Video: Joel Embiid’s finger wasn’t broken, it just looked like it

76ers center Joel Embiid dislocated his left ring finger during the first quarter Monday but hardly missed a beat after some treatment and taping.
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Jan. 7, 2020
10:56 AM
Joel Embiid dislocated his left ring finger, which was pointed sideways and overlapped his pinkie, during the first quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, but he hardly missed a beat.

After a quick trip to the locker room for treatment and taping of the finger, he returned to the court and nearly had a triple-double in a 120-113 victory. Embiid finished with 18 points on seven-of-17 shooting from the field, with nine rebounds and eight assists.

“I felt my finger snapping, and I thought I fractured it,” Embiid told reporters after the game. “They did some X-rays and said it was nothing.”

Embiid is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

The 76ers ended a four-game losing streak with the win, while the Thunder lost for the first time in their last six games.

Dan Loumena
Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.
