Racing! CHRB recommendations to the Governor

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for a great day of racing at Los Alamitos.
Remembering back a couple weeks at the California Horse Racing Board meeting that would never end, executive director Rick Baedeker announced several recommendations the board was making to Gov. Gavin Newsom. He hit many of the high points.
Well those ideas were being worked on until Wednesday, when the memorandum was sent to Newsom. It’s broken down into four categories. Ideas that require statutory changes, possible policy changes, active changes that are in the pipeline and those changes that become real during this year.
Rather than my normal edited versions, I’ll give it to you just as the Governor got it, except for a couple of my notes. Baedeker actually writes pretty clearly, so he didn’t need my editing help. (Although he used e.g., where I would have used i.e., but they mean the same thing.) I’ve skipped his intro, where he outlines what the Board and staff did. So, let’s get right to the plans.
Potential Statutory Changes
1. Modification of confidentiality requirements. The statute currently requires that “all test results remain confidential unless and until a complaint is filed.” The Board recommends a modification to the statute to make public any positive test within 24 hours of receipt of confirmation of the presence of the prohibited substance from the independent laboratory.
2. CHRB license fees and penalty revenue earmarked for specific safety measures. Use of these funds would be strictly limited to contracting additional state veterinarians, safety stewards and infrastructure support clearly related to the safety and welfare of horses and riders.
3. Veterinary Medical Record Exemptions. Permit access to horse medical records to owners, CHRB veterinarians, track veterinarians, trainers and jockeys.
Potential Policy Changes
4. Placement of high priority watch list horses on the Vet’s List. Mandate that any horse placed on the “high priority” watch list by the review panel be placed on the Vet’s List and prohibited from racing and training until removal from the list by the Official (CHRB) Veterinarian.
5. Vet’s List enhancement. Add stricter protocols for removal from Vet’s List (e.g., MRI, PET scan).
6. Fatality information. Fatality details, including trainer identity, will be posted weekly on the CHRB website beginning January 1, 2020.
7. Provisions for Whistleblowers. Require tracks to provide mechanism and protections for whistleblowers to report suspicious activity.
8. Sealed tracks. Prohibit training or racing on racetracks that have been modified to handle rainy weather. (Cherwa note: If this gets passed it will make it easy for Santa Anita to find 12 days to cancel.)
9. Corticosteroids. Gradually prohibit the use of corticosteroid medications.
10. Synthetic Surfaces. Continue to research the feasibility and desirability of synthetic surfaces. (Cherwa note: This is called giving the illusion of taking a stand without actually taking a stand.)
11. Shockwave therapy. Prohibit extracorporeal shock wave therapy.
12. Medical Reports. Require submission of 30-day medical report at time of entry.
13. Veterinary Standards. Strengthen current regulatory language, with increased penalty guidelines, requiring veterinarians to perform examination, diagnosis and treatment protocols and strict compliance by trainers.
14. Out of competition testing. Increase the utilization of out of competition testing.
15. Training for trainers and vets. Provide ongoing training to trainers and veterinarians on risks of corticosteroids and other permitted medications.
16. Review Penalty guidelines. Review and strengthen medication penalty guidelines, as needed, to further deter violations. (Cherwa: This should extend beyond medication violations. In the stewards reports, we’ve seen enough pocket change fines to last a lifetime.)
Active Regulatory Changes (moved for public comment)
1. Requires trainers to maintain complete records of all veterinary treatments and make them available upon demand of the examining veterinarian.*
2. Requires veterinarians to electronically submit the mandated 24-hour treatment reports.
3. Prohibits the use of bisphosphonates in racehorses.*
4. Establishes strict threshold limits for permitted medications during workouts.*
5. Allows jockeys to use the riding crop for safety purposes only, i.e., prohibit use of the crop for encouragement.** (Cherwa note: This is most controversial of all recommendations. It will likely be figured out at the next meeting. But no guarantees.)
6. Eliminates the use of Lasix for all two-year-old horses beginning in 2020 and all subsequent years, ultimately resulting in the elimination of the drug in racing.*
7. Requires that medical records for the previous 14 days accompany any horse shipping-in to race in CA from another jurisdiction.*
8. Causes any horse receiving extracorporeal shock wave therapy to be placed on the Veterinarian’s List for 30 days.
9. Denies eligibility to any horse that has not been in the care of a CHRB licensed trainer for at least seven consecutive days.*
10. Requires that an applicant for trainer’s license must serve a successful one-year apprenticeship under a CHRB licensed trainer before being licensed as a trainer.*
11. Requires trainers to complete 12 hours of continuing education classes over three years in order to be relicensed.
* If adopted will be the most stringent rule of any racing jurisdiction in the country.
** An alternate version, permitting tapping on the shoulder, is under consideration by the Board. Either, if adopted, will be the most stringent rule in North America and Europe.
Regulatory Changes Effective 2019
12. Suspended authorized thresholds for all anti-inflammatory medications at all racetracks in California, resulting in zero tolerance for those substances in post-race laboratory tests.***
13. Greatly expanded out-of-competition testing and provided the means for prosecution of offenders.
14. Expanded statutorily mandated necropsies for any horse that dies within a CHRB enclosure to full investigations conducted by CHRB investigations and Official Veterinarians, utilizing the Board’s subpoena power as necessary.***
15. Denied eligibility to any horse that is four years old or older that a) has never raced or b) has not raced in 120 days or longer, until such has horse has performed satisfactorily in a timed workout before the CHRB Official Veterinarian.***
16. Required the transfer of all medical records for any horse that is claimed (purchased out of a race) to the new attending veterinarian.***
17. Required that all horses within CHRB enclosures be microchipped in order to start in a race.***
*** Currently the most stringent rule of any racing jurisdiction in the country.
OK, I’m back. This is a pretty good look at the future. Now, we’ll see if it works.
Los Alamitos daytime review
The feature on Friday was an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs for a purse of $45,000. Over a rain-splashed track, Donut Girl came from off the pace to go past a lot of tiring horses to win by 1 ¾ lengths.
It was her first race off a $25,000 claim by trainer Matt Chew. Donut Girl, ridden by Eswan Flores, paid $10.40, $5.40 and $3.20. Silken Spy was second and Miss Fia finished third.
Los Alamitos daytime preview
It’s probably the best thoroughbred day at Los Alamitos all year with a Grade 1 and a Grade 2, which should still be a Grade 1. There are also two allowance/optional claimer on the nine-race card. First post is 12:30 p.m.
The Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity is a Kentucky Derby springboard and worth a few Derby qualifying points. It’s for 2-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles. It was Grade 1 until this year when it was dropped. The thinking was the field sizes have been too small of late. Well, Saturday’s race has only four starters.
The favorite is Thousand Words, at 8-5, for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat. Baffert has won the race 11 times and all five times it has been at Los Alamitos. It previously was the Hollywood Park Futurity. The colt has run only one race, winning by a head. But his sire is Pioneerof the Nile, who sired Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Thousand Words was a $1 million purchase at last year’s Keeneland September sale.
Expected to also do well (certainly no worse than fourth) is Anneau d’Or at 9-5. Blaine Wright, who usually trains up north, and Juan Hernandez are the connections. He was second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita and broke his maiden at Golden Gate by eight lengths.
High Velocity (5-2) and Wrecking Crew (7-2) are also in the race. Post is around 2 p.m.
The Grade 1 is the $300,000 Starlet for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It only has five entrants. The favorite, at 4-5, is Donna Veloce for Simon Callaghan and Prat. She was second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and won her first race by 9 ¼ lengths. She was an $800,000 purchase for Kaleem Shah.
The second favorite is Bast, at 7-5, for Baffert and Drayden Van Dyke. She was third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and has won two Grade 1s, the Del Mar Debuntante and Chadelier Stakes at Santa Anita.
The other horses in the race are Gingham (6-1), K P Dreamin (12-1) and Roadrunner’s Honor (15-1). Post is around 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8, 6, 4, 7, 6, 5, 8, 10 (1 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc picks of the day
RACE TWO: No. 5 Ultimate Shilo (12-1)
Ultimate Shilo jockey Franciso Orduna-Rojas is 5 of 11 for this trainer for a 55% win rate and is in the money 82%. The horse put in a sharp work this week, a 35-second best of the day 3 furlong move. Second start off the layoff this is strictly a jockey/trainer stats play with a bonus of some sharp workouts. The last three workouts are better than the top choices in this race. The 12-1 morning line will likely go higher for us post time. Trainer Kelly Casteneda also adds blinkers today and with a 46% in the money percentage this horse may not win but should outperform the odds. We’d like the win though, but be sure to use in all exotic bets!
Friday’s result: Rineshaft bobbled badly at the start and lost all chance of winning running 4th. As for Buster Douglas he was punch drunk and ran off the board.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:00 Aqueduct (2): $150,000 Winter Memories Stakes, filies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Team Win (2-1)
9:18 Gulfstream (2): $110,000 Claiming Crown Express, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Whyruawesome (8-5)
10:00 Aqueduct (4): $125,000 Autumn Days Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fire Key (9-5)
10:17 Gulfstream (4): $110,000 Claiming Crown Glass Slipper, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Liza Star (5-2)
10:41 Tampa Bay (3): $100,000 Inaugural Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Another Miracle (6-5)
10:47 Gulfstream (5): $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Band of Angels (5-2)
11:09 Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $250,000 Go for Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Spiced Perfection (3-5)
11:20 Gulfstream (6): $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Benefactor (3-1)
11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Miss J. McKay (2-1)
11:52 Gulfstream (7): $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Shekky Shebaz (7-5)
12:13 Aqueduct (8): Grade 2 $250,000 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Maedean (7-2)
12:20 Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Still Having Fun (3-1)
12:24 Gulfstream (8): $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Salsa’s Return (9-5)
12:34 Parx (8): $100,000 Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes, Penn-breds 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Newstome (9-5)
12:43 Aqueduct (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Forza Di Oro (3-1)
12:56 Gulfstream (9): $125,000 Claiming Crown Tiara, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Una Luna (4-1)
1:16 Aqueduct (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Cigar Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Maximum Security (3-2)
1:28 Gulfstream (10): $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Leitone (2-1)
1:48 Los Alamitos (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Thousand Words (8-5)
1:51 Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Two Sixty (2-1)
2:00 Gulfstream (11): $125,000 Claiming Crown Emerald, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Muggsamatic (7-2)
3:28 Los Alamitos (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Donna Veloce (4-5)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Sunbeams Royal Ewin (7-2)
I will give this gelding another chance after breaking slow while getting bumped back at the start of last fifth-place outing when 2-1 vs. stronger field. He broke super in prior solid maiden victory when earning a strong 86 Trackmaster speed figure. Scatchmelater, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, has tendency to break slow.
Final thought
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 6.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 8-day meet. Showery & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.02 48.08 1:12.92 1:25.14 1:37.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Big Barrel
|116
|6
|5
|4–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–nk
|Velez
|1.90
|1
|Fast as Cass
|124
|1
|3
|5–½
|5–½
|5–2
|4–2
|2–4
|Espinoza
|1.00
|2
|R B Eye
|117
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|Roman
|10.90
|3
|Big Bad Gary
|121
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|Figueroa
|12.50
|4
|Dr. Bagley
|119
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–1
|5–4
|5–9
|Cedillo
|4.60
|5
|Lake Show
|117
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Mussad
|66.30
|6
|BIG BARREL
|5.80
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|FAST AS CASS
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|R B EYE
|2.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$6.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-2-3)
|$4.57
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-1-2)
|$17.20
Winner–Big Barrel B.g.4 by Surf Cat out of Brickyard Helen, by Southern Image. Bred by Alfred Pais (CA). Trainer: Gary Stute. Owner: Huston Racing Stable, Sanora, Steve and Stute, Gary. Mutuel Pool $33,243 Exacta Pool $19,389 Superfecta Pool $9,712 Trifecta Pool $13,268. Claimed–Fast as Cass by Antonio Mojarro. Trainer: Lorenzo Ruiz. Scratched–none.
BIG BARREL stalked four wide, bid four wide on the backstretch, stalked again, came four wide into the stretch, re-bid three deep to take the lead, inched away in the drive, drifted to the inside and held under left handed urging. FAST AS CASS stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and in upper stretch and finished willingly to just miss. R B EYE stalked a bit off the rail, bid between horses then tracked just off the inside on the second turn, re-bid between foes in the stretch and held third. BIG BAD GARY sped between horses to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, fought back in the stretch then weakened in the final furlong. DR. BAGLEY stalked between horses then bid three deep between foes on the backstretch, tracked again on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. LAKE SHOW chased off the rail, angled to the inside on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.37 46.48 58.98 1:05.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Kristi's Tiger
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|3–4
|1–1¼
|Blanc
|8.80
|2
|Slewbury Park
|113
|2
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|3.70
|4
|Awesome Alessandra
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–2½
|3–5
|Roman
|6.60
|3
|Chromes Lil Sis
|122
|3
|1
|5–3½
|4–1½
|4–4
|4–5
|Payeras
|57.10
|5
|Aurora Night
|120
|5
|3
|4–2
|5–hd
|6
|5–½
|Pereira
|8.80
|6
|Bayonce
|118
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–2½
|5–½
|6
|Cedillo
|0.60
|1
|KRISTI'S TIGER
|19.60
|6.20
|3.60
|2
|SLEWBURY PARK
|3.40
|2.40
|4
|AWESOME ALESSANDRA
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$58.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$24.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-4-3)
|$39.89
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-4)
|$62.60
Winner–Kristi's Tiger B.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Lottawampum, by Indian Charlie. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC & Alan Klein (CA). Trainer: Thomas Ray Bell, II. Owner: Bell, Richard A. and Brewster, Clark O.. Mutuel Pool $45,045 Daily Double Pool $11,136 Exacta Pool $19,502 Superfecta Pool $8,910 Trifecta Pool $12,005. Scratched–none.
KRISTI'S TIGER broke slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and rallied along the rail under urging to the front in deep stretch to prove best. SLEWBURY PARK dueled inside, drifted out leaving the turn and into the stretch, fought back, drifted in under right handed pressured past midstretch, was between foes in deep stretch and held second. AWESOME ALESSANDRA dueled outside the runner-up then between horses, battled outside that rival on the turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. CHROMES LIL SIS stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. AURORA NIGHT stalked between horses, steadied into the turn, continued off the inside and weakened. BAYONCE stalked four wide then bid three deep leaving the backstretch, continued off the rail on the turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 21.96 44.78 56.62 1:03.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Two Fifty Coup
|120
|4
|3
|4–1
|2–3
|1–2
|1–4
|Cedillo
|2.10
|5
|Grab the Munny
|120
|5
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|3–½
|2–½
|Franco
|3.10
|1
|Savagery
|120
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–2½
|3–5
|Prat
|2.00
|3
|Rineshaft
|120
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–3
|4–¾
|Pereira
|12.90
|6
|Docktarri
|118
|6
|5
|6
|6
|5–1
|5–8
|Orduna-Rojas
|17.70
|2
|Mo Dinero
|120
|2
|2
|2–hd
|5–1½
|6
|6
|Gutierrez
|5.00
|4
|TWO FIFTY COUP
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|GRAB THE MUNNY
|3.40
|2.80
|1
|SAVAGERY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$58.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-3)
|$14.11
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$40.10
Winner–Two Fifty Coup Ch.g.3 by Congrats out of Coup, by Empire Maker. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Purple Rein Racing and Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $67,803 Daily Double Pool $4,990 Exacta Pool $30,176 Superfecta Pool $15,765 Trifecta Pool $21,176. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (6-1-4) paid $88.60. Pick Three Pool $14,697.
TWO FIFTY COUP had speed outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid outside that one in the stretch to gain the lead, kicked clear under a strong hand ride and proved best under steady handling late while drifting in a bit. GRAB THE MUNNY stalked three deep to the stretch and edged the pacesetter late for second. SAVAGERY sped to the early lead, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace inside, fought back in upper stretch and lost second late. RINESHAFT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. DOCKTARRI stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and also weakened. MO DINERO saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $10,000-$9,000. Time 21.68 44.79 57.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Burn Me Twice
|122
|2
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|Pereira
|6.20
|8
|Short of Ez
|124
|7
|6
|5–2½
|4–2
|4–3
|2–½
|Figueroa
|2.70
|1
|Kenny Benny
|122
|1
|2
|3–1
|1–hd
|2–2
|3–½
|Aragon
|31.90
|5
|Desert General
|119
|4
|8
|6–1
|8–1½
|7–1½
|4–3½
|Velez
|1.10
|6
|Royal Seeker
|122
|5
|5
|9
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Ochoa
|19.90
|9
|Ps Bettin On You
|122
|8
|3
|2–½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|6–½
|Guce
|18.70
|3
|Buster Douglas
|122
|3
|9
|8–hd
|7–hd
|6–½
|7–1
|Espinoza
|13.80
|7
|Tiz Love
|124
|6
|7
|7–1½
|9
|9
|8–3½
|Franco
|7.90
|10
|Nova
|122
|9
|4
|4–2
|5–2
|8–1
|9
|Payeras
|70.90
|2
|BURN ME TWICE
|14.40
|7.00
|4.80
|8
|SHORT OF EZ
|4.80
|3.60
|1
|KENNY BENNY
|9.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$60.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$33.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-1-5)
|$124.75
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-8-1)
|$372.50
Winner–Burn Me Twice B.g.5 by Wilburn out of Double D Appeal, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Edward Brown & John Word (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J. and Word, John. Mutuel Pool $154,928 Daily Double Pool $10,456 Exacta Pool $108,991 Superfecta Pool $72,711 Trifecta Pool $74,588. Scratched–Chrisiscookin.
$1 Pick Three (1-4-2) paid $217.90. Pick Three Pool $8,283.
BURN ME TWICE dueled between horses, regained a short lead past midstretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. SHORT OF EZ stalked off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and edged rivals late for the place. KENNY BENNY dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch and held third. DESERT GENERAL stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and finished well late. ROYAL SEEKER reluctant to load, settled outside a rival to the stretch and had a mild late bid. PS BETTIN ON YOU prompted the pace three deep to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) saved ground off the pace throughout and lacked the needed rally. TIZ LOVE chased outside or off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. NOVA had speed four wide then stalked off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. BURN ME TWICE wore calks.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.46 44.37 56.53 1:02.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Italiano
|124
|8
|7
|6–2
|6–2
|5–2
|1–2
|Prat
|3.80
|7
|Portando
|124
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–¾
|Gryder
|32.50
|8
|Oil Can Knight
|122
|6
|6
|3–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–1¾
|Cedillo
|8.10
|9
|Hardcore Troubador
|124
|7
|2
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|4–½
|Pereira
|1.40
|4
|Heartfullofstars
|124
|2
|8
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–2
|5–1¼
|Franco
|3.00
|1
|Great Blake
|124
|1
|1
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–1½
|6–nk
|Arrieta
|30.60
|5
|Saratoga Morning
|124
|3
|3
|2–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|7–2½
|Roman
|11.40
|6
|Conquest Cobra
|119
|4
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|13.20
|10
|ITALIANO
|9.60
|5.40
|3.60
|7
|PORTANDO
|20.80
|9.40
|8
|OIL CAN KNIGHT
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-10)
|$44.60
|$1 EXACTA (10-7)
|$82.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-7-8-9)
|$178.34
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-7-8)
|$462.20
Winner–Italiano B.c.4 by Twirling Candy out of Personal Sunset, by Belong to Me. Bred by Al Graziani (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: Mike Sisk. Mutuel Pool $153,118 Daily Double Pool $14,989 Exacta Pool $94,812 Superfecta Pool $46,874 Trifecta Pool $53,688. Scratched–Midnight Special, Owning.
$1 Pick Three (4-2-10) paid $88.50. Pick Three Pool $29,096. $1 Pick Four (1-4-2-10) 4 correct paid $982.80. Pick Four Pool $48,626. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-1-4-2-10) 5 correct paid $2,545.80. Pick Five Pool $165,773.
ITALIANO stalked outside than angled in outside a rival for the turn, swung four wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch to prove best. PORTANDO stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid between foes in deep stretch and gained the place. OIL CAN KNIGHT stalked outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch, also bid between horses in deep stretch and was edged for second. HARDCORE TROUBADOR dueled outside a rival, kicked clear a bit off the rail on the turn, continued clear past midstretch, drifted in late and weakened in the final stages. HEARTFULLOFSTARS saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and improved position. GREAT BLAKE stalked the pace inside, came out some in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary response. SARATOGA MORNING angled in and pressed the pace inside then stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and weakened. CONQUEST COBRA settled off the pace outside a rival, came out into the stretch and did not rally.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.35 44.82 57.68 1:10.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Donut Girl
|122
|4
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–1½
|1–1¾
|Flores
|4.20
|5
|Silken Spy
|122
|5
|2
|3–hd
|5–½
|6–2
|2–nk
|Hernandez
|15.30
|7
|Miss Fia
|120
|7
|6
|5–4
|3–2
|1–1½
|3–hd
|Delgadillo
|1.80
|1
|Tijori
|120
|1
|3
|2–hd
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–3
|Prat
|2.70
|3
|Time for Ebby
|122
|3
|5
|6–1½
|7
|7
|5–11
|Espinoza
|20.10
|6
|Edna
|115
|6
|1
|4–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|6–5
|Velez
|5.60
|2
|Love a Honeybadger
|122
|2
|4
|1–2
|1–1½
|3–hd
|7
|Cedillo
|7.90
|4
|DONUT GIRL
|10.40
|5.40
|3.20
|5
|SILKEN SPY
|14.20
|5.20
|7
|MISS FIA
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-4)
|$121.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$29.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-1)
|$85.55
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$158.50
Winner–Donut Girl B.f.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Saturday's Girl, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC, Alan Klein &Rusty Brown (CA). Trainer: Matthew Chew. Owner: Integrity Racing Stable, Little Baca Racing, LLC and Victor Racing. Mutuel Pool $138,978 Daily Double Pool $14,470 Exacta Pool $71,483 Superfecta Pool $32,872 Trifecta Pool $44,022. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (2-10-4) paid $606.00. Pick Three Pool $44,403.
DONUT GIRL broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail then inside into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead nearing the sixteenth pole and won clear. SILKEN SPY stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, bid between horses past the eighth pole and edged rivals for the place. MISS FIA bobbled some at the start, stalked four wide then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival, inched away nearing the furlong marker and held third. TIJORI saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in deep stretch and was edged for third. TIME FOR EBBY chased off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. EDNA stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and weakened in the final furlong. LOVE A HONEYBADGER sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back in upper stretch and also weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 24.36 48.16 1:12.91 1:25.34 1:38.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Paige Runner
|122
|4
|5
|4–1
|3–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–½
|Figueroa
|13.50
|4
|Saving Sophie
|122
|3
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–2
|3–½
|2–ns
|Van Dyke
|1.10
|8
|Visual Magic
|122
|5
|3
|1–1
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–3
|Franco
|3.70
|3
|Vegas Palm
|124
|2
|1
|3–½
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|4–¾
|Prat
|3.40
|9
|Catch the Eye
|122
|6
|4
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–3½
|Gryder
|5.70
|2
|Cover Version
|124
|1
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Cedillo
|12.10
|6
|PAIGE RUNNER
|29.00
|6.80
|3.60
|4
|SAVING SOPHIE
|2.80
|2.20
|8
|VISUAL MAGIC
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$129.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$35.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-8-3)
|$45.79
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-4-8)
|$181.80
Winner–Paige Runner B.f.3 by Mucho Macho Man out of Trojenna, by Lawyer Ron. Bred by Double J H Stable, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Double JH Stable, Inc. and Roman, Jennifer Gayle. Mutuel Pool $101,849 Daily Double Pool $11,238 Exacta Pool $49,746 Superfecta Pool $32,994 Trifecta Pool $36,042. Scratched–Lily's Storm, Prance, Sunriser, Unicorn.
$1 Pick Three (10-4-6) paid $786.80. Pick Three Pool $19,595.
PAIGE RUNNER stalked between horses then three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, bid outside the pacesetter leaving that turn, took a short lead past the furlong pole under urging and held gamely between foes late. SAVING SOPHIE chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, bid three wide past the eighth pole and continued willingly to just miss. VISUAL MAGIC had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace just off the rail then inside, fought back leaving the second turn and through a long drive and continued gamely to the end. VEGAS PALM stalked inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response. CATCH THE EYE stalked three deep then between foes on the backstretch, fell back some on the second turn and could not summon the necessary late kick. COVER VERSION bobbled at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.19 45.52 57.54 1:04.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Harliss
|119
|1
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–5
|Velez
|0.60
|6
|Acclamation King
|112
|4
|1
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–2½
|2–1¼
|Mussad
|61.70
|7
|U S Hero
|117
|5
|4
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.30
|8
|Wild Cat Canyon
|122
|6
|5
|3–1½
|3–1½
|4–4
|4–1½
|Rojas Fernandez
|4.60
|2
|Ziyanair
|124
|2
|9
|9
|9
|6–hd
|5–1¼
|Figueroa
|13.20
|9
|Son of a Queen
|122
|7
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–1
|6–¾
|Hernandez
|41.40
|4
|Artcrilic
|122
|3
|3
|8–4
|8–2
|7–1½
|7–2
|Orduna-Rojas
|71.90
|11
|Bob Again
|122
|9
|7
|6–1½
|6–1
|8–1
|8–2
|Payeras
|17.00
|10
|L'Engineer
|122
|8
|8
|7–1
|7–1½
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|18.30
|1
|HARLISS
|3.20
|2.80
|2.40
|6
|ACCLAMATION KING
|21.80
|8.00
|7
|U S HERO
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$56.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$37.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-7-8)
|$114.74
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-7-8-2)
|Carryover $5,570
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-6-7)
|$287.90
Winner–Harliss Ch.g.5 by Midshipman out of Princesa Marin, by Ocean Terrace. Bred by Mike Freeny (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Freeny, Patricia and Grayson, Jr., Bob. Mutuel Pool $113,194 Daily Double Pool $33,562 Exacta Pool $81,228 Superfecta Pool $56,939 Super High Five Pool $7,302 Trifecta Pool $55,954. Scratched–Ridgeway, Street Machine, Suezaaana.
$1 Pick Three (4-6-1) paid $185.00. Pick Three Pool $46,559. $1 Pick Four (10-4-6-1/3/5/12) 4 correct paid $1,958.20. Pick Four Pool $208,557. $2 Pick Six (4-2-10-4-6-1/3/5/12) 5 out of 6 paid $2,551.20. Pick Six Pool $22,286. Pick Six Carryover $11,906.
HARLISS had good early speed and dueled inside, kicked clear under urging past midstretch and proved best. ACCLAMATION KING dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch then could not match strides in the final furlong but held second while drifting in late. U S HERO chased off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. WILD CAT CANYON stalked off the rail, drifted four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ZIYANAIR broke a bit slowly, settled inside then just off the rail, came out into the stretch and improved position. SON OF A QUEEN chased off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. ARTCRILIC chased just off the rail then inside, continued along the fence on the turn and in the stretch and lacked a response. BOB AGAIN stalked outside, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. L'ENGINEER settled outside then off the rail, came five wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, December 7.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mi Bouchon
|Christian Aragon
|124
|Angela Maria Aquino
|20-1
|6,250
|2
|Harrovian
|Eswan Flores
|124
|John E. Cortez
|10-1
|6,250
|3
|Rmanie's Grey Suit
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Samuel Nichols
|4-1
|6,250
|4
|Bully for Eric
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Reed Saldana
|5-2
|6,250
|5
|Towards the Light
|Edgar Payeras
|124
|Kelly Castaneda
|5-1
|6,250
|6
|Puriano
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
|6,250
|7
|Dutt Bart
|Anthony Locke
|124
|Gail E. Ruffu
|30-1
|6,250
|8
|Seattle Encounter
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|4-1
|6,250
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Fort Dodge
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Sharpshootingeorge
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Jesus Mendoza
|8-1
|18,000
|3
|Merwin's Magic
|Mauro Donoe
|112
|Neil A. Koch
|20-1
|20,000
|4
|Spectator's Dream
|Edgar Payeras
|120
|Jesus Mendoza
|4-1
|18,000
|5
|Ultimate Shilo
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|122
|Kelly Castaneda
|12-1
|20,000
|6
|Western Flyer
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Sam J. Scolamieri
|4-1
|20,000
|7
|Derby Storm
|Heriberto Figueroa
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|7-2
|20,000
|8
|Malibu Magic
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|5-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Meistermind
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|2
|Street to Indy
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|7-2
|3
|Bitter Ring Home
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Cesar DeAlba
|15-1
|4
|Arch Anthem
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|5
|Hootie
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|7
|Blue Dancer
|Francisco Arrieta
|124
|Kerri Raven
|10-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'Los Alamitos Futurity'. Stakes. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Anneau d'Or
|Juan Hernandez
|120
|Blaine D. Wright
|9-5
|2
|Wrecking Crew
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|3
|Thousand Words
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|4
|High Velocity
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Owning
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|40,000
|2
|League of Shadows
|Francisco Arrieta
|124
|Kerri Raven
|5-1
|3
|Torosay
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|4
|Rogallo
|Jorge Velez
|115
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|5
|Make It a Triple
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|6-1
|6
|Rick's Dream
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Reed Saldana
|5-1
|7
|Speed Pass
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mongolian Empire
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|Enebish Ganbat
|8-1
|2
|Smoovie
|Tyler Baze
|121
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|50,000
|3
|Message
|Drayden Van Dyke
|119
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|4
|Mulhima
|Abel Cedillo
|119
|Anna Meah
|12-1
|5
|Amatara
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|6
|Ms Peintour
|Brice Blanc
|121
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'The Starlet'. Stakes. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roadrunner's Honor
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|2
|Bast
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|3
|Donna Veloce
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|4-5
|4
|Gingham
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|5
|K P Dreamin
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|War Path
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|2
|Absolute Unit
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|5-2
|3
|Hallowed Gift
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|4
|Phast Pharoah
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|4-1
|5
|Opus Equus
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|6
|Ra'ad
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|7
|My Sunshine
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|8
|Moonlight Beach
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
NINTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Papa Tony
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Beyond Precher
|Eswan Flores
|118
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|40,000
|3
|Tenga's Gold
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|20-1
|50,000
|4
|Ridge Route
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|12-1
|50,000
|5
|Radio Tim
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|20-1
|50,000
|6
|Champs Success
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|9-2
|50,000
|7
|Zees Empire
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Mike Harrington
|30-1
|50,000
|8
|Startling
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|50,000
|9
|Baltimore Beecho
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Jorge Periban
|5-2
|40,000
|10
|Tiger the Man
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|He's a Hit
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|50,000