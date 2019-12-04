XFL uniforms ranked: Will the L.A. Wildcats be the best dressed team in the league?

The soon-to-be-revived XFL revealed the helmets and uniforms for its eight teams this week, and some of the players are going to be looking pretty sharp out there when play begins in February.
We’re talking giant, badass dragons. Fearsome creatures with blood in their eyes. Bold logos. Innovative color schemes.
But the players for some team are going to look ... yawn ... wait, what were we talking about again?
Oh, yeah. Boring color schemes. Unoriginal designs. No dragons.
Here’s a ranking of all eight unis, from the coolest to the least inspiring. FYI, the helmets factor large in determining each team’s spot on this list.
1. Seattle Dragons
This is the @XFLDragons’ orange and blue, monstrously-mean-Emerald-City-green uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/pzwEjUbZxw— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Just look at that helmet. Take a moment to appreciate what could possibly be the best looking protective headgear ever created. Here’s a closer look:
"I love them. I think my favorite part is the helmet, most definitely. The whites flow. The home jerseys with the all blue, they go, too. I’m a big fan." - Kasen Williams on the jerseys. pic.twitter.com/mJx8k5U6Hz— Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) December 4, 2019
What a masterpiece! The rest of the uniform is kind of blah with an odd blue-green-orange mixture, but no one is going to be paying attention to that with those helmets in sight.
2. New York Guardians
This is the @XFLGuardians' black-with-red-stripes, silver-numbered, on-duty uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/w5UbB4JUke— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
As The Times determined over the summer, the Guardians have the league’s best logo. They went big and bold with that logo on the helmet, with bonus logos on each sleeve, and came away with one of the league’s best uniforms.
NY's new #XFL team, the @XFLGuardians, unveiled their new uniforms tonight. pic.twitter.com/mjt5Lh3k12— Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) December 4, 2019
3. Dallas Renegades
This is the @XFLRenegades’ brazen-black, big-sky-blue, ready-to-raise-hell uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LpXAg1PPSq— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Another great logo set against a striking powder blue background makes for another spectacular helmet. The rest of the uniform is rather pleasing to the eye as well.
4. Los Angeles Wildcats
This is the @XFLWildcats’ black, orange, red-and-rough, check-out-those-claw-marks uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LtctZ5Rkxo— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
L.A. has the best color combination in the league, with the black, orange and red used just right on these unis.
5. St. Louis BattleHawks
This is the @XFLBattleHawks’ S-T-L-pride, winged-sword-designed, silver-and-blue-born-and-raised-in-the-Lou uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/lKgAO4jvio— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
An enormous logo that takes up most of the helmet makes up for an otherwise bland look.
6. Tampa Bay Vipers
This is the @XFLVipers’ venom-infused, snake-scale-green, ready-to-strike uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/LBpGmmG6ON— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
Cool colors, but nothing else really stands out. Kind of disappointing for a team named the Vipers.
7. Houston Roughnecks
This is the @XFLRoughnecks’ hard-hat silver, blue-collar navy and resilient red H-town-tough uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/azO1joB0oi— XFL (@xfl2020) December 4, 2019
The helmets are nice and shiny. And, hey, stars on the sleeves — that’s got to count for something, right?
8. DC Defenders
This is the @XFLDefenders’ red, white, and ready to fight, lightning-stripes-and-stars uniform. #ThisIsTheXFL #XFL pic.twitter.com/UlpWlJw6Lf— XFL (@xfl2020) December 3, 2019
Way too much red. Not even lightning bolts down the side of the legs can save this snoozer from landing at the bottom of the list.