Carli Lloyd still has the NFL in the back of her mind

You might be wondering “Hey, what happened with U.S. women’s national soccer team player Carli Lloyd possibly playing for an NFL team?” Well, first, you ask awfully wordy questions of yourself, but second, I’m glad you asked.

Lloyd appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and talked about it. She’s more focused right now on the 2020 Olympics, but playing in the NFL is still on her mind.

“I definitely want to entertain it, but I want to be good at it,” Lloyd, 37, said. “I want to be able to do it. That’s ultimately what it comes down to. There’s obviously a lot of other things that are a bit challenging, with big men on the line and people running at you.”

Lloyd also said she got two offers from NFL teams to kick in a preseason game, but had to decline due to her own playing schedule. She did not name the teams.

Advertisement

This all began when video of her kicking a 55-yard field goal went viral.

All is forgiven

New England quarterback Tom Brady “liked” Antonio Brown’s Instagram and Twitter posts apologizing to team owner Robert Kraft and the organization this week for the “bad media attention and the drama.”

Why?

“I liked him. We had a great rapport when we were here,” Brady told the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to support him to be the best person that he can be, that’s all.”

Your favorite sports moment

What is your all-time favorite local sports moment? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and tell me what it is and why, and it could appear in a future Sports newsletter or Morning Briefing.

This moment comes from Michael Lewis of Los Angeles:

Advertisement

Growing up in Los Angeles in the 1970s, I loved basketball and always played on the hoop outside my house after school. So, I was thrilled when my Dad told me that for my 10th birthday present he got tickets for the whole family to see the Lakers play the 76ers on Jan. 28, 1977.

This was my first professional basketball game and everything was larger than life. The Lakers were led by Kareem. The 76ers were on their way to play for the NBA championship later that season and had their own All-Star team featuring Julius “Dr. J” Erving, George MgGinnis and World B. Free.

We had great seats, down low in the corner by one of the tunnels. The Lakers were my favorite team, but I idolized Dr. J and was mesmerized watching him casually doing reverse dunks in the pregame layup line. Entering the fourth quarter, the Lakers trailed by seven. Kareem was having a monster game, but down the stretch they were led by a rookie, Earl Tatum, who caught fire. The Lakers stormed back to beat the Sixers by 13. At one point during the Lakers’ fourth-quarter run, the Sixers called timeout and the crowd gave the Lakers a standing ovation. I remember thinking that was the coolest thing ever.

To top off the amazing evening, after the game ended my dad went up to a photographer who was taking pictures near our seats during the game. My dad got his business card and we ended up getting copies of some of his pictures from that game, including Dr. J dunking. I still have them to this day