NFC divisional playoff prediction: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers flexes after a touchdown against the Bears on Dec. 15 at Lambeau Field.
(Dylan Buell / Getty Images)
(Dylan Buell / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Jan. 12, 2020
9 AM
No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 3:30 p.m. PST, Ch. 11

What the Seahawks need to do: Seattle needs to rely on Russell Wilson and his elusiveness, and hit at least a couple of big off-schedule plays in the passing game. Whether it’s D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or somebody else, the Seahawks have got to get guys down the field. They can run it on Green Bay.

What the Packers need to do: Get the ball to Aaron Jones, who could have a big game as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Seattle’s secondary is vulnerable, so even though Davante Adams is the only dangerous wide receiver, Aaron Rodgers can keep moving the chains.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Seahawks are really banged up. Russell Wilson did a good job last week, but Philadelphia’s pass defense is bad. Hard to bet against Aaron Rodgers at home in the playoffs. Marshawn Lynch should be a bigger factor.

PACKERS 24, SEAHAWKS 20

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
