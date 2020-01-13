Horse racing newsletter: CHRB changes its meeting locations

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remind you there is no racing at Santa Anita until Friday.
This year is going to be one of change for the California Horse Racing Board. The ever-shrinking board is down to five members with a new chair (Dr. Greg Ferraro), a new vice chair (Oscar Gonzales) and will have a new executive director when Rick Baedeker retires as soon as a replacement is brought aboard.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has two openings on the board and it’s unclear when he will appoint someone new. But he better get cooking as it won’t take much to cancel a meeting because of unavailability. Being a member of the CHRB is actually a pretty lousy job, where you get yelled at a lot, are the subject of constant social media criticism, and get a whopping $100 a month for your service.
We’ll certainly be covering every aspect on how the Board’s work is impacting California racing. But, first, let’s look at a seemingly unimportant move that will no doubt be the subject of criticism and suspicion.
Starting Jan. 22, the monthly meetings that were normally held at Santa Anita are moving to Sacramento. The next four meetings are up north. The first thought is that the move is being done to minimize the presence of animal rights’ activists. That’s both right and wrong.
First, the move was precipitated by Santa Anita, not the CHRB. The track told the CHRB that it preferred not hosting the meetings anymore. Its thinking was one of security as much as anything. Del Mar doesn’t host the meetings during its meet. They are across the street at a hotel. So, it’s not unprecedented by any means.
As the meetings have grown to be longer than “The Irishman,” you could certainly see a scenario where it’s still going on during racing. Protesters are mostly outside the gate during racing, but are lawfully allowed to attend government meetings, as should every citizen. If they care enough to show up, they should be heard.
But, if you are Santa Anita, a private company, would you want to regularly host a meeting in which about a dozen or so of the attendees only reason for being there is to try and get you shut down?
Sacramento is not as easy to get to as the population-heavy Los Angeles area. So, by extension, logic would tell you that there will be fewer activists up north than there would be down here. But, make no mistake, there are activists in Northern California, too. It’s just a matter of numbers.
I’ll leave the discussion of motivation to those of you out there. But, let’s get to why this is a very smart move.
It’s the CHRB’s job to regulate the industry. So, should the people being regulated be the friendly hosts of their overseers? And, in the case of Santa Anita, the track was giving the CHRB meeting space for free.
OK, before you get too worked up over that, realize that there is a rule that each track provides the CHRB office space, for things such as stewards, licensing and enforcement. Does that extend to CHRB meetings, probably not, but it has never seemed to be an issue. It’s my guess there is no nefarious reason the track didn’t charge the CHRB, especially on race days when there is staffing already in place.
On the other hand, there is incredible convenience in holding it at the track. But convenience shouldn’t be a bigger factor than eliminating any appearance of conflict of interest. (Although, I will always shop at the nearest grocery store, even if it costs more. Yes, convenience has its place in society.)
Secondly, it makes a lot of sense to host government meetings in the seat of government. Sure, the CHRB could have found a hotel with big enough meeting space in Pasadena, but why not hold it where the rules and laws are made? That concept needs no elaboration.
Trust me, I’m not itching to hop a plane to Sacramento. And, I’m sure L.A.-area based Board members Dennis Alfieri, Wendy Mitchell, Alex Solis and stalwarts Dr. Rick Arthur and Mike Marten would rather drive to a meeting than fly. And that’s not to mention all the jockey, owner, track and trainer reps.
The 2020 meeting schedule has five in Sacramento, three at Del Mar (presumably across the street), three TBDs and one at the Fair Grounds in Pleasanton. It begs the question, if any meeting should be held at a race track.
And, remember, as Baedeker seems duty bound to say during most public comment periods, taxpayer dollars are not funding the CHRB. So, there is no advantage or disadvantage to taxpayers where the meeting is held.
So, if you are really serious about cleaning up all the conflicts, this is a small but important step.
Stewards’ rulings
The stewards at Santa Anita were not terribly busy issuing rulings during the two-day opening week. So, let’s get right to them.
--Owner Tina Gonzalez was suspended for failure to honor a financial agreement with trainer Jerry Hollendorfer. No other details were offered but the cases #19SA0051 and #18LA0273 would seem to indicate one was from 2019 at Santa Anita and one from Los Alamitos in 2018.
--Jockey Tiago Pereira was suspended for three days (Jan. 5, 10, 11) for careless riding in the sixth race on Dec. 28, the Grade 1 American Oaks. Pereira was aboard So Much Happy in a 1 1/4-mile turf race when he crossed over after the dirt transition and caused another horse to steady. Pereira said the other rider never alerted him and he didn’t know the horse was there. The stewards said it was Pereira’s responsibility to know all his surroundings. So Much Happy finished eighth in the eight-horse race.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
That would be me. Actually, one is actually more of a clarification. In my Pegasus preview I said the draw would be Wednesday. Obviously, I meant the Wednesday before the race, not this Wednesday. But I should have been more clear. Also, in my preview I referred to Magic Wand as a he instead of a she.
Santa Anita review
Sunday’s feature was the $75,000 Kalookan Queen Stakes for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. There were only five entrants but it was clear that Mother Mother was best despite watching most of the race from near the back. Even though the winning margin was only 1 ¼ lengths, jockey Joel Rosario rode her with confidence with a complete hand ride.
Mother Mother paid $2.80, $2.10 and $2.10. Lady Ninja was second, followed by Show It N Moe It, Flor de LA Mar and Exuberance.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “It was a different group that she ran in last time (La Brea Stakes on Dec. 28), she came out of that race really well. We usually wouldn’t turn her around and run her back in this kind of race but we took the blinkers off her. She got a little rank early in the first race and went ding-dong with Bellafina. She looks so healthy and she looked so beautiful in the paddock so I thought it was a good spot. I thought if we win a race with her it would get her mind right. I think this win will really help her and I think we can stretch her out from here.”
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “The blinkers off helped. She was good early, she relaxed well. Those two fillies (Show It N Moe It and Lady Ninja) really wanted to go to the lead and my filly was the best horse in the race.”
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Rego Park Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Scilly Cay ($5.60)
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
Now, here’s the star of the show, Sunday’s results. We’ll see you on Friday.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 12.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 9th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.86 48.25 1:12.14 1:23.63 1:35.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sedamar
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–1
|1–¾
|Blanc
|1.70
|5
|Sold It
|122
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1¼
|Gutierrez
|5.60
|6
|Love and Peace
|122
|6
|4
|4–2
|4–1½
|4–2
|3–hd
|3–1¾
|Prat
|3.10
|2
|K P Slickem
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|4–½
|Rispoli
|3.60
|3
|Wicked Old Fashion
|124
|3
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|Roman
|5.20
|4
|Chickatini
|122
|4
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–1
|4–2
|6
|Cedillo
|20.20
|1
|SEDAMAR
|5.40
|3.20
|2.60
|5
|SOLD IT
|4.80
|3.60
|6
|LOVE AND PEACE (FR)
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-6-2)
|$8.81
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-6)
|$21.40
Winner–Sedamar B.f.4 by Richard's Kid out of Win Allison Win, by Stormy Atlantic. Bred by Mick Ruis (CA). Trainer: Shelbe Ruis. Owner: Ruis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $168,137 Exacta Pool $76,140 Superfecta Pool $26,051 Trifecta Pool $46,760. Scratched–none.
SEDAMAR saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail under urging past the eighth pole to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. SOLD IT took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, came off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the winner past midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and was outfinished. LOVE AND PEACE (FR) took back and angled in early, stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and gained the show. K P SLICKEM a bit slow to begin, came out and chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. WICKED OLD FASHION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the necessary response between foes late. CHICKATINI pulled her way along to stalk the pace outside a rival, was between horses in upper stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and did not rally.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.56 47.83 1:13.69 1:27.17 1:41.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Sabinos Pride
|117
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–8
|1–12¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|0.60
|5
|K P Cats Wild
|122
|5
|5
|2–½
|3–2
|2–3
|2–2½
|2–1
|Cedillo
|22.60
|2
|Subtle Ride
|117
|2
|1
|5–3½
|5–3
|5–3½
|3–1
|3–4½
|Velez
|6.00
|4
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|122
|4
|4
|4–3
|4–4
|4–1½
|4–5
|4–8¼
|Pereira
|3.40
|3
|Circleofcolor
|122
|3
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|5–22½
|Franco
|26.60
|6
|Keepinmypromise
|122
|6
|6
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1
|6
|6
|Prat
|7.60
|1
|SABINOS PRIDE
|3.20
|2.60
|2.10
|5
|K P CATS WILD
|10.20
|5.40
|2
|SUBTLE RIDE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-1)
|$10.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$15.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-2-4)
|$12.04
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-2)
|$31.65
Winner–Sabinos Pride B.f.3 by Liam's Map out of Lavender Sky, by Mt. Livermore. Bred by Clearsky Farms (KY). Trainer: David E. Hofmans. Owner: Tarabilla Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $169,253 Daily Double Pool $31,928 Exacta Pool $88,781 Superfecta Pool $46,221 Trifecta Pool $66,596. Scratched–none.
SABINOS PRIDE had speed inside to duel for the lead then inched away leaving the first turn, set all the pace along the inside, kicked away on the second turn and drew off in the stretch under left handed urging and a hold late. K P CATS WILD broke out a bit, dueled between horses into the first turn then stalked off the rail, came out some into the stretch and held second. SUBTLE RIDE chased inside, came out leaving the second turn, split horses into the stretch and bested the others. VANNAVANNA BO BANA settled just off the inside chasing the pace, angled to the inside on the second turn, continued along the rail in the stretch and weakened. CIRCLEOFCOLOR dropped back a bit off the fence in the early going, angled to the inside entering the stretch and had little left for the drive. KEEPINMYPROMISE had speed three deep to prompt the pace then stalked outside the runner-up, came three wide into the stretch, gave way and drifted out while being eased through the final furlong and walked off.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.17 45.03 56.81 1:02.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Grinningeartoear
|124
|7
|3
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–hd
|1–1¼
|Cedillo
|3.30
|2
|Square Peggy
|124
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–ns
|Maldonado
|4.80
|4
|Violette Szabo
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–½
|Prat
|1.90
|5
|Sunrise Royale
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|4–1
|4–¾
|Hernandez
|8.70
|3
|Smiling Annie
|124
|3
|2
|5–1½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|Rosario
|2.60
|1
|Christy Jackson
|122
|1
|6
|6–2
|6–2½
|6–4
|6–3¼
|Espinoza
|48.00
|6
|Stormin Ranger
|124
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Blanc
|19.70
|8
|GRINNINGEARTOEAR
|8.60
|4.40
|2.80
|2
|SQUARE PEGGY
|6.20
|3.80
|4
|VIOLETTE SZABO
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$19.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-2)
|$23.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-2-4-5)
|$25.33
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-2-4-5-3)
|$322.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-2-4)
|$33.55
Winner–Grinningeartoear Ch.f.4 by Smiling Tiger out of Finish Rich in Nyc, by Gotham City. Bred by Martin Bach (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Blinkers On Racing Stable, Bennett, Boyan, Cahee, Georgetti, Harris, Allen, Preszler, Rahemtulla, Ro. Mutuel Pool $211,735 Daily Double Pool $18,168 Exacta Pool $105,414 Superfecta Pool $44,049 Super High Five Pool $3,382 Trifecta Pool $66,107. Claimed–Square Peggy by Zolotas, Steven and Romo, Sabina and Knapp, Steve R. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–Coalinga Hills.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-1-8) paid $15.00. Pick Three Pool $53,786.
GRINNINGEARTOEAR stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, lugged in a bit past the eighth pole, was four wide under some urging a sixteenth out, surged to the front in deep stretch and proved best. SQUARE PEGGY sped to the early lead, dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came a bit off the rail in midstretch, drifted in slightly in the late stages, was bumped nearing the wire and held second. VIOLETTE SZABO stalked between horses then inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch, was between foes through the final furlong and held third. SUNRISE ROYALE had good early speed and dueled outside the runner-up, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, also continued between horses through the final furlong and was edged for the show. SMILING ANNIE saved ground stalking the pace, was in a bit tight into the turn to fall back some, continued inside, tried to go through tight quarters along the fence in deep stretch, bumped with the runner-up and steadied late. CHRISTY JACKSON chased inside then outside a rival on the turn, continued off the inside in the stretch and was outkicked. STORMIN RANGER hopped in a slow start, settled off the rail then a bit off the fence into and on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the bumping in late stretch between the second and fifth finishers, but made no change when they ruled SMILING ANNIE initiated the contact.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 23.89 47.81 1:12.66 1:26.26 1:40.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Imagineiamfastest
|124
|3
|4
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|6.80
|4
|Lagoon Macaroon
|124
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2–hd
|Atzeni
|1.10
|5
|Black Storm
|124
|5
|3
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–½
|3–3¼
|Flores
|11.30
|1
|Bitter Ring Home
|124
|1
|2
|3–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–½
|4–1¼
|Hernandez
|4.00
|2
|Big Barrel
|119
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–2
|2–1
|5
|Velez
|2.20
|3
|IMAGINEIAMFASTEST
|15.60
|5.60
|3.40
|4
|LAGOON MACAROON
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|BLACK STORM
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$50.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$19.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-5)
|$31.90
Winner–Imagineiamfastest Dbb.g.5 by Violence out of Imagine, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Pauleeanna Thoroughbreds, LLC (FL). Trainer: Jack Carava. Owner: Jett, T. Lawrence and Ann. Mutuel Pool $164,319 Daily Double Pool $14,910 Exacta Pool $74,088 Trifecta Pool $64,149. Claimed–Lagoon Macaroon by Jacobs, Gary, Lambert, Jeffrey, Paradise Farms Corp., Merrill, Ted and Hess M. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-3) paid $32.70. Pick Three Pool $20,519.
IMAGINEIAMFASTEST pulled between horses early, bid between foes a half mile out, stalked again on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead outside the pacesetter in midstretch, inched clear under urging past midstretch and held gamely. LAGOON MACAROON settled off the rail then chased a bit off the fence, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly late for the place. BLACK STORM had speed three deep then stalked outside, bid four wide a half mile out, tracked the pacesetter again on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and also went on willingly late to be edged for second. BITTER RING HOME stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid between horses leaving the backstretch, continued just off the inside on the second turn then along the fence into the stretch then went around the pacesetter in late stretch. BIG BARREL sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, edged away a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in and fought back in midstretch and weakened late.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.60 45.31 57.05 1:03.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Blackout
|122
|6
|2
|2–1
|1–1
|1–3
|1–1½
|Prat
|1.00
|3
|Tigerbeach
|122
|3
|4
|5–1
|4–1
|2–½
|2–1¼
|Pereira
|3.60
|1
|Portando
|122
|1
|8
|6–3
|6–2½
|5–hd
|3–½
|Gryder
|8.40
|2
|Oil Can Knight
|122
|2
|7
|4–1
|5–1½
|6–3
|4–ns
|Cedillo
|7.40
|4
|Erotic
|122
|4
|1
|8
|8
|7–½
|5–¾
|Rosario
|5.30
|7
|Outlaw
|124
|7
|6
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–1
|6–1¼
|Roman
|11.80
|5
|Engram
|124
|5
|5
|7–1
|7–1½
|8
|7–3¼
|Figueroa
|64.80
|9
|Golden Image
|122
|8
|3
|1–hd
|2–2
|4–hd
|8
|Flores
|81.50
|6
|BLACKOUT (FR)
|4.00
|2.40
|2.20
|3
|TIGERBEACH
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|PORTANDO
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$36.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-3)
|$5.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-1-2)
|$11.63
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-1-2-4)
|$184.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-1)
|$15.75
Winner–Blackout (FR) B.g.7 by Dream Ahead out of Belle Masquee (IRE), by Oratorio (IRE). Bred by S.A.R.L. Haras Du Logis Saint Germain (FR). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $263,080 Daily Double Pool $27,372 Exacta Pool $165,439 Superfecta Pool $84,241 Super High Five Pool $6,245 Trifecta Pool $116,668. Claimed–Blackout (FR) by Exelby, Randy, V.A. Racing Stables LLC, Mayo, Tom and Mullins, Jeff. Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Scratched–Via Egnatia.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-6) paid $39.60. Pick Three Pool $37,871. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-8-3-6/8) 1169 tickets with 4 correct paid $89.80. Pick Four Pool $137,532. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-1-8-3-6/8) 1708 tickets with 5 correct paid $252.60. Pick Five Pool $501,868.
BLACKOUT (FR) bumped after the start, angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear in the stretch and held under a couple left handed taps of the whip and steady handling. TIGERBEACH stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. PORTANDO hopped in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and got up for the show while between rivals on the line. OIL CAN KNIGHT stalked the pace inside, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled in, continued inside then angled for room in deep stretch and was edged for a minor award between horses on the wire. EROTIC settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award four wide on the line. OUTLAW bumped early, dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the turn, continued inside and was outfinished. ENGRAM bumped and in a bit tight just after the start, settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out some in the stretch and lacked the needed rally. GOLDEN IMAGE dueled three deep then outside the winner into the turn, stalked just off the inside on the turn and outside a rival into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.81 47.44 1:11.98 1:38.35 1:45.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Noble Contessa
|122
|2
|2
|1–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–5¼
|Rosario
|2.40
|5
|Cyrielle
|124
|5
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–4½
|2–5
|2–5¾
|Delgadillo
|6.40
|1
|Catoca
|122
|1
|4
|3–½
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–4½
|3–5¼
|Prat
|0.90
|3
|Mongolian Empire
|122
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|4–5
|4–15
|Espinoza
|9.60
|4
|Kynance
|124
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–hd
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|6.10
|2
|NOBLE CONTESSA
|6.80
|3.80
|2.20
|5
|CYRIELLE
|6.40
|2.60
|1
|CATOCA
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$15.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$19.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-1)
|$16.05
Winner–Noble Contessa B.f.4 by Noble Mission (GB) out of Lemon Bay, by Bernardini. Bred by W. S. Farish & Kilroy ThoroughbredPartnership (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Gatto Racing LLC and Sebold Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $203,108 Daily Double Pool $23,221 Exacta Pool $102,648 Trifecta Pool $83,524. Claimed–Cyrielle by Mathilde Powell. Trainer: Leonard Powell. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $38.60. Pick Three Pool $50,255.
NOBLE CONTESSA sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, dueled on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch, inched away under urging in the drive and was under steasdy handling late. CYRIELLE three wide early, stalked off the rail, bid outside the winner and put a head in front on the backstretch, dueled alongside that one on the second turn and into the stretch then was no match in the drive but clearly second best. CATOCA saved ground stalking the pace throughout and bested the others. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, came out on the second turn, went around a rival leaving that turn and weakened. KYNANCE (IRE) close up stalking the pace three deep then outside a rival, dropped back a bit off the rail on the second turn, found the inside in the stretch and gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $36,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $75,000. Time 22.41 46.10 1:11.13 1:23.57 1:36.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Go Big Blue Nation
|122
|7
|5
|8
|6–hd
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–1½
|Rosario
|2.00
|5
|Going to Vegas
|122
|5
|1
|2–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|4–1½
|2–hd
|Prat
|2.80
|1
|Lucia's Design
|122
|1
|4
|4–½
|5–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–2¼
|Figueroa
|9.00
|3
|I Give Up
|122
|3
|7
|6–hd
|8
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–¾
|Pereira
|6.20
|2
|Dipping In
|122
|2
|6
|5–1½
|3–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|5–5¼
|Gutierrez
|3.10
|6
|Honeywhiskeynwine
|122
|6
|2
|3–1½
|2–1
|3–1½
|6–5
|6–4¾
|Meche
|35.40
|4
|First Empress
|117
|4
|8
|7–hd
|7–hd
|8
|7–1½
|7–2½
|Velez
|21.60
|9
|Zippninthecity
|117
|8
|3
|1–1½
|1–½
|7–2
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|23.80
|7
|GO BIG BLUE NATION
|6.00
|3.60
|2.60
|5
|GOING TO VEGAS
|3.80
|2.60
|1
|LUCIA'S DESIGN
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-7)
|$27.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$9.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-1-3)
|$12.41
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-1-3-2)
|$180.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-1)
|$22.25
Winner–Go Big Blue Nation Ch.f.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Chelsea Road, by Speightstown. Bred by Millennium Farms & Godolphin (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Del Secco DCS Racing. Mutuel Pool $289,908 Daily Double Pool $26,969 Exacta Pool $147,359 Superfecta Pool $76,399 Super High Five Pool $5,577 Trifecta Pool $98,012. Claimed–Go Big Blue Nation by Cannon Thoroughbreds, LLC. Trainer: Michael McCarthy. Scratched–My Girl Pearl.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-7) paid $11.95. Pick Three Pool $52,946.
GO BIG BLUE NATION stalked three deep, went up four wide on the second turn then bid three wide to gain the lead a quarter mile out, kicked clear under some urging in the stretch, drifted in and held. GOING TO VEGAS broke in a bit, stalked inside, came out around a rival leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. LUCIA'S DESIGN stalked inside then between horses on the backstretch, split rivals on the second turn and again in midstretch and was edged for second. I GIVE UP steadied when squeezed between foes in the opening strides, angled in and chased inside, came out for room on he second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. DIPPING IN tugged between horses then stalked outside a rival, split horses three deep leaving the backstretch and into the second turn, bid between rivals a quarter mile out, drifted in and weakened some in the final furlong. HONEYWHISKEYNWINE stalked outside a rival then bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch, took the lead and inched away and angled in on the second turn, dueled inside leaving that turn and into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. FIRST EMPRESS squeezed a bit at the start and in a bit tight early, chased between foes, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn and outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a further response. ZIPPNINTHECITY had speed three deep then edged away and angled in, set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back leaving that turn and had little left for the stretch.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $75,000. 'Kalookan Queen Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 21.93 44.96 1:09.85 1:16.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mother Mother
|120
|4
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–1¼
|Rosario
|0.40
|5
|Lady Ninja
|124
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–4¼
|Prat
|2.00
|3
|Show It N Moe It
|122
|3
|1
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–2
|3–¾
|Bejarano
|15.60
|2
|Flor de La Mar
|120
|2
|3
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–2½
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|9.10
|1
|Exuberance
|120
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|43.20
|4
|MOTHER MOTHER
|2.80
|2.10
|2.10
|5
|LADY NINJA
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|SHOW IT N MOE IT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-4)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$2.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$2.70
Winner–Mother Mother Dbb.f.4 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Mother, by Lion Hearted. Bred by T. F. VanMeter (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Hall, Barry, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $346,057 Daily Double Pool $32,622 Exacta Pool $90,928 Trifecta Pool $91,647. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-7-4) paid $8.90. Pick Three Pool $42,893.
MOTHER MOTHER stalked outside a rival, came out some in the stretch, bid outside the runner-up past the eighth pole, gained the advantage a sixteenth out and edged away under a strong hand ride and steady handling late. LADY NINJA had speed three deep then dueled outside a rival, inched away in the stretch, fought back inside the winner in the final furlong, could not quite match that one late but clearly bested the others. SHOW IT N MOE IT between horses early, dueled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch, came off the inside in deep stretch and held third. FLOR DE LA MAR saved ground stalking the pace, came out in the stretch and was edged for the show. EXUBERANCE stalked the pace inside on the backstretch and turn, came out into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.64 47.63 1:12.36 1:24.34 1:36.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Margot's Boy
|122
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1
|1–3
|1–2¾
|Van Dyke
|3.60
|3
|Rocks and Salt
|122
|3
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–1
|5–1
|2–¾
|Prat
|3.80
|6
|Tropical Terror
|122
|6
|7
|7–3½
|5–½
|4–½
|4–hd
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|2.70
|10
|Canyon Crest
|122
|10
|8
|9–2½
|9–2½
|7–hd
|6–1½
|4–1
|Rosario
|4.10
|11
|Gambini
|122
|11
|10
|10–6
|10–4
|10–6
|7–hd
|5–1½
|Delgadillo
|58.90
|8
|Fantasy Game
|117
|8
|5
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|6–hd
|Velez
|19.20
|5
|Perfect Affection
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1
|7–1½
|Rispoli
|10.20
|9
|Squared Straight
|122
|9
|2
|4–2
|4–1
|5–1
|8–2½
|8–4¼
|Bejarano
|14.20
|7
|Blues Rapper
|122
|7
|9
|8–1½
|8–1
|9–½
|9–4
|9–1¾
|Franco
|23.20
|2
|Very Irish
|122
|2
|1
|5–1
|7–2½
|8–1½
|10–10
|10–18
|Flores
|85.30
|1
|Yu H
|122
|1
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Valdivia, Jr.
|38.10
|4
|MARGOT'S BOY
|9.20
|5.20
|3.40
|3
|ROCKS AND SALT
|4.80
|3.00
|6
|TROPICAL TERROR
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$15.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$17.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-6-10)
|$17.64
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-6-10-11)
|$1,648.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-6)
|$26.00
Winner–Margot's Boy B.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $343,640 Daily Double Pool $93,588 Exacta Pool $193,204 Superfecta Pool $106,554 Super High Five Pool $12,956 Trifecta Pool $139,149. Scratched–Audace, Descartes, Guinessey.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-4-4) paid $13.35. Pick Three Pool $163,258. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-7/8-4-4) 6804 tickets with 4 correct paid $61.30. Pick Four Pool $546,790. 50-Cent Pick Five (6/8-2-7/8-4-4) 3528 tickets with 5 correct paid $138.70. Pick Five Pool $641,249. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-6/8-2-7/8-4-4) 312 tickets with 6 correct paid $423.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $247,316. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $432,042.
MARGOT'S BOY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the backstretch, set the pace along the rail, came out a bit leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch and in upper stretch, kicked clear while drifting in from the whip in the drive and held sway under a hold late. ROCKS AND SALT settled outside a rival chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail leaving the second turn, split horses past midstretch and gained the place. TROPICAL TERROR angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, continued a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. CANYON CREST crossed inward and settled inside then outside a rival leaving the backstretch, went three deep leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and was edged for third. GAMBINI broke out a bit, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FANTASY GAME had speed three deep then dueled outside the winner, stalked outside a rival or just off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, continued alongside a foe in midstretch and weakened. PERFECT AFFECTION angled to the inside and saved ground stalking the pace throughout and weakened in the final furlong. SQUARED STRAIGHT chased outside a rival then three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. BLUES RAPPER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. VERY IRISH chased along the inside, steadied in tight leaving the second turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. YU H hopped and broke inward in a slow awkward start, was rank and drifted in to brush the rail then drifted out, angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace and was outrun.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|4,396
|$997,414
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,747,530
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,717,416
|TOTAL
|4,396
|$8,462,360