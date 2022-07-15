Dodgers vs. Angels: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: Two teams that are going in opposite directions will be on display Friday when the Dodgers open a two-game Freeway Series against the Angels at Angel Stadium.

The Dodgers, who have won 13 out of their last 15 games, arrive in Anaheim fresh from a three-game sweep of the Cardinals after their 4-0 shutout win Thursday at St. Louis.

The Dodgers (58-30) are now 9½ games ahead of second-place San Diego in the National League West. A little more than three weeks ago, they were tied with the Padres for first place.

Meanwhile, the Angels’ extra-innings loss to Houston on Thursday was their eighth defeat in their last 10 games, and it left them 20 behind the Astros in the American League West with a fourth-place record of 39-51.

Friday’s game will feature a pair of left-handed starting pitchers — Clayton Kershaw, who is 6-2 with a 2.40 earned-run average for the Dodgers, and Patrick Sandoval, who is 3-4 with a 2.95 ERA for the Angels.

The teams met earlier in mid-June for a two-game set and the Dodgers won both contests.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Angels series

Where: Angel Stadium

Radio: 570 (KLAC), 830 (KLAA). 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish, 1330 (KWKW) Spanish

