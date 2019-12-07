Racing! CHRB recommendations to the Governor

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we get ready for a great day of racing at Los Alamitos.

Remembering back a couple weeks at the California Horse Racing Board meeting that would never end, executive director Rick Baedeker announced several recommendations the board was making to Gov. Gavin Newsom. He hit many of the high points.

Well those ideas were being worked on until Wednesday, when the memorandum was sent to Newsom. It’s broken down into four categories. Ideas that require statutory changes, possible policy changes, active changes that are in the pipeline and those changes that become real during this year.

Rather than my normal edited versions, I’ll give it to you just as the Governor got it, except for a couple of my notes. Baedeker actually writes pretty clearly, so he didn’t need my editing help. (Although he used e.g., where I would have used i.e., but they mean the same thing.) I’ve skipped his intro, where he outlines what the Board and staff did. So, let’s get right to the plans.

Potential Statutory Changes

1. Modification of confidentiality requirements. The statute currently requires that “all test results remain confidential unless and until a complaint is filed.” The Board recommends a modification to the statute to make public any positive test within 24 hours of receipt of confirmation of the presence of the prohibited substance from the independent laboratory.

2. CHRB license fees and penalty revenue earmarked for specific safety measures. Use of these funds would be strictly limited to contracting additional state veterinarians, safety stewards and infrastructure support clearly related to the safety and welfare of horses and riders.

3. Veterinary Medical Record Exemptions. Permit access to horse medical records to owners, CHRB veterinarians, track veterinarians, trainers and jockeys.

Potential Policy Changes

4. Placement of high priority watch list horses on the Vet’s List. Mandate that any horse placed on the “high priority” watch list by the review panel be placed on the Vet’s List and prohibited from racing and training until removal from the list by the Official (CHRB) Veterinarian.

5. Vet’s List enhancement. Add stricter protocols for removal from Vet’s List (e.g., MRI, PET scan).

6. Fatality information. Fatality details, including trainer identity, will be posted weekly on the CHRB website beginning January 1, 2020.

7. Provisions for Whistleblowers. Require tracks to provide mechanism and protections for whistleblowers to report suspicious activity.

8. Sealed tracks. Prohibit training or racing on racetracks that have been modified to handle rainy weather. (Cherwa note: If this gets passed it will make it easy for Santa Anita to find 12 days to cancel.)

9. Corticosteroids. Gradually prohibit the use of corticosteroid medications.

10. Synthetic Surfaces. Continue to research the feasibility and desirability of synthetic surfaces. (Cherwa note: This is called giving the illusion of taking a stand without actually taking a stand.)

11. Shockwave therapy. Prohibit extracorporeal shock wave therapy.

12. Medical Reports. Require submission of 30-day medical report at time of entry.

13. Veterinary Standards. Strengthen current regulatory language, with increased penalty guidelines, requiring veterinarians to perform examination, diagnosis and treatment protocols and strict compliance by trainers.

14. Out of competition testing. Increase the utilization of out of competition testing.

15. Training for trainers and vets. Provide ongoing training to trainers and veterinarians on risks of corticosteroids and other permitted medications.

16. Review Penalty guidelines. Review and strengthen medication penalty guidelines, as needed, to further deter violations. (Cherwa: This should extend beyond medication violations. In the stewards reports, we’ve seen enough pocket change fines to last a lifetime.)

Active Regulatory Changes (moved for public comment)

1. Requires trainers to maintain complete records of all veterinary treatments and make them available upon demand of the examining veterinarian.*

2. Requires veterinarians to electronically submit the mandated 24-hour treatment reports.

3. Prohibits the use of bisphosphonates in racehorses.*

4. Establishes strict threshold limits for permitted medications during workouts.*

5. Allows jockeys to use the riding crop for safety purposes only, i.e., prohibit use of the crop for encouragement.** (Cherwa note: This is most controversial of all recommendations. It will likely be figured out at the next meeting. But no guarantees.)

6. Eliminates the use of Lasix for all two-year-old horses beginning in 2020 and all subsequent years, ultimately resulting in the elimination of the drug in racing.*

7. Requires that medical records for the previous 14 days accompany any horse shipping-in to race in CA from another jurisdiction.*

8. Causes any horse receiving extracorporeal shock wave therapy to be placed on the Veterinarian’s List for 30 days.

9. Denies eligibility to any horse that has not been in the care of a CHRB licensed trainer for at least seven consecutive days.*

10. Requires that an applicant for trainer’s license must serve a successful one-year apprenticeship under a CHRB licensed trainer before being licensed as a trainer.*

11. Requires trainers to complete 12 hours of continuing education classes over three years in order to be relicensed.

* If adopted will be the most stringent rule of any racing jurisdiction in the country.

** An alternate version, permitting tapping on the shoulder, is under consideration by the Board. Either, if adopted, will be the most stringent rule in North America and Europe.

Regulatory Changes Effective 2019

12. Suspended authorized thresholds for all anti-inflammatory medications at all racetracks in California, resulting in zero tolerance for those substances in post-race laboratory tests.***

13. Greatly expanded out-of-competition testing and provided the means for prosecution of offenders.

14. Expanded statutorily mandated necropsies for any horse that dies within a CHRB enclosure to full investigations conducted by CHRB investigations and Official Veterinarians, utilizing the Board’s subpoena power as necessary.***

15. Denied eligibility to any horse that is four years old or older that a) has never raced or b) has not raced in 120 days or longer, until such has horse has performed satisfactorily in a timed workout before the CHRB Official Veterinarian.***

16. Required the transfer of all medical records for any horse that is claimed (purchased out of a race) to the new attending veterinarian.***

17. Required that all horses within CHRB enclosures be microchipped in order to start in a race.***

*** Currently the most stringent rule of any racing jurisdiction in the country.

OK, I’m back. This is a pretty good look at the future. Now, we’ll see if it works.

Los Alamitos daytime review

The feature on Friday was an allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going six furlongs for a purse of $45,000. Over a rain-splashed track, Donut Girl came from off the pace to go past a lot of tiring horses to win by 1 ¾ lengths.

It was her first race off a $25,000 claim by trainer Matt Chew. Donut Girl, ridden by Eswan Flores, paid $10.40, $5.40 and $3.20. Silken Spy was second and Miss Fia finished third.

Los Alamitos daytime preview

It’s probably the best thoroughbred day at Los Alamitos all year with a Grade 1 and a Grade 2, which should still be a Grade 1. There are also two allowance/optional claimer on the nine-race card. First post is 12:30 p.m.

The Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity is a Kentucky Derby springboard and worth a few Derby qualifying points. It’s for 2-year-olds going 1 1/16 miles. It was Grade 1 until this year when it was dropped. The thinking was the field sizes have been too small of late. Well, Saturday’s race has only four starters.

The favorite is Thousand Words, at 8-5, for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat. Baffert has won the race 11 times and all five times it has been at Los Alamitos. It previously was the Hollywood Park Futurity. The colt has run only one race, winning by a head. But his sire is Pioneerof the Nile, who sired Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Thousand Words was a $1 million purchase at last year’s Keeneland September sale.

Expected to also do well (certainly no worse than fourth) is Anneau d’Or at 9-5. Blaine Wright, who usually trains up north, and Juan Hernandez are the connections. He was second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Santa Anita and broke his maiden at Golden Gate by eight lengths.

High Velocity (5-2) and Wrecking Crew (7-2) are also in the race. Post is around 2 p.m.

The Grade 1 is the $300,000 Starlet for 2-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles. It only has five entrants. The favorite, at 4-5, is Donna Veloce for Simon Callaghan and Prat. She was second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and won her first race by 9 ¼ lengths. She was an $800,000 purchase for Kaleem Shah.

The second favorite is Bast, at 7-5, for Baffert and Drayden Van Dyke. She was third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and has won two Grade 1s, the Del Mar Debuntante and Chadelier Stakes at Santa Anita.

The other horses in the race are Gingham (6-1), K P Dreamin (12-1) and Roadrunner’s Honor (15-1). Post is around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 8, 6, 4, 7, 6, 5, 8, 10 (1 also eligible).

Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc picks of the day

RACE TWO: No. 5 Ultimate Shilo (12-1)

Ultimate Shilo jockey Franciso Orduna-Rojas is 5 of 11 for this trainer for a 55% win rate and is in the money 82%. The horse put in a sharp work this week, a 35-second best of the day 3 furlong move. Second start off the layoff this is strictly a jockey/trainer stats play with a bonus of some sharp workouts. The last three workouts are better than the top choices in this race. The 12-1 morning line will likely go higher for us post time. Trainer Kelly Casteneda also adds blinkers today and with a 46% in the money percentage this horse may not win but should outperform the odds. We’d like the win though, but be sure to use in all exotic bets!

Friday’s result: Rineshaft bobbled badly at the start and lost all chance of winning running 4th. As for Buster Douglas he was punch drunk and ran off the board.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

9:00 Aqueduct (2): $150,000 Winter Memories Stakes, filies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Team Win (2-1)

9:18 Gulfstream (2): $110,000 Claiming Crown Express, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Whyruawesome (8-5)

10:00 Aqueduct (4): $125,000 Autumn Days Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fire Key (9-5)

10:17 Gulfstream (4): $110,000 Claiming Crown Glass Slipper, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Liza Star (5-2)

10:41 Tampa Bay (3): $100,000 Inaugural Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Another Miracle (6-5)

10:47 Gulfstream (5): $110,000 Claiming Crown Distaff Dash, Fla-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Band of Angels (5-2)

11:09 Aqueduct (6): Grade 3 $250,000 Go for Wand Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Spiced Perfection (3-5)

11:20 Gulfstream (6): $110,000 Claiming Crown Rapid Transit, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Benefactor (3-1)

11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Filly Championship, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Miss J. McKay (2-1)

11:52 Gulfstream (7): $110,000 Claiming Crown Canterbury, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Shekky Shebaz (7-5)

12:13 Aqueduct (8): Grade 2 $250,000 Demoiselle Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Maedean (7-2)

12:20 Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Juvenile Futurity, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Still Having Fun (3-1)

12:24 Gulfstream (8): $110,000 Claiming Crown Iron Horse, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Salsa’s Return (9-5)

12:34 Parx (8): $100,000 Pennsylvania Nursery Stakes, Penn-breds 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Newstome (9-5)

12:43 Aqueduct (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Remsen Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Forza Di Oro (3-1)

12:56 Gulfstream (9): $125,000 Claiming Crown Tiara, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Una Luna (4-1)

1:16 Aqueduct (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Cigar Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Maximum Security (3-2)

1:28 Gulfstream (10): $200,000 Claiming Crown Jewel, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Leitone (2-1)

1:48 Los Alamitos (4): Grade 2 $200,000 Los Alamitos Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Thousand Words (8-5)

1:51 Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Two Sixty (2-1)

2:00 Gulfstream (11): $125,000 Claiming Crown Emerald, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Muggsamatic (7-2)

3:28 Los Alamitos (7): Grade 1 $300,000 Starlet, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Donna Veloce (4-5)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Sunbeams Royal Ewin (7-2)

I will give this gelding another chance after breaking slow while getting bumped back at the start of last fifth-place outing when 2-1 vs. stronger field. He broke super in prior solid maiden victory when earning a strong 86 Trackmaster speed figure. Scatchmelater, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, has tendency to break slow.

Final thought

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.