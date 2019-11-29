Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College football roundup: Virginia topples No. 23 Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech v Virginia
Virginia linebacker Noah Taylor celebrates a stop on defense during a 39-30 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech on Friday.
(Ryan M. Kelly / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Nov. 29, 2019
1:37 PM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — 

Brian Delaney kicked a 48-yard field with 1:23 to play to put Virginia ahead and the Cavaliers sealed it with a defensive score, beating No. 23 Virginia Tech 39-30 Friday to end a 15-game losing streak in the rivalry and earn their first trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Bryce Perkins ran for two long touchdowns and passed for another for the Cavaliers (9-3, 6-2), who became the seventh different winner in as many years to claim the Coastal Division. Delaney also kicked a 25-yard field goal for Virginia, and his last kick made up for a missed extra point early.

Hendon Hooker ran for one touchdown and threw for another for the Hokies (8-4, 5-3), who came in having won six of seven games to surge into championship contention.

The Cavaliers’ winning drive began with Noah Taylor’s interception of Hooker’s pass at the Virginia 35. Virginia moved steadily downfield, not facing a third down play until it was third-and-15 from the Hokies’ 40. Perkins hit Tavares Kelly for nine yards and Delaney converted the kick, setting off a cautious celebration.

On the Hokies ensuing possession, the Cavaliers sacked Hooker on three straight plays. Mandy Alonso had the last one, forcing a fumble that Eli Hanback recovered in the end zone, finally giving the Virginia faithful enough cushion to celebrate the end of the Hokies’ decade-and-a-half of domination.

