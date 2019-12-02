Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Gardner Minshew, not Nick Foles, will start for Jaguars against Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew will get his ninth start of the season Sunday against the Chargers.
(Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Dec. 2, 2019
11:44 AM
Share

Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew will return to Jacksonville’s starting lineup Sunday against the Chargers, replacing the ineffective and highly paid veteran Nick Foles following the team’s fourth consecutive lopsided loss.

Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was the team’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.

Foles ended Jacksonville’s first three drives with turnovers that the Buccaneers turned into touchdowns. Marrone benched Foles at halftime, trailing 25-0.

Minshew, who went 4-4 as the starter while Foles recovered from a broken left collarbone suffered in the opener, rallied the team and had a chance to make it a seven-point game in the fourth quarter. But his would-be touchdown pass slipped through Dede Westbrook’s hands and resulted in an interception.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement