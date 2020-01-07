Video: Joel Embiid’s finger wasn’t broken, it just looked like it

Joel Embiid dislocated his left ring finger, which was pointed sideways and overlapped his pinkie, during the first quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, but he hardly missed a beat.

After a quick trip to the locker room for treatment and taping of the finger, he returned to the court and nearly had a triple-double in a 120-113 victory. Embiid finished with 18 points on seven-of-17 shooting from the field, with nine rebounds and eight assists.

“I felt my finger snapping, and I thought I fractured it,” Embiid told reporters after the game. “They did some X-rays and said it was nothing.”

Embiid is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The 76ers ended a four-game losing streak with the win, while the Thunder lost for the first time in their last six games.