Flying Flirt
|122
|4
|3
|2–hd
|2–½
|4
|4
|4
|Johnson
|21.90
|3
|HARPER'S GALLOP
|3.40
|2.10
|2
|GODDESS APHRODITE
|2.20
|1
|MY S V R
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$2.20
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$2.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-4)
|$0.31
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$1.55
Winner–Harper's Gallop Ch.f.3 by Suances (GB) out of Dypsy, by Broken Vow. Bred by Red Baron's Barn & Vaya Con Suerte (CA). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Vayaconsuerte, LLC. Mutuel Pool $62,164 Exacta Pool $28,770 Quinella Pool $1,085 Superfecta Pool $5,207 Trifecta Pool $12,001. Scratched–Lucky Brite Eye, Magical Kiss.
HARPER'S GALLOP three deep into the first turn, stalked just off the rail then bid between horses, took the lead on the second turn, inched away leaving that turn, drifted to the inside under urging in the stretch and drew off under steady handling late. GODDESS APHRODITE bobbled as the ground broke out behind at the start, came off the rail into the backstretch, bid four wide a half mile out, stalked off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. MY S V R came out some at the start, angled off the rail and sped to the early lead, angled in leaving the first turn, dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn and weakened. FLYING FLIRT four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then bid three deep on the backstretch, dropped back off the rail on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the drive.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.52 49.15 1:13.44 1:25.05 1:36.39
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hariboux
|120
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3–hd
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|1.40
|3
|Goliad
|120
|3
|1
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–2¾
|Bejarano
|1.50
|2
|Commander
|120
|2
|2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1½
|4
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|4.70
|1
|Party Town
|120
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|4
|T Baze
|4.00
|4
|HARIBOUX (GB)
|4.80
|2.60
|3
|GOLIAD
|2.60
|2
|COMMANDER (FR)
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$7.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$4.80
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$4.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$3.00
Winner–Hariboux (GB) B.g.2 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of Royal Warranty (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). Bred by Lady Gillian Brunton (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $89,491 Daily Double Pool $18,359 Exacta Pool $32,362 Quinella Pool $982 Trifecta Pool $16,410. Scratched–Pas de Panique.
HARIBOUX (GB) a step slow to begin, angled in and settled inside then just off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out leaving that turn and into the stretch, bid three deep under some urging past the eighth pole, drifted in and gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. GOLIAD stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, bid between horses past the eighth pole to put a head in front, also drifted in and fought back inside the winner to the wire. COMMANDER (FR) broke in a bit, stalked just off the inside, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and outfinished that rival for the show. PARTY TOWN broke inward, pulled his way to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back on the backstretch and second turn, inched away briefly in midstretch, fought back past midstretch and weakened late.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.54 48.19 1:13.09 1:25.87 1:39.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lagoon Macaroon
|122
|4
|3
|3–1½
|2–1
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Maldonado
|3.90
|4
|Fast as Cass
|124
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–2½
|2–¾
|Fuentes
|1.90
|7
|Union Station
|117
|6
|6
|5–½
|6
|6
|6
|3–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.00
|6
|Indy Jones
|122
|5
|5
|4–3
|4–5
|3–hd
|3–1½
|4–1
|Mn Garcia
|5.10
|3
|Gryffindor
|122
|2
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–2½
|5–½
|5–½
|Payeras
|8.80
|2
|Dr. Bagley
|120
|1
|2
|2–½
|3–½
|4–4
|4–2
|6
|T Baze
|3.60
|5
|LAGOON MACAROON
|9.80
|4.00
|3.20
|4
|FAST AS CASS
|3.40
|2.40
|7
|UNION STATION
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$42.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$15.20
|$2 QUINELLA (4-5)
|$15.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-7-6)
|$15.78
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-7)
|$33.95
Winner–Lagoon Macaroon Grr.g.3 by He's Had Enough out of Oh Boo Hoo, by Kafwain. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Kretz Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $90,071 Daily Double Pool $9,598 Exacta Pool $47,761 Quinella Pool $2,022 Superfecta Pool $17,430 Trifecta Pool $30,853. Scratched–Cosa Nostra (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-5) paid $18.10. Pick Three Pool $23,446.
LAGOON MACAROON stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn, took a short lead under urging in the stretch and inched away late. FAST AS CASS dueled outside a rival then inched away and angled in on the backstretch, fought back inside on the second turn and in the stretch but could not quite match the winner late. UNION STATION settled off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and gained the show. INDY JONES stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. GRYFFINDOR bobbled at the start, stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. DR. BAGLEY sped to the early lead, dueled inside then saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the stretch.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.47 44.77 56.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Speedy Justice
|120
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–7¼
|Van Dyke
|1.40
|6
|Restoring Dreams
|120
|5
|2
|4–2½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|2–¾
|Talamo
|20.20
|4
|Zero Down
|120
|3
|7
|6–1½
|5–1½
|4–hd
|3–½
|Mn Garcia
|17.70
|3
|Too Late
|120
|2
|5
|2–1
|2–2
|2–4
|4–1¾
|Gutierrez
|2.30
|1
|Cebolla
|115
|1
|6
|7
|7
|7
|5–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.10
|8
|Prince Magician
|120
|7
|1
|5–½
|6–3
|6–1½
|6–1
|Flores
|5.60
|7
|Benny Chang
|120
|6
|3
|3–1
|3–2
|5–2½
|7
|Cedillo
|8.20
|5
|SPEEDY JUSTICE
|4.80
|3.80
|3.20
|6
|RESTORING DREAMS
|15.80
|7.80
|4
|ZERO DOWN
|9.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$25.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$24.90
|$2 QUINELLA (5-6)
|$37.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-4-3)
|$86.35
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-4)
|$118.15
Winner–Speedy Justice B.c.2 by Dominus out of Super Seller, by Came Home. Bred by Justice Farm, Greg Justice (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Sigband, Michael and Sigband, Nydia M.. Mutuel Pool $165,586 Daily Double Pool $11,744 Exacta Pool $89,632 Quinella Pool $3,302 Superfecta Pool $28,539 Trifecta Pool $49,629. Scratched–Squared Straight.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $34.50. Pick Three Pool $13,911.
SPEEDY JUSTICE had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, kicked clear under left handed urging and drew off. RESTORING DREAMS between rivals early, stalked a bit off the rail, swung three deep into the stretch and gained the place. ZERO DOWN bobbled in a bit of a slow start, settled outside a rival then chased inside, came out into the stretch and outfinished a rival for the show. TOO LATE angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn, came out in midstretch and was edged for third. CEBOLLA broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, came out past midstretch and split rivals late and lacked the needed rally. PRINCE MAGICIAN chased outside then off the rail, continued alongside a foe on the turn and weakened. BENNY CHANG stalked outside a rival then off the rail, continued a bit off the fence on the turn, drifted to the inside in the drive and also weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500. Time 23.19 46.71 1:10.61 1:17.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Oil Can Knight
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–nk
|Mn Garcia
|0.80
|4
|Policy
|115
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–½
|2–2½
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.40
|5
|Rickey B
|120
|4
|1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–2½
|3–ns
|Van Dyke
|2.80
|3
|Toothless Wonder
|120
|2
|4
|4–2½
|4–1
|4–2
|4–1
|T Baze
|4.30
|1
|Surprise Fashion
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Fuentes
|12.70
|6
|OIL CAN KNIGHT
|3.60
|2.80
|2.20
|4
|POLICY
|6.40
|4.20
|5
|RICKEY B
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$11.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$11.00
|$2 QUINELLA (4-6)
|$11.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-5-3)
|$4.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-5)
|$15.25
Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.3 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable, Keh, Steven, Knight, Scott and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $140,580 Daily Double Pool $17,724 Exacta Pool $71,642 Quinella Pool $3,057 Superfecta Pool $29,821 Trifecta Pool $48,952. Claimed–Oil Can Knight by Steven Zolotas. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Policy by Drummond, Lee and Xitco, John. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Scratched–Alvaaro.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-6) paid $19.90. Pick Three Pool $29,224. 50-Cent Pick Four (4/5-5-2/5-2/6) 4 correct paid $89.80. Pick Four Pool $64,563. 50-Cent Pick Five (3/5/6-4/5-5-2/5-2/6) 5 correct paid $182.85. Pick Five Pool $253,531.
OIL CAN KNIGHT had good early speed and dueled outside a rival then between foes on the turn and into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins under a vigorous hand ride in midstretch then gamely prevailed under steady handling late. POLICY stalked outside a rival then bid three deep on the turn and in the stretch, continued outside the winner late and went on willingly. RICKEY B angled in and dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not match the top pair late and just held third. TOOTHLESS WONDER saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn, swung three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. SURPRISE FASHION chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and lacked the needed rally.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.62 46.68 1:11.16 1:23.54 1:35.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Kittyhawk Lass
|119
|6
|7
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|1–1¾
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|1
|Trust Fund Kitty
|121
|1
|6
|6–hd
|8–1½
|5–1½
|3–1½
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|2.40
|3
|Girona
|119
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–ns
|Delgadillo
|29.00
|2
|Jaccat
|121
|2
|1
|2–2½
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|9.10
|4
|Persephone
|119
|4
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|7–3½
|5–hd
|Franco
|4.20
|9
|Bella Figura
|121
|8
|8
|5–1
|6–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|6–3¼
|Bejarano
|4.30
|6
|Samandah
|119
|5
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|6–1½
|7–8¼
|Gutierrez
|18.60
|8
|Vegas Strong Baby
|119
|7
|4
|3–hd
|5–hd
|9
|8–hd
|8–1¼
|Figueroa
|41.00
|11
|Tinsel Town Queen
|119
|9
|5
|8–1½
|3–1
|7–1
|9
|9
|Mn Garcia
|30.30
|7
|KITTYHAWK LASS
|7.00
|3.40
|2.80
|1
|TRUST FUND KITTY
|3.20
|2.60
|3
|GIRONA
|8.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$16.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$10.10
|$2 QUINELLA (1-7)
|$10.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-3-2)
|$70.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-3)
|$71.55
Winner–Kittyhawk Lass B.f.3 by Power Broker out of American Flier, by Quiet American. Bred by Endeavor Farm (KY). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Endeavor Farm. Mutuel Pool $190,288 Daily Double Pool $27,579 Exacta Pool $97,031 Quinella Pool $4,638 Superfecta Pool $55,394 Trifecta Pool $69,394. Scratched–Dulverton Darling, Oh My Oh.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $8.15. Pick Three Pool $42,030.
KITTYHAWK LASS chased between horses then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and three deep into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front four wide in deep stretch and proved best. TRUST FUND KITTY in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, waited a bit then came out for room in the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly. GIRONA pulled and dueled outside a rival, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, drifted out some in the drive, was three wide in deep stretch and held third. JACCAT dueled inside, put a head in front leaving the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. PERSEPHONE angled in and chased inside, came off the rail on the backstretch, went up four wide on the second turn and three deep into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BELLA FIGURA (IRE) stalked three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and also lacked the necessary late response. SAMANDAH stalked between horses then inside, came out into the stretch and weakened. VEGAS STRONG BABY bumped when three deep into the first turn, stalked between horses, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and weakened. TINSEL TOWN QUEEN bumped when four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail, fell back outside a rival leaving the second turn, was between foes into the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $100,000. Time 22.36 45.07 56.79 1:09.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Threefiveindia
|120
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Cedillo
|0.50
|5
|Koa
|118
|5
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1¼
|Figueroa
|16.90
|1
|Awesome Anywhere
|120
|1
|5
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–2
|Van Dyke
|2.50
|4
|Horse Greedy
|120
|4
|3
|3–hd
|5
|5
|4–2½
|Fuentes
|6.90
|2
|Fight On
|120
|2
|2
|5
|4–½
|4–½
|5
|T Baze
|11.00
|3
|THREEFIVEINDIA
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|KOA
|6.20
|2.60
|1
|AWESOME ANYWHERE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$11.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$8.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-5)
|$13.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$12.20
Winner–Threefiveindia Ch.g.6 by Street Hero out of Palacio de Amor, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Myung Kwon Cho & Jun Park (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Rockingham Ranch. Mutuel Pool $161,806 Daily Double Pool $23,440 Exacta Pool $68,372 Quinella Pool $2,417 Trifecta Pool $54,898. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-3) paid $6.05. Pick Three Pool $33,213.
THREEFIVEINDIA angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn and drew clear in the stretch under a crack of the whip inside the sixteenth pole and steady handling. KOA also angled in and dueled outside the winner, stalked off the rail leaving the turn, was outside a rival in midstretch and bested that one for the place. AWESOME ANYWHERE close up stalking the pace along the inside, remained on the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was outfinished for second. HORSE GREEDY stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. FIGHT ON lunged some at the break, pulled between horses and steadied in a bit tight off heels midway on the backstretch, stalked between foes on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 23.11 46.99 1:11.18 1:23.33 1:35.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|If Id Told You
|120
|1
|5
|2–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–1¾
|Espinoza
|2.90
|10
|Tropical Terror
|120
|10
|4
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|4.20
|6
|Descartes
|120
|6
|2
|5–1
|5–2
|6–2
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Gutierrez
|26.60
|5
|Rocks and Salt
|120
|5
|6
|8–hd
|9–4
|7–hd
|6–½
|4–1
|Bejarano
|19.40
|4
|Margot's Boy
|120
|4
|10
|7–1
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–2½
|Van Dyke
|11.30
|8
|Canyon Crest
|120
|8
|8
|9–1½
|8–1
|8–1
|8–3
|6–3¼
|Fuentes
|5.70
|3
|Totally Tiger
|120
|3
|3
|4–hd
|4–3½
|4–1
|7–1
|7–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|9.70
|9
|Fantasy Game
|120
|9
|1
|1–½
|2–2
|2–1½
|5–1
|8–1½
|T Baze
|13.70
|2
|Lightning Fast
|120
|2
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9–½
|Talamo
|3.00
|7
|Papa Tony
|120
|7
|9
|6–hd
|7–½
|9–3
|9–1
|10
|Pereira
|51.80
|1
|IF ID TOLD YOU
|7.80
|4.80
|3.60
|10
|TROPICAL TERROR
|6.00
|4.00
|6
|DESCARTES
|10.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$15.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-10)
|$23.80
|$2 QUINELLA (1-10)
|$27.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-10-6-5)
|$291.71
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-10-6-5-4)
|Carryover $10,399
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-10-6)
|$202.15
Winner–If Id Told You Dbb.c.2 by Creative Cause out of Feature Attraction, by Roman Ruler. Bred by Revocable Trust of Dr. Mikel C.Harrington and Patricia O. Harrington (CA). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Thomas L. Nichols. Mutuel Pool $258,832 Daily Double Pool $71,572 Exacta Pool $148,452 Quinella Pool $4,486 Superfecta Pool $87,137 Super High Five Pool $13,626 Trifecta Pool $115,791. Scratched–Blues Rapper, Guinessey, One Fast Bro.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-1) paid $13.95. Pick Three Pool $91,468. 50-Cent Pick Four (2/6-7-3-1/11/13) 4 correct paid $31.05. Pick Four Pool $346,413. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-2/6-7-3-1/11/13) 5 correct paid $95.60. Pick Five Pool $287,976. $2 Pick Six (5-5-2/6-7-3-1/11/13) 6 correct paid $2,714.00. Pick Six Pool $54,614. $2 Pick Six (5-5-2/6-7-3-1/11/13) 5 out of 6 paid $24.80. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-5-2/6-7-3-1/11/13) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $49,987. $1 Place Pick All 8 correct paid $52.00. Place Pick All Pool $18,527.
IF ID TOLD YOU had speed inside to press the pace then took the lead into the backstretch, set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted out a bit from the whip in the drive and held. TROPICAL TERROR four wide early, angled in and stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. DESCARTES stalked between horses then outside a rival or a bit off the rail, went three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the place. ROCKS AND SALT pulled a bit off the rail then steadied between foes into the backstretch, continued just off the inside then along the rail on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. MARGOT'S BOY squeezed a bit at the start, also pulled along the inside and steadied off heels on the first turn, stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CANYON CREST three deep early, chased outside a rival then three wide leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in outside a rival leaving that turn and could not summon the necessary response. TOTALLY TIGER broke outward, pulled between horses and was in tight off heels on the first turn, stalked inside, steadied when crowded in midstretch, came out for room and lacked and did not rally. FANTASY GAME angled in and dueled outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and weakened. LIGHTNING FAST settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and did not rally. PAPA TONY pulled his way along three deep then chased outside a rival on the backstretch, went between foes into and on the second turn, angled in entering the stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,342
|$309,432
|Inter-Track
|2,977
|$1,576,186
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,134,671
|TOTAL
|5,319
|$5,020,289
Del Mar Entries for Friday, November 15.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 5th day of a 15-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blue Skye Jade
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|40,000
|2
|The Creep
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|40,000
|3
|Mystery Messenger
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|118
|Patrick Gallagher
|7-2
|40,000
|4
|Hartel
|Martin Garcia
|118
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|40,000
|5
|Swamp Souffle
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|William Spawr
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|Of Good Report
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cee Sam's Girl
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|8,000
|2
|Majestic Diva
|Tyler Baze
|120
|David Bernstein
|6-1
|8,000
|3
|Love of Art
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Rene Amescua
|9-5
|8,000
|4
|Heart's Passion
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|8,000
|5
|Conformation
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|3-1
|8,000
THIRD RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kissable U
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|2
|Venetian Harbor
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|3
|Del Mar Drama
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|4
|Beguiled
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|5
|Aqua Seaform Shame
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|6
|Morning Addiction
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Peter Eurton
|4-1
|7
|Brave Cinderella
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Oscar Heredia
|20-1
|8
|Speech
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|9
|Agave Queen
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|10
|Princess Mo
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|20-1
|11
|Lighthouse
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $34,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tapitha Bonita
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|4-1
|2
|Eternal Endeavour
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Leonard Powell
|5-1
|3
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|7-2
|4
|Oh My Oh
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|6-1
|5
|Beau Rocket
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|6
|Tizanillusion
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|7
|Rizzi's Honors
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $23,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Red Bunting
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Ronald W. Ellis
|7-2
|25,000
|2
|Saburai
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Vladimir Cerin
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Lucky Stepper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|6-1
|25,000
|4
|Leading Indicator
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Dean Pederson
|10-1
|25,000
|5
|Super Bunny
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Peter Miller
|10-1
|25,000
|6
|Untouched Elegance
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|25,000
|7
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Evin Roman
|120
|Lisa Bernard
|30-1
|22,500
|8
|Laker Jet
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|25,000
|9
|Flying to the Line
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|25,000
|10
|Chalky
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jay Nehf
|15-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $29,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Taco Waco
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|20-1
|50,000
|2
|Temple Bar
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|7-2
|50,000
|3
|Stackin Silver
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|50,000
|4
|Spider Rico
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Genaro Vallejo
|8-1
|50,000
|5
|Going to Vegas
|Joseph Talamo
|117
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|45,000
|6
|Knifes Edge
|Brice Blanc
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|50,000
|7
|Itsthattime
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Prince Ricky
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|5-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Doc Yco Cheeks
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|2
|Avalon Ride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|10-1
|3
|Rose Dunn
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|9-2
|4
|Sapphire Kid
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Brahms Command
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Richard Rosales
|20-1
|6
|Marjorie E
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-1
|7
|Lucky Ms Jones
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|8
|Magnificent Q T
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $52,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Acapulco Bay
|Cathleen Garner
|122
|Dean Greenman
|20-1
|2
|Afternoon Heat
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|3
|Tigre Di Slugo
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|4
|Credance
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|5
|Loafers Boy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|7-2
|6
|Posty
|Evin Roman
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|20-1
|7
|Corrana En Limen
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|12-1
|8
|Spendaholic
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|10-1
|9
|Grandpa Louie
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|2-1