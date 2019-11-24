Browns fans hit a Mason Rudolph piñata before game against Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns played the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it appears many of them, and their fans, still had the Nov. 14 fight with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their mind.

Earlier this week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for the season for ripping off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it during Cleveland’s 21-7 victory Nov. 14. During his appeal with the NFL, Garrett accused Rudolph of inciting him with a racial slur, which Rudolph has denied.

At Sunday’s game, some Cleveland tailgaters had a Rudolph piñata, and blindfolded fans tried to hit it with a Pittsburgh helmet. There is video of it on Cleveland.com.

Before Sunday’s game with the Dolphins, Browns owner Dee Haslam was photographed with Garrett’s No. 95 on her cap in a show of support.

So, if you want to be popular in Cleveland, just hit someone in the head with a hard object. Then again, they may have found some sort of weird good luck charm. The Browns defeated Miami, 41-24, while Rudolph was benched during Pittsburgh’s narrow 16-10 victory over 0-11 Cincinnati.

Big play

Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the heaviest player in NFL history to score an offensive touchdown when he scored on a one-yard reception against the Atlanta Falcons. Vea, who weighs 347 pounds and is usually a nose tackle, was pass eligible for the play and grabbed a toss from Jameis Winston on a roll out to give the Buccaneers a 19-10 lead on their way to victory.

Vea’s touchdown breaks the mark held by 346-pound Dontari Poe, who scored with Kansas City in 2016.

But here’s the best stat on Vea: His full name is Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea.

Your favorite sports moment

This moment comes from Perry Grant of Arcadia:

May, 1968, the week before finals. Studying too much and had to take a break. Went over to Pauley Pavilion to shoot some hoops. The four side baskets were down so there were six open half courts. Got into a 3-on-3 game. There were three games going on.

The door on the west end opened up and in walked six more players. All three games immediately stopped, because the best collegiate basketball team in the nation (maybe of all time) had just walked in, plus one. Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Lynn Shackelford, Kenny Heitz, Lucius Allen and Mike Warren and the “plus one.” The six quickly chose teams and started playing. I did not know the name of the plus one. He seemed almost as tall as Alcindor and very athletic. I figured him to be a pro. He was that good and he blocked one of Alcindor‘s sky hooks (I know, I know. Everybody tells me that’s impossible but I know what I saw.)

I turned to the guy next to me and said, “Who the heck is that?” He said, “You really don’t know who that is? That’s Sidney Wicks; he was at Santa Monica College this past year but he’ll be here next year to help us win another title.”

And he came and did exactly that.

