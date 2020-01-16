Antonio Brown dropped by his agent until he seeks counseling, reports say

Antonio Brown has been conditionally dropped as a client by agent Drew Rosenhaus until the free-agent wide receiver seeks counseling, according to multiple media reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rosenhaus informed the NFL Players Assn. in a letter that he would like to continue working with Brown if the seven-time Pro Bowler receives the help the agent feels he needs.

The move comes days after Hollywood, Fla., police responded to a domestic disturbance at Brown’s residence. According to the Police Department’s public information officer, Brown used “very degrading language in front of his young children” during the incident, which he live-streamed on Instagram.

The department later announced its athletic league was returning a donation from Brown and cutting ties with the receiver.

Soon after the Rosenhaus move broke Thursday, Brown posted a photo on Instagram of himself with TV personality Elo. He captioned the photo, “New agent.”

Brown is being investigated by the NFL after being accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by another. He hasn’t played since Week 2 of the 2019 season in what was his only game as a member of the New England Patriots. He worked out for the New Orleans Saints last month but was not signed.

This isn’t the first time Rosenhaus has shown tough love to a troubled client. During the 2016 offseason, Rosenhaus told Johnny Manziel to seek treatment within five days or find a new agent; less than a week later, Rosenhaus dropped Manziel as his client.