Amid trade rumors, Kevin Love talks about losing his temper

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love during a game against the Celtics on Dec. 9, 2019, in Boston.
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is averaging 16.4 points and 10. 3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.6% from three-point range this season.
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Jan. 7, 2020
12:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, the focus of trade speculation for much of this NBA season, said his recent outbursts and actions were childish.

Love has been visibly upset during games against the Toronto Raptors last week and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, yelling at teammates on the bench and reportedly confronting general manager Koby Altman after getting fined for his actions.

The forward, who has been outspoken about mental health, realizes his action were childish.

“People ask me, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ and '`What’s going on?’” Love told reporters Tuesday after the Cavaliers’ shootaround. “I’m like, ‘I’m good.’ Listen, I showed my actions on a national level. That was childish of me, and just goes to show you, I’m an unfinished product, like anybody.”

Love said the situation with Altman was overblown.

“I went in there and talked to Koby about it in conversation,” Love said. “Came to the arena, Koby and I were great. … There was no altercation, there was no screaming match, you can ask him, that’s what it was.”

Trade rumors surrounding Love, who signed a four-year, $120-million contract in 2017, is nothing new for the five-time All-Star forward. The Cavaliers, who have a 10-26 record entering Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, are likely to move players such as Love or veteran center Tristan Thompson by the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

Love, who is averaging 16.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season, said trade rumors are not bothering him. “I’ve accepted that,” he said. “Let the chips fall where they may.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

