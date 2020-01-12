NFC divisional playoff prediction: Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers, 3:30 p.m. PST, Ch. 11

What the Seahawks need to do: Seattle needs to rely on Russell Wilson and his elusiveness, and hit at least a couple of big off-schedule plays in the passing game. Whether it’s D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or somebody else, the Seahawks have got to get guys down the field. They can run it on Green Bay.

What the Packers need to do: Get the ball to Aaron Jones, who could have a big game as a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Seattle’s secondary is vulnerable, so even though Davante Adams is the only dangerous wide receiver, Aaron Rodgers can keep moving the chains.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Seahawks are really banged up. Russell Wilson did a good job last week, but Philadelphia’s pass defense is bad. Hard to bet against Aaron Rodgers at home in the playoffs. Marshawn Lynch should be a bigger factor.

PACKERS 24, SEAHAWKS 20