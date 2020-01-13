Horse racing newsletter: CHRB changes its meeting locations

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remind you there is no racing at Santa Anita until Friday.

This year is going to be one of change for the California Horse Racing Board. The ever-shrinking board is down to five members with a new chair (Dr. Greg Ferraro), a new vice chair (Oscar Gonzales) and will have a new executive director when Rick Baedeker retires as soon as a replacement is brought aboard.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has two openings on the board and it’s unclear when he will appoint someone new. But he better get cooking as it won’t take much to cancel a meeting because of unavailability. Being a member of the CHRB is actually a pretty lousy job, where you get yelled at a lot, are the subject of constant social media criticism, and get a whopping $100 a month for your service.

We’ll certainly be covering every aspect on how the Board’s work is impacting California racing. But, first, let’s look at a seemingly unimportant move that will no doubt be the subject of criticism and suspicion.

Advertisement

Starting Jan. 22, the monthly meetings that were normally held at Santa Anita are moving to Sacramento. The next four meetings are up north. The first thought is that the move is being done to minimize the presence of animal rights’ activists. That’s both right and wrong.

First, the move was precipitated by Santa Anita, not the CHRB. The track told the CHRB that it preferred not hosting the meetings anymore. Its thinking was one of security as much as anything. Del Mar doesn’t host the meetings during its meet. They are across the street at a hotel. So, it’s not unprecedented by any means.

As the meetings have grown to be longer than “The Irishman,” you could certainly see a scenario where it’s still going on during racing. Protesters are mostly outside the gate during racing, but are lawfully allowed to attend government meetings, as should every citizen. If they care enough to show up, they should be heard.

But, if you are Santa Anita, a private company, would you want to regularly host a meeting in which about a dozen or so of the attendees only reason for being there is to try and get you shut down?

Advertisement

Sacramento is not as easy to get to as the population-heavy Los Angeles area. So, by extension, logic would tell you that there will be fewer activists up north than there would be down here. But, make no mistake, there are activists in Northern California, too. It’s just a matter of numbers.

I’ll leave the discussion of motivation to those of you out there. But, let’s get to why this is a very smart move.

It’s the CHRB’s job to regulate the industry. So, should the people being regulated be the friendly hosts of their overseers? And, in the case of Santa Anita, the track was giving the CHRB meeting space for free.

OK, before you get too worked up over that, realize that there is a rule that each track provides the CHRB office space, for things such as stewards, licensing and enforcement. Does that extend to CHRB meetings, probably not, but it has never seemed to be an issue. It’s my guess there is no nefarious reason the track didn’t charge the CHRB, especially on race days when there is staffing already in place.

On the other hand, there is incredible convenience in holding it at the track. But convenience shouldn’t be a bigger factor than eliminating any appearance of conflict of interest. (Although, I will always shop at the nearest grocery store, even if it costs more. Yes, convenience has its place in society.)

Secondly, it makes a lot of sense to host government meetings in the seat of government. Sure, the CHRB could have found a hotel with big enough meeting space in Pasadena, but why not hold it where the rules and laws are made? That concept needs no elaboration.

Trust me, I’m not itching to hop a plane to Sacramento. And, I’m sure L.A.-area based Board members Dennis Alfieri, Wendy Mitchell, Alex Solis and stalwarts Dr. Rick Arthur and Mike Marten would rather drive to a meeting than fly. And that’s not to mention all the jockey, owner, track and trainer reps.

The 2020 meeting schedule has five in Sacramento, three at Del Mar (presumably across the street), three TBDs and one at the Fair Grounds in Pleasanton. It begs the question, if any meeting should be held at a race track.

Advertisement

And, remember, as Baedeker seems duty bound to say during most public comment periods, taxpayer dollars are not funding the CHRB. So, there is no advantage or disadvantage to taxpayers where the meeting is held.

So, if you are really serious about cleaning up all the conflicts, this is a small but important step.

Stewards’ rulings

The stewards at Santa Anita were not terribly busy issuing rulings during the two-day opening week. So, let’s get right to them.

--Owner Tina Gonzalez was suspended for failure to honor a financial agreement with trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. No other details were offered but the cases #19SA0051 and #18LA0273 would seem to indicate one was from 2019 at Santa Anita and one from Los Alamitos in 2018.

--Jockey Tiago Pereira was suspended for three days (Jan. 5, 10, 11) for careless riding in the sixth race on Dec. 28, the Grade 1 American Oaks. Pereira was aboard So Much Happy in a 1 1/4-mile turf race when he crossed over after the dirt transition and caused another horse to steady. Pereira said the other rider never alerted him and he didn’t know the horse was there. The stewards said it was Pereira’s responsibility to know all his surroundings. So Much Happy finished eighth in the eight-horse race.

Who goofed, I’ve got to know?

That would be me. Actually, one is actually more of a clarification. In my Pegasus preview I said the draw would be Wednesday. Obviously, I meant the Wednesday before the race, not this Wednesday. But I should have been more clear. Also, in my preview I referred to Magic Wand as a he instead of a she.

Advertisement

Santa Anita review

Sunday’s feature was the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. There were only five entrants but it was clear that Mother Mother was best despite watching most of the race from near the back. Even though the winning margin was only 1 ¼ lengths, jockey Joel Rosario rode her with confidence with a complete hand ride.

Mother Mother paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Lady Ninja was second, followed by Show It N Moe It, Flor de LA Mar and Exuberance.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “It was a different group that she ran in last time (La Brea Stakes on Dec. 28), she came out of that race really well. We usually wouldn’t turn her around and run her back in this kind of race but we took the blinkers off her. She got a little rank early in the first race and went ding-dong with Bellafina. She looks so healthy and she looked so beautiful in the paddock so I thought it was a good spot. I thought if we win a race with her it would get her mind right. I think this win will really help her and I think we can stretch her out from here.”

Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “The blinkers off helped. She was good early, she relaxed well. Those two fillies (Show It N Moe It and Lady Ninja) really wanted to go to the lead and my filly was the best horse in the race.”

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Rego Park Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Scilly Cay ($5.60)

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. We’ll see you on Friday.