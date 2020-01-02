Cooper Webb to begin Supercross title defense in season-opening race at Angel Stadium

Braaap season is back.

The sound of dirt-bike engines shredding dirt will echo throughout Angel Stadium on Saturday with the season-opening race of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series.

Reigning champion Cooper Webb will begin his title defense in Anaheim against a field which includes series favorites such as Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen and veteran Chad Reed.

Webb won the last time he was in Anaheim, in late January, during the second event at Angel Stadium en route to his first 450SX championship.

Tomac claimed six victories last season, including the series finale in Las Vegas. Webb finished third in that race, easily giving him the points he needed to win the series championship.

Reed, 37, is the most decorated international racer with 44 total wins, but this will be his last Supercross circuit run. In November, Reed announced his decision to retire following the 2020 season at the AUS-X Open Melbourne, in his native Australia.

But a rider’s retirement doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see them around. Take racing legend Ryan Dungey for example.

Dungey, who retired following his fourth 450SX championship-clinching victory in 2017, joined team GEICO Honda as a part-owner in early December and is serving in a mentor/coaching role for the team, which has two riders, Christian Craig and Jett Lawrence, in the 250SX race Saturday.

This year, the 17-round season will conclude in Salt Lake City on May 2 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, instead of Las Vegas, which had served as the finale host for the last 23 years.

Supercross will return to Orange County on Jan 18 for the series’ second event at Angel Stadium.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Where: Angel Stadium

When: Saturday, Fan Fest — Noon-6 p.m.; Races start — 7:05 p.m.

TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m.