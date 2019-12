Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, the man often credited with shepherding the league’s rapid growth in the 1980s, suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday, the NBA announced.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery,” the league said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.”

Stern, 77, spent 30 years as the league’s commissioner before stepping down in 2014.