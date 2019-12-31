NFL news: Jaguars keep Doug Marrone; Bears will stick with Mitch Trubisky as starter

The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons.

Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several players.

“This is not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization,” Khan said.

Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts, and Khan made it clear that expectations were high for 2020.

Jacksonville has two first-round draft picks, Nos. 9 and 20 overall, to help rebuild a roster that lacks talent and depth. Rookies Gardner Minshew, Josh Allen and Jawaan Taylor are a few of the building blocks in place for Marrone and Caldwell moving forward.

But there are plenty of holes, especially if the Jaguars part ways with several expensive veterans to create salary cap space.

Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago, citing the old-school coach’s overbearing ways as the main problem. Coughlin’s position as executive vice president of football operations will not be filled. Marrone and Caldwell will report directly to Khan.

“I want to see what we produce under a new organizational structure in 2020,” Khan said. “Goals have been established. Accountability will be paramount.”

Marrone is 23-28 in three seasons, including 11-21 following a trip to the 2017 AFC title game, and has expressed his frustration with the roster, much of which Coughlin put together.

Jacksonville signed former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles to a four-year, $88-million deal during the offseason.

Foles broke his left collarbone in the opener, missed eight games and was benched in his third game back. Minshew was one of several bright spots, going 6-6 in 12 starts and becoming just the 14th rookie in NFL history — and first drafted after the fourth round — to throw at least 20 touchdowns passes.

Mitch Trubisky is the Bears’ 2020 starter

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters Tuesday that beleaguered quarterback Mitch Trubisky would remain the team’s starter in 2020.

“Patience with a quarterback is hard, but a lot of things pay off if you’re able to get through these tough times,” Pace said two days after the Bears finished the season at 8-8 and out of the playoffs.

But Pace wouldn’t commit to the former No. 2 overall pick beyond that, saying the team had not made any decisions regarding its fifth-year option on Trubisky for the 2021 season.

Pace also stated that Trubisky might need surgery on his left shoulder after playing with a partially torn labrum for much of the season.

Trubisky has struggled with consistency during his three NFL seasons. This year, Trubisky threw for 3,138 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His quarterback rating was 83.0.